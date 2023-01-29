Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22107958

Doctor /Engineer /CA /Radiologist/Qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 PM, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS admission in America, Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550

AGGARWAL

CL22107669

Brahmin Manglik 03.01.1989, 11:45 am, Kullu, 5'-4", working IT, 11 LPA, Mohali MNC. Seeking settled boy Tricity. Contact 94180-14153.

AGGARWAL

CL22108590

Suitable match for Brahmin girl 17.10.1995, 10:24 am Chandigarh, 5'-4" working as Class-I Officer in Centre Govt. posted in Delhi seeks alliance from decent teetotaller family preferably working in Delhi in Govt. job. Mobile: 94170-59355, 98888-69355.

AGGARWAL

CL22109382

Suitable match for Brahmin girl, 1991, 5'-5", M.Sc. B.Ed. Seeks Canadian boy only. 9478305220. Marriage bureau excuse.

CHRISTIAN

CL22108996

Born Christian match for beautiful Christian, UK settled girl, 31, 5'-3", B.Sc. (Nursing), work permit. Contact: 78373-83297, 75087-15148

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22108925

PQM for Punjabi Sikh Rajput Doctor girl,November 1993 born,5'-9", MD (Anaesthesia),PCMS-1. Well Established Educated family,Father Doctor,Brother Deputy Commissioner( IT ) Whatapp 9501599000.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22104905

MD/ MS/ IAS/ IPS match for MD Anesthesia Grant Medical College Mumbai. 26.Nov.1993, 5'-6", 08:26 pm Brahmin girl. Jalandhar based biggest Transporter family. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 81465-63229.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22107960

Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22108923

MD/MS/MDS/IAS/PCS match for beautiful Sikh Ramdasia girl, Oct 1992, 5'-3", MDS (Endodontist). NRI/Businessman welcome. Kindly send biodata with photo. 8283838870.

JAT

CL22107918

Beautiful Jat girl PR Canada (2018) 29.10.89, 5'-8", Education B.Com Chandigarh, M.A. Public Administration (MDU) Rohtak, MDTR (Vancouver Canada) single child, working Canada. Father business, mother social worker, Grandfather Retd. Class-I Officer. Avoid Gotra Ahlawat, Sangwan, Khatri. Mob: 94631-31189.

JAT SIKH

CL22104597

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Navel Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at tashichahal67@yahoo.com

JAT SIKH

CL22106919

Match for Sep. 98 born, 5'-5", beautiful girl, convent educated, BE CSE + Masters in CS from reputed Canadian University, working as Software Developer at prestigious Canadian Company Toronto. Father Gazetted Officer, Jatt Sikh family from Ludhiana District. WhatsApp: +91-78995-05473.

JAT SIKH

CL22109194

Jatt Sikh girl B.Tech, now lives in Canada on work permit, 5'-7", 1994. Only Jatt Sikh boy. No marriage bureau. Malwa region preferred. 78884-01331, 98156-24351.

JAT SIKH

CL22107035

Wanted tall, handsome, professional, never married Jat Sikh match settled in United States for beautiful, United States citizen girl who is 42, 5 feet 7 inches and has a good job. WhatsApp: +12404297477, Email: 1942shadi@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22107380

Jat Sikh beautiful Canadian PR girl July 1989/5'-7", fair, convent educated, B.Com (Hons), MBE, PG diploma in Statistics, B.Ed. Father Advocate and Agriculturist. Elder brother settled in Canada (Brampton), younger brother Doctor in PGI. Reputed Sardar family settled in Chandigarh. Prefer P.R. Canada. Contact 75086-79887, 0016479276191.

JAT SIKH

CL22107649

Looking for a professional Jat Sikh match for LLM, 5'-8", 24, beautiful, charming, cultured, meritorious daughter of highly educated parents. Contact: 94239-79064.

JAT SIKH

CL22107870

SM Sidhu girl April 1991, 5'-8", M.Tech.,B.Ed. Early marriage. Contact: 98140-11436.

KHATRI

CL22106932

Slim, beautiful, fair, sharp features, 5'-6", Oct. 1992, convent educated, CA. High status family. 86990-22146.

KHATRI

CL22107017

Match for Khatri, beautiful, fair, 5'-6", 03.11.1995, 01:30 pm, Haridwar, M.Com, CA, working, vegetarian non-manglik girl of status family from Mohali. Contact after matching kundli. 94648-36360.

KHATRI

CL22104929

Suitable qualified match for Australian citizen Hindu Khatri girl, fair complexion 1989, 5'-8", Masters Electronics Engineering. Contact: 9876640633.

KHATRI

CL22108656

Looking for match in India abroad for beautiful girl, 5'-2", 1984, MBA, on student visa in Australia. 9872850443.

KHATRI

CL22108901

Chandigarh based High Status Business Family, Extremely Beautiful, Fair, Slim, Educated Girl, 5'5", July/ 1990, Working in US Based Company at Very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact 9878374300.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22107022

Suitable match for M.Tech. (Computer Science & Engineering), Feb. 91 born Punjabi Hindu Arora non-manglik working girl, 5'-3", slim, beautiful (Fair complexion). Father businessman, mother home maker. Please send latest photo & profile on WhatsApp at 94165-65491 (Kurukshetra).

NRI

CL22099867

Parents looking for a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA and Canada for their US born and raised Veterinarian, 26 year old, 5'-7" tall, daughter currently working in private practice. Email: rksahota53@yahoo.com

NRI

CL22106415

14-04-1990, Patiala born, BTech girl, Working in MNC Siemens Ltd, Malaysia. Looking for NRI educated, Working boy. +60122542269

NRI

CL22106967

Sikh Brahmin Radha Soami girl, 28/5'-3", B.Tech., working MNC in Canada. Family settled Mohali. Preferred boy in Canada. WhatsApp 94654-46761.

