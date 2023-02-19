Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22115127
Garg girl, 1997, 5'4", Extraordinary; high-status business family 8847616065
ARORA
CL22117527
SM4 Hindu Arora, Ireland PR holder, beautiful, Intelligent girl, B.Tech., MBA, good job, 5'-5", 1993 born, Chandigarh based family, currently in India. WhatsApp: 94633-00109.
BRAHMIN
CL22110569
Medico/PQM for Sarswat Brahmin, beautiful, BDS well cultured, convent educated, 5'-4", October 95, teetotaller family. Father A-Class Officer. WhatsApp: 98156-02568.
BRAHMIN
CL22112915
Suitable match for beautiful,never married ,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl currently in US. Whatsapp:15105658164
BRAHMIN
CL22115365
Suitable match for Canadian PR Saraswat Brahmin (Bhardwaj) beautiful girl, 17 Nov. 1997, 1:55 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-5", bank job in Canada. Seeks vegetarian, teetotaler, preferably Canadian PR. Upper caste no bar. 8837702951.
BRAHMIN
CL22117374
Seeking M4 Saraswat Brahmin Girl, Born 14-07-92 at Dehra-Dun time 2.20AM.Btech IT, Manager in Reputed MNC,PKG19Lac.Contact 9412056502
BRAHMIN
CL22117628
Suitable match for Brahmin girl 05.11.93, 5'-6", BA, LL.B, working in coaching centre, Panchkula residence. Contact: 70097-96362.
DIVORCEE
CL22116740
Looking suitable match for Legally Divorced, Issue-less Sikh girl 46, 5 ft, Central Govt. employee, Salary five figures, Well established foreign settled family, Caste no bar, Preferred Canadian settled. Contact 70394-54172, 99967-01728.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22115698
Match for Sikh Rajput girl, 30, 5'-2", doing MD (Patho). Doctors family. General category only. 9815429722.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22116263
Doctor Match for Hindu MD Doctor Khatri Girl (Obs & Gynae) July 1992 Born 5'1" Punjab, Father Businessman, Status Family, Contact: 98141-41193
IAS/ ALLIED SERVICES
CL22115554
Indian Forest Service Sikh Brahmin girl 5'-8"/ Dec. 1989, looking for suitable match. 98883-37297
JAT SIKH
CL22115277
Affluent Jat Sikh parents seeks alliance for their slim beautiful very fair daughter highly educated from New York, 28 years, 5'-5”, Looking for very high status business family. Contact whatsapp : 9826433004.
JAT SIKH
CL22115349
Seeking match for Jat Sikh girl, Oct 93/ 5'-7". Canada PR, B.Tech, working in Canadian Bank. One young brother, urban/rural property Jalandhar. Looking for well settled well reputed family boy, teetotaler. Contact 9814801220.
JAT SIKH
CL22115532
Suitable match for Jatt Gursikh girl, 30 years, 5'-2½", height, USA citizen, Engineering from University of California and now working in a reputed organization at California. Only pure vegetarian, religious Gursikh boy, professional qualified USA may contact at [email protected] or Call: 001-916-708-6291 or WhatsApp.
JAT SIKH
CL22115598
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Naval Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22116466
Match for Jat Sikh issueless divorcee girl, 1991, 5'-6", M.Com, B.Ed. Well settled family at Mohali. 95013-43934.
JAT SIKH
CL22117066
Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh PR beautiful girl, 5'-2", 1991 born, B.Tech. Working in IT Company, New Zealand. Patiala based well settled family. Looking for well qualified handsome Jat Sikh boy. Contact: 75080-00090.
JAT SIKH
CL22117377
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family US/ Canada born and raised. Marriage bureau please excuse. For Call/ WhatsApp: 1-519-999-6299; Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22117468
Jat Sikh girl qualified professional, convent educated, Masters in Psychology, never married Canadian citizen from well to do family, 84 born, 5'-5", working with health authority as counsellor, doing private practice also at BC in Canada. Early marriage. WhatsApp 84272-00123, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22117537
Khaira family 5?7? fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL22117562
US-settled Jatt-Sikh parents seek suitable match for 1988 born, 5’-4” daughter innocent divorced MBBS from India and MPH from top US University, currently working in US on visa, Canadian Citizen. Seeking well-educated US Citizen or Green card holder. WhatsApp only. +13174578921. Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22117617
Delhi based status family looking for a pleasant well-qualified professional match for their 168/87 Marketing Consultant Daughter. MBA UK. Father Retd Senior Police Officer. Share profile [email protected]/9818468170
KHATRI
CL22116036
SM for convent educated, beautiful, qualified Chandigarh Bhatia Punjabi girl, 1988 born, height 5'-3", ICWA (Inter). Working with top Nationalised Government Bank in Chandigarh. Email: [email protected]
KHATRI
CL22116103
Suitable match for innocent issueless divorcee Punjabi Khatri Manglik girl 13.3.89, 12. 00 am, Chandigarh/ 5'-5'', M.Tech Computer science, Handsome package, Working at Chandigarh MNC. Preferably unmarried boy. Contact No 94172- 77759.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22112352
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri girl, M.Tech. CSE (IIITD), 28/5', working reputed MNC Bangalore, Package 22 LPA. Contact 98884-05998.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22115570
Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula based match for Arora Khatri girl, 1980 born/ 5'-1'', Graduate, Working as Senior scale Stenographer in Chandigarh Administration. 9876731522.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22117677
Well settled match for fair slim Hindu Arora/ Khatri girl 29/5'-5", B.Tech., MBA/ PGDM from Premier Institute, working in Big-Four MNC, very handsome package. Status family. Mobile: 78145-31567.
NRI
CL22018705
Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 37/ 5'-5", citizen Registered Nurse London, package £39,000. Divorced, no issue. Boy should be near London area. [email protected]
NRI
CL22102880
Parents well settled in USA seek well qualified match for US born daughter. Nov. 1981/ 5'-5", never married, very young looking, pretty & intelligent. MBA, Director Marketing. Send photo/ bio to [email protected]
NRI
CL22109785
Jat Sikh beautiful Canadian citizen girl, Jan. 1982, 5'-6" well-settled in Toronto. Visiting India March 2023. Match strictly well educated qualified articulate boy 38- 43 above 5'-10", willing to move to Canada. Mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL22115225
Looking for a suitable match for my daughter, well established, beautiful Doctor in California divorced innocently, no kids in her 40's. Looking for a professional Sikh boy in USA. Serious inquiries only please. 9097281507. E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL22115384
Hindu-Punjabi Parents, looking for bridegroom for daughter. Whitish, beautiful, 27 years, 5'-3", (1994 born), Ph.D in Pharmacy born and brought up in USA, studied at top USA Universities. Boy must be born, brought up and educated in USA, Canada, UK. Only professionals need apply, MBBS, MD, B.Com, M.Com, Software, Ph.D and Lawyers need apply, from NRI, SC, and upper caste welcome. Please contact [email protected] or +1-847-572-3003.
NRI
CL22115421
Seeking a suitable qualified match for Australian Citizen Kamboj Sikh beautiful girl 5'4" 1993 born, Master of Nursing, Australia. Currently working in a reputed public Hospital. Majha region and Turbaned preferred. Must be vegetarian and non-drinking. Whatsapp: +919915603321, +61451950393. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL22115694
Suitable NRI match for Canada PR Sept. 92 born, 5'-4" unmarried Hindu Ad-dharmi (SC) girl. Dental Surgeon from India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 94174-64126.
NRI
CL22115885
Highly qualified match USA/ Canada for 40 years, Ph.D, never married, beautiful girl 5’-6”, working Canada. Divorcee excuse. Email: [email protected], Phone 90414-72503.
NRI
CL22115897
Highly qualified match USA/ Canada for 36 years, Software Engineer, never married, beautiful girl 5’-7”, working Canada. Divorcee excuse. Email: [email protected], Phone 81466-50744.
NRI
CL22116131
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh, Canadian citizen girl 35 year old, 5'-3", Canadian PR/ citizen may apply. Cast no bar. Whatsapp 001-639-384-8912
NRI
CL22116962
Wanted Gursikh, vegetarian, well educated Canadian match for Arora Sikh girl, 1982, 5'-4", MBA, divorcee, no child, Canadian PR holder. Girl currently in India. Contact: 7888307376.
NRI
CL22117256
Match for Non-Manglik, Australia settled, M.Pharma, MBA, Health services, 11.1.1986, 5’-5”. WhatsApp: 89686-74963, 98764-77669, [email protected]
NRI
CL22117383
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.
NRI
CL22117452
SC Ravidasia veg. beautiful girl, age 28, 5'-3", Post-graduate, Canada PR. Required veg. qualified match. Canada PR local Jalandhar resident preferred. Father retired bank officer. Contact: 9872641821, 7009862861.
NRI
CL22117456
Sikh match required for Rajput girl, 1995 born, 5'-8", B.Sc., Canadian PR, only child. Working reputed bank Canada. Contact: 87278-12345
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22112039
Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 07/88, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy (P.G.I.M.E.R.) working in Govt Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer Govt. job well settled boy in Tricity/Himachal Pradesh. Mobile 98724-43454, 98789-49950.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22115445
Compatible match for vegetarian beautiful working girl, 5'-1", 29 years,MBA. Family well settled in Gujarat. 81412-39510.
SAINI
CL22117794
Wanted suitable match for Saini Sikh girl born, 17.02.93, 5'-3", working I.T. Noida, Package 20 Lacs. Contact only I.T. boy. 94641-21943, 78890-75806.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22115531
SM4 Dec 1987, 5’-7” SC smart, sober, slim girl, B.tech, MBA, Product Manager at Gurgaon, package 17+ LPA. Father retired Senior Medical Officer (Punjab). Mother house maker, brother Marine Engineer. Mohali settled family. Early marriage. Dowry seekers and marriage bureaus excuse. Well educated NRI's welcome. Contact: 9646453517, Email: [email protected]
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22115692
Suitable NRI match for Canada PR Sept. 92 born, 5'-4" unmarried Hindu Ad-dharmi (SC) girl. Dental Surgeon from India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 94174-64126.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22116973
Suitable match for Dhanak girl, 1989 born, 4'-11", B.Sc. Father Govt. employee (retd.) Well settled/NRI/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 8699980558
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22117515
Issueless divorce girl, working as Sen. Manager in Govt. Bank, 5'-5", 2 Oct. 86, preferred Officer rank. 98780-21116.
SIKH
CL22115675
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Ramdasia Sikh girl, 1991, 5'-4", B.Tech, MBA, HR in IT company, Mohali. Well settled family in Mohali. Prefer Canada settled boy. 9780094102, +16477090127.
SIKH
CL22117270
Sikh Parjapat beautiful girl, born 11.12.1988, 5'-8", M.Sc. (Maths), B.Sc. (Non-medical), B.Ed., CTET & PSTET qualified, presently working as Lecturer in private aided school. Required well educated, well settled, suitable match. Upper caste no bar. Phone: 9592478475, 9463609843.
SIKH
CL22117739
Professionally qualified Sikh match for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-7", 1993, M.Tech.P.R Canada.Boy should be PR working at Canada preferred. 89685-60322, +1-7785537353. Send pics/ bio-data. Email: [email protected]
SIKH KHATRI
CL22115500
Sikh Khatri parents invite alliance from Doctor/Professional/ Industrialist for their daughter born Sept. 1980, 5'-7", tall, specificity Doctor in USA compatibility/ relocation must Pl. send full pic/bio data at [email protected]
WIDOW
CL22117448
Sharma Widow girl Prasher Gotra 5'-3"/36 years, BA., PGDC, M.Sc. IT, having 8 years girl. Upper caste no bar. Job/Businessman. Early marriage Chandigarh Tricity basis. 83604-41698.
