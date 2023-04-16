Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23005330

Suitable match for beautiful, slim Aggarwal girl, Aug 1993/5'-4", LL.M., doing job Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 98155-02422

AGGARWAL

CL23005474

Match for fair beautiful Kansal girl, PR Canada, Aug. 1994, 5’-3”, M.Com., International Business Management, working Ontario. 98555-25860.

ARORA

CL23004109

Qualified teetotaler match for qualified, beautiful girl, 31.12.1988, 5'-5", Software Engineer in Germany. 94633-17467, [email protected]

ARORA

CL23004331

Suitable match for Punjabi Arora girl,1992 born, 5'-1", fair, well educated, working in Pvt. University near Chd. Contact: 098966-62545.

BRAHMIN

CL23003545

Match for beautiful Brahmin Civil Engineer homely, 5'-2" girl, 25.07.1993, 1:25 pm, Mandi HP. Kundli must. Himachali preferred. [email protected], 97796-20070.

BRAHMIN

CL23003113

Professionally qualified match for Brahmin girl, MBA, working in MNC, issueless divorcee. 5'-3", 6 Dec. 88, short marriage. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp No: 74191-51923.

BRAHMIN

CL23003211

Seeking teetotaler from Delhi/NRI for 5'-6", MPH, 31.12.93, 18:55, Ludhiana. Whatsapp: 94176-42400

BRAHMIN

CL23003543

Wanted handsome employed match for beautiful Brahmin girl legally divorced issueless employed Chandigarh, Sept. 1987/5'-5", B.Sc. (IT). Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp 94177-03413. [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23004050

Looking MD, MS Doctor/ Gazetted Officer Manglik Saraswat Brahmin boy for Doctor girl doing MD Microbiology (Punjab), 5'-4", 30 Nov. 1993. 81468-45778.

BRAHMIN

CL23004304

Match for slightly manglik Hindu Sharma girl, 5'-3", 18.01.1992, MDS (Prosthodontist & Implantologist), Chandigarh, running own clinic. Medico/ Non-Medico tricity preferred. 94642-62322, 94642-63196.

DIVORCEE

CL23004967

Suitable match for Arora Legally divorced issueless girl 150 cms, 30.10.83, 1:30 pm, Kurukshetra, M.Com., B.Ed. Father retired Senior Govt. Post settled Chandigarh. Preference Chandigarh or around. 99159-99880.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23003237

Suitable match for Sikh Rajput 29.10.1990, 5'-5", MDS (Periodontics) SR from PGIDS Rohtak, working as Dental Surgeon in Haryana Goverment. 94647-57677.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23005563

PQM4 Prajapati girl completing Ph.D Civil Engr., 29/ 5'-1" Hindu, Zirakpur settled family seeks qualified compatible match from same/ upper caste. # WhatsApp: 76968-16601.

JAT SIKH

CL23000341

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing 4th year in Electrical Engineering (completion in April 2024), we are jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian jat Sikh family can contact at: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22130208

Jat Sikh parents from California, seeking a professionally qualified match for their USA born beautiful attorney daughter 1996/5'-6", working in Palo Alto. Boy should be Jat Sikh, USA born, clean shaven. Please respond with details and photo at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23002604

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states preferred). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23004449

Professionally qualified tall JS match for US citizen beautiful well educated girl, 83/ 5'-8". Photo must! [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23004989

PQ match for Jat Sikh b'ful girl 29/ 161 cm, post grad from Canadian Uni. working as consultant in a Toronto based financial institution. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in Canada/ US. Send biodata and pics @WhatsApp: +91-70425-22293.

JAT SIKH

CL23005171

Khaira family 5?7? fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL23005390

Elite match for Sandhu Doctor MD Gyne 95 girl,Well settled family in Mohali. Prefer Doc/ Businessman/ Advocate from highly status family from tricity only. Whatsapp:98764-91897.

JAT SIKH

CL23005490

SM for Jatt Sikh Randhawa Canada PR girl, Sep. 91, M.Com, 5'-7", working in CIBC Bank Toronto. Father retd. Army officer. 9646535319.

