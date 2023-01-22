Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22104566
Suitable match for Gupta working girl have White Spot (Vitiligo), 28/5'-2", M.Sc. IT. Settled Chandigarh. 92171-06210, Whatsapp 99889-88431.
AGGARWAL
CL22106289
Elite match for Chd. based CA Aggarwal Wheatish girl, 90 born, 5'-5", required only Tricity elite businessman. 97793-30137, 81463-66463.
BRAHMIN
CL22104420
Matrimonial alliance for Dentist from India, bachelor degree in Oral Health Therapy Australian university, Australian citizen, Brahmin, divorced, issueless girl, 36, 5'-4". Dentist, doctor in Australia preferred. Contact +61468342814. Whatsapp: 9814204443. E-mail: naturopathy.nsw@gmail.com
BRAHMIN
CL22104764
Professionally qualified match for Brahmin beautiful girl, 5'-4",31 year, B.Tech. Working MNC, Gurgaon. Well settled family at Nahan. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 82192-72711.
BRAHMIN
CL22105239
Professionally qualiofied match for Brahmin beautiful girl, 5'-5", Octber 1994, 3:15 pm, Chd.,M.Sc.(IT). Working as Teacher in School. Contact: 9855806012.
BRAHMIN
CL22105336
Suitable match for beautiful brahmin girl 02.11.97 5.46 am Pathankot 5'-0" BTech WFH job in MNC with moderate package Father ex bank manager simple living share details WhatsApp only-7009147038
DIVORCEE
CL22104433
Ramdasia Gursikh girl, Nov. 1991, 5'-4", M.Sc (Maths), B.Ed, Regular govt. Math teacher near Mohali, Salary 74,000/- per month, divorce after few days. Contact: 84270-49702.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22104905
MD/ MS/ IAS/ IPS match for MD Anesthesia Grant Medical College Mumbai. 26.Nov.1993, 5'-6", 08:26 pm Brahmin girl. Jalandhar based biggest Transporter family. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 81465-63229.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22104910
MD, DM, MS, MCH, match for Nai Sikh Doctor girl 1989/5'-4", MD (Microbiology) Sr. Resident. 99686-02069.
JAT SIKH
CL22104457
Canada born/ US citizen Jat Sikh 33/ 6'-2", turbaned Jat Sikh Rocket Scientist of Socal business family looking for intelligent Medico/ Dental/ IT professional in US/ Canada. 92832-32782. pauld936@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22104597
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Navel Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at tashichahal67@yahoo.com
JAT SIKH
CL22104945
Suitable match for BDS, MHA Jat Sikh girl of Mohali, Nov. 1988 born, 172 cms, working in reputed hospital. Contact: 98762-26242.
JAT SIKH
CL22082771
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.
JAT SIKH
CL22102888
Professionally qualified match for USA based, Jat Sikh MD girl, 33 years, 5'- 6", completed fellowship, doing job in reputed Hospital, beautiful, well cultured and family oriented. Well settled educated family. Respond with bio-data and photo at jpsb0545@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22104324
Match for Sep 83 born, 5'- 9", B Tech + MBA from premier institutes, Working at senior position in MNC - USA, Affluent Jat Sikh family based in Ludhiana. Location no bar. Respond with biodata and photo at sukhtej33@gmail.com, WhatsApp: 9148421132
JAT SIKH
CL22104412
JATT SIKH 5'2/30 STUDY FROM AUSTRALIA, WORKING AS ACCOUNTANT IN MOHALI, TRICITY PREFERRED 9041565839
JAT SIKH
CL22104751
Professional match for B.Tech, MBA, global marketing professional with package of 50 lacs. 5'-7"/1984. Father retired Colonel having urban and rural property. Email: matrimony2027@gmail.com. Contact: 98887-61502, 99880-04205.
JAT SIKH
CL22104863
Unmarried Jatt Sikh girl Sandhu 40, 5'-5", beautiful, slim well educated Punjab. WhatsApp No. 99152-66446.
JAT SIKH
CL22105244
Wanted educated Canada settled Amritdhari Jatt Sikh boy for Jatt Sikh Amritdhari girl, 29 yrs, 5'-7", Master in Engineering, Canada PR, working. Contact: 9855132643, 8196862530.
