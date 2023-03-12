Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22123644

Govt. employee for beautiful Garg girl 23.12.95/ 5'-3'', M.Sc., B.Ed, Govt. employee Mohali. 94173-45045, Whatsapp 7888997456.

BRAHMIN

CL22112915

Suitable match for beautiful,never married ,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl currently in US. Whatsapp:15105658164

BRAHMIN

CL22123964

Match for Upadhyaya Brahmin girl Dec. 1989/5', MBA, working in Mohali. Tricity preferred. 78140-78142.

BRAHMIN

CL22125425

Match for very beautiful, 1976/5'-2", looks younger, Gaur Brahmin girl, slim and fair, HCS, upper caste no bar. 97817-81524 WhatsApp.

DIVORCEE

CL22125330

Class 1 gazetted officer / working in MNC / Educated businessman match for beautiful, 5?5? tall, fair, slim, well-cultured, Sikh, Mair-Rajput, issueless divorcee girl. DOB 16-07-1983, 8:20 PM, Jalandhar. Boy from status family only preferred. Whatsapp details at 73070 42424.

DIVORCEE

CL22125615

Required Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1", slim, fair, divorcee, BDS girl. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22123558

Well settled Mohali based Sikh family inviting proposal for their Medico daughter April 95, 5'-7", Convent educated pursuing MS (ENT) seeks Doctor MD/ MS match from Sikh family. 99150-66410. [email protected]

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22124612

Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22125435

MD/MS/MDS/IAS/PCS match for beautiful Sikh Ramdasia girl, Oct 1992, 5'-3", MDS (Endodontist), Dental Surgeon in reputed hospital. Kindly send biodata with photo. 8283838870.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22125629

MD/ MDS match for MDS Periodontology 01.03.1992 born, 5'-6½", slim, beautiful Mittal girl, Tricity preference, Father & Mother doctor, Brother MBBS. 98135-78241.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL22125563

Suitable match for 1993 born, 5'-3", PCS (Judicial), Civil Judge cum Judicial Megistrate, Doaba based, Ad-Dharmi girl. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse pl. Contact Mob.: 98883-65502.

JAT SIKH

CL22118014

Match for 90-born, 5'5" beautiful Jat Sikh doctor girl, US citizen. Well-versed in Indian, American cultures. Parents well educated and settled in USA. Seeking a tall, handsome match, preferably a doctor in USA, from respectable Jat Sikh family. Please respond with bio-data and photograph at [email protected] or Whatsapp +91-9872118321.

JAT SIKH

CL22120674

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Naval Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22121672

Professionally qualified match for USA based, Jat Sikh MD girl, 33 years, 5'- 6", completed fellowship, doing job in reputed hospital, beautiful, well cultured and family oriented. Well settled educated family. Respond with bio-data and photo at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22123368

Qualified match in USA for Jatt Sikh girl 1992 born 5'-5", MS from USA, IT Manager in reputed firm in USA. Share biodata and pics at Whatsapp 91-8699952186

JAT SIKH

CL22123670

Non-drinker US based alliance from an educated family for US Citizen, 5'4", June 1994, Jat Sikh girl working as IT Professional in a reputed US Company. Family well settled in US. Please contact at +12404238985.

JAT SIKH

CL22124166

Tricity based family seeking educated Jat Sikh match from an affluent family for their daughter, Canada PR, 1997 born, 5'-4", working in prestigious Company as Administrator. (Early marriage). WhatsApp/ Call: 98030-07300.

JAT SIKH

CL22124353

Well educated match for Canadian P.R. Benipal Girl 5’-1”, February 1997, born and bought-up in Chandigarh with decent family values, B.Com, B.Ed., father businessman and agriculture income, mother Vice-Principle in Govt-aided School. Small USA, Canadian status family preferred. Respond with recent photo and other details: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22125081

Educated , clean shaven non drinker Jatt Sikh match required for New Zealand PR, Jatt Sikh girl 36, 5'-3", Master degree holder never married before. open to relocate to Australia, Canada also. Currently in India for week. send full biodata with Photo . 98156-84702

JAT SIKH

CL22125508

SM for girl 1990, B.Tech., 5'-5", PR Canada, issueless/divorcee wanted single/divorcee Canada/US settled caring boy, honest family WhatsApp: 95011-12860, +14372174651.

