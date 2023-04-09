Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL23000452
Suitable match for slim Punjabi Brahmin girl. 25/ 5'-4". MSc. Botany, B.Ed., CTET, HTET. Father Govt. Officer, Haryana. Required well-educated settled boy. 94681-07332.
DIVORCEE
CL23001444
Class 1 Govt officer or educated businessman match for beautiful, 5'-5" tall, fair, slim, well-cultured, Sikh, Mair-Rajput, issueless divorcee girl. DOB 16-07-1983, 8:20 PM, Jalandhar. Boy from status family preferred. Whatsapp details at 73070 42424.
DIVORCEE
CL23003060
Match for issueless 1991 born, 5'-4" Height, Masters in Computers, working Chandigarh, Only upper middle class welcome. Whatsapp 75087-74815.
JAT SIKH
CL23000341
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing 4th year in Electrical Engineering (completion in April 2024), we are jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian jat Sikh family can contact at: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22128933
Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'-7", born and raised in India, Bachelors in Health Science, working as MRI Tech. in Vancouver, Canada. WhatsApp or Call: 604-375-9023.
JAT SIKH
CL22130208
Jat Sikh parents from California, seeking a professionally qualified match for their USA born beautiful attorney daughter 1996/5'-6", working in Palo Alto. Boy should be Jat Sikh, USA born, clean shaven. Please respond with details and photo at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23000655
USA PR Jat Sikh girl, Dec. 90, 5'-4", Bank job, B.Tech (India). Suitable match with biodata & photos. E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23000737
Professionally qualified turbaned keshdhari teetotaler Jat Sikh match for 5'-5" girl, Dec.1995, MS Computer Science, Simon Fraser University, Canada. Working as Data Engineer with Samsung, Vancouver. 94174-44776.
JAT SIKH
CL23001028
Jatt sikh girl, 5'-1"/ 1994 born, fair complexion, qualification M.Tech, currently in Canada on study permit and also Canada PR in process. Looking for suitable, teetotaler and well educated match. 99158-00045.
JAT SIKH
CL23001799
Suitable match for beautiful Jat Sikh Canada PR girl 5’-4” July 1998, B.Tech., working in Ontario. Parents working settled in Punjab. Canada/USA boy preferred. Send details with pictures 98724-03040.
JAT SIKH
CL23002005
Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl, 5'-5", 27 yrs, Bachelor's in Pharmacy, currently doing Masters of Science in Regulatory Affair in Canada. Required Jat Sikh PR in Canada Australia, background from Distt. Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Chandigarh. Contact: 98722-13116.
JAT SIKH
CL23002125
PQM for PR Canada girl, 1987 born, 5'-3½", BDS, doing diploma in dental, near Toronto. Bureau please excuse.Please contact with recent pics and complete biodata at: 98151-01600.
JAT SIKH
CL23002155
Equally qualified/Canada PR match for 29, 5'-3", B.Sc. (Medical), B.Ed., on work permit (Canada). 95920-47971
JAT SIKH
CL23002604
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states preferred). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23002852
Jat Sikh USA Citizen beautiful educated daughter of Army officer (Colonel) 1996, 5'-4", Family settled in USA, Looking for professionally qualified employed boy. Preferably within USA. Share Biodata and picture, Email [email protected] Whattsapp 93500-42982, 001-402-7046241.
KHATRI
CL23002514
Suitable Manglik match for B.Tech girl, beautiful, fair, 5'-3", Nov. 1990 born. Mob: 9888141466.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23000969
SMF for Punjabi Arora beautiful girl MBA, employed in reputed Corporate, 1994, 5'-3". Upper middle class family. WhatsApp: 84276-47874.
MANGLIK
CL23001142
Manglik suitable match for Tonk Kashtriya girl 1992, 5', Ph.D as a POSTDOC in NISER Bhubnashwer. Upper caste no bar. 87080-29784, 98963-56487.
NRI
CL23000542
TR/PR/Citizen match in Adelaide or Melbourne for Hindu Khatri girl 1994 BDS (India) MBA (Australia) studying Dental Hygienist in Australia +919878890354
NRI
CL23000695
Professionally qualified PR Canada settled match for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-7", 1993, M.Tech.P R Canada.89685-60322. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23001105
Suitable match settled in Australia or New Zealand for Ahluwalia Sikh girl, Post Graduate, New Zealand citizen, working in Australia as a Science Teacher in Melbourne College, Oct. 92, 5'-6". Please share biodata and photo @ WhatsApp: 0064211570589 or 0064211606749.
NRI
CL23001421
Suitable match for Canada (work permit) Dhawan girl (Goldsmith), Feb 1994, 5'-1", B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Ed., HRMS study in Canada. Mother Govt job. Father banker. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9782214062, 9914464140.
NRI
CL23002178
BEAUTIFUL SLIM HINDU KHATRI GIRL 1990,5'-3", B.Tech-CSE, WORKED MNCs, INNOCENT DIVORCED ISSUELESS, NOW IN AUSTRALIA ON STUDY VISA FOR MASTERS, ONLY EDUCATED & SETTELED ,PREFERED AUSTRALIAN CITIZEN/PR, 9416295557, [email protected]
NRI
CL23002425
SC Australia citizen, 42 years, never married, 5'-3", fair complexion, well educated girl. Looking for well educated groom. Caste no bar. Early marriage. 9815136110.
NRI
CL23002572
Qualified & PR match for beautiful Canadian PR girl 28, 5'-3", registered Nurse, Post Graduate Public Health (Canada), Tonk Kashatriya 99885-85546, 98156-28314.
NRI
CL23002981
Match for beautiful slim well educated Sikh Rajput girl issueless divorced (2-month marriage), 5'-1", 01.11.1990, 10:28 pm Chandigarh born and raised. Canadian PR and working as RN in Canada, B.Sc Nursing and Graduate Certificates in Nursing. Upper castes welcome. Preference to Canadian settled boy who must be vegetarian. Marriage bureau excused. Contact: 94173-47120, 94654-46994.
SAINI
CL23000627
Looking for suitable match for 28 years old, height 5'-1", only daughter, Saini Sikh, British citizens, working as a Senior Billing Analyst in Telecoms. Family settled in UK. Looking for professional boy. Send picture, full biodata. E-mail: [email protected]
SAINI
CL23002006
Suitable match for Saini Sikh girl, Sept. 1996, 5'-3", CA Ludhiana, handsome package, MNC Gurugram. Preferred only CA. Upper caste welcome. Contact 83609-75604.
SIKH
CL23000734
PQM for Sikh Mair Rajput girl, 25/5'-5", B.Tech., working as Consultant in one of Big 4 companies. Father senior Govt. officer. +9198759-84902
WIDOW
CL23001271
SM for USA Jatt Sikh vegetarian widow 49, 5'-6", lady having two independent sons. Seeks vegetarian and loyal partner strictly from USA only Age around 50 preferred. Send latest pictures and bio-data on (314)833-0208.
