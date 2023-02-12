Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL22112915
Suitable match for beautiful,never married ,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl currently in US. Whatsapp:15105658164
BRAHMIN
CL22113211
Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin girl 5'-3", 17 July 1992, 03:42 pm, Ambala. Corporate professional, Father Air Force, Mother Haryana Govt. Whattsapp 94678-87829, 94666-20116.
BRAHMIN
CL22113390
PQSM4 beautiful fair April 1994 born, 5?4? girl, M.Sc. (hon) Chem, B.Ed. TET pass. Father retired headmaster. Only Himachali preferred. 9418038879.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22114691
Wanted handsome, tall Doctor MS/ MD/ Civil Services match for 5'-9" Sikh Mair Rajput 29 years, MD (Anaesthesia) PCMS-1, well established reputed family. Father Doctor, Brother IRS officer. WhatsApp 95015-99000.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22113270
MBBS, MD Govt. Officer match for Saini girl 5'-3''/ 1990, MBBS, MD Serving in Govt. Hospital Punjab. 94650-63707, 94631-20108.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22113317
Professionally qualified Europe settled handsome match for German Citizen Jat Sikh beautiful girl, Oct 1995, 5'-2", Doctor in Germany, doing MD Radiology. Contact 9198760-92005.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22114604
MBBS Doctor, Sikh Khatri beautiful girl, 30, 5'-5", Chandigarh, status family. Contact: 98158-93938.
JAT SIKH
CL22104597
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Navel Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22114561
Qualified Jatt Sikh match in USA for Jatt Sikh girl, 30 yrs 5-5", MS from USA, IT Professional in California. Share biodata and pics at Watsapp +91-8699952186, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22112651
Professional match for USA citizen Jat-Sikh slim fair complexion girl, August 1981, 5'-4", Associate Degree. Contact 19167167734, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22112723
American citizen Jat Sikh girl, 34 years, 5'-4", working in Medical field. Seeks well educated boy. Preference Doaba area. Contact: 9779926093.
JAT SIKH
CL22113429
Jat Sikh parents seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family US/ Canada born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & Ohio only). Marriage bureau please excuse. For Call/ WhatsApp: 1-519-999-6299; Email - [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22114379
Suitable educated, settled match for Jalandhar based Jat Sikh, 49, 5'-4", wheatish complexioned, never married woman. English Post-graduate, teacher in private school. 9872407870.
JAT SIKH
CL22114553
professinally qualified jatt sikh match for extremely beautiful girl,10.12.89 born 5'7" b-tech,mba sen.manager chandigarh package 18 lac.educated family. cont 7589100240
JAT SIKH
CL22114646
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh, 86 born, Canadian PR working girl.Interested from well settled Canadian PR citizen residents, preferably British Columbia. Contact: 98722-79068.
JAT SIKH
CL22114955
PR Canadian Gursikh girl, 1987/5'-9" seeks turbaned Gursikh boy. 001-6047159055, 91-9872720072. [email protected]
KHATRI
CL22112356
Tall, Smart and Well Qualified Boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance for 5'.6" Tall, 1988 Born,Very Slim, Convent Educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl B.Tech in Computer and MBA from Top Universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London.Annual Package 90000 plus Pounds. Girl Open to Relocation Caste /Religion No bar. Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp Biodata and Photos: 98889-40888.
KHATRI
CL22112792
Match for August 82 born, beautiful girl, 5'-2", M.Sc. IT, B.Ed. Teaching profession. Jalandhar based small educated family. Upper castes welcome. Whatsapp: 9814535320.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22113269
PQM for Punjabi girl, 11/1995, 5',Btech working in Amazon Bangalore, 15-20package. 9759425618
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22113761
Status match for beautiful, fair, Arora girl, 28, 5', M.Tech. Computer Science, working reputed company Bangalore, 20 LPA. Preferred Ludhiana, Jalandhar. 98771-95553
MAHAJAN
CL22112771
Professor/ Scientist/ MBBS MD SM4 Mahajan girl, 5'-4", Oct. 95, M.Pharma., pursuing Ph.D. Pharmaceuticals from P.U. Chandigarh last 3 years. Call: 98153-23212. Email: [email protected]
MISC
CL22113966
Suitable match for Bhagat girl, 22.4.1991, 5'-2", M.Tech. Assistant Professor, IELTS Trainer. Contact: 8360785795, 6280076776.
NRI
CL22099867
Parents looking for a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA and Canada for their US born and raised Veterinarian, 26 year old, 5'-7" tall, daughter currently working in private practice. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL22112355
Tall, Smart and Well Qualified Boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance for 5'.6" Tall, 1988 Born,Very Slim, Convent Educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl B.Tech in Computer and MBA from Top Universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London.Annual Package 90000 plus Pounds. Girl Open to Relocation Caste /Religion No bar. Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp Biodata and Photos: 98889-40888.
NRI
CL22112953
Match for Saini Sikh girl 1987/5'-3", B.Sc., MCA, Canadian PR, issueless divorced. Preferred Canada PR. 98030-80302.
NRI
CL22112980
IT professional match for Hindu Punjabi issueless divorcee B.Tech, Jan 89, 5’-3”, working Sydney (Australia), ready relocate. Caste no bar. Businessman/ bureau excuse. 99917-39904.
NRI
CL22113830
Require qualified match for Maid Rajput girl, born 1994, height 5'-5", Permanent resident of Canada, B.Sc., PG Diploma from Canada. Need only settled Maid Rajput Canada PR boy, nearby Toronto region. 9041450400, 7347457897.
NRI
CL22114449
Parents seeking groom for Australian PR, Ravidasia, 35, 5'-2", never married, very young looking beautiful vegetarian girl. Boy should be PR/Citizen and well settled (divorcee considerable). Please send boy’s details on whatsapp +61426793938.
RAJPUT
CL22113793
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.
RAJPUT
CL22114566
Suitable match for 28 year old Rajput girl MBA/LLB HR Manager in Mohali.Tricity preferable. 98142-44642.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22112736
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl B.Tech. I.T., Canada PR, December 90/5'-6", job in Toranto. Working professional in Canada preferred. Phone 70329-21052.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22113906
Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 33 yrs, 5'-4", B.Tech. Lt. Commander, issueless divorcee. Doaba based family. 9464797780.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22112868
Suitable SC match for Ravidasia (Ad-Dharmi) Punjabi girl 33, 5 ft, MA Psychology, US Permanent Resident. Living and working in Texas USA. Contact +17074742533 (whatsapp).
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22113234
Suitable match for Dhanak girl, 1989 born, 4'-11", B.Sc. Father Govt. employee (retd.) Well settled/NRI/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 86999-80558
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22114238
SC Ad-dharmi girl, 1992, 5'-5", M.Sc. B.Ed. Govt teacher. Seeking Govt job boy. 9463281944, 9463412877.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22114628
Hindu Ravidasia 93/5'-2", Nursing Officer, PGI. Contact Govt employee. 98156-95382, 95016-03046.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22114984
Suitable match preferably Govt. Doctor for Ravidasia SC Manglik girl, 11/1993, 5'-1", BAMS, Govt Doctor. Jalandhar or Hoshiarpur preferred. Contact: 9417516822.
SIKH
CL22115110
Suitable Match for 5'-2"/ Feb 84, BCA, MBA(Hr) Ramgarhia Sikh working girl. Whatsapp 98725-92407.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22113936
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Lubana girl, 1988 born, 5'-6". M.Tech, Govt. job IT developer in Canada. Contact: 9988562282.
