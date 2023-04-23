Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23007107

Match for slim, fair, beautiful, 5'-5", 1977, Aggarwal girl, M.Sc. (Botany), B.Ed., Diploma E-Commerce, working Govt. School, reputed business family, brother bhabhi Doctors. 98155-50124, [email protected]

AGGARWAL

CL23007927

PQM for Aggarwal girl Jan. 1994/ 5'-4", BDS, 10 LPA, Chandigarh settled preferred. 94170-79663.

AGGARWAL

CL23007790

Suitable match for slim, beautiful, Bansal girl Dec. 1997 Chandigarh resident, 5'-3", B.Com. Hons, Chartered Accountant, working in Company at Mohali. Status family. Tricity preferred. Contact: 82839-00700.

BRAHMIN

CL23007834

Canadian PR Hindu Sarswat Brahmin girl, residing Vancouver B.C., 6th December 1993, Chandigarh. 12:37 p.m., 5'-7", convent educated, B.Com., MBA, seeks a Canadian match, pure vegetarian, send biodata with latest pictures on WhatsApp only: 82838-23191, 98156-83038.

BRAHMIN

CL23007854

PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Convent educated, beautiful, Chandigarh based Dental Doctor (BDS), Oct. 95, well settled, teetotaller Officer family. WhatsApp: 98156-02568.

CHRISTIAN

CL23005819

Suitable match for Protestant Christian girl, B.Sc. (Nursing), 5'-3", 29 yrs, working at Canada. Mob: 9872311237.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23005966

Medico match for Gupta MDS Endodontist slim & beautiful girl 1995, Height 5'-4" Anshik Manglik, Senior Lecturer and Consultant. Mobile 99150-30211.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23006392

Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23008067

Suitable Medico match for Ramdasia SC girl 1996 born, 5'-5", convent educated, pursuing M.D. in Clinical subject. Doctor family, based in Ludhiana. 98728-82577.

IAS/ALLIED SERVICES

CL23005958

Indian Forest Service Brahmin Sikh girl 5'-8"/ Dec. 1989, looking for suitable match. 98883-37297

JAT SIKH

CL23000341

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing 4th year in Electrical Engineering (completion in April 2024), we are jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian jat Sikh family can contact at: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23002604

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states preferred). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23005901

Professionally qualified Jat Sikh only bachelor match for my daughter, beautiful, convented, MCA, Oct. 83, 5'-4½", Newzealand Citizen, Assistant Director in reputed firm. Preferred Newzealand/Australian. Whatsapp: 0064210455295.

JAT SIKH

CL23007522

Jat Sikh beautiful girl, Convent educated 29/5'-4", Ph.D English. Father Xen. Mobile/whatsapp: 8558841515.

JAT SIKH

CL23007776

Khaira family 5?7, fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222

KHATRI

CL23006077

Suitable match for September 1994, Chandigarh born, 5'-2½", sober, working Architect Non-Manglik Khatri girl. Contact with details on Whatsapp 98889-49892. Marriage bureau excuse.

KHATRI

CL23006756

Seeking preferably tricity based well settled Himachali boy for B.A. LL.B. (Hons) LL.M. Chandigarh based girl, 33, 5'-7", working in Mohali. Simple marriage and dowry seekers kindly excuse. Only high castes are welcome. Mob: 76964-58591.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23007986

Match for vegetarian PhD 31/5'-6", Assistant Professor in Govt. top Institute. Family Chandigarh. WhatsApp 98728-33279.

MANGLIK

CL23006327

Manglik Hindu Walia girl 28/5'-4", BDS/MPH, working Program Associate PATH, Delhi. Package 11 LPA. Preferably Delhi. 85569-00248.

NRI

CL23005896

Suitable Match for Himachali Khatri Ahluwalia Girl,13.11.1993,5.30AM,5'3" BBA, MA Eco.2yrsDegree in IBM & financial planning from Seneca college Toronto Canada, on work permit ,working in scotia Bank. early marriage. send biodata & recent pic on WhatsApp 98160-44638. Marriage bureau excuse.

NRI

CL23005698

Canadian PR Ad-dharmi (SC) beautiful, well educated girl, June 1993, 5'-5½". Father retired Centre Govt. settled Jalandhar. Seeks well settled, qualified, handsome, non-turbaned, slim, Canadian PR boy from Vancouver only. Send biodata photograph: 7986196736.

NRI

CL23005700

Family seeks suitable match for beautiful smart, USA citizen, Punjabi Khatri/Arora girl, 5'-5", April 1994, Doctor in Pharmacy from USA. Send biodata, pic. Whatsapp: +1-72077-11656.

