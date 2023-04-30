Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23007107

Match for slim, fair, beautiful, 5'-5", 1977, Aggarwal girl, M.Sc. (Botany), B.Ed., Diploma E-Commerce, working Govt. School, reputed business family, brother bhabhi Doctors. 98155-50124, [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23008125

Brahmin parents seeking suitable match for their USA born daughter, who has completed Doctor of Pharmacy in USA. 1993 born, slim, cultured, 5'-0" tall. The boy should have MD degree, vegetarian, teetotaler. Whatsapp: 1-609-610-4474

BRAHMIN

CL23010704

Suitable match for gaur brahmin girl, btech, fair, slim, 25y, 5'3", 8 lpa, working in IT co. At Mohali. Whatsapp 9466066847, 9466365122

BRAHMIN

CL23008528

Professionally Qualified match for beautiful Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-2", 17 Sept. 1991, 11:03 p.m., Chandigarh, M.Tech, Asstt. Professor in Private University near Chandigarh. Tricity, vegetarian preferred. Parents Govt. employee. Contact 98558-30564. E-mail: [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23008663

Saraswat Brahmin girl from educated family, Non-manglik, Fair, Slim, 5'-2", 11 Sept 90, 7:28 p.m., New Delhi born, Convent educated, B.Tech. (IT), CFA (USA), AVP in Top Private Bank in Mumbai. Alliance invited from Professionally Qualified well settled non-manglik boy from upper caste cultured family. Pl Whatsapp complete profile after matching Horoscope etc @ 9569-345678.

BRAHMIN

CL23010509

Suitable educated match for Brahmin girl, 15.12.1995, 5', M.Sc. (Hons) Economics, B.Ed. and UGC NET qualified, coaching students for UGC NET and AISSE. Contact: 9915877435.

DIVORCEE

CL23009624

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh issueless divorcee girl, March 1988, 5'-8½", M.Tech in CSE and pursuing Ph.D. in CSE, working as Assistant Professor. Whatsapp: 98155-08337.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23010645

PQM4 Prajapati girl completing Ph.D Civil Engr., 30/ 5'-1" Hindu, Zirakpur settled family seeks qualified compatible match from same/ upper caste. # WhatsApp: 76968-16601.

JAT SIKH

CL23008411

Looking for suitable match for 1992, 5'-2" daughter, Software Engineer, B.Tech and working in Mohali, India. Mother is retired and brother is a Canadian citizen. WhatsApp: +91-62801-49015.

JAT SIKH

CL23008231

Suitable match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 5'-3",23.8.1996, BPT. Working self employed. Nuclear well settled family in Mohali. Prefer well settled educated boy. Contact;79865-24322.

JAT SIKH

CL23008247

Jat Sikh engineer/scientist/doctor groom employed in USA for 27/5'-7" Ph.D. Computer Science working in a reputed company in USA. +91-8968264517, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23009475

Professionally qualified match for convent educated girl, M.Pharma, 5’-4½", Dec 87, working in MNC. NRI also welcome. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only. 98767-16867.

JAT SIKH

CL23010182

Tricity based Sandhu family seeking educated Jat Sikh match from affluent family for their daughter, Canada PR, 1997, 5’-4”, Administrator in prestigious Company . WhatsApp/Call 98030-07300.

JAT SIKH

CL23010514

Khaira family 5?7, fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222

KAMBOJ

CL23008251

Seeking a suitable qualified Kamboj Sikh match for Australian Citizen beautiful girl 5'4" 1993 born, Master of Nursing, Australia. Divorced after brief marriage. Currently working in a reputed public Hospital. Majha region and Turbaned preferred. Must be vegetarian and teetotaler and willing to move to Melbourne. Whatsapp: +61451950393. Email: [email protected]

KAMBOJ

CL23008353

Seeking a suitable qualified Kamboj Sikh match for Australian Citizen beautiful girl 5'-4", 1993 born, Master of Nursing, Australia. Divorced after brief marriage. Currently working in a reputed public Hospital. Majha region and Turbaned preferred. Must be vegetarian and teetotaler and willing to move to Melbourne. WhatsApp: +61451950393. Email: [email protected]

KAMBOJ

CL23008815

Match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA, 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, SDO in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. 94170-01155.

KHATRI

CL23009137

SM for convent educated, beautiful, qualified Chandigarh Bhatia Punjabi girl, 1988 born, height 5'-3", ICWA (Inter). Working with top Nationalised Government Bank in Chandigarh. Email: [email protected]

KHATRI

CL23010413

Hindu Khatri vegetarian girl 31/5'-3", CPA, Canadian citizen, currently settled in US entired family settled in Canada, seeking equally qualified vegetarian US or Canada settled match. +1-416-505-3776.

KHATRI

CL23010544

Match for beautiful Punjabi Khatri girl 15.09.1983, 9:55 am, Chandigarh, 5'-2", B.Tech., working Software MNC. Mobile 88138-04126, WhatsApp 89309-01879.

