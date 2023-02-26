 Grooms Wanted : The Tribune India

Grooms Wanted

Grooms Wanted


BRAHMIN
CL22112915
Suitable match for beautiful,never married ,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl currently in US. Whatsapp:15105658164

BRAHMIN
CL22117982
MD, MDS, Officer suitable match for MDS Manglik Gour Brahman, September 94 born, 5'-6" height, beautiful, slim girl. Parents Doctors. 98157-59090.

BRAHMIN
CL22118829
Match for beautiful Punjabi vegetarian Brahmin girl, born & raised in Ontario Canada, 12.08.1994, 01:45 pm EST, 5'-4", BE, MBA, working as Consultant. Seeking handsome, well settled Canadian Citizen Brahmin boy from cultured family. Send latest photo, birth details. Whatsapp: 001519-589-2777.

BRAHMIN
CL22120440
Wanted well educated Manglik/ Non- Manglik (Indian/ NRI) boy for Saraswat Brahmin, beautiful, cultured, fair complexion girl, height 5'-5", DoB 23.11.1991, 10:20 am, Ambala. Work experience in Nursing from Australia. Completed M.Sc. Nursing Psychiatry in 2022. Upper caste welcome. Contact after 2 pm. 99883-44966, 98883-93969.

DIVORCEE
CL22118519
Bhandari issueless divorcee girl, 1989, BBA, MBA, Chandigarh, job International universities. Caste no bar. 7652896487.

DIVORCEE
CL22118694
Suitable match for issueless Divorcee Saini Sikh girl, Nov 1990, 5'-5", B.Tech., MBA, Govt Bank employee. Father Retd. Govt. Officer. Upper caste Sikh preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Mobile 99145-01097, 98144-61087.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22119733
Looking MD, MS Manglik Saraswat Brahmin Doctor boy for Doctor girl doing MD Microbiology (Punjab), 5'-4", 30 Nov. 1993. 81468-45778.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22120430
MD/MS/DM/Gazetted officer/ good businessman match for Aggarwal Jindal MD Psychiatry from DMC, 92 born girl, 5’-2”. Doctors family of Ludhiana. Upper caste no bar. 9872619732

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22120600
PQM4 Prajapati girl completing Ph.D Civil Engr., 29/5'-1" Hindu, Zirakpur settled family seeks qualified compatible match from same/ upper caste. # WhatsApp 76968-16601.

JAT SIKH
CL22115598
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Naval Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL22118014
Match for 90-born, 5'5" beautiful Jat Sikh doctor girl, US citizen. Well-versed in Indian, American cultures. Parents well educated and settled in USA. Seeking a tall, handsome match, preferably a doctor in USA, from respectable Jat Sikh family. Please respond with bio-data and photograph at [email protected] or Whatsapp +91-9872118321.

JAT SIKH
CL22118507
Suitable match for Ja t Sikh fair beautiful girl, Born 93, 5'-5", Canadian Citizen, working C IBC Bank Toronto. Canadian Citizen/ PR boy p referred. Contact: 9988 4-21877.

JAT SIKH
CL22118970
SM April 1991 born, 5'-8", Sidhu beautiful cultural girl, M.Tech, B.Ed. Early marriage. 98140-11436.

JAT SIKH
CL22119727
PQM for PR Canada girl, 1987 born, 5'-3½", BDS, doing diploma in dental, near Toronto. Bureau please  excuse.Please contact with recent pics and complete biodata at: 98151-01600.

JAT SIKH
CL22120152
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family US/ Canada born and raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only) . Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299; Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL22120190
M4 Jat Sikh b'ful girl, 94, 5'-3.5", M.Tech from Canada Uni. Senior Info Security Engr in a Toronto based financial Institution. Seeks educated, well placed groom based in Canada/ US. Send biodata and pics: 91-88262-07987.

KHATRI
CL22118757
Hindu Khatri, 5'-3", 1992, M.Sc. B.Ed., convent educated girl, working reputed school. Caste no bar. 9878279089.

KHATRI
CL22120358
Suitable match for Khatri beautiful girl, 28, 5'-2", B.Com., PGDBM, work with Canada based company and holds Canada Tourist visa. Looking for match based in Australia, Canada, NZ, Indian guy doing immigration business. Contact: 79730-42497.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22112352
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri girl, M.Tech. CSE (IIITD), 28/5', working reputed MNC Bangalore, Package 22 LPA. Contact 98884-05998.

