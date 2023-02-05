Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22110111
Jindal Girl 24/5’-4”, B.Tech IIT Delhi, Working Paypal Hyderabad/ Bengaluru, required Hindu Aggarwal Boy, Working in IT Sector 9697000009, 9050004704
ARORA
CL22111558
SM4 Arora beautiful, slim Manglik girl, Feb. 95, 5'-8", B.Desgn, MA Fine Arts, doing Masters in Australia on student visa. Seeks educated settled boy from Australia. Call: 9814919519.
BRAHMIN
CL22110569
Medico/PQM for Sarswat Brahmin, beautiful, BDS well cultured, convent educated, 5'-4", October 95, teetotaller family. Father A-Class Officer. WhatsApp: 98156-02568.
DIVORCEE
CL22110014
Looking for well educated, handsome, pure vegetarian, caring and spiritual life partner for beautiful, divorcee girl, age 37, height 5'-5". Only genuine person for further enquiry contact. 9780832985, 7717572837.
DIVORCEE
CL22111245
Issueless divorcee Brahmin girl 13-10-1984, 10:15 Am, Barnala, 5'-3", MA, B.ed. Cast no bar. 90413-79819.
DIVORCEE
CL22112173
Issueless status match for professionally Qualified 1990 born, 5'-4'' height, Working Chandigarh. Whatsapp 94632-47118.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22110109
Melbourne based Sikh Tonk Kashatriya well educated and affluent businessman family looking educated clean shave boy from well established family for their beautiful slim girl, 23 yr, 5'-7", B.Pharmacy (Honours), working in Civil Hospital as Pharmacist. Caste no bar. Ph.: +61449940257.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22111804
Specialist Doctor girl, MS Obs & Gynae, 1993 born, 5'-11", Caste Lubana. Seek Gursikh Specialist Doctor boy in Tricity or nearby Tricity. Contact - 94784-83310, 88377-96401.
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL22112179
IAS/ IPS/ Civil Services/ Engineer/ Doctor/ Industrialist match from status family for a good looking, Panjabi, convent educated,153cm, 26 years, MBBS girl. Father highly placed IAS Office of Punjab cadre. Mother Senior IRS officer. Contact/ whatsapp: 99154-22055. Mail:[email protected]
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL22112194
Seeking suitable match for IRS Officer (Jat Sikh, MBBS by qualification, born 1989, height 5'-5", extremely fair). Pl Contact: 98760-68968.
JAT SIKH
CL22104597
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Navel Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22104751
Professional match for B.Tech, MBA, global marketing professional with package of 50 lacs. 5'-7"/1984. Father retired Colonel having urban and rural property. Email: [email protected] Contact: 98887-61502, 99880-04205.
JAT SIKH
CL22109928
Suitable qualified match for Jat Sikh beautiful girl, March 1992 born, 5'-4", Bachelor of Nursing in India, Master of Administrative Science in Canada, living in Surrey. Currently working in Hospital as Administrative Supervisor. Diploma holder need not contact. Canada residing preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9779745915, 9815971022.
JAT SIKH
CL22109931
Canadian PR Jat Sikh convent educated girl 1986 born Jalandhar (Doaba), 5'-2". M.A English. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915211069.
JAT SIKH
CL22110042
Jat Sikh Canada PR Convent educated beautiful girl, Nov 1991, 5'-4", B.Com, Masters in Economics. WhatsApp +1(780)238-7235, 9463836812.
JAT SIKH
CL22110157
Suitable match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 1991 born, 5'-4" height, convent educated, M.Com, M.A. B.Ed, divorcee, issueless, working in reputed private school. Suffering from minor depression. Well educated and working boy preferred. Foreigner/Abroad need not contact. 8427947933.
JAT SIKH
CL22110324
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, Feb. 1990, 5’-3”, M.Tech (Computer Science) working as Software Engineer in reputed IT Company in Canada. Handsome package. Innocent issueless divorcee after short period. Preferred IT Professional employed, Only Jat Sikh non drinker boy (age 32-36 years) Canada / tricity and nearby districts preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-90419-35055.
JAT SIKH
CL22110405
Jatt Sikh PR Australian girl 33, 5'-4", Preferred India / NRI boy. 77400-95314
JAT SIKH
CL22111290
Jatt Sikh MS/MD/Civil servant match for beautiful, 27, 5'-5", MS General Surgery final year resident girl. Highly educated and well settled family from Jalandhar. 9780881109.
JAT SIKH
CL22111323
Suitable match for Post-graduate (B.Tech-MBA), 90 born, 5'-8" tall girl. Call/whatsapp: 8968775342.