NRI

CL22107171

Himachali Brahmin Sharma girl 5'-1", DOB 02-12-1993, 8:24 pm, Palampur, Kangra (HP), working as Staff Nurse at Reading (London) on work Permit. Seeks Citizen/Work Permit (London UK) belonging to Himachal, Punjab and Tricity. Upper caste welcome. Contact Whatsapp 94180-77919, 70180-98047.

NRI

CL22107506

Suitable Canadian citizen/ PR match required for Canadian citizen Mair Rajput, MBA, well settled short period issueless divorcee girl, Nov. 86/ 5'-2", coming India in Feb. for short visit. WhatsApp: 98146-51050.

NRI

CL22107645

Seeking well settled, Educated , PR/ Citizen of Australia/New Zealand for Brahmin good looking Chandigarh girl now PR in New Zealand working in education field earning $ 60000 ,25 yrs, 5"6' ,Manglik double-graduate,convent educated, caste no bar. Photo in the first instance. Contact manvv69@gmail.com

NRI

CL22108751

US citizen Saini, beautiful, slim, smart girl 27, 5'-7", Registered Nurse, working permanently in reputed Hospital California and part time pursuing Masters. Looking for a handsome well educated, teetotaler cutsurd boy preferably Medical/ Software Engineer in California. Upper caste no bar. Send biodata/ recent photograph. Early marriage. Girl reaching India February 2023 for 2 weeks. 99151-50900, 001-209-345-1116

NRI

CL22108879

Professional match from USA/Canada for 38 years, Hindu Khatri/Arora Punjabi beautiful Canadian PR girl, 5'-3", never married, MD (Gynae), Registered Sonographer in Canada. Whatsapp: 9417113114.

NRI

CL22109069

Suitable match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Manager in MNC in England, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Now in India. Father mother retd. Professor. Jalandhar based well established family. Please whatsapp biodata, photographs. 9417153513.

NRI

CL22109103

PQ match for Hindu Khatri girl of Reputed family Nov. 1988, B.Tech, Working MNC in Germany, Short marriage legal Divorce issueless. Willing to shift. Whatsapp 62836-47364

NRI

CL22109245

Suitable qualified match preferably from Calgary for PR Canada, Brahmin beautiful girl, 29 years, 5'-5", B.Com, B.Ed. Human Resources, Well settled status family. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9815085323, 9888212454.

NRI

CL22109307

Alliance invite for USA citizen, MBA, 5'-11", 37 year, Jat Sikh girl. Working as Product Manager in USA. Boy should be Engineer or Medical Field, educated with well established Jat Sikh family. Interested people may send their biodata with picture to: ravneetsra@hotmail.com or WhatsApp: 53078-82754.

RAJPUT

CL22107993

Match for Rajput Dadwal girl, 5'-4", 1993, B.Tech. in IT & PG in Cyber Security. Operations Supervisor in Canada. Seeking PR boy in Canada.Only Rajput (Kashyriya) boy preferred. Contact: +91 96460-20124, +91 85589-62901.

RAJPUT

CL22108943

SM for 1987 born, Kashyap Rajput (OBC) girl, M.Sc, 5'-3", Officer in HP Govt. Contact: 85447-86746.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22107435

Ramgarhia girl 1991/5'-5", B.Tech, Canada PR, working MNC, seeking Canadian PR/Citizen boy. 98145-31822.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22109284

Professionally qualified Match for Ramgarhia Sikh Girl, CanadaPR, 1985/5’-6”, ME (PEC) Chandigarh. M.Sc Canada. Girl Coming India in Feb, NRI Preferred. Upper Caste no bar. E-mail: yourmatches.2017@gmail.com sssapal55@gmail.com 9814489715, 9855589715

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22107203

Match for SC girl, never married, height 4'-11", 81 born, M.Com, MBA, giving tuitions at home. No caste bar. Mob: 9872448095. E-mail: kirat810@gmail.com

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22107687

Suitable match for Ad-dharmi girl Punjabi Doaba 34/ 5'-6'', B.Tech Computer job Software Developer, Father and Mother retired Central Govt, Resident Chandigarh. Preferred Tricity Chandigarh. Contact Mobile/ Whatsapp. 94174-97794.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22109026

Match for Chandigarh based Punjabi SC (Ad-dharmi) girl 5’-3”, Dec 1992, BTech (IT) from VIT, MBA (PU) Chandigarh, employed Mohali. 94450-22320, 89685-88643

SIKH

CL22102301

Match for IT professional unmarried Canadian PR Sikh girl, 5'-3", Sep. 83, fair complexion, unable to concieve a child. Divorcee or widow with kids also accepted. Contact: +1 (437) 970-2013 or email: sainisimmi06@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22106989

Mazhbi Sikh Girl 1987, 5'-3", M.Sc in Agriculture (PU) Ph.D in Bio-Chemistry From USA. At Present USA. rdsingh7151@gmail.com 7710778804

SIKH

CL22109408

Suitable match required for a well established family girl. Convent educated and highly qualified from panjab university. Height 5?5? & year of birth 1979. Looking for a well settled boy from a well to do family.?Contact number - +91 98153 99559.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22107374

Sikh parents invite alliance from Doctor/ Engg./ industrialist match for their beautiful daughter, born Sept. 1980, 5'-7" tall speciality Doctor in USA relocation must pl send full pic/ bio-data at joplin2020@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22107747

Reputed sikh arora doctor family seeks gursikh postgraduate doctor match for their fair goodlooking daughter 25/5' doing postgraduation, 8699221289