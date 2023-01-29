Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22107958
Doctor /Engineer /CA /Radiologist/Qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 PM, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS admission in America, Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550
AGGARWAL
CL22107669
Brahmin Manglik 03.01.1989, 11:45 am, Kullu, 5'-4", working IT, 11 LPA, Mohali MNC. Seeking settled boy Tricity. Contact 94180-14153.
AGGARWAL
CL22108590
Suitable match for Brahmin girl 17.10.1995, 10:24 am Chandigarh, 5'-4" working as Class-I Officer in Centre Govt. posted in Delhi seeks alliance from decent teetotaller family preferably working in Delhi in Govt. job. Mobile: 94170-59355, 98888-69355.
AGGARWAL
CL22109382
Suitable match for Brahmin girl, 1991, 5'-5", M.Sc. B.Ed. Seeks Canadian boy only. 9478305220. Marriage bureau excuse.
CHRISTIAN
CL22108996
Born Christian match for beautiful Christian, UK settled girl, 31, 5'-3", B.Sc. (Nursing), work permit. Contact: 78373-83297, 75087-15148
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22108925
PQM for Punjabi Sikh Rajput Doctor girl,November 1993 born,5'-9", MD (Anaesthesia),PCMS-1. Well Established Educated family,Father Doctor,Brother Deputy Commissioner( IT ) Whatapp 9501599000.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22104905
MD/ MS/ IAS/ IPS match for MD Anesthesia Grant Medical College Mumbai. 26.Nov.1993, 5'-6", 08:26 pm Brahmin girl. Jalandhar based biggest Transporter family. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 81465-63229.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22107960
Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22108923
MD/MS/MDS/IAS/PCS match for beautiful Sikh Ramdasia girl, Oct 1992, 5'-3", MDS (Endodontist). NRI/Businessman welcome. Kindly send biodata with photo. 8283838870.
JAT
CL22107918
Beautiful Jat girl PR Canada (2018) 29.10.89, 5'-8", Education B.Com Chandigarh, M.A. Public Administration (MDU) Rohtak, MDTR (Vancouver Canada) single child, working Canada. Father business, mother social worker, Grandfather Retd. Class-I Officer. Avoid Gotra Ahlawat, Sangwan, Khatri. Mob: 94631-31189.
JAT SIKH
CL22104597
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Navel Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at tashichahal67@yahoo.com
JAT SIKH
CL22106919
Match for Sep. 98 born, 5'-5", beautiful girl, convent educated, BE CSE + Masters in CS from reputed Canadian University, working as Software Developer at prestigious Canadian Company Toronto. Father Gazetted Officer, Jatt Sikh family from Ludhiana District. WhatsApp: +91-78995-05473.
JAT SIKH
CL22109194
Jatt Sikh girl B.Tech, now lives in Canada on work permit, 5'-7", 1994. Only Jatt Sikh boy. No marriage bureau. Malwa region preferred. 78884-01331, 98156-24351.
JAT SIKH
CL22107035
Wanted tall, handsome, professional, never married Jat Sikh match settled in United States for beautiful, United States citizen girl who is 42, 5 feet 7 inches and has a good job. WhatsApp: +12404297477, Email: 1942shadi@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22107380
Jat Sikh beautiful Canadian PR girl July 1989/5'-7", fair, convent educated, B.Com (Hons), MBE, PG diploma in Statistics, B.Ed. Father Advocate and Agriculturist. Elder brother settled in Canada (Brampton), younger brother Doctor in PGI. Reputed Sardar family settled in Chandigarh. Prefer P.R. Canada. Contact 75086-79887, 0016479276191.
JAT SIKH
CL22107649
Looking for a professional Jat Sikh match for LLM, 5'-8", 24, beautiful, charming, cultured, meritorious daughter of highly educated parents. Contact: 94239-79064.
JAT SIKH
CL22107870
SM Sidhu girl April 1991, 5'-8", M.Tech.,B.Ed. Early marriage. Contact: 98140-11436.
KHATRI
CL22106932
Slim, beautiful, fair, sharp features, 5'-6", Oct. 1992, convent educated, CA. High status family. 86990-22146.
KHATRI
CL22107017
Match for Khatri, beautiful, fair, 5'-6", 03.11.1995, 01:30 pm, Haridwar, M.Com, CA, working, vegetarian non-manglik girl of status family from Mohali. Contact after matching kundli. 94648-36360.
KHATRI
CL22104929
Suitable qualified match for Australian citizen Hindu Khatri girl, fair complexion 1989, 5'-8", Masters Electronics Engineering. Contact: 9876640633.
KHATRI
CL22108656
Looking for match in India abroad for beautiful girl, 5'-2", 1984, MBA, on student visa in Australia. 9872850443.
KHATRI
CL22108901
Chandigarh based High Status Business Family, Extremely Beautiful, Fair, Slim, Educated Girl, 5'5", July/ 1990, Working in US Based Company at Very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact 9878374300.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22107022
Suitable match for M.Tech. (Computer Science & Engineering), Feb. 91 born Punjabi Hindu Arora non-manglik working girl, 5'-3", slim, beautiful (Fair complexion). Father businessman, mother home maker. Please send latest photo & profile on WhatsApp at 94165-65491 (Kurukshetra).
NRI
CL22099867
Parents looking for a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA and Canada for their US born and raised Veterinarian, 26 year old, 5'-7" tall, daughter currently working in private practice. Email: rksahota53@yahoo.com
NRI
CL22106415
14-04-1990, Patiala born, BTech girl, Working in MNC Siemens Ltd, Malaysia. Looking for NRI educated, Working boy. +60122542269
NRI
CL22106967
Sikh Brahmin Radha Soami girl, 28/5'-3", B.Tech., working MNC in Canada. Family settled Mohali. Preferred boy in Canada. WhatsApp 94654-46761.