NRI

CL23006126

Match for Ramgarhia Sikh Doctor girl, August 1994, 5'-8", doing residency in USA. Caste no bar. 81466-44127.

NRI

CL23006567

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.

NRI

CL23007523

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl B.Tech. (IT), Canada PR, Software Engineer, Dec. 1990/5'-6". Tricity and Doaba preferred. Mobile 98760-66906.

NRI

CL23007735

Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, working in Newyork City. Contact +16033069973

NRI

CL23007832

Qualified upper caste cutsurd Sikh/ Hindu match for Sikh girl, 30 years, 5'-10", Teacher in Mississauga Canada, Ontario PR preferred, bio-data, photograph first instance. 98766-92903, WhatsApp only.

NRI

CL23007873

Well qualified match for Ramgarhia girl M.Sc, Ph.D Physics, working as Scientist in London, 5'-4", 31st July 90, UK Govt. job. WhatsApp: 94171-41379.

NRI

CL23008034

Looking for suitable match for 28 years old Saini Sikh girl, height 5'-1", British citizen, working as Senior Billing Analyst in Telecom. Family settled in UK. Looking for professional boy, who can also pass IELTS Life skills A2 Test. Send picture and full biodata on E-mail: [email protected] +447588578569.

RAJPUT

CL23006293

Match for Minhas Sikh Rajput beautiful girl from Hoshiarpur, 23.05.1993, 5', BBA, MBA, working Delhi NCR. Father Retd. District Attorney, Mother Government Teacher, required professionally qualified and well settled boy. Contact 98785-89657.

RAJPUT

CL23008014

Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com., 5'-5", 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, Marriage bureau excuse.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23003126

Match for 5'-2", slim fair Nov.1998 born convent educated girl from status family (Mohali), B.Tech. Working in MNC. Prefer reputed businessman/ professional. Whatsapp: 98141-16223.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23005741

Suitable match for fair Ramgarhia girl 25.03.85, 5'-6", Director Europe bigest Bank, HQ London. Prefered around London highly Educated Hindu educated boy apply. [email protected]

SAINI

CL23005871

Looking for suitable match for 28 years old, height 5'-6", Saini Sikh, working as a Senior Software Developer. Education: B.Tech. Looking for professional and Gursikh boy. Send picture, full biodata. E-mail: [email protected] WhatsApp: 094804-70560.

SAINI

CL23007339

Suitable qualified match for Saini beautiful girl, Oct. 1990, 5'-3", M.Com. B.Ed. Pvt. School teacher. Preferred vegetarian, Govt officer/NRI. Contact: 8146632965, 7696189190.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23005674

PQM for Canada PR, Ad-dharmi girl, 1991, 5', BDS, MBA, Public Health. Nova Scotia, Canada preferred. 7717409475 Jalandhar.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23005677

Match for BAMS Doctor, 22.9.1987, 1:00 pm, 5’-1”, Mahasha girl, father Gazetted Officer, sister MBBS Doctor married, teetotaler preferred, send biodata on WhatsApp only 98728-90940.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23005979

Seeking suitable match for US Citizen Punjabi Aadharmi Girl Age 26 /5'-6", Preference for Doctor, Engineers, Pharmacist, Lawyers, Prefer Region Chandigarh, Mohali, Doaba, send bio-data on [email protected]

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23006017

Match for Ravidasia girl, 28, 5'-2", Govt. job (Nurse) in Chandigarh. Govt. employee / NRI preferred. 62809-66710.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23007350

Suitable qualified, only Himachali settled (Govt job/businessman) match for SC beautiful girl, 31 yrs, 5'-5", B.Tech. Parents Govt job. Caste no bar. Call/whatsapp: 7009211759.

SIKH

CL23006944

Well educated settled match for Ph.D Assistant Professor Ramdasia Sikh girl. 5'-5",1990. No bars. 94636-16596.

SIKH ARORA

CL23007830

Match for fair, beautiful, Arora girl 21.08.1995, 5'-3", PGDCA, freelancer graphic designer, Chandigarh based family. 88472-93661. Tricity preferred.

SIKH ARORA

CL23007881

Well Settled teetotaler Non trimmer Gursikh match for well Qualified family oriented Arora girl 28/5'-2''. 94166-68551.

SIKH ARORA

CL23007953

Professionally qualified match for Sikh Arora girl, Dec. 85/ 5’-3”, LLM/ IBM (from New Zealand). Canada and New Zealand PR holder. [email protected] WhatsApp: 89686-90623.