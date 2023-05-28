Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL23019290
Match for Gaur Brahmin girl, 11/10/92, 10:15 a.m. Chandigarh, 5', B.Tech (CS), working top MNC Bangalore, handsome package. 98722-16955.
BRAHMIN
CL23019722
Suitable well settled match for Brahmin beautiful Manglik girl, 16 August, 1987, 7.25 am, Jalandhar, 5'-4", MA, B.Ed. Teacher. Preferred Jalandhar. Contact: 9478304402, 9781904402.
DIVORCEE
CL23020445
Match for very beautiful 1976, 5'-2", looks younger, Gaur Brahmin girl never married, only issueless slim and fair, HCS, upper caste no bar. 97817-81524 WhatsApp.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23019676
PQM4 Gurjar girl M.Tech, July 1990 / 5'4'' Working in Company in Gurgaon, Vegetarian, Father Professor & Retired Air-Force, Send biodata 8288836414, 8295384651
JAT SIKH
CL23014156
Professional match for B.Tech, MBA, global marketing professional with package of 50 lacs. 5'-7"/1984. Father retired Colonel having urban and rural property. Email: [email protected] Contact: 98887-61502, 99880-04205.
JAT SIKH
CL23015340
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.
JAT SIKH
CL23015799
Well placed up to 37 years old match for November 89 born, 5'-7", fair, slim, beautiful, convent educated (B.Com, MA, B.Ed) Teacher reputed school. Educated Sri Ganganagar based family. Father retd Class-I Officer. Urban, rural property. Issueless divorcee. Short marriage. 94134-17106.
JAT SIKH
CL23018583
Doctor, Canada PR holder Jatt Sikh girl. Written Canadian Dentistry Exam Cleared, MDS Doctor '86/ 5'-6". Brother doing Cardiology in USA. Father retired CMO. Reputed and well settled family. Required suitable Jatt Sikh vegetarian boy. 94170-28055. [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23018958
Professionally qualified Jat Sikh only bachelor match for my daughter, beautiful, convented, MCA, Oct. 83, 5'-4½", Newzealand Citizen, Assistant Director in reputed firm. Preferred Newzealand/Australian. Whatsapp: 0064210455295.
JAT SIKH
CL23019287
Tall handsome Jat Sikh Officer IAS/IPS well established Advocate match for Army Officer professionally qualified girl from high status family. Whatsapp only: 76819-79634.
JAT SIKH
CL23020552
PQM 4 Jatt Sikh girl 1993, 5'-3", M.Tech., working as Software Er. in IT company Mohali. Looking for equally qualified match from abroad/ India. Contact: 99158-82661.
JAT SIKH
CL23020576
SM for Canada PR Jat Sikh Randhawa girl, 5'-4", Feb. 97, B.Com, working Assistant Manager in MNC Toronto. Father retired Army officer. 9646535319.
KHATRI
CL23020780
Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based company at very senior level. Only high class family may contact: 98724-14454.
MISC
CL23020496
Suitable match for Punjabi Prajapati girl 30.5.1988, 5'-4", B.Com, PGDCA, LLB, WhatsApp: 00447747600510.
NRI
CL23019784
Suitable Match for Himachali Hindu Khatri Ahluwalia Girl,13.11.1993,5.30AM Chandigarh,5'3", on work permit, working in Scotia Bank in Toronto Canada. Preference, boy working and settle in Toronto Early marriage. WhatsApp 98160-44638
NRI
CL23018514
Suitable match for SC/Chamar girl, 23/07/1989, 5'-5", MD (Anaesthesia) presently working as Senior Clinical Fellow in Wolverhampton (UK). Father Doctor, mother teacher. Mobile: 9646121707.
NRI
CL23018985
Compatible match for Punjabi Brahmin UK born Doctor girl working in Health Services in late thirties, 5'-4", fair, beautiful from UK well settled family of professionals. [email protected]
NRI
CL23019484
Verma Khatri Manglik girl May 1996, 5'-5", MBA from Canada, Presently work permit, (PR applied). Required Well Settled, pure vegetarian Canadian PR boy. Upper caste welcome. 9855003157.
