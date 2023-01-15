Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22102052

Seeking handsome and well-educated boy living in USA/Canada with any visa. Our daughter is a citizen settled in USA. Born in Jalandhar 11/04/1987, 5?3 height. Working as electrical engineer at high position in government job. Please send complete bio-data and pictures to +13475360306.

AGGARWAL

CL22102388

Aggarwal Chandigarh based girl, 5'-1", Jan. 1994, B.Tech., MS Biotechnology, working in US (H1B). Well educated family. Seeks US employed suitable match. Visiting India January. 94631-00775.

BRAHMIN

CL22102306

Brahmin girl 5'-3", 10.1.89, 1:35 p.m. Patiala, Bank Officer, Chandigarh based. Corporate business preferred. 97803-13070.

BRAHMIN

CL22103095

Required well educated working professional for well educated Brahmin girl, 5-6", Engineer, DOB: 13-12-1992, TOB: 3AM, POB: Bathinda, working in IT MNC Company Contact: 9780533775

BRAHMIN

CL22103533

PQSM4 beautiful fair April 1994 born, 5?4? girl, M.Sc. (hon) Chem, B.Ed. Father retired headmaster. Himachali preferred. Send biodata & horoscope. 9418038879.

DIVORCEE

CL22102187

PQM for Mittal March 89 Chandigarh, 5'-3", B.Pharma, MBA working in Singapore based Pharma Company. Issue-less divorcee. Package 27 Lakh. 94173-60111.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22102859

MD/MS match for MD (Paediatrics), slim, beautiful Consultant Ludhiana, 31yrs, 5'-3",Punjabi Brahmin. 9417280501

JAT SIKH

CL22082771

Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH

CL22093247

Canadian PR Jat Sikh convent educated girl, 1986 born, 5'-2". M.A English. Contact: 9915211069.

JAT SIKH

CL22102098

Jat Sikh professionally qualified beautiful girl 1994/5'-7", B.Pharmacy (Punjabi University), MBA (Vancouver), Canada work permit. Father Retd. Pb. Govt, Officer. Family settled in New Chandigarh. PR/Study in Canada boy preferred. Contact 98143-71021.

JAT SIKH

CL22102287

Looking smart well educated settled boy with liberal values open mindset for upper middle class Mohali based Jat Sikh girl, 1994, 5'-6½" beautiful well educated, P.R. Canada. Open to settled down in India/ Australia/ Newzealand. WhatsApp 82890-33458/ 94165-82522.

JAT SIKH

CL22102888

Professionally qualified match for USA based, Jat Sikh MD girl, 33 years, 5'- 6", completed fellowship, doing job in reputed Hospital, beautiful, well cultured and family oriented. Well settled educated family. Respond with bio-data and photo at jpsb0545@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22102899

SM Sidhu girl April 1990, 5'-8", M.Tech.,B.Ed. Early marriage. Contact: 98140-11436.

JAT SIKH

CL22103001

Feb. 1994 Jatt Sikh 5'-3", Chandigarh/ Mohali based girl, now at Vancouver on student visa (Studying MBA Finance). Canada PR preferred. Contact: 81464-14828.

JAT SIKH

CL22103768

Match for Jat Sikh Dentist girl 29, 5'- 8", moving to Sanfrancisco in June for DDS Program, Preferred well educated handsome Jat Sikh NRI boy. 99152-25828.

JAT SIKH

CL22104061

Professionally qualified well settled Jat Sikh match in tricity Chandigarh for convent educated, Law Graduate, beautiful, smart girl, 5'-4", Nov. 1997, practicing Advocate. Parents own house in Chandigarh. Urban and Rural property. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp particulars at first instance. 98141-72803.

JAT SIKH

CL22104114

SQM for Jatt Sikh girl 5'-3", 1998 Canada PR, Chemical Laboratory Technician Diploma from Canada from US/ Canada/ India. WhatsApp +9181466-55771.

JAT SIKH

CL22104116

Dhillon Jat Chandigarh born 25.04.1980, 7 am, slim, smart, looking young, doing own Food business, want boy abroad settled or tricity. Upper class family. 98152-12357.

MISC

CL22104054

Match for Hindu (Nai) manglik girl. B.Com, CA, 1995, 5'-6". Deputy Manager in PSU. 20 Lakh package. Transferable job in Metro Cities only. Father Class-I Officer, Mother Lecturer. 98773-53053, 94654-44796.

