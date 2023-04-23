Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23007107
Match for slim, fair, beautiful, 5'-5", 1977, Aggarwal girl, M.Sc. (Botany), B.Ed., Diploma E-Commerce, working Govt. School, reputed business family, brother bhabhi Doctors. 98155-50124, [email protected]
AGGARWAL
CL23007927
PQM for Aggarwal girl Jan. 1994/ 5'-4", BDS, 10 LPA, Chandigarh settled preferred. 94170-79663.
AGGARWAL
CL23007790
Suitable match for slim, beautiful, Bansal girl Dec. 1997 Chandigarh resident, 5'-3", B.Com. Hons, Chartered Accountant, working in Company at Mohali. Status family. Tricity preferred. Contact: 82839-00700.
BRAHMIN
CL23007834
Canadian PR Hindu Sarswat Brahmin girl, residing Vancouver B.C., 6th December 1993, Chandigarh. 12:37 p.m., 5'-7", convent educated, B.Com., MBA, seeks a Canadian match, pure vegetarian, send biodata with latest pictures on WhatsApp only: 82838-23191, 98156-83038.
BRAHMIN
CL23007854
PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Convent educated, beautiful, Chandigarh based Dental Doctor (BDS), Oct. 95, well settled, teetotaller Officer family. WhatsApp: 98156-02568.
CHRISTIAN
CL23005819
Suitable match for Protestant Christian girl, B.Sc. (Nursing), 5'-3", 29 yrs, working at Canada. Mob: 9872311237.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23005966
Medico match for Gupta MDS Endodontist slim & beautiful girl 1995, Height 5'-4" Anshik Manglik, Senior Lecturer and Consultant. Mobile 99150-30211.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23006392
Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23008067
Suitable Medico match for Ramdasia SC girl 1996 born, 5'-5", convent educated, pursuing M.D. in Clinical subject. Doctor family, based in Ludhiana. 98728-82577.
IAS/ALLIED SERVICES
CL23005958
Indian Forest Service Brahmin Sikh girl 5'-8"/ Dec. 1989, looking for suitable match. 98883-37297
JAT SIKH
CL23000341
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing 4th year in Electrical Engineering (completion in April 2024), we are jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian jat Sikh family can contact at: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23002604
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states preferred). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23005901
Professionally qualified Jat Sikh only bachelor match for my daughter, beautiful, convented, MCA, Oct. 83, 5'-4½", Newzealand Citizen, Assistant Director in reputed firm. Preferred Newzealand/Australian. Whatsapp: 0064210455295.
JAT SIKH
CL23007522
Jat Sikh beautiful girl, Convent educated 29/5'-4", Ph.D English. Father Xen. Mobile/whatsapp: 8558841515.
JAT SIKH
CL23007776
Khaira family 5?7, fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222
KHATRI
CL23006077
Suitable match for September 1994, Chandigarh born, 5'-2½", sober, working Architect Non-Manglik Khatri girl. Contact with details on Whatsapp 98889-49892. Marriage bureau excuse.
KHATRI
CL23006756
Seeking preferably tricity based well settled Himachali boy for B.A. LL.B. (Hons) LL.M. Chandigarh based girl, 33, 5'-7", working in Mohali. Simple marriage and dowry seekers kindly excuse. Only high castes are welcome. Mob: 76964-58591.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23007986
Match for vegetarian PhD 31/5'-6", Assistant Professor in Govt. top Institute. Family Chandigarh. WhatsApp 98728-33279.
MANGLIK
CL23006327
Manglik Hindu Walia girl 28/5'-4", BDS/MPH, working Program Associate PATH, Delhi. Package 11 LPA. Preferably Delhi. 85569-00248.
NRI
CL23005896
Suitable Match for Himachali Khatri Ahluwalia Girl,13.11.1993,5.30AM,5'3" BBA, MA Eco.2yrsDegree in IBM & financial planning from Seneca college Toronto Canada, on work permit ,working in scotia Bank. early marriage. send biodata & recent pic on WhatsApp 98160-44638. Marriage bureau excuse.
NRI
CL23005698
Canadian PR Ad-dharmi (SC) beautiful, well educated girl, June 1993, 5'-5½". Father retired Centre Govt. settled Jalandhar. Seeks well settled, qualified, handsome, non-turbaned, slim, Canadian PR boy from Vancouver only. Send biodata photograph: 7986196736.
NRI
CL23005700
Family seeks suitable match for beautiful smart, USA citizen, Punjabi Khatri/Arora girl, 5'-5", April 1994, Doctor in Pharmacy from USA. Send biodata, pic. Whatsapp: +1-72077-11656.