JAT SIKH
CL22105375
Qualified vegetarian, teetotaller match for Jat Sikh unmarried girl 1977/5', M.A., B.Ed., Teaching in Chandigarh. E-mail: sanyog2023@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22105452
Match for Jat Sikh issueless divorcee girl, 1991, 5'-6", M.Com, B.Ed. Well settled family at Mohali. 95013-43934.
JAT SIKH
CL22106422
Parents looking for a professional handsome, above 6' tall boy from high status Jat Sikh family for their beautiful daughter born & raised in Norway, 1994, 5'-10", Master in Law and working with International Law firm in Oslo as a Corporate Lawyer. Family well settled in Norway & Mohali. Tricity and Majha preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Send photo/bio to WhatsApp: 84275-67941 or Email: singh-bh@online.no
JAT SIKH
CL22106448
Khaira family 5?7? fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL22106669
Well educated Jat Sikh family seeking well settled alliance for their Australian citizen daughter 39, 5'-5", fair, beautiful and never married. Highly educated with Double Masters Degrees, working as a Senior Manager in a MNC. Family well settled in Australia from last two decades, working at reputable positions. Please email details with recent pics at ozsydney321@gmail.com
KHATRI
CL22104582
Suitable match for Manglik/Non-manglik beautiful Hindu Khatri girl, Jan. 1992, Jalandhar, 5'-5", M.Com. CS Inter, working in Jalandhar. Contact: call/whastapp: 8054958619.
KHATRI
CL22104772
Qualified match for Khatri beautiful, slim girl, M.Sc. Physics, July 1991, 5'-4½", Jalandhar. 8146146694, 9855573730.
KHATRI
CL22104929
Suitable qualified match for Australian citizen Hindu Khatri girl, fair complexion 1989, 5'-8", Masters Electronics Engineering. Contact: 9876640633.
KHATRI
CL22106583
Well placed match for Hindu Khatri girl B.Tech., MBA, 1.10.92, Patiala, 6.50 p.m., 5'-4", working Noida, 45 lacs. 98149-07528.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22104528
Professionally qualified match for fair Arora girl 1991, 5'-3", B.Tech (IT). MNC, Bangalore. Package 30 lac, Upper caste welcome. 94665-10675 (Ambala)
MAHAJAN
CL22106336
Suitable match for Mahajan girl, 1987 born (M. Tech. in Bio Tech.) Mob#9596978787, 8082481202.
MANGLIK
CL22104318
Manglik Hindu Walia girl 28/5'-4", BDS/MPH, working Program Associate PATH, Delhi. Package 11 LPA. Preferably Delhi. 85569-00248.
MANGLIK
CL22104891
Radha Soami manglik Chodhary girl. Canada work permit, 27/ 5'-4". M.Sc Biotechnology. Preferred Toronto settled. 86999-81232.
MANGLIK
CL22106711
Suitable match for Manglik Hindu Khatri girl, 5', 27.08.90, 12:20 pm, Jalandhar, B.Com, MBA, working in MNC, Noida, 15 lac annual. Father retired Deputy Director. Whatsapp: 9814257044.
NRI
CL22099867
Parents looking for a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA and Canada for their US born and raised Veterinarian, 26 year old, 5'-7" tall, daughter currently working in private practice. Email: rksahota53@yahoo.com
NRI
CL22018705
Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 37/ 5'-5", citizen Registered Nurse London, package £39,000. Divorced, no issue. Boy should be near London area. kauruk20@live.co.uk
NRI
CL22104526
59 years old, Canadian Certified Teacher, homely, fond of traveling, gardening, and reading, seeks a like-minded, compassionate, and god-fearing companion, teetotaler, and non-smoker, preferably settled in the UK, Canada, or the USA. I currently teach in Europe. Please contact @ Albsai@outlook.com
NRI
CL22104649
1986 August, Beautiful, Tall 5'-7", Canadian PR, MBA girl. Contact Whatsapp 016477-731928 and 99154-91388.
NRI
CL22104858
Match for Sept. 1987, 5'-3", Medical Physicist USA, Sikh Ramgarhia girl. Email: quest4singh@gmail.com
NRI
CL22105228
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.
