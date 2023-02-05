Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22110111

Jindal Girl 24/5’-4”, B.Tech IIT Delhi, Working Paypal Hyderabad/ Bengaluru, required Hindu Aggarwal Boy, Working in IT Sector 9697000009, 9050004704

ARORA

CL22111558

SM4 Arora beautiful, slim Manglik girl, Feb. 95, 5'-8", B.Desgn, MA Fine Arts, doing Masters in Australia on student visa. Seeks educated settled boy from Australia. Call: 9814919519.

BRAHMIN

CL22110569

Medico/PQM for Sarswat Brahmin, beautiful, BDS well cultured, convent educated, 5'-4", October 95, teetotaller family. Father A-Class Officer. WhatsApp: 98156-02568.

DIVORCEE

CL22110014

Looking for well educated, handsome, pure vegetarian, caring and spiritual life partner for beautiful, divorcee girl, age 37, height 5'-5". Only genuine person for further enquiry contact. 9780832985, 7717572837.

DIVORCEE

CL22111245

Issueless divorcee Brahmin girl 13-10-1984, 10:15 Am, Barnala, 5'-3", MA, B.ed. Cast no bar. 90413-79819.

DIVORCEE

CL22112173

Issueless status match for professionally Qualified 1990 born, 5'-4'' height, Working Chandigarh. Whatsapp 94632-47118.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22110109

Melbourne based Sikh Tonk Kashatriya well educated and affluent businessman family looking educated clean shave boy from well established family for their beautiful slim girl, 23 yr, 5'-7", B.Pharmacy (Honours), working in Civil Hospital as Pharmacist. Caste no bar. Ph.: +61449940257.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22111804

Specialist Doctor girl, MS Obs & Gynae, 1993 born, 5'-11", Caste Lubana. Seek Gursikh Specialist Doctor boy in Tricity or nearby Tricity. Contact - 94784-83310, 88377-96401.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL22112179

IAS/ IPS/ Civil Services/ Engineer/ Doctor/ Industrialist match from status family for a good looking, Panjabi, convent educated,153cm, 26 years, MBBS girl. Father highly placed IAS Office of Punjab cadre. Mother Senior IRS officer. Contact/ whatsapp: 99154-22055. Mail:[email protected]

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL22112194

Seeking suitable match for IRS Officer (Jat Sikh, MBBS by qualification, born 1989, height 5'-5", extremely fair). Pl Contact: 98760-68968.

JAT SIKH

CL22104597

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Navel Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22104751

Professional match for B.Tech, MBA, global marketing professional with package of 50 lacs. 5'-7"/1984. Father retired Colonel having urban and rural property. Email: [email protected] Contact: 98887-61502, 99880-04205.

JAT SIKH

CL22109928

Suitable qualified match for Jat Sikh beautiful girl, March 1992 born, 5'-4", Bachelor of Nursing in India, Master of Administrative Science in Canada, living in Surrey. Currently working in Hospital as Administrative Supervisor. Diploma holder need not contact. Canada residing preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9779745915, 9815971022.

JAT SIKH

CL22109931

Canadian PR Jat Sikh convent educated girl 1986 born Jalandhar (Doaba), 5'-2". M.A English. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915211069.

JAT SIKH

CL22110042

Jat Sikh Canada PR Convent educated beautiful girl, Nov 1991, 5'-4", B.Com, Masters in Economics. WhatsApp +1(780)238-7235, 9463836812.

JAT SIKH

CL22110157

Suitable match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 1991 born, 5'-4" height, convent educated, M.Com, M.A. B.Ed, divorcee, issueless, working in reputed private school. Suffering from minor depression. Well educated and working boy preferred. Foreigner/Abroad need not contact. 8427947933.

JAT SIKH

CL22110324

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, Feb. 1990, 5’-3”, M.Tech (Computer Science) working as Software Engineer in reputed IT Company in Canada. Handsome package. Innocent issueless divorcee after short period. Preferred IT Professional employed, Only Jat Sikh non drinker boy (age 32-36 years) Canada / tricity and nearby districts preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-90419-35055.

JAT SIKH

CL22110405

Jatt Sikh PR Australian girl 33, 5'-4", Preferred India / NRI boy. 77400-95314

JAT SIKH

CL22111290

Jatt Sikh MS/MD/Civil servant match for beautiful, 27, 5'-5", MS General Surgery final year resident girl. Highly educated and well settled family from Jalandhar. 9780881109.

