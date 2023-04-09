Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN

CL23000452

Suitable match for slim Punjabi Brahmin girl. 25/ 5'-4". MSc. Botany, B.Ed., CTET, HTET. Father Govt. Officer, Haryana. Required well-educated settled boy. 94681-07332.

DIVORCEE

CL23001444

Class 1 Govt officer or educated businessman match for beautiful, 5'-5" tall, fair, slim, well-cultured, Sikh, Mair-Rajput, issueless divorcee girl. DOB 16-07-1983, 8:20 PM, Jalandhar. Boy from status family preferred. Whatsapp details at 73070 42424.

DIVORCEE

CL23003060

Match for issueless 1991 born, 5'-4" Height, Masters in Computers, working Chandigarh, Only upper middle class welcome. Whatsapp 75087-74815.

JAT SIKH

CL23000341

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing 4th year in Electrical Engineering (completion in April 2024), we are jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian jat Sikh family can contact at: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22128933

Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'-7", born and raised in India, Bachelors in Health Science, working as MRI Tech. in Vancouver, Canada. WhatsApp or Call: 604-375-9023.

JAT SIKH

CL22130208

Jat Sikh parents from California, seeking a professionally qualified match for their USA born beautiful attorney daughter 1996/5'-6", working in Palo Alto. Boy should be Jat Sikh, USA born, clean shaven. Please respond with details and photo at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23000655

USA PR Jat Sikh girl, Dec. 90, 5'-4", Bank job, B.Tech (India). Suitable match with biodata & photos. E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23000737

Professionally qualified turbaned keshdhari teetotaler Jat Sikh match for 5'-5" girl, Dec.1995, MS Computer Science, Simon Fraser University, Canada. Working as Data Engineer with Samsung, Vancouver. 94174-44776.

JAT SIKH

CL23001028

Jatt sikh girl, 5'-1"/ 1994 born, fair complexion, qualification M.Tech, currently in Canada on study permit and also Canada PR in process. Looking for suitable, teetotaler and well educated match. 99158-00045.

JAT SIKH

CL23001799

Suitable match for beautiful Jat Sikh Canada PR girl 5’-4” July 1998, B.Tech., working in Ontario. Parents working settled in Punjab. Canada/USA boy preferred. Send details with pictures 98724-03040.

JAT SIKH

CL23002005

Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl, 5'-5", 27 yrs, Bachelor's in Pharmacy, currently doing Masters of Science in Regulatory Affair in Canada. Required Jat Sikh PR in Canada Australia, background from Distt. Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Chandigarh. Contact: 98722-13116.

JAT SIKH

CL23002125

PQM for PR Canada girl, 1987 born, 5'-3½", BDS, doing diploma in dental, near Toronto. Bureau please excuse.Please contact with recent pics and complete biodata at: 98151-01600.

JAT SIKH

CL23002155

Equally qualified/Canada PR match for 29, 5'-3", B.Sc. (Medical), B.Ed., on work permit (Canada). 95920-47971

JAT SIKH

CL23002604

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states preferred). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23002852

Jat Sikh USA Citizen beautiful educated daughter of Army officer (Colonel) 1996, 5'-4", Family settled in USA, Looking for professionally qualified employed boy. Preferably within USA. Share Biodata and picture, Email [email protected] Whattsapp 93500-42982, 001-402-7046241.

KHATRI

CL23002514

Suitable Manglik match for B.Tech girl, beautiful, fair, 5'-3", Nov. 1990 born. Mob: 9888141466.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23000969

SMF for Punjabi Arora beautiful girl MBA, employed in reputed Corporate, 1994, 5'-3". Upper middle class family. WhatsApp: 84276-47874.

MANGLIK

CL23001142

Manglik suitable match for Tonk Kashtriya girl 1992, 5', Ph.D as a POSTDOC in NISER Bhubnashwer. Upper caste no bar. 87080-29784, 98963-56487.

NRI

CL23000542

TR/PR/Citizen match in Adelaide or Melbourne for Hindu Khatri girl 1994 BDS (India) MBA (Australia) studying Dental Hygienist in Australia +919878890354

NRI

CL23000695

Professionally qualified PR Canada settled match for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-7", 1993, M.Tech.P R Canada.89685-60322. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23001105

Suitable match settled in Australia or New Zealand for Ahluwalia Sikh girl, Post Graduate, New Zealand citizen, working in Australia as a Science Teacher in Melbourne College, Oct. 92, 5'-6". Please share biodata and photo @ WhatsApp: 0064211570589 or 0064211606749.

NRI

CL23001421

Suitable match for Canada (work permit) Dhawan girl (Goldsmith), Feb 1994, 5'-1", B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Ed., HRMS study in Canada. Mother Govt job. Father banker. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9782214062, 9914464140.

NRI

CL23002178

BEAUTIFUL SLIM HINDU KHATRI GIRL 1990,5'-3", B.Tech-CSE, WORKED MNCs, INNOCENT DIVORCED ISSUELESS, NOW IN AUSTRALIA ON STUDY VISA FOR MASTERS, ONLY EDUCATED & SETTELED ,PREFERED AUSTRALIAN CITIZEN/PR, 9416295557, [email protected]

NRI

CL23002425

SC Australia citizen, 42 years, never married, 5'-3", fair complexion, well educated girl. Looking for well educated groom. Caste no bar. Early marriage. 9815136110.

NRI

CL23002572

Qualified & PR match for beautiful Canadian PR girl 28, 5'-3", registered Nurse, Post Graduate Public Health (Canada), Tonk Kashatriya 99885-85546, 98156-28314.

NRI

CL23002981

Match for beautiful slim well educated Sikh Rajput girl issueless divorced (2-month marriage), 5'-1", 01.11.1990, 10:28 pm Chandigarh born and raised. Canadian PR and working as RN in Canada, B.Sc Nursing and Graduate Certificates in Nursing. Upper castes welcome. Preference to Canadian settled boy who must be vegetarian. Marriage bureau excused. Contact: 94173-47120, 94654-46994.

SAINI

CL23000627

Looking for suitable match for 28 years old, height 5'-1", only daughter, Saini Sikh, British citizens, working as a Senior Billing Analyst in Telecoms. Family settled in UK. Looking for professional boy. Send picture, full biodata. E-mail: [email protected]

SAINI

CL23002006

Suitable match for Saini Sikh girl, Sept. 1996, 5'-3", CA Ludhiana, handsome package, MNC Gurugram. Preferred only CA. Upper caste welcome. Contact 83609-75604.

SIKH

CL23000734

PQM for Sikh Mair Rajput girl, 25/5'-5", B.Tech., working as Consultant in one of Big 4 companies. Father senior Govt. officer. +9198759-84902

WIDOW

CL23001271

SM for USA Jatt Sikh vegetarian widow 49, 5'-6", lady having two independent sons. Seeks vegetarian and loyal partner strictly from USA only Age around 50 preferred. Send latest pictures and bio-data on (314)833-0208.