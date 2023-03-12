Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22123644
Govt. employee for beautiful Garg girl 23.12.95/ 5'-3'', M.Sc., B.Ed, Govt. employee Mohali. 94173-45045, Whatsapp 7888997456.
BRAHMIN
CL22112915
Suitable match for beautiful,never married ,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl currently in US. Whatsapp:15105658164
BRAHMIN
CL22123964
Match for Upadhyaya Brahmin girl Dec. 1989/5', MBA, working in Mohali. Tricity preferred. 78140-78142.
BRAHMIN
CL22125425
Match for very beautiful, 1976/5'-2", looks younger, Gaur Brahmin girl, slim and fair, HCS, upper caste no bar. 97817-81524 WhatsApp.
DIVORCEE
CL22125330
Class 1 gazetted officer / working in MNC / Educated businessman match for beautiful, 5?5? tall, fair, slim, well-cultured, Sikh, Mair-Rajput, issueless divorcee girl. DOB 16-07-1983, 8:20 PM, Jalandhar. Boy from status family only preferred. Whatsapp details at 73070 42424.
DIVORCEE
CL22125615
Required Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1", slim, fair, divorcee, BDS girl. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22123558
Well settled Mohali based Sikh family inviting proposal for their Medico daughter April 95, 5'-7", Convent educated pursuing MS (ENT) seeks Doctor MD/ MS match from Sikh family. 99150-66410. [email protected]
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22124612
Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22125435
MD/MS/MDS/IAS/PCS match for beautiful Sikh Ramdasia girl, Oct 1992, 5'-3", MDS (Endodontist), Dental Surgeon in reputed hospital. Kindly send biodata with photo. 8283838870.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22125629
MD/ MDS match for MDS Periodontology 01.03.1992 born, 5'-6½", slim, beautiful Mittal girl, Tricity preference, Father & Mother doctor, Brother MBBS. 98135-78241.
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL22125563
Suitable match for 1993 born, 5'-3", PCS (Judicial), Civil Judge cum Judicial Megistrate, Doaba based, Ad-Dharmi girl. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse pl. Contact Mob.: 98883-65502.
JAT SIKH
CL22118014
Match for 90-born, 5'5" beautiful Jat Sikh doctor girl, US citizen. Well-versed in Indian, American cultures. Parents well educated and settled in USA. Seeking a tall, handsome match, preferably a doctor in USA, from respectable Jat Sikh family. Please respond with bio-data and photograph at [email protected] or Whatsapp +91-9872118321.
JAT SIKH
CL22120674
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Naval Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22121672
Professionally qualified match for USA based, Jat Sikh MD girl, 33 years, 5'- 6", completed fellowship, doing job in reputed hospital, beautiful, well cultured and family oriented. Well settled educated family. Respond with bio-data and photo at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22123368
Qualified match in USA for Jatt Sikh girl 1992 born 5'-5", MS from USA, IT Manager in reputed firm in USA. Share biodata and pics at Whatsapp 91-8699952186
JAT SIKH
CL22123670
Non-drinker US based alliance from an educated family for US Citizen, 5'4", June 1994, Jat Sikh girl working as IT Professional in a reputed US Company. Family well settled in US. Please contact at +12404238985.
JAT SIKH
CL22124166
Tricity based family seeking educated Jat Sikh match from an affluent family for their daughter, Canada PR, 1997 born, 5'-4", working in prestigious Company as Administrator. (Early marriage). WhatsApp/ Call: 98030-07300.
JAT SIKH
CL22124353
Well educated match for Canadian P.R. Benipal Girl 5’-1”, February 1997, born and bought-up in Chandigarh with decent family values, B.Com, B.Ed., father businessman and agriculture income, mother Vice-Principle in Govt-aided School. Small USA, Canadian status family preferred. Respond with recent photo and other details: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22125081
Educated , clean shaven non drinker Jatt Sikh match required for New Zealand PR, Jatt Sikh girl 36, 5'-3", Master degree holder never married before. open to relocate to Australia, Canada also. Currently in India for week. send full biodata with Photo . 98156-84702
JAT SIKH
CL22125508
SM for girl 1990, B.Tech., 5'-5", PR Canada, issueless/divorcee wanted single/divorcee Canada/US settled caring boy, honest family WhatsApp: 95011-12860, +14372174651.