JAT SIKH
CL22111759
Jat Sikh parents looking for a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family and Canada or USA born/ raised. Marriage bureau please excuse. For call or WhatsApp message: 1-519-999-6299; Email - [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22111803
PQM for Jat Sikh girl from middle class family, 94/ 161.5 cm, M.Tech. from Canada Uni. Working in a Toronto based firm. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in Canada/ US. Send biodata and pics @ WhatsApp: +91-98552-81644.
JAT SIKH
CL22111914
Khaira family 5?7? fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL22112110
Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US citizen, Jat Sikh girl, 39/ 5'-3", Double Masters, good pay package, innocent divorcee, short marriage. WhatsApp: 70877-82001.
KAMBOJ
CL22110139
Match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA, 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 9417001155
KHATRI
CL22111063
Match for Khatri girl, 5'-7", 30 years, MCA, Pvt. Job MNC, Mohali. Tricity preferred. Kundli must. 98886-52139.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22111738
Suitable match for slim, beautiful Arora girl, 5'-0", Dec. 86, Assistant Professor in PU, Chandigarh. Ph.D, M.Com, MBA. Contact: 9464680719.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22111946
Manglik/ Non-Manglik match for V. beautiful Khatri Arora girl, PG UGC NET cleared, 02.09.1996, 10:07 pm, Panchkula, 5'-5". Contact: 98159-00242.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22112138
Suitable match for Postgraduate Arora girl, 95 born, 5'-5", working in Delhi, package 10 Lacs. Family Chandigarh based. 94170-05928.
NRI
CL22099867
Parents looking for a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA and Canada for their US born and raised Veterinarian, 26 year old, 5'-7" tall, daughter currently working in private practice. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL22109785
Jat Sikh beautiful Canadian citizen girl, Jan. 1982, 5'-6" well-settled in Toronto. Visiting India March 2023. Match strictly well educated qualified articulate boy 38- 43 above 5'-10", willing to move to Canada. Mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL22110321
Ramgarhia girl England citizen 1987/5'-7", B.Sc, M.Sc (brother settled Canada), well educated, required vaishno boy settled in America/Canada. WhatsApp: 99147-12514.
NRI
CL22110412
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.
NRI
CL22110790
Suitable match for Prajapati Sikh girl, 5'-2", June 1994, Graduated in Master's of professional accounting, working as an Accountant in Australia. Pursuing CA along with job. Preferred Australian PR/ citizen. Send biodata & latest pictures. +91-82888-50534
NRI
CL22111625
Match for non-manglik, Adelaide Australia settled, M.Pharma, MBA health services, 11-1-1986, 5’-5”. 89686-74963, 98764-77669
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22111606
Match for 1982 born, MCA qualified, 5'-3", Jalandhar based, never married, homely girl. Call & whatsapp: 9417335109.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22112039
Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 07/88, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy (P.G.I.M.E.R.) working in Govt Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer Govt. job well settled boy in Tricity/Himachal Pradesh. Mobile 98724-43454, 98789-49950.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22111891
Seeking professionally qualified match preferably an Engineer from Canada for 5'-3"/ Dec. 89, SC Ad-dharmi, M.Sc. Biotech, 7 years experience in India/ currently in Canada on work permit. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 95923-63616.
SIKH
CL22109700
Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech, MBA, Jan. 1988, 5’-3”, HDFC bank employed. Parents retired officers. Contact: 098963-34847, 99922-20216.
SIKH
CL22110266
Seeking clean shaven match for Saini Sikh beautiful girl, 1994, 5'-4", B.Com., MBA, us Tax Consultant. Father- CMO in East Delhi (Govt. job), brother Canadian citizen. NRI preferred. Upper caste no bar - Sikh, Hindu. WhatsApp- 99719-22648.
SIKH
CL22112155
Suitable alliance invited for BA LLB girl 5'-4"/ 27 years. Practising in Punjab- Haryana High Court. Belongs to well educated family. Preference Advocate/ Judge/ Doctor in tricity. WhatsApp complete biodata 83603-32668.
SIKH ARORA
CL22110308
Educated match for Arora Sikh beautiful girl, 28, 5'-3", M.Sc. Anatomy (Medical), Ph.D. pursuing, Adhoc Assistant Professor in Medical college, 55000 PM. Officer Medical line preferred. Contact: 8146677966, 7719726148.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...
Patanjali Foods shares fall by over 16% in 2 weeks
The slide has brought share prices to a year-long low of Rs ...
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...