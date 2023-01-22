Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22104566

Suitable match for Gupta working girl have White Spot (Vitiligo), 28/5'-2", M.Sc. IT. Settled Chandigarh. 92171-06210, Whatsapp 99889-88431.

AGGARWAL

CL22106289

Elite match for Chd. based CA Aggarwal Wheatish girl, 90 born, 5'-5", required only Tricity elite businessman. 97793-30137, 81463-66463.

BRAHMIN

CL22104420

Matrimonial alliance for Dentist from India, bachelor degree in Oral Health Therapy Australian university, Australian citizen, Brahmin, divorced, issueless girl, 36, 5'-4". Dentist, doctor in Australia preferred. Contact +61468342814. Whatsapp: 9814204443. E-mail: naturopathy.nsw@gmail.com

BRAHMIN

CL22104764

Professionally qualified match for Brahmin beautiful girl, 5'-4",31 year, B.Tech. Working MNC, Gurgaon. Well settled family at Nahan. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 82192-72711.

BRAHMIN

CL22105239

Professionally qualiofied match for Brahmin beautiful girl, 5'-5", Octber 1994, 3:15 pm, Chd.,M.Sc.(IT). Working as Teacher in School. Contact: 9855806012.

BRAHMIN

CL22105336

Suitable match for beautiful brahmin girl 02.11.97 5.46 am Pathankot 5'-0" BTech WFH job in MNC with moderate package Father ex bank manager simple living share details WhatsApp only-7009147038

DIVORCEE

CL22104433

Ramdasia Gursikh girl, Nov. 1991, 5'-4", M.Sc (Maths), B.Ed, Regular govt. Math teacher near Mohali, Salary 74,000/- per month, divorce after few days. Contact: 84270-49702.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22104905

MD/ MS/ IAS/ IPS match for MD Anesthesia Grant Medical College Mumbai. 26.Nov.1993, 5'-6", 08:26 pm Brahmin girl. Jalandhar based biggest Transporter family. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 81465-63229.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22104910

MD, DM, MS, MCH, match for Nai Sikh Doctor girl 1989/5'-4", MD (Microbiology) Sr. Resident. 99686-02069.

JAT SIKH

CL22104457

Canada born/ US citizen Jat Sikh 33/ 6'-2", turbaned Jat Sikh Rocket Scientist of Socal business family looking for intelligent Medico/ Dental/ IT professional in US/ Canada. 92832-32782. pauld936@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22104597

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Navel Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at tashichahal67@yahoo.com

JAT SIKH

CL22104945

Suitable match for BDS, MHA Jat Sikh girl of Mohali, Nov. 1988 born, 172 cms, working in reputed hospital. Contact: 98762-26242.

JAT SIKH

CL22082771

Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH

CL22102888

Professionally qualified match for USA based, Jat Sikh MD girl, 33 years, 5'- 6", completed fellowship, doing job in reputed Hospital, beautiful, well cultured and family oriented. Well settled educated family. Respond with bio-data and photo at jpsb0545@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22104324

Match for Sep 83 born, 5'- 9", B Tech + MBA from premier institutes, Working at senior position in MNC - USA, Affluent Jat Sikh family based in Ludhiana. Location no bar. Respond with biodata and photo at sukhtej33@gmail.com, WhatsApp: 9148421132

JAT SIKH

CL22104412

JATT SIKH 5'2/30 STUDY FROM AUSTRALIA, WORKING AS ACCOUNTANT IN MOHALI, TRICITY PREFERRED 9041565839

JAT SIKH

CL22104751

Professional match for B.Tech, MBA, global marketing professional with package of 50 lacs. 5'-7"/1984. Father retired Colonel having urban and rural property. Email: matrimony2027@gmail.com. Contact: 98887-61502, 99880-04205.

JAT SIKH

CL22104863

Unmarried Jatt Sikh girl Sandhu 40, 5'-5", beautiful, slim well educated Punjab. WhatsApp No. 99152-66446.

JAT SIKH

CL22105244

Wanted educated Canada settled Amritdhari Jatt Sikh boy for Jatt Sikh Amritdhari girl, 29 yrs, 5'-7", Master in Engineering, Canada PR, working. Contact: 9855132643, 8196862530.