MISC
CL22118774
Suitable match for Kumhar girl, MCA, Feb 1992 born, height 5'-5", studying in Australia. Preferred Australia settled boy. Caste no bar. Contact: 8054856644.

MUSLIM
CL22120337
Canadian PR holder girl 33 yrs old, Sunni Muslim, 5'-4", presently working in Toronto as Registered Nurse, needed groom for Canada only. (514) 913-6049, 95305-62786.

NRI
CL22115384
Hindu-Punjabi Parents, looking for bridegroom for daughter. Whitish, beautiful, 27 years, 5'-3", (1994 born), Ph.D in Pharmacy born and brought up in USA, studied at top USA Universities. Boy must be born, brought up and educated in USA, Canada, UK. Only professionals need apply, MBBS, MD, B.Com, M.Com, Software, Ph.D and Lawyers need apply, from NRI, SC, and upper caste welcome. Please contact [email protected] or +1-847-572-3003.

NRI
CL22118171
Professionally well qualified match for beautiful slim fair Hindu Khatri vegetarian girl, C.A. M.Sc. (Fin.) 27 years, 155 cms, 60,000 Euro annully, working in multinational at Dublin (Ireland). Whatsapp 99152-22400.

NRI
CL22118199
Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 32/160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, Physician in NYCity. Contact +16033069973

NRI
CL22118319
Parents seeking a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA for their US born and raised attorney, 36 year old, 5'-10" tall, daughter currently working as counsel in a Law firm. Contact email: [email protected]

NRI
CL22118404
Match  for Ramdasia Sikh Punjabi Girl. B.Tech (India) M.S.(USA) 28 YRS. 5’-6”, working  in USA on H1B VISA. WhatsApp 98722-12139

NRI
CL22119801
Match for beautiful slim Sikh Rajput girl issueless divorced (short time marriage), 5'-1", 01.11.1990, 10:28 p.m. Chandigarh, B.A. B.Sc. Nursing ANM GNM, Clinical and Critical Care, doing job in Canada. Upper caste welcome. Preference to Canada settled boy who must be pure vegetarian. Marriage bureau excused. 94173-47120, 94654-46994.

NRI
CL22120429
Suitable match for Australia settled Majbhi Sikh beautiful girl, 1994 born, 5'-6", Masters in Finance & Professional Accounting, PR in process. Preference Australia settled boy. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9592389476, 9592741312. 

RAJPUT
CL22118353
Match for Himachali Rajput Girl 5’-5”, 09-09-1986, 6 PM, NET PhD molecular Biology. Whatsapp 8284834861

RAJPUT
CL22119094
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

SAINI
CL22118811
Saini beautiful unmarried girl, 37/5'-6", B.Tech, MS, working in Big-4 MNC. Family in Chandigarh. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9878303200.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22118192
Ramdasia Fair Girl,12.08.1991, 5'-7". J.E. in PSTCL, M.Tech. Tricity Preferred, Marriage Bureau Excuse. 99888-54260

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22119513
Suitable match for Dhanak girl, 1989 born, 4'-11", B.Sc. Father Govt. employee (retd.) Well settled/NRI/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 86999-80558

SIKH
CL22118285
Well settled match for Sikh Ramgarhia girl, never married, 45, 5'-2", M.Com., non-working. Send details. Whatsapp: 95011-92129

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22119098
Suitable match for convent educated beautiful Arora Khatri Sikh girl, 5ft6inch, April 1990 born, BE(Civil), MA Philosophy; Pursuing MSc. Data Science & Mathematics final Semester, contact 91 7999149757/ mailid: [email protected]

SIKH LOBANA
CL22119791
Match for Lubana Sikh girl born 04.05.93 Kapurthala, Punjab, 5'-6½" working as Grade-A officer (Assistant Manager) in Reserve Bank of India.  Seeks Sikh boy (only preferably) in Central Govt./ Reserve Bank of India /Defence/Army. Contact: 9876248449.

WIDOW
CL22117448
Sharma Widow girl Prasher Gotra 5'-3"/36 years, BA., PGDC, M.Sc. IT, having 8 years girl. Upper caste no bar. Job/Businessman. Early marriage Chandigarh  Tricity basis. 83604-41698.

