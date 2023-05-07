Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23010892
Alliance invited from NRI/ Indian Software Engineer boy willing to settle in USA for Goyal 5'-1", 27.09.93, 12:50 PM Chandigarh girl, working in Seattle USA. Send biodata 98728-00669.
ARORA
CL23011751
Suitable match for Arora Hindu girl, 5'-8", 26-01-95, 04:06 pm Chandigarh. Convent educated BBA, MBA working with MNC in Gurgaon. 98150-27084, 96467-40884.
BRAHMIN
CL23011225
Saraswat Brahmin girl from educated family, Non-manglik, Fair, Slim, 5'-2", 11 Sept 90, 7:28 p.m., New Delhi born, Convent educated, B.Tech. (IT), CFA (USA), AVP in Top Private Bank in Mumbai. Elder sister & brother-in-law PG Doctors from top Institute. Alliance invited from Professionally Qualified well settled non-manglik boy from upper caste cultured family. Pl Whatsapp complete profile after matching Horoscope etc @ 9569-345678.
DIVORCEE
CL23010864
Manglik Brahman girl, M.Tech, issuless divorcee, 5'-2", 19.10.89, 15:35, Amritsar, working in MNC. 70096-25167, 95016-72266.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23011414
Suitable match for beautiful doctor,MD(Anaesthesia),Doing Senior Residency in Reputed Medical Institute,November1993,Sikh Rajput (goldsmith) 5'-9". Well Educated/Reputed family.Whatsapp 9501599000.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23012063
MD/ MDS Match for MDS Perio, 01.03.1992, 5'-6½", 10:02 am, Slim, beautiful, Mittal girl. Father & Mother Doctor. 98135-78241, 86501-30193 (Whattsapp).
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL23011590
Doctor/ Judicial Magistrate/ PCS/ IAS match for Arora intelligent beautiful working, MBBS Doctor girl 32/ 5'-4''. Father's own road construction Company, brother an Advocate, well settled renowned family of Ferozepur Punjab, Upper caste no bar. Punjab/ Haryana/ Chandigarh /Rajasthan preferred. Contact 098281-69569.
JAT
CL23013190
SM4 Hindu Jat girl, 16-08-1983, 6AM, Abohar, 5'-6", Govt Teacher in Mohali. Salary 9 Lac PA. Upper caste no bar. 98714-20027.
JAT SIKH
CL23012904
Sep 98 born 5'-5", beautiful Jatt Sikh Computer Engineer girl Software Developer in Canada. Convent educated BE & Masters in CS from Canada. WhatsApp +91-78995-05473.
JAT SIKH
CL23010996
Suitable match for Jat Sikh slim, pretty girl, Feb. 93, 5'-5", convent educated, PR, Canada, CCP, working as Credit Manager Toronto, belongs to well educated and well settled business family. We seek well educated, well settled boy in Canada with sound background in Punjab. Whatsapp: 9814218669, 9814382251. E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23011458
Suitable match for professionally qualified beautiful, fair, Jat Sikh Sidhu, M.Tech. CSE girl, 35/5'-4", (Separated after few months), working as Software Engineer in MNC. Send latest Pic and Biodata. Whatsapp 98145-23192.
JAT SIKH
CL23013033
Khaira family 5?7, fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL23013084
Match for daughter of Army officer, 90 born, 5'-3", well educated (MBA), working as HR professional. Defence/Abroad matches preferred. Contact: 9958630377, 9988372398. E-mail: [email protected]
KAMBOJ
CL23010829
Seeking a suitable qualified Kamboj Sikh match for Australian Citizen beautiful girl, 5’-4”, 1993 born, Master of Nursing, Australia. Divorced after brief marriage. Currently working in a reputed public Hospital. Majha region and Turbaned preferred. Must be vegetarian and teetotaler and willing to move to Melbourne. WhatsApp: +61451950393. Email: [email protected]
KHATRI
CL23010961
Seeking preferable Canada settled match for legally divorced issueless Hindu Punjabi Khatri slim, fair 5'-5", DoB 30.9.78, professionally well settled B.E. (Computer), Canada settled PR girl. 94631-30357. [email protected]
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23013053
Employed, Businessman match for Hindu Arora girl, 11.1.1993, 5', Centre Govt.. employed. Tricity preferred. 90180-60000, 62804-04480.