JAT SIKH

CL22105375

Qualified vegetarian, teetotaller match for Jat Sikh unmarried girl 1977/5', M.A., B.Ed., Teaching in Chandigarh. E-mail: sanyog2023@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22105452

Match for Jat Sikh issueless divorcee girl, 1991, 5'-6", M.Com, B.Ed. Well settled family at Mohali. 95013-43934.

JAT SIKH

CL22106422

Parents looking for a professional handsome, above 6' tall boy from high status Jat Sikh family for their beautiful daughter born & raised in Norway, 1994, 5'-10", Master in Law and working with International Law firm in Oslo as a Corporate Lawyer. Family well settled in Norway & Mohali. Tricity and Majha preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Send photo/bio to WhatsApp: 84275-67941 or Email: singh-bh@online.no

JAT SIKH

CL22106448

Khaira family 5?7? fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL22106669

Well educated Jat Sikh family seeking well settled alliance for their Australian citizen daughter 39, 5'-5", fair, beautiful and never married. Highly educated with Double Masters Degrees, working as a Senior Manager in a MNC. Family well settled in Australia from last two decades, working at reputable positions. Please email details with recent pics at ozsydney321@gmail.com

KHATRI

CL22104582

Suitable match for Manglik/Non-manglik beautiful Hindu Khatri girl, Jan. 1992, Jalandhar, 5'-5", M.Com. CS Inter, working in Jalandhar. Contact: call/whastapp: 8054958619.

KHATRI

CL22104772

Qualified match for Khatri beautiful, slim girl, M.Sc. Physics, July 1991, 5'-4½", Jalandhar. 8146146694, 9855573730.

KHATRI

CL22104929

Suitable qualified match for Australian citizen Hindu Khatri girl, fair complexion 1989, 5'-8", Masters Electronics Engineering. Contact: 9876640633.

KHATRI

CL22106583

Well placed match for Hindu Khatri girl B.Tech., MBA, 1.10.92, Patiala, 6.50 p.m., 5'-4", working Noida, 45 lacs. 98149-07528.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22104528

Professionally qualified match for fair Arora girl 1991, 5'-3", B.Tech (IT). MNC, Bangalore. Package 30 lac, Upper caste welcome. 94665-10675 (Ambala)

MAHAJAN

CL22106336

Suitable match for Mahajan girl, 1987 born (M. Tech. in Bio Tech.) Mob#9596978787, 8082481202.

MANGLIK

CL22104318

Manglik Hindu Walia girl 28/5'-4", BDS/MPH, working Program Associate PATH, Delhi. Package 11 LPA. Preferably Delhi. 85569-00248.

MANGLIK

CL22104891

Radha Soami manglik Chodhary girl. Canada work permit, 27/ 5'-4". M.Sc Biotechnology. Preferred Toronto settled. 86999-81232.

MANGLIK

CL22106711

Suitable match for Manglik Hindu Khatri girl, 5', 27.08.90, 12:20 pm, Jalandhar, B.Com, MBA, working in MNC, Noida, 15 lac annual. Father retired Deputy Director. Whatsapp: 9814257044.

NRI

CL22099867

Parents looking for a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA and Canada for their US born and raised Veterinarian, 26 year old, 5'-7" tall, daughter currently working in private practice. Email: rksahota53@yahoo.com

NRI

CL22018705

Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 37/ 5'-5", citizen Registered Nurse London, package £39,000. Divorced, no issue. Boy should be near London area. kauruk20@live.co.uk

NRI

CL22104526

59 years old, Canadian Certified Teacher, homely, fond of traveling, gardening, and reading, seeks a like-minded, compassionate, and god-fearing companion, teetotaler, and non-smoker, preferably settled in the UK, Canada, or the USA. I currently teach in Europe. Please contact @ Albsai@outlook.com

NRI

CL22104649

1986 August, Beautiful, Tall 5'-7", Canadian PR, MBA girl. Contact Whatsapp 016477-731928 and 99154-91388.

NRI

CL22104858

Match for Sept. 1987, 5'-3", Medical Physicist USA, Sikh Ramgarhia girl. Email: quest4singh@gmail.com

NRI

CL22105228

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.

