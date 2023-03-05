Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN

CL22112915

Suitable match for beautiful, never married, Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5'-7", MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl currently in US. Whatsapp:15105658164

BRAHMIN

CL22121048

SM for beautiful Gaur Brahmin girl, 3.8.1987, 5:20 a.m. Shimla, 5'-3", convent educated, M.Phil Engilsh B.Ed., teaching in Dubai. Parents retd. from Govt. job. Only brother married. Upper caste welcome. 82199-77898.

BRAHMIN

CL22121124

PQM for Brahmin sarswat manglik girl 5'2", 6.6.1992 4:10 pm, Delhi, M.com, B.com (hons), upper middle class 9910170098,9311356537

DEFENCE

CL22121311

Ramgarhia Sikh girl, Nov. 1989, 5'-4", B.Tech. Lt. Commander, issueless divorcee. Doaba based family. 9464797780.

JAT SIKH

CL22120674

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Naval Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22123032

Elite match for Sandhu Doctor MD Gyne 95 girl,Well settled family in Mohali. Prefer Doc/ Businessman/ Advocate from highly status family from tricity only. Whatsapp:98764-91897.

JAT SIKH

CL22120653

36/5'-2", PGDCA, Jat Sikh fair Manglik girl want in Tricity/own home. Whatsapp 99151-34447.

JAT SIKH

CL22120665

Professionally qualified suitable match for Jat Sikh 28 years, 5?6? girl, working in a reputed bank in Toronto. Canada/ USA settled boy preferred.

JAT SIKH

CL22120920

PR Canadian Gursikh girl, 1987/ 5’-9”, seeks turbaned Gursikh boy. 001-6047159055, +91-9872720072, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22120935

Match for Canada PR Jatsikh girl 1992, 5'-4", B.Tech. ECE India, M.Eng (Canada), looking for working/ studying Jatsikh boy from India/ Canada. 98152-27942, 98880-54380.

JAT SIKH

CL22121672

Professionally qualified match for USA based, Jat Sikh MD girl, 33 years, 5'- 6", completed fellowship, doing job in reputed hospital, beautiful, well cultured and family oriented. Well settled educated family. Respond with bio-data and photo at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22121753

Professionally qualified match in career or business for US citizen, good looking, 5'-6" and born 89 girl, medical field with strong family background and academic credentials. Please reply with pics and details at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22122524

Chandigarh-Mohali baset Jatt Sikh girl, Feb. 1994, 5'-3". B.Tech. (Chemical) from Thapar University. Now at Canada on Student visa, studying MBA Finance, also cleared bank paper. Canada match preferred. Contact: 81464-14828.

JAT SIKH

CL22122687

Australian citizen Jat Sikh girl 1987,5'-9", Well educated in management position. Seeking a tall, educated boy willing to settle in Australia. 7087033732. Email:[email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22122743

Khaira family 5'-7" fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222

KAMBOJ

CL22120643

Kamboj Sikh Canada PR girl 1995 born, 5'-6", BDS Chandigarh, Masters from Canada. Parents Govt. employee settled in Chandigarh. PR boy preferred. 98156-02944.

MANGLIK

CL22120666

Match for Manglik beautiful Khatri girl, 5'-5", 1995, M.Com, Operation Head at Mohali. Family well settled. 7973293422.

MANGLIK

CL22122122

Suitable match for Manglik Tonk Kashtriya girl 10 June 1992, 14:05, Shahabad (Markanda), Haryana. Ph.D Chemistry, Employed as research in Niser, Bhubneshwer. M.no. 87080-29784, 98963-56487. Upper caste no bar.

MANGLIK

CL22123160

MD/MS/Gazetted/good businessman match for MD Psychiatry (DMC), Aggarwal Manglik girl of Ludhiana, 06-09-92, 2:12 pm, Nabha, 5’-2”, working in private hospital. Doctors family. Upper caste no bar. 9872619732

MISC

CL22123110

Educated well settled match for Passi girl B.Tech 1991, 5'-4", Assistant manager,Nationalized bank. Preferred Passi boy. Contact 94167-90995.

NRI

CL22109785

Jat Sikh beautiful Canadian citizen girl, Jan. 1982, 5'-6" well-settled in Toronto. Visiting India March 2023. Match strictly well educated qualified articulate boy 38- 43 above 5'-10", willing to move to Canada. Mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL22115694

Suitable NRI match for Canada PR Sept. 92 born, 5'-4" unmarried Hindu Ad-dharmi (SC) girl. Dental Surgeon from India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 94174-64126.

NRI

CL22118319

Parents seeking a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA for their US born and raised attorney, 36 year old, 5'-10" tall, daughter currently working as counsel in a Law firm. Contact email: [email protected]

NRI

CL22120645

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl 34/ 5'-4", tall, Canadian citizen working in CPA firm in Canada, professionally qualified, CA from India and pursuing CPA in Canada, divorced (issueless) after short marriage. Correspond with detailed biodata and latest pics. Email: [email protected] or Call/ WhatsApp 437-430-0020.

