Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23016720

SM4 CA Garg Girl, 5'4",Anshik Manglik ,Oct 92 born, Moga,from educated, influential family, seeking , CA/MBA/Btech, preferably from pb/chd only, 7696877094.MB excuse

AGGARWAL

CL23017822

Suitable match for Aggarwal Girl. Non Manglik, 1995 born, BTech. Working in MNC in Gurgaon. Residence in Mohali. Both parents employed. Contact(WhatsApp): 9872600454

AGGARWAL

CL23010892

Alliance invited from NRI/ Indian Software Engineer boy willing to settle in USA for Goyal 5'-1", 27.09.93, 12:50 PM Chandigarh girl, working in Seattle USA. Send biodata 98728-00669.

AGGARWAL

CL23018293

Match for Singla girl, 08 Jun. 95, 8 am, Mohali. Vegetarian, Non- Manglik, B.Tech., working in Gurgaon, 18 LPA CTC. Tricity boy working NCR preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 98726-00454.

BRAHMIN

CL23016329

Working Corporate/ Defence Officer/ Compatible match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-3", February 1985, MBA. Working HR Head, Chandigarh. 16 LPA. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 84273-27120.

BRAHMIN

CL23016460

Compatible match for Brahmin very beautiful fair girl, 5'-3", September 1981 born (Looks much younger) never married. M.Sc. (IT), MBA. Father retd. Senior Class-I officer. Well connected family. Upper caste welcome. Forward biodata and latest photographs at WhatsApp 88475-49155 and 98882-57579.

BRAHMIN

CL23018124

Professionally qualified match for Sarswat Brahmin very beautiful B.Tech. working reputed IT company 5'-5", 20.2.1990, handsome package. Open to settled abroad. Contact with horoscope, biodata, photo 79732-88394.

BRAHMIN

CL23018241

Qualified match for beautiful Brahmin B.D.S girl. 30.01.1995, 10:43 am (Amritsar). NRI accepted. 92176-78921.

DIVORCEE

CL23016056

Suitable match for Saini Sikh divorcee girl,5'-4", 39 year, Govt. Teacher in Mohali. Having one male child. Contact: 75890-17961.

DIVORCEE

CL23016263

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri girl, Feb. 1988, Chandigarh, 5'-3", fair complexion, M.Sc. (Hons), working in MNC. Issueless divorcee (Short marriage). Contact 98782-22815.

DIVORCEE

CL23017816

Issueless divorcee Brahmin girl 13-10-1984, 10:15 Am, Barnala, 5'-3", MA, B.ed. Cast no bar. 90413-79819.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23017328

Looking MD, MS Doctor/ Gazetted Officer Manglik Saraswat Brahmin boy for Doctor girl doing MD Microbiology (Punjab), 5'-4", 30 Nov. 1993. 81468-45778.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23018029

Suitable match for Gupta girl 1994, 5'-3',MBBS, MD (Rediodiagnosis). Doing SR in Fortis, Mohali. Seeking IPS Doctor. 9914522224.

JAT SIKH

CL23011458

Suitable match for professionally qualified beautiful, fair, Jat Sikh Sidhu, M.Tech. CSE girl, 35/5'-4", (Separated after few months), working as Software Engineer in MNC. Send latest Pic and Biodata. Whatsapp 98145-23192.

JAT SIKH

CL23015340

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH

CL23015799

Suitable well placed match for November 89 born, 5' 7", fair, slim, beautiful, convent educated (BCom, MA, BEd) teacher at a reputed school. Educated family. Father retd class I officer. Urban and rural property. Issueless divorcee. Short marriage. Whatsapp/Call 9413417106.

JAT SIKH

CL23015810

Suitable match for Canadian brought up, Jat Sikh Boparai girl, October 1996, 5'-6", Bachelor in Account, running family business in Edmonton. Family well settled in Canada. Send biodata. +16474707172.