NRI
CL23020018
MBA IIM Lucknow wkg MNC in Singapore bfl pb 5?3? / Nov 91 . Ready to relocate. Boy should be highly qualified & working abroad,cast no bar,mrg bureau and turbaned boys excuse watts app 9897313297
NRI
CL23020332
Parents seeking suitable match for Sikh Khatri slim, beautiful girl Oct '84 born, 5'-5", MS (Finance), citizen, working New York, issueless divorced. Required educated working boy in US. Contact: +1-9136029071.
NRI
CL23020334
Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, Physician in NY City. Contact +16033069973
NRI
CL23020457
Match for Gupta girl, 5'-5", smart, slim 36, MBA, Bio-Technology USA professionally settled Green Card Holder, divorcee, short marriage, no issue. Punjab family, professionally US settled boy preferred. 98554-36137, [email protected]
NRI
CL23020533
Wanted well settled boy under 36 years in Canada for Punjabi 33 years old 5'-3", fair, beautiful Canada PR divorcee PQ girl (short marriage) affluent family. WhatsApp 93125-00299.
NRI
CL23020773
Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl, Australian Citizen, Jan. 1990, 5'-5", Government job. Contact: 91158-49956, +61435032962.
RAJPUT
CL23018837
Seeking Canadian match for beautiful, 5'5",1993, Kashyap/Kanojia girl, MFA (Fine Arts), working, reputed family, siblings settled in Canada. 9466887737
RAJPUT
CL23020345
Match for Hindu Rajput Minhas girl, 18.11.1992, 09:32 pm, 163 cms, B.Com, MA (Economics), PGDCA. Working in Central Govt. Other general castes welcome. 97791-32057.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23018572
Required well settled handsome pure vegetarian/ teetotaler boy for Nov. 1995 born, 5'-5" tall beautiful girl, Post Graduate Drawing Artist. 94105-51502. Dehradun (Uttarakhand).
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23020321
Suitable match for well qualified Canadian PR girl 1988/5'-6",Medical field. Girl in India for short time, Preferred Medical/ Engineer. 98555-36541.
SAINI
CL23019188
High status match for beautiful smart amiable Saini Sikh girl, 5'-7", December 1998, UGFD 4 years Diploma, working as Fashion Designer, belonging to Chandigarh based business family. Preferred tricity based family. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 98722-00962 WhatsApp only. Email: [email protected]
SAINI
CL23020702
Looking for suitable boy for 28 years old Saini Sikh girl, 5'-1", British citizen, working as a Senior billing Analyst. Looking for professional boy, who can also pass IELTS life skills A2 Test. If interested must send picture and full biodata on E-mail: [email protected] Whatsapp: +44-7588578569.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23018647
Ramdasia Sikh Weaver girl LL.B. Advocate in High Court Chandigarh working in Pvt. Firm as Legal Assist, 01.10.92, 5'-4". Caste no bar. 76963-98486.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23019842
Suitable match for beautiful Ad-dharmi girl 5'-4", 1993, working Chandigarh Corporation, Adhoc. 96782-72521.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23020458
Suitable match for Ravidasia divorcee, fair girl, Canadian Citizen, age 34, 5'-5', Doctor (Physiotherapy), having 4 years girl. Contact: 86990-23883.
SIKH
CL23014896
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Sikh (Saini) 1992, 5’-4”, Canadian citizen daughter, B.Com. (Uni)+PG MGMT-working as Project Manager, Toronto-GTA, (Brampton), (647)988-7854.
SIKH
CL23019000
Parjapat Sikh girl, 1985/5'-1", looks too younger, 1,15,000/- P.M. Govt Doctor (A.M.O.). Father Financier. Mohali 97299-11369.
SIKH ARORA
CL23020407
Arora Sikh girl, 1996 born, 5'-2", MBA. NRI match required. Contact: 8725070633.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23019193
SM4 Sikh Khatri girl, MBA, Sept. 1990, 5'-4", PR Canada. Working in bank. 99144-52244
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building
PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday
Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...
Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit
Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...