MANGLIK

CL23005512

Suitable match for Manglik Hindu Khatri girl, 5', 27.08.90, 12:20 pm, Jalandhar, B.Com, MBA, working in MNC, Noida, 15 lac annual. Father retired Deputy Director. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact on whatsapp: 9814257044.

NRI

CL22132029

Parents seeking suitable boy for Khatri Sikh US citizen girl Oct. 84, 5'-5", MS, working in US, innocent issueless divorcee. Parents retired Govt. official. Required educated working match in US. W/App bio/pic. +19136029071.

NRI

CL23003206

Family seeks suitable NRI Match turbaned/ cleanshaven from Vancouver, Surrey nearby or willing to move in BC for beautiful smart Punjabi Khatri girl, 1993 born, 5'-3", B.Tech (IT), MBA from Canada, on work permit. Send biodata, pic Whatsapp: 95921-62702.

NRI

CL23003490

Match for B.Sc/MBA 5'-5"/35 Khatri Arora girl, PR Canada. Whatsapp: 9855707305.

NRI

CL23003772

Alliance invited for Punjabi Arora Gursikh girl from reputed family, 26 years/5'-6", fair, Good looking pursuing Medcine Residency in USA. Looking for Gursikh Doctor from cultured family in USA. Contact 98551-50026.

NRI

CL23004106

Seeking a suitable qualified Non-drinker match for Canada work permit Nai Sikh beautiful girl. 1995. 5'-5", MBA. Status family. 82640-74104.

NRI

CL23005067

Reputable and well placed Jat Sikh family with residence in US and Delhi would like to introduce eligible match to their US born pretty, intelligent daughter 26yrs 164cm graduate, educated in prestigious US School/University. Compatibility and Education of the boy from similar high status family is the only consideration. Contact [email protected]

NRI

CL23005172

Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, working in Newyork City. Contact +16033069973

NRI

CL23005399

SM4 Sikh Khatri girl, v. fair, b’ful, May 88/5'-7", Non-manglik, B.Tech. MBA working in US IT company as a Product Manager on H1B visa (i140 appd.) Seeks prof. qualified boy of status family, working/living in USA. Contact: +91-9910002502 Email: [email protected]

RAJPUT

CL23003807

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAJPUT

CL23005462

Match for Sikh Rajput issueless divorcee girl, 28, 5'-3", Govt teacher. Preferred Govt employee boy. Caste no bar. 6284821969.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23005426

SM4 veg. Dhiman girl, April 91, 5'-6", M.Sc. B.Ed., working I.T. Mohali. Hindu veg. family only. 94283-33138.

SAINI

CL23003223

Saini girl M.Sc., B.Ed. PGDCA, CTET, PSTET, 35 years, 5'-2", Tricity preferred. 94654-48863.

SAINI

CL23005501

Looking for suitable match for 28 years old, height 5'-1", only daughter, Saini Sikh, British citizens, working as a Senior Billing Analyst in Telecoms. Family settled in UK. Looking for professional boy. Send picture, full biodata. E-mail: [email protected] Whatsapp: +44-7588578569.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23003139

Suitable match for Punjabi Ramdasia girl, 31, 5'-5'', M.Tech, working in MNC in United States. Prefer well educated, working in IT and settled in US. WhatsApp details at: 94177-21966.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23004680

Suitable match for Dhanak girl, 1989 born, 4'-11", B.Sc. Father Govt. employee (retd.) Well settled/NRI/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 86999-80558

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23004688

Suitable match for Dhanak girl, 1990 born, 4'-11", M.A English. Father Govt. employee (retd.) Well settled/NRI/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 98722-15281

SIKH

CL23000734

PQM for Sikh Mair Rajput girl, 25/5'5", B.Tech., working as Consultant in one of Big 4 companies. Father senior Govt. officer. +9198759-84902

SIKH

CL23003261

Well settled match for Sikh Ramgarhia girl, never married, 45, 5'-2", M.Com., non-working. Only never married match send details. Whatsapp: 95011-92129 (no phone please).