NRI
CL22105266
Match for a Canadian citizen professionally qualified 30, 5'-1", working in Software Company. Boy preferred from Ottawa, Toronto or Montreal. Mobile 98882-40303.
NRI
CL22105745
Australia, Perth, based parents seek Medico match for their Sikh daughter, Australian citizen, 5'-2", 1998, slim, working as Pharmacist. Contact: 0434402479.
NRI
CL22106740
Suitable match for USA Jatt Sikh vegetarian widow 49, 5'-6", lady having two independent sons. Seeks vegetarian, loyal and genuine life partner. Age between 50- 55 preferred. Send latest pictures and biodata on 98039-16226.
NRI
CL22106863
Tall, Smart and Well Qualified Boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance for 5'.6" Tall, 1988 Born, Very Slim, Convent Educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl B.Tech in Computer and MBA from Top Universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London. Annual Package 90000 plus Pounds. Girl Open to Relocation Caste / Religion No bar. Family settled in Chandigarh WhatsApp Biodata and Photos 98889-40888.
RAJPUT
CL22104450
Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com., 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, marriage bureau excuse.
RAJPUT
CL22105887
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22106081
Match for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh girl, August 1991, 5'-6", B.Com (Hons.), PGDM Banking diploma, MBA Punjab University. 83603-58346.
SAINI
CL22106637
Canadian Saini girl (waiting for interview for her US green card), 1995, 5'-7", need well educated cleanshave Saini boy. 90311-76761.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22104728
Seeking suitable match for US Citizen Punjabi Aadharmi girl Age 26/ 5'-6". Preference for Doctor, Engineers, Pharmacist, Lawyers. Prefer Region Chandigarh, Mohali, Doaba. Send bio-data on kamaljitkaur1647@gmail.com
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22104320
Looking boy for SC girl, 1992, 5'-3", B.Com, M.Com, Pvt teacher. Required Govt. job guy or well settled NRI. 9465886477, 7888612916.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22105531
Required Officer match from Tricity for Chandigarh based SC Ramdasia girl, Asstt. Prof. 31/5'-6". Father retired Bank Executive. 95921-77936.
SIKH
CL22106370
Chandigarh based well settled family seeks match for their daughter. 1979 born, beautiful and never married. She?s convent school educated and has done her MA, MEd and Phd. Boy should be well qualified and settled. Contact number - +91 98153 99559.
SIKH
CL22104340
Indian Forest Service Sikh Brahmin girl 5'-8"/ Dec. 1989, looking for suitable match. 98883-37297
SIKH
CL22105276
Gazetted officer or educated businessman match for beautiful, 5?5? tall, fair, slim, well-cultured, Sikh, Mair-Rajput, Issueless Divorcee Girl. DOB 16-07-1983, 8:20 PM, Jalandhar. Boy from status family only preferred. Whatsapp details at 73070 42424.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22104154
Mohali based Jatt/Khatri Sikh family seeks highly qualified match for their daughter, Ph.D in Management, having rich academic and corporate experience and currently working as consultant in one of the top most auditing firm. July 1988/ 5'-3". Tricity match preferred. Share profile, photos : 97795-82475.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22106713
Status match for affluent Sikh Khatri business family's fair, beautiful daughter. Convent/ highly educated, August 1989/ 5'-4", M.A.(Economics), MBA (Finance), Pursuing French language diploma. Bureau excuse. Early decent marriage. Only whatsapp 97288-60895.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22106867
Tall, Smart and Well Qualified Boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance for 5'.6" Tall, 1988 Born, Very Slim, Convent Educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl B.Tech in Computer and MBA from Top Universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London. Annual Package 90000 plus Pounds. Girl Open to Relocation, Caste / Religion No bar. Family settled in Chandigarh WhatsApp Biodata and Photos 98889-40888.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22105151
Suitable match for Sikh Lubana beautiful girl, 1992, 5'-0", B.Com, MBA. Father businessman. Contact: 9814878884.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...