NRI
CL23006126
Match for Ramgarhia Sikh Doctor girl, August 1994, 5'-8", doing residency in USA. Caste no bar. 81466-44127.
NRI
CL23006567
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.
NRI
CL23007523
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl B.Tech. (IT), Canada PR, Software Engineer, Dec. 1990/5'-6". Tricity and Doaba preferred. Mobile 98760-66906.
NRI
CL23007735
Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, working in Newyork City. Contact +16033069973
NRI
CL23007832
Qualified upper caste cutsurd Sikh/ Hindu match for Sikh girl, 30 years, 5'-10", Teacher in Mississauga Canada, Ontario PR preferred, bio-data, photograph first instance. 98766-92903, WhatsApp only.
NRI
CL23007873
Well qualified match for Ramgarhia girl M.Sc, Ph.D Physics, working as Scientist in London, 5'-4", 31st July 90, UK Govt. job. WhatsApp: 94171-41379.
NRI
CL23008034
Looking for suitable match for 28 years old Saini Sikh girl, height 5'-1", British citizen, working as Senior Billing Analyst in Telecom. Family settled in UK. Looking for professional boy, who can also pass IELTS Life skills A2 Test. Send picture and full biodata on E-mail: [email protected] +447588578569.
RAJPUT
CL23006293
Match for Minhas Sikh Rajput beautiful girl from Hoshiarpur, 23.05.1993, 5', BBA, MBA, working Delhi NCR. Father Retd. District Attorney, Mother Government Teacher, required professionally qualified and well settled boy. Contact 98785-89657.
RAJPUT
CL23008014
Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com., 5'-5", 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, Marriage bureau excuse.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23003126
Match for 5'-2", slim fair Nov.1998 born convent educated girl from status family (Mohali), B.Tech. Working in MNC. Prefer reputed businessman/ professional. Whatsapp: 98141-16223.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23005741
Suitable match for fair Ramgarhia girl 25.03.85, 5'-6", Director Europe bigest Bank, HQ London. Prefered around London highly Educated Hindu educated boy apply. [email protected]
SAINI
CL23005871
Looking for suitable match for 28 years old, height 5'-6", Saini Sikh, working as a Senior Software Developer. Education: B.Tech. Looking for professional and Gursikh boy. Send picture, full biodata. E-mail: [email protected] WhatsApp: 094804-70560.
SAINI
CL23007339
Suitable qualified match for Saini beautiful girl, Oct. 1990, 5'-3", M.Com. B.Ed. Pvt. School teacher. Preferred vegetarian, Govt officer/NRI. Contact: 8146632965, 7696189190.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23005674
PQM for Canada PR, Ad-dharmi girl, 1991, 5', BDS, MBA, Public Health. Nova Scotia, Canada preferred. 7717409475 Jalandhar.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23005677
Match for BAMS Doctor, 22.9.1987, 1:00 pm, 5’-1”, Mahasha girl, father Gazetted Officer, sister MBBS Doctor married, teetotaler preferred, send biodata on WhatsApp only 98728-90940.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23005979
Seeking suitable match for US Citizen Punjabi Aadharmi Girl Age 26 /5'-6", Preference for Doctor, Engineers, Pharmacist, Lawyers, Prefer Region Chandigarh, Mohali, Doaba, send bio-data on [email protected]
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23006017
Match for Ravidasia girl, 28, 5'-2", Govt. job (Nurse) in Chandigarh. Govt. employee / NRI preferred. 62809-66710.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23007350
Suitable qualified, only Himachali settled (Govt job/businessman) match for SC beautiful girl, 31 yrs, 5'-5", B.Tech. Parents Govt job. Caste no bar. Call/whatsapp: 7009211759.
SIKH
CL23006944
Well educated settled match for Ph.D Assistant Professor Ramdasia Sikh girl. 5'-5",1990. No bars. 94636-16596.
SIKH ARORA
CL23007830
Match for fair, beautiful, Arora girl 21.08.1995, 5'-3", PGDCA, freelancer graphic designer, Chandigarh based family. 88472-93661. Tricity preferred.
SIKH ARORA
CL23007881
Well Settled teetotaler Non trimmer Gursikh match for well Qualified family oriented Arora girl 28/5'-2''. 94166-68551.
SIKH ARORA
CL23007953
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Arora girl, Dec. 85/ 5’-3”, LLM/ IBM (from New Zealand). Canada and New Zealand PR holder. [email protected] WhatsApp: 89686-90623.