KHATRI

CL23010667

Suitable qualified match for Sood Khatri PR Canada, beautiful girl, 9 Feb. 1995, 4.45 am, Mehatput (Nakodar), 5'-6", B.Com. Job in Air Canada. Radhasoami family. Preferred Brampton settled boy. Contact: 9914650530, 9814650530.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23009644

Khatri beautiful girl, 28, 5'-2", B.Com, PGDBM, work with Canada based company and holds Canada Tourist visa. Presently in Canada for one month. Looking for match based in Australia, Canada, NZ, Indian guy doing immigration business. Contact: 79730-42497.

MAHAJAN

CL23010736

Suitable match for Mahajan Girl 1982 born (B. Tech + MBA) working in MNC. Mob No. 9596978787, 8082481202

MAHAJAN

CL23008254

Suitable match for Mahajan beautiful girl, April 1993 born/5'-4", Convent educated, Master's (English), doing Master's French. Teacher in reputed School, Chandigarh. Family well settled Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 99887-06631.

MISC

CL23010531

Suitable match for Punjabi Prajapati girl, 30.5.1988, 5'-4", B.Com, PGDCA, LLB. WhatsApp: 00447747600510.

NRI

CL23008419

Canadian Citizen Saini 1987, 5'-2½", fair, slim, Masters Computer Engineering. Highly paid Software Consultant seek Canada/ US settled Doctor/ Engineer/ Equally Qualified. High status family. Issueless short marriage. No calls. Only WhatsApp Profile, Horoscope, Photographs 9417862453 . Upper caste no bar. Bureau Excuse

NRI

CL23008298

US citizen Saini, beautiful, slim, smart girl 26, 5’-7”, Registered Nurse, working permanently in reputed Hospital California, completing Masters in November 2023 is looking for a handsome well educated, teetotaler cutsurd boy working as Medical Officer/ Software Engineer in California State. Upper caste no bar. Send bio-data/ recent photographs. WhatsApp: +1-209-345-1116.

NRI

CL23008417

Parents seek US settled Sikh/ Hindu match for US born, never married daughter, Nov. 81/ 5'-5", very young looking, pretty, intelligent & homely. MBA, Marketing Specialist in NYC. Send bio/ photo to: [email protected]

NRI

CL23009536

MBBS/ Veterinary Doctor match for Canada PR (B.Sc Nursing) Registered LPN Nurse, SC Ad-Dharmi, vegetarian, 32 years girl. Educated family. Marriage bureau excuse please. Contact: 98159-95066.

NRI

CL23009660

Qualified match for April 92 born very beautiful girl. Professional, well-cultured, and a blend of traditional and modern values. Looking for a high-class family with high values, settled in Vancouver. Caste no bar. Agents please excuse. [email protected]

NRI

CL23009800

Professionally qualified match from Canada or India for Hindu Khatri girl, B.Sc. Post Graduate in Marketing Management, 18.2.1994 at 4:32 a.m. Rajpura, 5'-2", from well educated family. Boy should be from decent qualified family. Mob: 88470-69801.

NRI

CL23010257

Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US citizen, MD with Fellowship, working in Newyork city. Contact: +16033069973.

NRI

CL23010679

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh 34/ 5’-7” Convent Educated, M.Phil, Girl, Daughter of an Indian Navy Officer, Permanent Resident and working in U.K. Paternal family settled at Chandigarh. Boy from U.K., Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali preferred, Whatsapp call only between 3 pm to 6 am (Indian Time) at: +91-78378-43390.

RAJPUT

CL23008140

Match for Slim, Beautiful Rajput Girl. Aug 1992. 5 ft 4 Inch. Masters in media studies. Assistant Professor in Chandigarh University. Pursuing offline PHD from Chitkara University. Father retd from army. Brother and sister-in-law IT professionals in Gurgaon. Upper Caste no bar. 9888310404

RAJPUT

CL23008436

Seeking Canadian Match for beautiful, 5'-5", 1993, Kashyap/Kanojia girl, MFA (Fine arts), working, reputed family, siblings settled in Canada. 9466887737

RAJPUT

CL23009232

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

SAINI

CL23009621

Suitable match for Saini Sikh girl, 88 born, 5'-4", Pursuing Ph.D. Vegetarian family only. 9115800006

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23005979

Seeking suitable match for US Citizen Punjabi Aadharmi Girl Age 26 /5'-6", Preference for Doctor, Engineers, Pharmacist, Lawyers, Prefer Region Chandigarh, Mohali, Doaba, send bio-data on [email protected]

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23010398

Match for Chandigarh based Punjabi SC (Ad-dharmi) girl 5’-3”, Dec. 1992, B.Tech. (IT) from VIT, MBA (PU) Chandigarh, employed Mohali. 78272-10041.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23008318

Wanted compatible Gursikh match for Gursikh Khatri girl 5'-8", June 1991, LL.M., MBA, MBL. Working in Law Company. Father Ex Army Officer (Colonel). Mother Class-I Gazetted Officer. Mob. 98717-90590.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23010491

Well settled Businessman / employed match for beautiful Gursikh Khatri girl, October 1995, 5'-3½", B.tech, MBA, working with MNC. Tricity family preferred. 92161-94261.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23008873

Sikh vegetarian Tonk-Kashtriya girl, PR Canada, May 1994, 5'-1", B.Tech, PGDCA Canada. Required qualified turbaned boy. Preferred PR Canada. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 9592991020.