Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22099621
Seeking Match for Girl working in IOCL(PSU) earning 22 Lakh, 5'4",06.12.1992, family based out of Bathinda living in Gurgaon. Ready to relocate to Metro city. Contact No. 8360182204.
ARORA
CL22101796
Hindu Arora beautiful Divorcee 1983, 5'-7", BA, B.Ed, School teacher, Upper caste welcome. Send particulars on Whattsapp 98122-35732, with photo.
BRAHMIN
CL22099662
Required suitable Medico match for beautiful 26/153 Registered Nurse Australian Citizen NRI Saraswat Brahmin girl. Send biodata on WhatsApp +61415672766.
BRAHMIN
CL22100024
Match for beautiful Brahmin girl, 81 born, never married, looks younger, 5 feet, M.Sc. (IT), MCA, Govt Lecturer in Jalandhar. No bar. Contact: 9915698114, 9914914141.
BRAHMIN
CL22100484
SM4 Pb Saraswat Brahmin Girl Veg 09/06/1992 5'4'' B.Com DU working MNC Gurgaon 14 LPA. Delhi NCR TT boy preferred 9911563632/9582828164
BRAHMIN
CL22101105
Suitable match for Brahmin girl 27.06.1993/5'-7", MA Psychology (RCI Regd.), working as Psychologist, Counselor, Special Educator, Gurgaon. Whatsapp only. 9780035511.
BRAHMIN
CL22101621
PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, fair complexion, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5’-4½”, working in IT company Mumbai. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 98887-32400.
DIVORCEE
CL22100656
Suitable educated match for SC girl, education M.A., 5'-6", born Sept. 1976, having two kids sons 18 years and 10 years. Mob: 98729-86688 (Zirakpur).
DIVORCEE
CL22101781
Suitable match for Saini Girl 37/5'-2", MCA, Software Professional. Child living separately. Caste no bar. Contact 92550-66552 with Biodata and Photos.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22098948
Looking for Doctor/ Allied services/ Armed Forces match for smart Hindu Rajput girl, 1993 born, 5'-2", pursuing final year Masters of Surgery (Breast Oncology). Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 94170-48007.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22100043
Doctor match for extremely beautiful Hindu Arora July 1997/ 5'-5" Doctor girl working as Dentist in Canada. Vegetarian teetotaler MBBS/ BDS settled/ willing to settle in USA/ Canada/ UK from Hindu business or Class 1 service family. Whatsapp: 93570-07531.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22101810
Match for Ravidasia divorcee MBBS/ MD girl, 1987, 5'-5", required MBBS/ MD boy. 70094-38690, 73559-42440.
JAT
CL22100207
SM4 Hindu Jat girl, 16-08-1983, 6AM, Abohar, 5'-6", Govt Teacher in Mohali. Salary 9 Lac PA. Upper caste no bar. 98714-20027.
JAT SIKH
CL22082771
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.
JAT SIKH
CL22094251
Seeking match for daughter, current Law student in United States, 27 years old, 5'-8", v5153r@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22099679
1994, 5’-5”, Ph.D daughter. Looking for well educated, professional career/ self-employed, tall and non-drinker match from Jatt Sikh decent family, who own substantial rural land. Send details with photo at 98768-42982.
JAT SIKH
CL22100451
Suitable match for unmarried Jat-Sikh girl, 1984, 5'-5", M.Sc., (Maths) M.Phill. B.Ed. Asstt. Professor. NRI preferred. Contact 76962-84305, 82890-35432.
JAT SIKH
CL22100657
Suitable match for Canadian PR, Amritdhari Jatt Sikh girl, 1993, 5’-7”, looking for Gursikh, educated boy with 10-15 acres land. Only Ludhiana. No marriage bureau. Whatsapp bio-data: 98556-13413, 84373-11184
JAT SIKH
CL22101528
Beautiful, M.Tech, 5’-3”, academically sound with good family values, has Canada visa, divorce after few days, in India now, looking for handsome boy from Govt./ businessman field. Only serious queries: +1 77877-39509.
JAT SIKH
CL22101588
Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl fair, 1995, 5'-3", M.Tech (Thapar Uni), pursuing Ph.D (Final year) working as Teaching, Research Assistant University, Winnipeg, Canada. Parents Govt employees. Wanted handsome, non-drinker, well qualified match from Jatt Sikh family only. kindly send biodata, recent pictures +91-88720-20626, 98141-82655
JAT SIKH
CL22101782
CPA,Chartered Accountant girl,5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222
KAMBOJ
CL22099640
Suitable match for Kamboj Sikh very fair, very beautiful girl (only child) born 1995, 5'-4½", MBA HR Finance & Hospital Administration, managing own hospital. Father Surgeon, own well running hospital. Urban Rural property. Well reputed Jalandhar based family. Contact: 9814823807, 9417190619.
KAMBOJ
CL22100195
Match for beautiful unmarried girl, BE, MBA, 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 9417001155
KHATRI
CL22099817
Suitable match for beautiful Panjabi Khatri girl, BDS, 28/5'-8", employed in Private Hospital. Doctor, Defence/Government Officer preferred. Mobile 83999-68587, 98160-03151.
KHATRI
CL22101841
Match for Hindu Khatri Khanna girl, 24 yrs, 5'-7", extremely fair, Graduate and PGDCA in Cosmetology, divorcee. Preferred NRI. Contact: 7889260168.