NRI

CL22099867

Parents looking for a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA and Canada for their US born and raised Veterinarian, 26 year old, 5'-7" tall, daughter currently working in private practice. Email: rksahota53@yahoo.com

NRI

CL22100145

Professionally qualified suitable well settled in Canada, match for highly qualified Canadian working Nai Sikh girl, age 33, 153 cm. Prefer never married boy, from a decent educated family. Contact WhatsApp 1-403-849-2160 with biodata and picture.

NRI

CL22101946

SM4 for a Bhatia beautiful girl, B.Tech (Computer Science), University of Delhi. MS (Europe). Working in Germany in a MNC. Parents settled in India. Preference for boys in Europe. DOB: 27.7.95, ht. 5'-5". 98992-77300.

NRI

CL22102178

Professionally qualified match for beautiful Arora/Khatri girl, 5'-3",October 1996,Permanent resident of Canada. Works in aviation sector & pursuing commercial pilot training, Diploma in Chemical Science. Family well settled in Mohali. Contact:81464-00029.

NRI

CL22102282

Professionally qualified suitable match for Canadian PR Hindu Khatri beautiful and slim girl, Junuary 1989, 5'-3", non-manglik, MBA, working in IT, handsome salary. Preferred boy in Canada, US from same profession. Call/ WhatsApp: 96461-00179.

NRI

CL22102879

Parents well settled in USA seek well qualified match for US born daughter. Nov. '81/5'5", never married, very young looking, pretty & intelligent. MBA, Director Marketing. Send photo/bio to Rue081@gmail.com

NRI

NRI

CL22103102

Suitable match for Himachali Hindu Khatri Ahluwalia girl, 13.11.1993, 5.30 am, Chandigarh, 5'-3" on work permit, working in Scotia Bank in Toronto Canada. Preference, boy settle and working in Toronto. WhatsApp 98160-44638.

NRI

CL22103304

Settled match for Australia PR Registered Nurse, 1979 born, never married, 5'-4", presently Melbourne. No bar. Mobile: 6239838101.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22102715

Suitable match for girl DoB 24.8.91, B.Com. Honours Delhi University, Banking Diploma, MBA Panjab University, Canada PR Ramgarhia Dhiman Sikh family. Contact: 83603-58346.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22102008

Suitable qualified well-settled match for SC beautiful, slightly Manglik girl, 31 yrs, 5'-5", B.Tech Civil Engineering. Parents Govt job. Caste no bar. Contact: 7009211759.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22102279

Match for Ravidasia SC Govt employee divorcee (issueless) girl 38/5'-6". Preferred vegetarian Govt employee. Contact: 9915853315.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22103104

Majhbi Sikh girl, 1993, 5'-4", BDS seeks Canada PR/work permit boy. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9815398984.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22103945

Suitable match preferably Doctor for Ravidasia SC girl, 29 years, 5'-1", BAMS, Govt Doctor. Father Gazetted officer. Jalandhar or Hoshiarpur preferred. Contact: 9463703977.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22104031

Suitable match for SC Ad-dharmi Canada PR beautiful girl, Nov. 1990, 5'-9", MBA (India), HR Diploma in Finance Business Management (Canada). Preferred Toronto. Jalandhar based Doctor family. Send bio-data with recent photo. Bureau/divorcee please excuse. Whatsapp: 9888343989.

SIKH

CL22100333

Suitable well educated match for Australian Citizen Sikh Parjapat girl, 5'-3½" tall, Oct. 1993 born, Masters IT. Australian preferred. Contact: 79737-84407. Email: harnav2024@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22102301

Match for IT professional unmarried Canadian PR Sikh girl, 5'-3", Sep. 83, fair complexion, unable to concieve a child. Divorcee or widow with kids also accepted. Contact: +1 (437) 970-2013 or email: sainisimmi06@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI

CL22103882

Match for Sikh Khatri girl Aug 1985, 5'-5". MNC working Assistant Manager Genpact Noida. Package 7.5 Lakh. Father businessman. 98559-68470.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22102197

Match for beautiful slim fair Sikh Khatri Chd 1990 born girl 5'-2'' B.Tech(CSE) working in IT company. Upper Caste no bar. WhatsApp 9417003847