Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23007107
Match for slim, fair, beautiful, 5'-5", 1977, Aggarwal girl, M.Sc. (Botany), B.Ed., Diploma E-Commerce, working Govt. School, reputed business family, brother bhabhi Doctors. 98155-50124, [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23008125
Brahmin parents seeking suitable match for their USA born daughter, who has completed Doctor of Pharmacy in USA. 1993 born, slim, cultured, 5'-0" tall. The boy should have MD degree, vegetarian, teetotaler. Whatsapp: 1-609-610-4474
BRAHMIN
CL23010704
Suitable match for gaur brahmin girl, btech, fair, slim, 25y, 5'3", 8 lpa, working in IT co. At Mohali. Whatsapp 9466066847, 9466365122
BRAHMIN
CL23008528
Professionally Qualified match for beautiful Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-2", 17 Sept. 1991, 11:03 p.m., Chandigarh, M.Tech, Asstt. Professor in Private University near Chandigarh. Tricity, vegetarian preferred. Parents Govt. employee. Contact 98558-30564. E-mail: [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23008663
Saraswat Brahmin girl from educated family, Non-manglik, Fair, Slim, 5'-2", 11 Sept 90, 7:28 p.m., New Delhi born, Convent educated, B.Tech. (IT), CFA (USA), AVP in Top Private Bank in Mumbai. Alliance invited from Professionally Qualified well settled non-manglik boy from upper caste cultured family. Pl Whatsapp complete profile after matching Horoscope etc @ 9569-345678.
BRAHMIN
CL23010509
Suitable educated match for Brahmin girl, 15.12.1995, 5', M.Sc. (Hons) Economics, B.Ed. and UGC NET qualified, coaching students for UGC NET and AISSE. Contact: 9915877435.
DIVORCEE
CL23009624
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh issueless divorcee girl, March 1988, 5'-8½", M.Tech in CSE and pursuing Ph.D. in CSE, working as Assistant Professor. Whatsapp: 98155-08337.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23010645
PQM4 Prajapati girl completing Ph.D Civil Engr., 30/ 5'-1" Hindu, Zirakpur settled family seeks qualified compatible match from same/ upper caste. # WhatsApp: 76968-16601.
JAT SIKH
CL23008411
Looking for suitable match for 1992, 5'-2" daughter, Software Engineer, B.Tech and working in Mohali, India. Mother is retired and brother is a Canadian citizen. WhatsApp: +91-62801-49015.
JAT SIKH
CL23008231
Suitable match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 5'-3",23.8.1996, BPT. Working self employed. Nuclear well settled family in Mohali. Prefer well settled educated boy. Contact;79865-24322.
JAT SIKH
CL23008247
Jat Sikh engineer/scientist/doctor groom employed in USA for 27/5'-7" Ph.D. Computer Science working in a reputed company in USA. +91-8968264517, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23009475
Professionally qualified match for convent educated girl, M.Pharma, 5’-4½", Dec 87, working in MNC. NRI also welcome. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only. 98767-16867.
JAT SIKH
CL23010182
Tricity based Sandhu family seeking educated Jat Sikh match from affluent family for their daughter, Canada PR, 1997, 5’-4”, Administrator in prestigious Company . WhatsApp/Call 98030-07300.
JAT SIKH
CL23010514
Khaira family 5?7, fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222
KAMBOJ
CL23008251
Seeking a suitable qualified Kamboj Sikh match for Australian Citizen beautiful girl 5'4" 1993 born, Master of Nursing, Australia. Divorced after brief marriage. Currently working in a reputed public Hospital. Majha region and Turbaned preferred. Must be vegetarian and teetotaler and willing to move to Melbourne. Whatsapp: +61451950393. Email: [email protected]
KAMBOJ
CL23008353
Seeking a suitable qualified Kamboj Sikh match for Australian Citizen beautiful girl 5'-4", 1993 born, Master of Nursing, Australia. Divorced after brief marriage. Currently working in a reputed public Hospital. Majha region and Turbaned preferred. Must be vegetarian and teetotaler and willing to move to Melbourne. WhatsApp: +61451950393. Email: [email protected]
KAMBOJ
CL23008815
Match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA, 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, SDO in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. 94170-01155.
KHATRI
CL23009137
SM for convent educated, beautiful, qualified Chandigarh Bhatia Punjabi girl, 1988 born, height 5'-3", ICWA (Inter). Working with top Nationalised Government Bank in Chandigarh. Email: [email protected]
KHATRI
CL23010413
Hindu Khatri vegetarian girl 31/5'-3", CPA, Canadian citizen, currently settled in US entired family settled in Canada, seeking equally qualified vegetarian US or Canada settled match. +1-416-505-3776.
KHATRI
CL23010544
Match for beautiful Punjabi Khatri girl 15.09.1983, 9:55 am, Chandigarh, 5'-2", B.Tech., working Software MNC. Mobile 88138-04126, WhatsApp 89309-01879.