NRI

CL22120675

Professionally qualified match for Saini Sikh Canadian Doctor girl Dec 1992, 5'-3", MBBS, MD (Family Medicine), Onterio, Send complete bio-data of boy with latest photograph. Email [email protected] Mobile 99887-03466.

NRI

CL22120795

Gursikh match for Canadian Univ. Prof. Khatri/ Arora beautiful Ph.D. girl June 82/ 5'-3", never married, now visiting Delhi. WhatsApp 60483-75967, [email protected]

NRI

CL22121150

Suitable match for never married 83 born girl, Journalist, having 491 Australia visa. No bars. 88280-68304.

NRI

CL22121676

Parents seeking suitable match for issueless divorcee khatri sikh US citizen girl oct84, 5'x5", MS, working in US, father retired Govt. official. Required educated working boy in US. W/app bio Pic +1-9136029071

NRI

CL22122134

NRI Match for Hindu Jat girl 1995, 5'-6", MBA (HR), working Toronto, Canada. 90346-60766.

NRI

CL22122828

Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 32/160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, Physician in NYCity. Contact +16033069973

NRI

CL22122843

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.

NRI

CL22122965

Qualified upper caste cutsurd Sikh/ Hindu match for Sikh girl, 30 years/ 5’-10”, Teacher in Mississauga Canada, Ontario PR preferred. Bio-data, photograph first instance. 98767-92903, WhatsApp only.

RAJPUT

CL22121177

Match for beautiful Rajput girl, 5'-0", 1992, MA(English) Clinical Psychology. Applied PR Canada. B.Tech/ MBA boy. Marriage bureau excuse. 84276-02665, 94171-51918.

RAJPUT

CL22123092

Sikh girl (Sawarankar) B.A., born 85, 5'-4", fair, never married, well established business family. Preference to handsome boy from elite class family, in cutting. Marriage bureau excuse. 78887-27331.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22120949

Well - settled professional match for Sikh Girl , 29 / 5'4" , DU Educated , PG from TISS , Eminent Job in Hyd. MNC , Earning 20 LPA , Upper Middle Class Business Family Email: [email protected]

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22121638

Qualified, well settled match for Ramgarhia Sikh smart girl, 5'-4", 1988, D.Pharmacy, working. Mobile: 9815900061.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22122195

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl B.Tech. I.T., Canada PR, December 90/ 5'-6", job in Ontario . Senior system Developer, Working professional in Canada preferred. Phone 70329-21052.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22123321

Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR Girl, 5’-4”, Dec. 1990 born, BDS, PG Diploma from Canada. Preferred Vegetarian boy from Canada. Contact 97801-43499

SAINI

CL22123108

Suitable match for Hindi Saini girl, 1995, 5', M.Com. MBA in Finance and Taxation, working in MNC Mohali. Preference NRI. 97794-55658.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22115692

Suitable NRI match for Canada PR Sept. 92 born, 5'-4" unmarried Hindu Ad-dharmi (SC) girl. Dental Surgeon from India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 94174-64126.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22120651

PQM in India/Canada for Punjabi Ravidasia S/C,Manglik girl 5'9",29,BBE,MBE.Studying Business Analytics in Ontario. Presently on short Delhi visit . Caste no bar. Mobile 9811131262

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22121867

Match for Canada PR, B.Sc. Nursing Ad-dharmi/Ramdasia, 34 years, 5'-3", vegetarian girl. Bureau excuse. 9814723278.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22122479

Medico match for SC Doctor girl, 29, 5'-6", MBBS, MS, PCMS-I. Well settled family. Contact: 9779751077.

SIKH

CL22121372

Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, Convent educated, B.Tech MBA, Jan 1988, 5’-3”, HDFC Bank employed. Parents retired Officers. Contact: 098963-34847, 99922-20216.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22121341

Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 1992 born, 5'-8", Ph.D. in Commerce, Canada PR, permanent job in Bank in Toronto. Preferred well settled & educated Canada PR/ citizen. WhatsApp 98556-11995. [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22122974

Match for beautiful Sikh Khatri Chandigarh educated girl 1997 born, 5'-3", B.Ed., M.A. English, working as Teacher. Whatsapp/Call 94170-03847.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22122139

Suitable Match for Tonk Kshatriya, Regular Punjab Govt employee girl 5'-6", 25.03.94. Only Tricity Contact 89681-91809.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22122149

Australia, Perth based Sikh Tonk-Ksahtriya parents seek Medico match for their daughter, Australian citizen, 5'-2", 1998, slim, working as Pharmacist. Contact: 0434402479.