JAT SIKH

CL23017782

Jat Sikh parents from Norway seeking professionally qualified match for their daughter, 1994, 5'-10", LLM, working as Corporate Lawyer in Int'l Law Firm. The boy must be above 6'-2" tall, from status Jat Sikh family and willing to move to Norway. Tricity and Majha area preferred. Marriage bureau please excuse. Send photos and biodata on WhatsApp: +47 40001530 or 91 84275-67941.

JAT SIKH

CL23018259

Match for Army officer's daughter, working for USA firm, MBA (HR), 90 born, 5'-4". Boy to be well educated, well settled in India/abroad from sound family ground required. India/Canada/USA preferred. Contact: 9958630377, +1-438-357-6965, +1-437-249-6123.

KAMBOJ

CL23016337

Match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA, 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI

CL23017896

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based Company at very senior level. Only high class family may contact 98724-14454.

KHATRI

CL23018084

Well settled match from decent family for good looking Ahluwalia girl, Masters in Public Administration and professionally qualified in Yoga, pursuing career in Yoga, DOB 16.09.1994, 11:35 am, Panchkula, 5'. Father Senior Chief Engineer in Merchant Navy settled in Chandigarh. Tricity/ Around preferred. Caste no bar. 97815-19129.

NRI

CL23013372

Seeking a well-established Hindu match for an attractive, 167 Cm, slim, never married girl, late forties, NRI, Dental Professional, willing to move to India. Contact: [email protected]

NRI

CL23013542

Match for USA citizen Sikh Rajput extremely beautiful slim fair 23 years, 5'-9", MS Computer Science. Looking for a handsome well qualified and well- settled USA Sikh boy 25-28 years with good family values. Please e-mail details at [email protected]

NRI

CL23016392

Wanted well settled boy under 36 years in Canada for Punjabi 33 years old 5'-3" fair beautiful Canada PR divorcee PQ girl, (short marriage), affluent family. WhatsApp: 93125-00299.

NRI

CL23016499

Suitable match for Australian citizen,45 year old, 5'-3", beautiful Sikh Ramgarhia girl never married. Have a good job. If interested please send full bio-data and recent pics on Whatsapp:+61470511128 or Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23016723

Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, Physician in NYCity. Contact +16033069973

NRI

CL23017756

SM for Educated, beautiful punjabi girl 30, 5’-5", working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492

NRI

CL23018031

Suitable match for Chandigarh based, very beautiful, slim, fair, 5'-7", 24. Khatri/ Arora working girl. Preferred Australian PR, educated, handsome, tall boy, with maximum 1995 born, teetotaller & vegetarian. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 98106-10825.

NRI

CL23018234

Sikh match Australian PR, Lubana, 5'-1", 1990 born girl. Now in India. Required educated boy in Australia or India. 9814069328.

RAJPUT

CL23016949

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAJPUT

CL23018127

Match for good looking, beautiful, slim, fair rajput, BAMS, MD (ayurveda), govt.assistant professor girl, 5', 30.01.1993, 10:10 p.m. at swarghat (bilaspur).parents govt. teacher. himachali govt. doctor/ gazetted officer/ lecturer/professor nearby palampur / kangra preferred. 62803-80546, 70188-22526.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23015823

Ramgarhia Sikh girl, Jan 1994, 5'-1", B.Tech (CSE), Sweden PR. Seeks equally qualified Sweden/Germany settled match. 9417388088.

SAINI

CL23017799

Saini Sikh beautiful girl 79/ 5'-4", M.A. English, B.Sc ,B.Ed., M.Ed., M.Phil., UGC, Punjab Govt. regular teacher. Father retd. Gazetted Officer. 9814592158

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23016023

Suitable only Canadian match preferably Software Engineer for Punjabi Ad-dharmi girl, Oct. 1992 born, 5'-5", B.Tech, M.Tech. CSE, worked as QA Engineer, done Post-graduation in Canada, now on work permit. Whatsapp: 7087495076.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23017829

Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-3'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in Canada. 98760-99453.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23018174

PR match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, Sept. 1993/5'-2", B.Tech., (EE), IELTS 7 Band. Father Retd., Brother and Sister-in-Law Newzealand PR. Contact 99143-51492.