NRI
CL23010926
IT professional match for Hindu Punjabi issueless divorcee, B.Tech, Jan. 89, 5’-3”, working Sydney, ready relocate. Caste no bar. Businessman, bureau excuse. 99917-39904.
NRI
CL23011099
Match for Ravidasia Sikh girl, 1995, 5'-5", Ph.D, Ludhiana. Preferred vegetarian, Canada PR. Caste no bar. 62802-83646
NRI
CL23011239
Suitable match for fair Ramgarhia girl 8.07.90/5'-2", Scientist National Health Service, London. Preferred around London highly Educated Hindu educated boy apply. [email protected]
NRI
CL23011697
US permanent resident, beautiful, smart girl, 43, 5'-3", MCA, Software Engineer, working full time in IT Company, looking for a professional match. Currently visiting India. Send bio- data/ recent photographs to email: [email protected] or Contact: 79735-63987.
NRI
CL23011743
Seeking a suitable qualified Non-drinker match for Canada work permit Nai Sikh beautiful girl. 1995. 5'-5", MBA. Status family. 82640-74104.
NRI
CL23012530
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.
NRI
CL23012756
Beautiful Saraswat Brahmin girl 28, 5? Canadian Citizen, Salary 100K Annually, Looking for Hindu, educated groom in GTA Canada or anywhere in Canada/ USA willing to relocate to GTA (work permit will also be considered) Please contact +1(416-543-3839)
NRI
CL23013143
Match for US Green card holder, well settled Arora Punjabi girl, 32/5'-0". PG in Fashion Designing. Family also settled in California, USA. Contact with full details, photograph. Whatsapp- 98886-09028
NRI
CL23013149
Seeking Canadian well settled handsome match for beautiful Arora girl, 32/5'-5", MBA ,PR Canada. Mohali based educated family. Contact with full details and Photograph. Whatsapp: 98159-02255
RAJPUT
CL23012089
SM4 Rajput girl, M.Tech. (IT), MBA, 4 Sept. 1988, 12:40 pm, 5'-2", Pathankot, working MNC Chandigarh. 9988152935, 9530647477.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23011106
Match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 1989 born, 5'-3", MA, (Punjabi). Fashion Designing. Preference Jalandhar. 9501844542.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23012192
Match for Ramgarhia girl, 5'-6", 1987, MBA, working as Sr. Manager in reputed company. Call/Whatsapp: 8968928284.
SAINI
CL23011097
Father is a well established Sikh Saini businessman of Surat (Gujarat). Seeks well settled match for his daughter 25, 5'-4", B.Com, MBA (Finance). Contact: 94261-89283.
SAINI
CL23012735
Suitable match for Saini Sikh girl, Sept. 1996, 5'-3", CA Ludhiana, handsome package, MNC Gurugram. Preferred only CA. Upper caste welcome. Contact 83609-75604.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23010843
Match for Ad-dharmi fair issueless divorcee girl, 22.11.1988, 5'-1", MBA, working IT, HR in corporate pvt. hospital Mohali. Tricity, NRI preferred. 94174-21421, 76736-93728.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23011763
Seeking qualified match for well educated Ad-Dharmi - Ravidassia girl (USA Citizen), age 30, 5'-4'' height, and MBA. Prefer America, Canada, or Doaba area. Email profile at: [email protected]
SCHEDULED CASTE
SCL23011796
Seeking professionally qualified match preferably an Engineer from Canada for 5'-3"/ Dec. 89, SC Ad-dharmi, M.Sc. Biotech, 7 years experience in India/ currently in Canada on work permit. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 95923-63616.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23012271
Chandigarh based Ravidasia Architect girl 1994/ 5'-1", self employed seeks professionally educated Groom. Mobile 98764-74069, 78378-76290.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23012813
Suitable match for Chandigarh based Masters of Architecture Lecturer girl 30 years, 5Ft6In. Father retired Govt. Bank well educated family. 95921-77936.
SIKH
CL23012185
Assistant Professor regular, non transferable, Ph.D, 5'-3", 1991, Ramdasia Sikh girl. No bars. Tricity preferred. 9463616596.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23012959
Match for beautiful Sikh Khatri Chandigarh educated girl 1997 born, 5'-3", B.Ed., M.A. English, working as Teacher. Whatsapp/Call 94178-00787.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23011399
SM4 Tonk-kashtriya girl, 26, 5'-4", fair complexion, Post-graduate. Canadian PR preferred. Contact: 9779902835.