JAT SIKH

CL22125584

Professionally qualified tall JS match for US citizen well educated girl 83, 5'-8". Reply with photo [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22125684

Khaira family 5'-7", fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. WhatsApp: 98712-49222.

KHATRI

CL22123367

SUITABLE MATCH FOR 1993 BORN 5'3" KHATRI GIRL,B.Tech MBA Asst MANAGER MNC GURGAON. FAMILY PREFERABLY NEAR CHANDIGARH, PATIALA, AMBALA. CONTACT/SEND BIODATA WHATSAPP 9888116727

KHATRI

CL22123412

Match for very beautiful, refined girl, from high status Punjabi Khatri family of Chandigarh, born 1995, Height 5'-5", B.Com., MBA. Seeking alliance from high status, well educated boy with pleasant personality. Preferred from Chandigarh and around. Contact whatsapp no. 98789-41387.

KHATRI

CL22123755

Match for Khatri, fair, slim, beautiful B.Tech., MBA, 1987 Chandigarh born, 5'-3" girl, looks much younger. Working in MNC Chandigarh. Tricity boy preferred. Whatsapp with biodata and Pics at 81948-00166.

KHATRI

CL22124657

Match for girl, convent educated, MBA, beautiful, 5'-2", 1984, never married, having Australia study visa. Boy be in India or Australia. Mob: 9872850443.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22125812

Suitable match for beautiful Gulati girl 27.06.1996, 10:13 pm, Ambala, 5’-2”, B.Sc.(NM), Data Science course. MNC, Gurugram. Parents govt employees. 94162-76404.

MAHAJAN

CL22125618

Suitable match for Mahajan girl from reputed jammu family, 1987 born (M. Tech. Bio Tech.) Mob# 9596978787, 8082481202

NRI

CL22115694

Suitable NRI match for Canada PR Sept. 92 born, 5'-4" unmarried Hindu Ad-dharmi (SC) girl. Dental Surgeon from India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 94174-64126.

NRI

CL22118319

Parents seeking a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA for their US born and raised attorney, 36 year old, 5'-10" tall, daughter currently working as counsel in a Law firm. Contact email: [email protected]

NRI

CL22120433

Suitable match for Australia settled Majbhi Sikh/Valmiki beautiful girl, 1994, 5'-3", Masters in Finance, Professional Accounting, PR in process. Preference Australia settled boy. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9592741312, 9878333488, 9592389476.

NRI

CL22120645

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl 34/ 5'-4", tall, Canadian citizen working in CPA firm in Canada, professionally qualified, CA from India and pursuing CPA in Canada, divorced (issueless) after short marriage. Correspond with detailed biodata and latest pics. Email: [email protected] or Call/ WhatsApp 437-430-0020.

NRI

CL22120795

Gursikh match for Canadian Univ. Prof. Khatri/ Arora beautiful Ph.D. girl June 82/ 5'-3", never married, now visiting Delhi. WhatsApp 60483-75967, [email protected]

NRI

CL22123345

Reputable and well placed Jat Sikh family with residence in both Delhi and US would like to introduce eligible match to their US born pretty, intelligent daughter 25yrs 164cm graduate, educated in prestigious US School/University. Education of the boy & family compatibility is the only consideration. Religion or caste no bar. Contact [email protected]

NRI

CL22123571

Match for Khatri girl, 1989, 5'-7", USA citizen. Preferred USA/Indian professionally qualified groom, 70877-77723.

NRI

CL22123580

SM4 Canada PR Sikh Khatri girl, 32, 5'-4", MBA. Working in Bank, 99144-52244.

NRI

CL22123831

Mohali based Hindu family invites NRI match for 1989 born, 5’-4” beautiful Dentist girl, Canada PR. 8968344125.