NRI

CL22105266

Match for a Canadian citizen professionally qualified 30, 5'-1", working in Software Company. Boy preferred from Ottawa, Toronto or Montreal. Mobile 98882-40303.

NRI

CL22105745

Australia, Perth, based parents seek Medico match for their Sikh daughter, Australian citizen, 5'-2", 1998, slim, working as Pharmacist. Contact: 0434402479.

NRI

CL22106740

Suitable match for USA Jatt Sikh vegetarian widow 49, 5'-6", lady having two independent sons. Seeks vegetarian, loyal and genuine life partner. Age between 50- 55 preferred. Send latest pictures and biodata on 98039-16226.

NRI

CL22106863

Tall, Smart and Well Qualified Boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance for 5'.6" Tall, 1988 Born, Very Slim, Convent Educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl B.Tech in Computer and MBA from Top Universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London. Annual Package 90000 plus Pounds. Girl Open to Relocation Caste / Religion No bar. Family settled in Chandigarh WhatsApp Biodata and Photos 98889-40888.

RAJPUT

CL22104450

Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com., 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, marriage bureau excuse.

RAJPUT

CL22105887

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22106081

Match for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh girl, August 1991, 5'-6", B.Com (Hons.), PGDM Banking diploma, MBA Punjab University. 83603-58346.

SAINI

CL22106637

Canadian Saini girl (waiting for interview for her US green card), 1995, 5'-7", need well educated cleanshave Saini boy. 90311-76761.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22104728

Seeking suitable match for US Citizen Punjabi Aadharmi girl Age 26/ 5'-6". Preference for Doctor, Engineers, Pharmacist, Lawyers. Prefer Region Chandigarh, Mohali, Doaba. Send bio-data on kamaljitkaur1647@gmail.com

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22104320

Looking boy for SC girl, 1992, 5'-3", B.Com, M.Com, Pvt teacher. Required Govt. job guy or well settled NRI. 9465886477, 7888612916.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22105531

Required Officer match from Tricity for Chandigarh based SC Ramdasia girl, Asstt. Prof. 31/5'-6". Father retired Bank Executive. 95921-77936.

SIKH

CL22106370

Chandigarh based well settled family seeks match for their daughter. 1979 born, beautiful and never married. She?s convent school educated and has done her MA, MEd and Phd. Boy should be well qualified and settled. Contact number - +91 98153 99559.

SIKH

CL22104340

Indian Forest Service Sikh Brahmin girl 5'-8"/ Dec. 1989, looking for suitable match. 98883-37297

SIKH

CL22105276

Gazetted officer or educated businessman match for beautiful, 5?5? tall, fair, slim, well-cultured, Sikh, Mair-Rajput, Issueless Divorcee Girl. DOB 16-07-1983, 8:20 PM, Jalandhar. Boy from status family only preferred. Whatsapp details at 73070 42424.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22104154

Mohali based Jatt/Khatri Sikh family seeks highly qualified match for their daughter, Ph.D in Management, having rich academic and corporate experience and currently working as consultant in one of the top most auditing firm. July 1988/ 5'-3". Tricity match preferred. Share profile, photos : 97795-82475.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22106713

Status match for affluent Sikh Khatri business family's fair, beautiful daughter. Convent/ highly educated, August 1989/ 5'-4", M.A.(Economics), MBA (Finance), Pursuing French language diploma. Bureau excuse. Early decent marriage. Only whatsapp 97288-60895.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22106867

Tall, Smart and Well Qualified Boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance for 5'.6" Tall, 1988 Born, Very Slim, Convent Educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl B.Tech in Computer and MBA from Top Universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London. Annual Package 90000 plus Pounds. Girl Open to Relocation, Caste / Religion No bar. Family settled in Chandigarh WhatsApp Biodata and Photos 98889-40888.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22105151

Suitable match for Sikh Lubana beautiful girl, 1992, 5'-0", B.Com, MBA. Father businessman. Contact: 9814878884.