KHATRI
CL23010667
Suitable qualified match for Sood Khatri PR Canada, beautiful girl, 9 Feb. 1995, 4.45 am, Mehatput (Nakodar), 5'-6", B.Com. Job in Air Canada. Radhasoami family. Preferred Brampton settled boy. Contact: 9914650530, 9814650530.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23009644
Khatri beautiful girl, 28, 5'-2", B.Com, PGDBM, work with Canada based company and holds Canada Tourist visa. Presently in Canada for one month. Looking for match based in Australia, Canada, NZ, Indian guy doing immigration business. Contact: 79730-42497.
MAHAJAN
CL23010736
Suitable match for Mahajan Girl 1982 born (B. Tech + MBA) working in MNC. Mob No. 9596978787, 8082481202
MAHAJAN
CL23008254
Suitable match for Mahajan beautiful girl, April 1993 born/5'-4", Convent educated, Master's (English), doing Master's French. Teacher in reputed School, Chandigarh. Family well settled Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 99887-06631.
MISC
CL23010531
Suitable match for Punjabi Prajapati girl, 30.5.1988, 5'-4", B.Com, PGDCA, LLB. WhatsApp: 00447747600510.
NRI
CL23008419
Canadian Citizen Saini 1987, 5'-2½", fair, slim, Masters Computer Engineering. Highly paid Software Consultant seek Canada/ US settled Doctor/ Engineer/ Equally Qualified. High status family. Issueless short marriage. No calls. Only WhatsApp Profile, Horoscope, Photographs 9417862453 . Upper caste no bar. Bureau Excuse
NRI
CL23008298
US citizen Saini, beautiful, slim, smart girl 26, 5’-7”, Registered Nurse, working permanently in reputed Hospital California, completing Masters in November 2023 is looking for a handsome well educated, teetotaler cutsurd boy working as Medical Officer/ Software Engineer in California State. Upper caste no bar. Send bio-data/ recent photographs. WhatsApp: +1-209-345-1116.
NRI
CL23008417
Parents seek US settled Sikh/ Hindu match for US born, never married daughter, Nov. 81/ 5'-5", very young looking, pretty, intelligent & homely. MBA, Marketing Specialist in NYC. Send bio/ photo to: [email protected]
NRI
CL23009536
MBBS/ Veterinary Doctor match for Canada PR (B.Sc Nursing) Registered LPN Nurse, SC Ad-Dharmi, vegetarian, 32 years girl. Educated family. Marriage bureau excuse please. Contact: 98159-95066.
NRI
CL23009660
Qualified match for April 92 born very beautiful girl. Professional, well-cultured, and a blend of traditional and modern values. Looking for a high-class family with high values, settled in Vancouver. Caste no bar. Agents please excuse. [email protected]
NRI
CL23009800
Professionally qualified match from Canada or India for Hindu Khatri girl, B.Sc. Post Graduate in Marketing Management, 18.2.1994 at 4:32 a.m. Rajpura, 5'-2", from well educated family. Boy should be from decent qualified family. Mob: 88470-69801.
NRI
CL23010257
Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US citizen, MD with Fellowship, working in Newyork city. Contact: +16033069973.
NRI
CL23010679
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh 34/ 5’-7” Convent Educated, M.Phil, Girl, Daughter of an Indian Navy Officer, Permanent Resident and working in U.K. Paternal family settled at Chandigarh. Boy from U.K., Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali preferred, Whatsapp call only between 3 pm to 6 am (Indian Time) at: +91-78378-43390.
RAJPUT
CL23008140
Match for Slim, Beautiful Rajput Girl. Aug 1992. 5 ft 4 Inch. Masters in media studies. Assistant Professor in Chandigarh University. Pursuing offline PHD from Chitkara University. Father retd from army. Brother and sister-in-law IT professionals in Gurgaon. Upper Caste no bar. 9888310404
RAJPUT
CL23008436
Seeking Canadian Match for beautiful, 5'-5", 1993, Kashyap/Kanojia girl, MFA (Fine arts), working, reputed family, siblings settled in Canada. 9466887737
RAJPUT
CL23009232
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.
SAINI
CL23009621
Suitable match for Saini Sikh girl, 88 born, 5'-4", Pursuing Ph.D. Vegetarian family only. 9115800006
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23005979
Seeking suitable match for US Citizen Punjabi Aadharmi Girl Age 26 /5'-6", Preference for Doctor, Engineers, Pharmacist, Lawyers, Prefer Region Chandigarh, Mohali, Doaba, send bio-data on [email protected]
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23010398
Match for Chandigarh based Punjabi SC (Ad-dharmi) girl 5’-3”, Dec. 1992, B.Tech. (IT) from VIT, MBA (PU) Chandigarh, employed Mohali. 78272-10041.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23008318
Wanted compatible Gursikh match for Gursikh Khatri girl 5'-8", June 1991, LL.M., MBA, MBL. Working in Law Company. Father Ex Army Officer (Colonel). Mother Class-I Gazetted Officer. Mob. 98717-90590.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23010491
Well settled Businessman / employed match for beautiful Gursikh Khatri girl, October 1995, 5'-3½", B.tech, MBA, working with MNC. Tricity family preferred. 92161-94261.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23008873
Sikh vegetarian Tonk-Kashtriya girl, PR Canada, May 1994, 5'-1", B.Tech, PGDCA Canada. Required qualified turbaned boy. Preferred PR Canada. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 9592991020.