MANGLIK
CL22099971
Looking a suitable and educated match for Himachal based Non Manglik "Nath" caste girl 21.04.1993, 01:35 pm, 5'5", B.Com, M.Com, currently working as an Accountant in Himachal Forest office and TAT cleared. Contact No - 8894672069, 8527021535
NRI
CL22099867
Parents looking for a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA and Canada for their US born and raised Veterinarian, 26 year old, 5'-7" tall, daughter currently working in private practice. Email: rksahota53@yahoo.com
NRI
CL22099922
Match for NRI (Canadian Citizen) Hindu Khatri girl, born April 1986, 5'-5" fair, professionally settled. Family based in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Preferred professionally qualified. WhatsApp +9179017-93466. Mobile: +1(778)-2407182.
NRI
CL22100145
Professionally qualified suitable well settled in Canada, match for highly qualified Canadian working Nai Sikh girl, age 33, 153 cm. Prefer never married boy, from a decent educated family. Contact WhatsApp 1-403-849-2160 with biodata and picture.
NRI
CL22100491
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Khatri Sikh September 1985, 5'-4", M.Tech.,Intelligent,Homely non-working girl.Family settled in Canada.Ontario based Khatri/Arora Sikh to respond.Clean-shaven preferred. Send full bio-data & snaps to: tmatri85@gmail.com
NRI
CL22100651
MBBS/ Veterinary Doctor match for Canada PR (B.Sc. Nursing) registered LPN Nurse, SC AD-Dharmi, vegetarian, 32 years girl. Educated family. Marriage bureau excuse please. Contact: 97801-55645.
NRI
CL22101321
Qualified match for Canadian PR Khatri girl 03 January 1995, 5'-1". Well settled, secure job in IT department. Preferred boy in Canada/US. Contact only whatsapp: 8437462577, 9814374032.
NRI
CL22101547
PQM FOR MAZHBI SIKH GIRL 3/91, 5?3 M Tech, WORKING IN A BANK IN TORONTO. PREFER EDUCATED BOY SETTLED IN CANADA/ AMERICA. NO BAR. RIGID IN CASTE/RELIGION PLEASE EXCUSE. 7009545097
NRI
CL22101587
Suitable match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Manager in MNC in England, Nov. 93, 5'-5". Father mother retd. Professor. Jalandhar based well established family. Please whatsapp biodata, photographs. 9417153513.
NRI
CL22101693
Doctor/ Engineer/ Businessman PR Canada well settled match for M.Tech. PR Canada, 1993/ 5'-6", beautiful Sikh girl. Recent pics /bio-data. Email: kalpanabasra@gmail.com (82890-07235).
NRI
CL22101862
Alliance invited for USA citizen MBA, 5'-11", 37 years Jat Sikh girl. Working as Project Manager in USA. Boy should be Engineer in USA. Boy should be Engineer or Medical Field, educated with well established Jat Sikh family. Interested people may send their biodata with picture to ravneetsra@hotmail.com or WhatsApp 530-788-2754.
PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED
CL22101716
Match for physically challenged Sikh Saini girl, March 1991, 5'-7", MBA Finance, PR Canada. 9833404970.
RAJPUT
CL22097328
Hindu Kashyap Rajput beautiful girl, november 1993, 5.3", B.tech in CSE, Preffered suitable match. Whatsapp: 8437044260
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22099763
Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 1994, 5'-1", B.Tech (CSE), working in Sweden. Seeks equally qualified Sweden settled match. 9417388088.
SAINI
CL22099747
Suitable match for Hindu Saini girl, 5'-2", 27 year, B.Sc. Govt employee. Tricity preferred. 98728-81057.
SAINI
CL22100352
Suitable match for Hindu Saini Architect girl 27/5'-5", Canada PR applied. Brother PR Canada. Gynae problem. 94641-22029.
SAINI
CL22101514
Match for Sikh Saini girl, Oct. 1988, 5'-4", M.Sc., M.Ed., pursuing Ph.D. 91158-00006
SAINI
CL22101724
Match for MDS divorcee, no issue Sikh Saini girl, 35, 5'-9", PR Canada. 9930773497.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22099771
Match for SC (Ad-dharmi) fair, slim 1992 born, 5'-5", MBBS girl, Medical Officer (NHM). Doaba area, Doctor preferred. Send boidata at Email: nirmalad1966@gmail.com Whatsapp No. 9417792192.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22100313
Match for Chandigarh based Punjabi SC (Ad-dharmi) girl 5’-3”, Dec. 1992, B.Tech. (IT) from VIT, MBA (PU) Chandigarh, employed Mohali. 94450-22320, 89685-88643.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22101629
Seeking professionally qualified Match preferably an engineer from Canada for 5'3"/ Dec 89/ SC/ Ad-Dharmi/ M.Sc. Biotech/ 7 yr exp. in India/ Currently in Canada on work permit. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 9592363616
SIKH
CL22099815
Parjapat Sikh beautiful girl, 1992, 5'-3", MA (English), B.Ed. Private teacher. Brother Canada PR. 7589295889.
SIKH
CL22100333
Suitable well educated match for Australian Citizen Sikh Parjapat girl, 5'-3½" tall, Oct. 1993 born, Masters IT. Australian preferred. Contact: 79737-84407. Email: harnav2024@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22101264
Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech., MBA, Jan. 1988, 5'-3", HDFC bank employed. Parents retired officers. Contact 098963-34847, 99922-20216.