JAT SIKH

CL22111323

Suitable match for Post-graduate (B.Tech-MBA), 90 born, 5'-8" tall girl. Call/whatsapp: 8968775342.

JAT SIKH

CL22111759

Jat Sikh parents looking for a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family and Canada or USA born/ raised. Marriage bureau please excuse. For call or WhatsApp message: 1-519-999-6299; Email - [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22111803

PQM for Jat Sikh girl from middle class family, 94/ 161.5 cm, M.Tech. from Canada Uni. Working in a Toronto based firm. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in Canada/ US. Send biodata and pics @ WhatsApp: +91-98552-81644.

JAT SIKH

CL22111914

Khaira family 5?7? fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL22112110

Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US citizen, Jat Sikh girl, 39/ 5'-3", Double Masters, good pay package, innocent divorcee, short marriage. WhatsApp: 70877-82001.

KAMBOJ

CL22110139

Match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA, 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 9417001155

KHATRI

CL22111063

Match for Khatri girl, 5'-7", 30 years, MCA, Pvt. Job MNC, Mohali. Tricity preferred. Kundli must. 98886-52139.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22111738

Suitable match for slim, beautiful Arora girl, 5'-0", Dec. 86, Assistant Professor in PU, Chandigarh. Ph.D, M.Com, MBA. Contact: 9464680719.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22111946

Manglik/ Non-Manglik match for V. beautiful Khatri Arora girl, PG UGC NET cleared, 02.09.1996, 10:07 pm, Panchkula, 5'-5". Contact: 98159-00242.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22112138

Suitable match for Postgraduate Arora girl, 95 born, 5'-5", working in Delhi, package 10 Lacs. Family Chandigarh based. 94170-05928.

NRI

CL22099867

Parents looking for a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA and Canada for their US born and raised Veterinarian, 26 year old, 5'-7" tall, daughter currently working in private practice. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL22109785

Jat Sikh beautiful Canadian citizen girl, Jan. 1982, 5'-6" well-settled in Toronto. Visiting India March 2023. Match strictly well educated qualified articulate boy 38- 43 above 5'-10", willing to move to Canada. Mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL22110321

Ramgarhia girl England citizen 1987/5'-7", B.Sc, M.Sc (brother settled Canada), well educated, required vaishno boy settled in America/Canada. WhatsApp: 99147-12514.

NRI

CL22110412

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.

NRI

CL22110790

Suitable match for Prajapati Sikh girl, 5'-2", June 1994, Graduated in Master's of professional accounting, working as an Accountant in Australia. Pursuing CA along with job. Preferred Australian PR/ citizen. Send biodata & latest pictures. +91-82888-50534

NRI

CL22111625

Match for non-manglik, Adelaide Australia settled, M.Pharma, MBA health services, 11-1-1986, 5’-5”. 89686-74963, 98764-77669

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22111606

Match for 1982 born, MCA qualified, 5'-3", Jalandhar based, never married, homely girl. Call & whatsapp: 9417335109.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22112039

Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 07/88, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy (P.G.I.M.E.R.) working in Govt Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer Govt. job well settled boy in Tricity/Himachal Pradesh. Mobile 98724-43454, 98789-49950.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22111891

Seeking professionally qualified match preferably an Engineer from Canada for 5'-3"/ Dec. 89, SC Ad-dharmi, M.Sc. Biotech, 7 years experience in India/ currently in Canada on work permit. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 95923-63616.

SIKH

CL22109700

Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech, MBA, Jan. 1988, 5’-3”, HDFC bank employed. Parents retired officers. Contact: 098963-34847, 99922-20216.

SIKH

CL22110266

Seeking clean shaven match for Saini Sikh beautiful girl, 1994, 5'-4", B.Com., MBA, us Tax Consultant. Father- CMO in East Delhi (Govt. job), brother Canadian citizen. NRI preferred. Upper caste no bar - Sikh, Hindu. WhatsApp- 99719-22648.

SIKH

CL22112155

Suitable alliance invited for BA LLB girl 5'-4"/ 27 years. Practising in Punjab- Haryana High Court. Belongs to well educated family. Preference Advocate/ Judge/ Doctor in tricity. WhatsApp complete biodata 83603-32668.

SIKH ARORA

CL22110308

Educated match for Arora Sikh beautiful girl, 28, 5'-3", M.Sc. Anatomy (Medical), Ph.D. pursuing, Adhoc Assistant Professor in Medical college, 55000 PM. Officer Medical line preferred. Contact: 8146677966, 7719726148.