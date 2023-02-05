 Grooms Wanted : The Tribune India

Grooms Wanted



AGGARWAL
CL22110111
Jindal Girl 24/5’-4”, B.Tech IIT Delhi, Working Paypal Hyderabad/ Bengaluru, required Hindu Aggarwal Boy, Working in IT Sector 9697000009, 9050004704

ARORA
CL22111558
SM4 Arora beautiful, slim Manglik girl, Feb. 95, 5'-8", B.Desgn, MA Fine Arts, doing Masters in Australia on student visa. Seeks educated settled boy from Australia. Call: 9814919519.

BRAHMIN
CL22110569
Medico/PQM for Sarswat Brahmin, beautiful, BDS well cultured, convent educated, 5'-4", October 95, teetotaller family. Father A-Class Officer. WhatsApp: 98156-02568.

DIVORCEE
CL22110014
Looking for well educated, handsome, pure vegetarian, caring and spiritual life partner for beautiful, divorcee girl, age 37, height 5'-5". Only genuine person for further enquiry contact. 9780832985, 7717572837.

DIVORCEE
CL22111245
Issueless divorcee Brahmin girl 13-10-1984, 10:15 Am, Barnala, 5'-3", MA, B.ed. Cast no bar. 90413-79819.

DIVORCEE
CL22112173
Issueless status match for professionally Qualified 1990 born, 5'-4'' height, Working Chandigarh. Whatsapp 94632-47118.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22110109
Melbourne based Sikh Tonk Kashatriya well educated and affluent businessman family looking educated clean shave boy from well established family for their beautiful slim girl, 23 yr, 5'-7", B.Pharmacy (Honours), working in Civil Hospital as Pharmacist. Caste no bar. Ph.: +61449940257.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22111804
Specialist Doctor girl, MS Obs & Gynae, 1993 born, 5'-11", Caste Lubana. Seek Gursikh Specialist Doctor boy in Tricity or nearby Tricity. Contact - 94784-83310, 88377-96401.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL22112179
IAS/ IPS/ Civil Services/ Engineer/ Doctor/ Industrialist match from status family for a good looking, Panjabi, convent educated,153cm, 26 years, MBBS girl. Father highly placed IAS Office of Punjab cadre. Mother Senior IRS officer. Contact/ whatsapp: 99154-22055. Mail:[email protected]

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL22112194
Seeking suitable match for IRS Officer (Jat Sikh, MBBS by qualification, born 1989, height 5'-5", extremely fair). Pl Contact: 98760-68968.

JAT SIKH
CL22104597
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Navel Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL22104751
Professional match for B.Tech, MBA, global marketing professional with package of 50 lacs. 5'-7"/1984. Father retired Colonel having urban and rural property. Email: [email protected] Contact: 98887-61502, 99880-04205.

JAT SIKH
CL22109928
Suitable qualified match for Jat Sikh beautiful girl, March 1992 born, 5'-4", Bachelor of Nursing in India, Master of Administrative Science in Canada, living in Surrey. Currently working in Hospital as Administrative Supervisor. Diploma holder need not contact. Canada residing preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9779745915, 9815971022.

JAT SIKH
CL22109931
Canadian PR Jat Sikh convent educated girl 1986 born Jalandhar (Doaba), 5'-2". M.A English. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915211069.

JAT SIKH
CL22110042
Jat Sikh Canada PR Convent educated beautiful girl, Nov 1991, 5'-4", B.Com, Masters in Economics. WhatsApp +1(780)238-7235, 9463836812.

JAT SIKH
CL22110157
Suitable match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 1991 born, 5'-4" height, convent educated, M.Com, M.A. B.Ed, divorcee, issueless, working in reputed private school. Suffering from minor depression. Well educated and working boy preferred. Foreigner/Abroad need not contact. 8427947933.

JAT SIKH
CL22110324
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, Feb. 1990, 5’-3”, M.Tech (Computer Science) working as Software Engineer in reputed IT Company in Canada. Handsome package. Innocent issueless divorcee after short period. Preferred IT Professional employed, Only Jat Sikh non drinker boy (age 32-36 years) Canada / tricity and nearby districts preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-90419-35055.

JAT SIKH
CL22110405
Jatt Sikh PR Australian girl 33, 5'-4", Preferred India / NRI boy. 77400-95314

JAT SIKH
CL22111290
Jatt Sikh MS/MD/Civil servant match for beautiful, 27, 5'-5", MS General Surgery final year resident girl. Highly educated and well settled family from Jalandhar. 9780881109.

JAT SIKH
CL22111323
Suitable match for Post-graduate (B.Tech-MBA), 90 born, 5'-8" tall girl. Call/whatsapp: 8968775342.

JAT SIKH
CL22111759
Jat Sikh parents looking for a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family and Canada or USA born/ raised. Marriage bureau please excuse. For call or WhatsApp message: 1-519-999-6299; Email - [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL22111803
PQM for Jat Sikh girl from middle class family, 94/ 161.5 cm, M.Tech. from Canada Uni. Working in a Toronto based firm. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in Canada/ US. Send biodata and pics @ WhatsApp: +91-98552-81644.

JAT SIKH
CL22111914
Khaira family 5?7? fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH
CL22112110
Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US citizen, Jat Sikh girl, 39/ 5'-3", Double Masters, good pay package, innocent divorcee, short marriage. WhatsApp: 70877-82001.