NRI

CL22124186

Professionally qualified Match for a Hindu Khatri Arora very beautiful fair slim 5'-8" CPA 27yrs girl Canadian Citizen working at a very good position from respectable educated Chandigarh family now settled in Toronto Whatsapp biodata at +91 9815025588

NRI

CL22124188

NY based parents seek Sikh/Hindu match for US born daughter. Nov. '81/5'5", never married, very young looking, pretty, intelligent & homely. MBA, Director Marketing. Send photo/bio to [email protected]

NRI

CL22124746

Match for Arora Manglik girl 4.10.92, 5’-8”, M.Sc. Internet study, Canada PR, Bank Service. Contact only Manglik boy Hindu family. Upper middle class. Marriage bureau excuse. Amritsar, 98153-10244.

NRI

CL22125332

Professionally qualified well-settled match for Australian TR smart Brahmin girl July 95, 5'-6", BDS (India), Master's Public Health (Intl) & Health Mgmt (Aust). Cultured educated family. 99153-48700.

NRI

CL22125338

Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, Physician in NYCity. Contact +16033069973

NRI

CL22125586

Beautiful Sikh Khatri 1992 born, 5'-8", Ph.D in Commerce, Canada PR permanent job in Bank in Toronto. Preferred well settled & educated Canada PR/citizen. WhatsApp: 98556-11995. [email protected]

RAJPUT

CL22124627

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAJPUT

CL22125299

Suitable match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput (Mehra) fair girl from Chandigarh, height 5-'5'', DOB 15.03.1995, Working in Govt. Sector in Chandigarh, B.tech Computer Science, preference tricity. Contact 78147-72845.

RAJPUT

CL22125598

Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, MCom, 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, Marriage bureau excuse.

RAJPUT

CL22125620

Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput girl, 5'-3", 13.8.1985, B.Com., M.Sc. IT MBE NIELIT IELTS 6.5 bands. WhatsApp: 92176-55332, 73050-00007.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22115692

Suitable NRI match for Canada PR Sept. 92 born, 5'-4" unmarried Hindu Ad-dharmi (SC) girl. Dental Surgeon from India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 94174-64126.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22123522

Suitable match for SC Mahasha 28/5'-2", Graduate girl, working IT Park Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Contact 99147-58506.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22123562

SPQ vegetarian unmarried match for Ramdasia Sikh (Chamar), 1977, unmarried girl, 5'-4", M.A., B.Ed. Govt Teacher. Mob: 7986819594.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22123838

Highly qualified Ramdasia (SC) beautiful girl, 1990, 5'-7", Asstt. Manager in SBI. Required smart and well settled boy (Punjab). Phone: 8847001285.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22123844

Ramdasia Sikh girl, 90, 5'-2", Graduation Computer Science, Bank officer. Father Govt. officer retired. One brother/one sister. 9417804955.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22123940

Hindu Ravidasia girl 23.10.1992, 11:30 pm, 5'-2", M.A. Eng., B.Ed., Govt. Teacher seeking suitable boy in Govt. job preferred near by Khanna. 97818-00726.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22124038

Match for beautiful, slim Balmiki girl Aug.1990, 5'-4", B.Com., MBA. MNC, Mohali. PNP in progress. Parents Government employees. Caste no bar. 98133-46636, 99919-63447.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22124235

Ramdasia Sikh girl, 30.04.1993, 5'-6", M.Sc. Math, B.Ed. Govt. Math Teacher at Chandigarh. Wanted only Govt. employee at Tricity. Contact: 84270-49702

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22125364

Suitable match for Ravidasia Ad-dharmi girl, Sept 89 born, 5', fair, highly educated, working in US (Permanent Resident). Contact mob: +91-8284841443.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22125413

Match for Chandigarh based Punjabi SC (Ad-dharmi) girl, 5’-3”, Dec. 1992, B.Tech (IT) from VIT, MBA (PU) Chandigarh, employed Mohali. 94450-22320, 89685-88643.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22125787

Suitable match for Ravidasia Hindu girl, born 1994/5'-2", M.A., own NGO Registered, Chandigarh. Mother Gazetted Officer. Father Class-I Officer. Tricity preferred. Contact Whatsapp 99888-46238.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22125826

Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-3'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in Canada. 98760-99453.

SOOD

CL22123857

Suitable match for Sood Manglik girl, 26 yrs, 5'-5", M.Sc. B.Ed, Govt teacher. Only Sood families contact: 9888443210.