NRI
CL22107171
Himachali Brahmin Sharma girl 5'-1", DOB 02-12-1993, 8:24 pm, Palampur, Kangra (HP), working as Staff Nurse at Reading (London) on work Permit. Seeks Citizen/Work Permit (London UK) belonging to Himachal, Punjab and Tricity. Upper caste welcome. Contact Whatsapp 94180-77919, 70180-98047.
NRI
CL22107506
Suitable Canadian citizen/ PR match required for Canadian citizen Mair Rajput, MBA, well settled short period issueless divorcee girl, Nov. 86/ 5'-2", coming India in Feb. for short visit. WhatsApp: 98146-51050.
NRI
CL22107645
Seeking well settled, Educated , PR/ Citizen of Australia/New Zealand for Brahmin good looking Chandigarh girl now PR in New Zealand working in education field earning $ 60000 ,25 yrs, 5"6' ,Manglik double-graduate,convent educated, caste no bar. Photo in the first instance. Contact manvv69@gmail.com
NRI
CL22108751
US citizen Saini, beautiful, slim, smart girl 27, 5'-7", Registered Nurse, working permanently in reputed Hospital California and part time pursuing Masters. Looking for a handsome well educated, teetotaler cutsurd boy preferably Medical/ Software Engineer in California. Upper caste no bar. Send biodata/ recent photograph. Early marriage. Girl reaching India February 2023 for 2 weeks. 99151-50900, 001-209-345-1116
NRI
CL22108879
Professional match from USA/Canada for 38 years, Hindu Khatri/Arora Punjabi beautiful Canadian PR girl, 5'-3", never married, MD (Gynae), Registered Sonographer in Canada. Whatsapp: 9417113114.
NRI
CL22109069
Suitable match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Manager in MNC in England, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Now in India. Father mother retd. Professor. Jalandhar based well established family. Please whatsapp biodata, photographs. 9417153513.
NRI
CL22109103
PQ match for Hindu Khatri girl of Reputed family Nov. 1988, B.Tech, Working MNC in Germany, Short marriage legal Divorce issueless. Willing to shift. Whatsapp 62836-47364
NRI
CL22109245
Suitable qualified match preferably from Calgary for PR Canada, Brahmin beautiful girl, 29 years, 5'-5", B.Com, B.Ed. Human Resources, Well settled status family. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9815085323, 9888212454.
NRI
CL22109307
Alliance invite for USA citizen, MBA, 5'-11", 37 year, Jat Sikh girl. Working as Product Manager in USA. Boy should be Engineer or Medical Field, educated with well established Jat Sikh family. Interested people may send their biodata with picture to: ravneetsra@hotmail.com or WhatsApp: 53078-82754.
RAJPUT
CL22107993
Match for Rajput Dadwal girl, 5'-4", 1993, B.Tech. in IT & PG in Cyber Security. Operations Supervisor in Canada. Seeking PR boy in Canada.Only Rajput (Kashyriya) boy preferred. Contact: +91 96460-20124, +91 85589-62901.
RAJPUT
CL22108943
SM for 1987 born, Kashyap Rajput (OBC) girl, M.Sc, 5'-3", Officer in HP Govt. Contact: 85447-86746.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22107435
Ramgarhia girl 1991/5'-5", B.Tech, Canada PR, working MNC, seeking Canadian PR/Citizen boy. 98145-31822.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22109284
Professionally qualified Match for Ramgarhia Sikh Girl, CanadaPR, 1985/5’-6”, ME (PEC) Chandigarh. M.Sc Canada. Girl Coming India in Feb, NRI Preferred. Upper Caste no bar. E-mail: yourmatches.2017@gmail.com sssapal55@gmail.com 9814489715, 9855589715
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22107203
Match for SC girl, never married, height 4'-11", 81 born, M.Com, MBA, giving tuitions at home. No caste bar. Mob: 9872448095. E-mail: kirat810@gmail.com
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22107687
Suitable match for Ad-dharmi girl Punjabi Doaba 34/ 5'-6'', B.Tech Computer job Software Developer, Father and Mother retired Central Govt, Resident Chandigarh. Preferred Tricity Chandigarh. Contact Mobile/ Whatsapp. 94174-97794.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22109026
Match for Chandigarh based Punjabi SC (Ad-dharmi) girl 5’-3”, Dec 1992, BTech (IT) from VIT, MBA (PU) Chandigarh, employed Mohali. 94450-22320, 89685-88643
SIKH
CL22102301
Match for IT professional unmarried Canadian PR Sikh girl, 5'-3", Sep. 83, fair complexion, unable to concieve a child. Divorcee or widow with kids also accepted. Contact: +1 (437) 970-2013 or email: sainisimmi06@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22106989
Mazhbi Sikh Girl 1987, 5'-3", M.Sc in Agriculture (PU) Ph.D in Bio-Chemistry From USA. At Present USA. rdsingh7151@gmail.com 7710778804
SIKH
CL22109408
Suitable match required for a well established family girl. Convent educated and highly qualified from panjab university. Height 5?5? & year of birth 1979. Looking for a well settled boy from a well to do family.?Contact number - +91 98153 99559.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22107374
Sikh parents invite alliance from Doctor/ Engg./ industrialist match for their beautiful daughter, born Sept. 1980, 5'-7" tall speciality Doctor in USA relocation must pl send full pic/ bio-data at joplin2020@gmail.com
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22107747
Reputed sikh arora doctor family seeks gursikh postgraduate doctor match for their fair goodlooking daughter 25/5' doing postgraduation, 8699221289