JAT SIKH
CL22125584
Professionally qualified tall JS match for US citizen well educated girl 83, 5'-8". Reply with photo [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22125684
Khaira family 5'-7", fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. WhatsApp: 98712-49222.
KHATRI
CL22123367
SUITABLE MATCH FOR 1993 BORN 5'3" KHATRI GIRL,B.Tech MBA Asst MANAGER MNC GURGAON. FAMILY PREFERABLY NEAR CHANDIGARH, PATIALA, AMBALA. CONTACT/SEND BIODATA WHATSAPP 9888116727
KHATRI
CL22123412
Match for very beautiful, refined girl, from high status Punjabi Khatri family of Chandigarh, born 1995, Height 5'-5", B.Com., MBA. Seeking alliance from high status, well educated boy with pleasant personality. Preferred from Chandigarh and around. Contact whatsapp no. 98789-41387.
KHATRI
CL22123755
Match for Khatri, fair, slim, beautiful B.Tech., MBA, 1987 Chandigarh born, 5'-3" girl, looks much younger. Working in MNC Chandigarh. Tricity boy preferred. Whatsapp with biodata and Pics at 81948-00166.
KHATRI
CL22124657
Match for girl, convent educated, MBA, beautiful, 5'-2", 1984, never married, having Australia study visa. Boy be in India or Australia. Mob: 9872850443.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22125812
Suitable match for beautiful Gulati girl 27.06.1996, 10:13 pm, Ambala, 5’-2”, B.Sc.(NM), Data Science course. MNC, Gurugram. Parents govt employees. 94162-76404.
MAHAJAN
CL22125618
Suitable match for Mahajan girl from reputed jammu family, 1987 born (M. Tech. Bio Tech.) Mob# 9596978787, 8082481202
NRI
CL22115694
Suitable NRI match for Canada PR Sept. 92 born, 5'-4" unmarried Hindu Ad-dharmi (SC) girl. Dental Surgeon from India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 94174-64126.
NRI
CL22118319
Parents seeking a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA for their US born and raised attorney, 36 year old, 5'-10" tall, daughter currently working as counsel in a Law firm. Contact email: [email protected]
NRI
CL22120433
Suitable match for Australia settled Majbhi Sikh/Valmiki beautiful girl, 1994, 5'-3", Masters in Finance, Professional Accounting, PR in process. Preference Australia settled boy. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9592741312, 9878333488, 9592389476.
NRI
CL22120645
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl 34/ 5'-4", tall, Canadian citizen working in CPA firm in Canada, professionally qualified, CA from India and pursuing CPA in Canada, divorced (issueless) after short marriage. Correspond with detailed biodata and latest pics. Email: [email protected] or Call/ WhatsApp 437-430-0020.
NRI
CL22120795
Gursikh match for Canadian Univ. Prof. Khatri/ Arora beautiful Ph.D. girl June 82/ 5'-3", never married, now visiting Delhi. WhatsApp 60483-75967, [email protected]
NRI
CL22123345
Reputable and well placed Jat Sikh family with residence in both Delhi and US would like to introduce eligible match to their US born pretty, intelligent daughter 25yrs 164cm graduate, educated in prestigious US School/University. Education of the boy & family compatibility is the only consideration. Religion or caste no bar. Contact [email protected]
NRI
CL22123571
Match for Khatri girl, 1989, 5'-7", USA citizen. Preferred USA/Indian professionally qualified groom, 70877-77723.
NRI
CL22123580
SM4 Canada PR Sikh Khatri girl, 32, 5'-4", MBA. Working in Bank, 99144-52244.
NRI
CL22123831
Mohali based Hindu family invites NRI match for 1989 born, 5’-4” beautiful Dentist girl, Canada PR. 8968344125.
NRI
CL22124186
Professionally qualified Match for a Hindu Khatri Arora very beautiful fair slim 5'-8" CPA 27yrs girl Canadian Citizen working at a very good position from respectable educated Chandigarh family now settled in Toronto Whatsapp biodata at +91 9815025588
NRI
CL22124188
NY based parents seek Sikh/Hindu match for US born daughter. Nov. '81/5'5", never married, very young looking, pretty, intelligent & homely. MBA, Director Marketing. Send photo/bio to [email protected]
NRI
CL22124746
Match for Arora Manglik girl 4.10.92, 5’-8”, M.Sc. Internet study, Canada PR, Bank Service. Contact only Manglik boy Hindu family. Upper middle class. Marriage bureau excuse. Amritsar, 98153-10244.
NRI
CL22125332
Professionally qualified well-settled match for Australian TR smart Brahmin girl July 95, 5'-6", BDS (India), Master's Public Health (Intl) & Health Mgmt (Aust). Cultured educated family. 99153-48700.
NRI
CL22125338
Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, Physician in NYCity. Contact +16033069973
NRI
CL22125586
Beautiful Sikh Khatri 1992 born, 5'-8", Ph.D in Commerce, Canada PR permanent job in Bank in Toronto. Preferred well settled & educated Canada PR/citizen. WhatsApp: 98556-11995. [email protected]
RAJPUT
CL22124627
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.
RAJPUT
CL22125299
Suitable match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput (Mehra) fair girl from Chandigarh, height 5-'5'', DOB 15.03.1995, Working in Govt. Sector in Chandigarh, B.tech Computer Science, preference tricity. Contact 78147-72845.
RAJPUT
CL22125598
Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, MCom, 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, Marriage bureau excuse.
RAJPUT
CL22125620
Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput girl, 5'-3", 13.8.1985, B.Com., M.Sc. IT MBE NIELIT IELTS 6.5 bands. WhatsApp: 92176-55332, 73050-00007.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22115692
Suitable NRI match for Canada PR Sept. 92 born, 5'-4" unmarried Hindu Ad-dharmi (SC) girl. Dental Surgeon from India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 94174-64126.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22123522
Suitable match for SC Mahasha 28/5'-2", Graduate girl, working IT Park Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Contact 99147-58506.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22123562
SPQ vegetarian unmarried match for Ramdasia Sikh (Chamar), 1977, unmarried girl, 5'-4", M.A., B.Ed. Govt Teacher. Mob: 7986819594.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22123838
Highly qualified Ramdasia (SC) beautiful girl, 1990, 5'-7", Asstt. Manager in SBI. Required smart and well settled boy (Punjab). Phone: 8847001285.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22123844
Ramdasia Sikh girl, 90, 5'-2", Graduation Computer Science, Bank officer. Father Govt. officer retired. One brother/one sister. 9417804955.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22123940
Hindu Ravidasia girl 23.10.1992, 11:30 pm, 5'-2", M.A. Eng., B.Ed., Govt. Teacher seeking suitable boy in Govt. job preferred near by Khanna. 97818-00726.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22124038
Match for beautiful, slim Balmiki girl Aug.1990, 5'-4", B.Com., MBA. MNC, Mohali. PNP in progress. Parents Government employees. Caste no bar. 98133-46636, 99919-63447.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22124235
Ramdasia Sikh girl, 30.04.1993, 5'-6", M.Sc. Math, B.Ed. Govt. Math Teacher at Chandigarh. Wanted only Govt. employee at Tricity. Contact: 84270-49702
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22125364
Suitable match for Ravidasia Ad-dharmi girl, Sept 89 born, 5', fair, highly educated, working in US (Permanent Resident). Contact mob: +91-8284841443.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22125413
Match for Chandigarh based Punjabi SC (Ad-dharmi) girl, 5’-3”, Dec. 1992, B.Tech (IT) from VIT, MBA (PU) Chandigarh, employed Mohali. 94450-22320, 89685-88643.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22125787
Suitable match for Ravidasia Hindu girl, born 1994/5'-2", M.A., own NGO Registered, Chandigarh. Mother Gazetted Officer. Father Class-I Officer. Tricity preferred. Contact Whatsapp 99888-46238.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22125826
Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-3'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in Canada. 98760-99453.
SOOD
CL22123857
Suitable match for Sood Manglik girl, 26 yrs, 5'-5", M.Sc. B.Ed, Govt teacher. Only Sood families contact: 9888443210.