KAMBOJ
CL22110139
Match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA, 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 9417001155

KHATRI
CL22111063
Match for Khatri girl, 5'-7", 30 years, MCA, Pvt. Job MNC, Mohali. Tricity preferred. Kundli must. 98886-52139.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22111738
Suitable match for slim, beautiful Arora girl, 5'-0", Dec. 86, Assistant Professor in PU, Chandigarh. Ph.D, M.Com, MBA. Contact: 9464680719.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22111946
Manglik/ Non-Manglik match for V. beautiful Khatri Arora girl, PG UGC NET cleared, 02.09.1996, 10:07 pm, Panchkula, 5'-5". Contact: 98159-00242.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22112138
Suitable match for Postgraduate Arora girl, 95 born, 5'-5", working in Delhi, package 10 Lacs. Family Chandigarh based. 94170-05928.

NRI
CL22099867
Parents looking for a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA and Canada for their US born and raised Veterinarian, 26 year old, 5'-7" tall, daughter currently working in private practice. Email: [email protected]

NRI
CL22109785
Jat Sikh beautiful Canadian citizen girl, Jan. 1982, 5'-6" well-settled in Toronto. Visiting India March 2023. Match strictly well educated qualified articulate boy 38- 43 above 5'-10", willing to move to Canada. Mail: [email protected]

NRI
CL22110321
Ramgarhia girl England citizen 1987/5'-7", B.Sc, M.Sc (brother settled Canada), well educated, required vaishno boy settled in America/Canada. WhatsApp: 99147-12514.

NRI
CL22110412
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.

NRI
CL22110790
Suitable match for Prajapati Sikh  girl, 5'-2", June 1994, Graduated in Master's of professional accounting, working as an Accountant in Australia. Pursuing CA along with job. Preferred Australian PR/ citizen. Send biodata & latest pictures. +91-82888-50534

NRI
CL22111625
Match for non-manglik, Adelaide Australia settled, M.Pharma, MBA  health services, 11-1-1986, 5’-5”. 89686-74963, 98764-77669

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22111606
Match for 1982 born, MCA qualified, 5'-3", Jalandhar based, never married, homely girl. Call & whatsapp: 9417335109.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22112039
Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 07/88, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy (P.G.I.M.E.R.) working in Govt Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer Govt. job well settled boy in Tricity/Himachal Pradesh. Mobile 98724-43454, 98789-49950.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22111891
Seeking professionally qualified match preferably an Engineer from Canada for 5'-3"/ Dec. 89, SC Ad-dharmi, M.Sc. Biotech, 7 years experience in India/ currently in Canada on work permit. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 95923-63616.

SIKH
CL22109700
Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech, MBA, Jan. 1988, 5’-3”, HDFC bank employed. Parents retired officers. Contact: 098963-34847, 99922-20216.

SIKH
CL22110266
Seeking clean shaven match for Saini Sikh beautiful girl, 1994, 5'-4", B.Com., MBA, us Tax Consultant. Father- CMO in East Delhi (Govt. job), brother Canadian citizen. NRI preferred. Upper caste no bar - Sikh, Hindu. WhatsApp- 99719-22648.

SIKH
CL22112155
Suitable alliance invited for BA LLB girl 5'-4"/ 27 years. Practising in Punjab- Haryana High Court. Belongs to well educated family. Preference Advocate/ Judge/ Doctor in tricity. WhatsApp complete biodata 83603-32668.

SIKH ARORA
CL22110308
Educated match for Arora Sikh beautiful girl, 28, 5'-3", M.Sc. Anatomy (Medical), Ph.D. pursuing, Adhoc Assistant Professor in Medical college, 55000 PM. Officer Medical line preferred. Contact: 8146677966, 7719726148.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

2
Haryana

Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary's family booked in dowry, sexual exploitation case

3
Nation

'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77

4
Punjab

A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says 'I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary'

5
Nation

US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm

6
Business Adani crisis

FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman

7
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

8
Nation

PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring urges CM Bhagwant Mann to consider release of Navjot Sidhu from jail

10
Business

Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout

Don't Miss

View All
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Top News

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...

Patanjali Foods shares fall by over 16% in 2 weeks

Patanjali Foods shares fall by over 16% in 2 weeks

The slide has brought share prices to a year-long low of Rs ...

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...

Geologists collect samples from Doda

Geologists collect samples from Doda


Cities

View All

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Powercom team held captive in Jodh Singh Wala village, 90 farmers booked

Agra tourist dies in Amritsar during snatching bid

2 booked for culpable homicide

Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

Panel submits report on tragedy at school in Chandigarh

Health Depatment eyes Sarangpur land for Mother & Child Centre

Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

2 bottling plants to be sealed in Chandigarh

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

Excise policy scam: BJP intensifies protest against Kejri, Cong seeks his resignation

Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

On Guru's path

Held hostage in Dubai & Muscat, Malout woman shares sordid tale

Phagwara judge’s house burgled

Councillor's son held for buying stolen truck

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Senior citizen forced to do rounds of power corporation office

MC continues drive to clean Sidhwan Canal

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

21 booked for ‘preventing BDPO from performing duty’

Workshop on academic quality enhancement

World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated