Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22115127

Garg girl, 1997, 5'4", Extraordinary; high-status business family 8847616065

ARORA

CL22117527

SM4 Hindu Arora, Ireland PR holder, beautiful, Intelligent girl, B.Tech., MBA, good job, 5'-5", 1993 born, Chandigarh based family, currently in India. WhatsApp: 94633-00109.

BRAHMIN

CL22110569

Medico/PQM for Sarswat Brahmin, beautiful, BDS well cultured, convent educated, 5'-4", October 95, teetotaller family. Father A-Class Officer. WhatsApp: 98156-02568.

BRAHMIN

CL22112915

Suitable match for beautiful,never married ,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl currently in US. Whatsapp:15105658164

BRAHMIN

CL22115365

Suitable match for Canadian PR Saraswat Brahmin (Bhardwaj) beautiful girl, 17 Nov. 1997, 1:55 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-5", bank job in Canada. Seeks vegetarian, teetotaler, preferably Canadian PR. Upper caste no bar. 8837702951.

BRAHMIN

CL22117374

Seeking M4 Saraswat Brahmin Girl, Born 14-07-92 at Dehra-Dun time 2.20AM.Btech IT, Manager in Reputed MNC,PKG19Lac.Contact 9412056502

BRAHMIN

CL22117628

Suitable match for Brahmin girl 05.11.93, 5'-6", BA, LL.B, working in coaching centre, Panchkula residence. Contact: 70097-96362.

DIVORCEE

CL22116740

Looking suitable match for Legally Divorced, Issue-less Sikh girl 46, 5 ft, Central Govt. employee, Salary five figures, Well established foreign settled family, Caste no bar, Preferred Canadian settled. Contact 70394-54172, 99967-01728.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22115698

Match for Sikh Rajput girl, 30, 5'-2", doing MD (Patho). Doctors family. General category only. 9815429722.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22116263

Doctor Match for Hindu MD Doctor Khatri Girl (Obs & Gynae) July 1992 Born 5'1" Punjab, Father Businessman, Status Family, Contact: 98141-41193

IAS/ ALLIED SERVICES

CL22115554

Indian Forest Service Sikh Brahmin girl 5'-8"/ Dec. 1989, looking for suitable match. 98883-37297

JAT SIKH

CL22115277

Affluent Jat Sikh parents seeks alliance for their slim beautiful very fair daughter highly educated from New York, 28 years, 5'-5”, Looking for very high status business family. Contact whatsapp : 9826433004.

JAT SIKH

CL22115349

Seeking match for Jat Sikh girl, Oct 93/ 5'-7". Canada PR, B.Tech, working in Canadian Bank. One young brother, urban/rural property Jalandhar. Looking for well settled well reputed family boy, teetotaler. Contact 9814801220.

JAT SIKH

CL22115532

Suitable match for Jatt Gursikh girl, 30 years, 5'-2½", height, USA citizen, Engineering from University of California and now working in a reputed organization at California. Only pure vegetarian, religious Gursikh boy, professional qualified USA may contact at [email protected] or Call: 001-916-708-6291 or WhatsApp.

JAT SIKH

CL22115598

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Naval Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22116466

Match for Jat Sikh issueless divorcee girl, 1991, 5'-6", M.Com, B.Ed. Well settled family at Mohali. 95013-43934.

JAT SIKH

CL22117066

Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh PR beautiful girl, 5'-2", 1991 born, B.Tech. Working in IT Company, New Zealand. Patiala based well settled family. Looking for well qualified handsome Jat Sikh boy. Contact: 75080-00090.

JAT SIKH

CL22117377

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family US/ Canada born and raised. Marriage bureau please excuse. For Call/ WhatsApp: 1-519-999-6299; Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22117468

Jat Sikh girl qualified professional, convent educated, Masters in Psychology, never married Canadian citizen from well to do family, 84 born, 5'-5", working with health authority as counsellor, doing private practice also at BC in Canada. Early marriage. WhatsApp 84272-00123, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22117537

Khaira family 5?7? fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL22117562

US-settled Jatt-Sikh parents seek suitable match for 1988 born, 5’-4” daughter innocent divorced MBBS from India and MPH from top US University, currently working in US on visa, Canadian Citizen. Seeking well-educated US Citizen or Green card holder. WhatsApp only. +13174578921. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22117617

Delhi based status family looking for a pleasant well-qualified professional match for their 168/87 Marketing Consultant Daughter. MBA UK. Father Retd Senior Police Officer. Share profile [email protected]/9818468170

KHATRI

CL22116036

SM for convent educated, beautiful, qualified Chandigarh Bhatia Punjabi girl, 1988 born, height 5'-3", ICWA (Inter). Working with top Nationalised Government Bank in Chandigarh. Email: [email protected]

KHATRI

CL22116103

Suitable match for innocent issueless divorcee Punjabi Khatri Manglik girl 13.3.89, 12. 00 am, Chandigarh/ 5'-5'', M.Tech Computer science, Handsome package, Working at Chandigarh MNC. Preferably unmarried boy. Contact No 94172- 77759.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22112352

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri girl, M.Tech. CSE (IIITD), 28/5', working reputed MNC Bangalore, Package 22 LPA. Contact 98884-05998.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22115570

Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula based match for Arora Khatri girl, 1980 born/ 5'-1'', Graduate, Working as Senior scale Stenographer in Chandigarh Administration. 9876731522.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22117677

Well settled match for fair slim Hindu Arora/ Khatri girl 29/5'-5", B.Tech., MBA/ PGDM from Premier Institute, working in Big-Four MNC, very handsome package. Status family. Mobile: 78145-31567.

NRI

CL22018705

Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 37/ 5'-5", citizen Registered Nurse London, package £39,000. Divorced, no issue. Boy should be near London area. [email protected]

NRI

CL22102880

Parents well settled in USA seek well qualified match for US born daughter. Nov. 1981/ 5'-5", never married, very young looking, pretty & intelligent. MBA, Director Marketing. Send photo/ bio to [email protected]

NRI

CL22109785

Jat Sikh beautiful Canadian citizen girl, Jan. 1982, 5'-6" well-settled in Toronto. Visiting India March 2023. Match strictly well educated qualified articulate boy 38- 43 above 5'-10", willing to move to Canada. Mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL22115225

Looking for a suitable match for my daughter, well established, beautiful Doctor in California divorced innocently, no kids in her 40's. Looking for a professional Sikh boy in USA. Serious inquiries only please. 9097281507. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL22115384

Hindu-Punjabi Parents, looking for bridegroom for daughter. Whitish, beautiful, 27 years, 5'-3", (1994 born), Ph.D in Pharmacy born and brought up in USA, studied at top USA Universities. Boy must be born, brought up and educated in USA, Canada, UK. Only professionals need apply, MBBS, MD, B.Com, M.Com, Software, Ph.D and Lawyers need apply, from NRI, SC, and upper caste welcome. Please contact [email protected] or +1-847-572-3003.

NRI

CL22115421

Seeking a suitable qualified match for Australian Citizen Kamboj Sikh beautiful girl 5'4" 1993 born, Master of Nursing, Australia. Currently working in a reputed public Hospital. Majha region and Turbaned preferred. Must be vegetarian and non-drinking. Whatsapp: +919915603321, +61451950393. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL22115694

Suitable NRI match for Canada PR Sept. 92 born, 5'-4" unmarried Hindu Ad-dharmi (SC) girl. Dental Surgeon from India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 94174-64126.

NRI

CL22115885

Highly qualified match USA/ Canada for 40 years, Ph.D, never married, beautiful girl 5’-6”, working Canada. Divorcee excuse. Email: [email protected], Phone 90414-72503.

NRI

CL22115897

Highly qualified match USA/ Canada for 36 years, Software Engineer, never married, beautiful girl 5’-7”, working Canada. Divorcee excuse. Email: [email protected], Phone 81466-50744.

NRI

CL22116131

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh, Canadian citizen girl 35 year old, 5'-3", Canadian PR/ citizen may apply. Cast no bar. Whatsapp 001-639-384-8912

NRI

CL22116962

Wanted Gursikh, vegetarian, well educated Canadian match for Arora Sikh girl, 1982, 5'-4", MBA, divorcee, no child, Canadian PR holder. Girl currently in India. Contact: 7888307376.

NRI

CL22117256

Match for Non-Manglik, Australia settled, M.Pharma, MBA, Health services, 11.1.1986, 5’-5”. WhatsApp: 89686-74963, 98764-77669, [email protected]

NRI

CL22117383

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.

NRI

CL22117452

SC Ravidasia veg. beautiful girl, age 28, 5'-3", Post-graduate, Canada PR. Required veg. qualified match. Canada PR local Jalandhar resident preferred. Father retired bank officer. Contact: 9872641821, 7009862861.

NRI

CL22117456

Sikh match required for Rajput girl, 1995 born, 5'-8", B.Sc., Canadian PR, only child. Working reputed bank Canada. Contact: 87278-12345

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22112039

Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 07/88, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy (P.G.I.M.E.R.) working in Govt Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer Govt. job well settled boy in Tricity/Himachal Pradesh. Mobile 98724-43454, 98789-49950.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22115445

Compatible match for vegetarian beautiful working girl, 5'-1", 29 years,MBA. Family well settled in Gujarat. 81412-39510.

SAINI

CL22117794

Wanted suitable match for Saini Sikh girl born, 17.02.93, 5'-3", working I.T. Noida, Package 20 Lacs. Contact only I.T. boy. 94641-21943, 78890-75806.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22115531

SM4 Dec 1987, 5’-7” SC smart, sober, slim girl, B.tech, MBA, Product Manager at Gurgaon, package 17+ LPA. Father retired Senior Medical Officer (Punjab). Mother house maker, brother Marine Engineer. Mohali settled family. Early marriage. Dowry seekers and marriage bureaus excuse. Well educated NRI's welcome. Contact: 9646453517, Email: [email protected]

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22115692

Suitable NRI match for Canada PR Sept. 92 born, 5'-4" unmarried Hindu Ad-dharmi (SC) girl. Dental Surgeon from India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 94174-64126.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22116973

Suitable match for Dhanak girl, 1989 born, 4'-11", B.Sc. Father Govt. employee (retd.) Well settled/NRI/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 8699980558

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22117515

Issueless divorce girl, working as Sen. Manager in Govt. Bank, 5'-5", 2 Oct. 86, preferred Officer rank. 98780-21116.

SIKH

CL22115675

Professionally qualified match for beautiful Ramdasia Sikh girl, 1991, 5'-4", B.Tech, MBA, HR in IT company, Mohali. Well settled family in Mohali. Prefer Canada settled boy. 9780094102, +16477090127.

SIKH

CL22117270

Sikh Parjapat beautiful girl, born 11.12.1988, 5'-8", M.Sc. (Maths), B.Sc. (Non-medical), B.Ed., CTET & PSTET qualified, presently working as Lecturer in private aided school. Required well educated, well settled, suitable match. Upper caste no bar. Phone: 9592478475, 9463609843.

SIKH

CL22117739

Professionally qualified Sikh match for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-7", 1993, M.Tech.P.R Canada.Boy should be PR working at Canada preferred. 89685-60322, +1-7785537353. Send pics/ bio-data. Email: [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI

CL22115500

Sikh Khatri parents invite alliance from Doctor/Professional/ Industrialist for their daughter born Sept. 1980, 5'-7", tall, specificity Doctor in USA compatibility/ relocation must Pl. send full pic/bio data at [email protected]

WIDOW

CL22117448

Sharma Widow girl Prasher Gotra 5'-3"/36 years, BA., PGDC, M.Sc. IT, having 8 years girl. Upper caste no bar. Job/Businessman. Early marriage Chandigarh Tricity basis. 83604-41698.