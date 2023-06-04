Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23021848
1993, 5'2', Manglik, Dietitian, Fitness manager. Looking for educated and well-settled boy, Marriage bureaus excuse.
AGGARWAL
CL23023010
Doctor/ Engineer/ CA/ Radiologist/ Qualified Businessman M4 Aggarwal BDS MHA girl 11.11.1986, 8:40 pm, Bhatinda, 5’-3”. Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada, Upper Caste no bar. NRI also welcome. 8054500550.
BRAHMIN
CL23021522
Ludhiana based, currently in Canada on work-permit, 1995 Born Saraswat Brahmin 5ft slim fair girl, BCom-MA, 2yr IBM diploma from Ontario Looking for suitable match Interested send details on WhatsApp 7889084136
BRAHMIN
CL23021007
Teetotaller, tall boy settled in Tricity for status family girl Height 5'-7"/Aug 1995, presently Guest Faculty Asstt. Prof. P.U., Chandigarh. Dowry seekers & marriage bureau excuse. 88721-54992.
BRAHMIN
CL23021803
Gaur Brahmin B.Architect girl, 04.11.1996, 5'-2", Jalandhar. Father Gazetted officer. Kundli must. Only whatsapp: 9815972181.
DIVORCEE
CL23021032
Professionally qualified strictly vegetarian, Teetotaler match for Jain very impressive, fair 38, 5'-4", issueless, M.Tech. 98120-38997, [email protected]
DIVORCEE
CL23022318
Dhiman Divorcee girl 32/5'-5", M.Sc. (IT), I.T. employed. Father Retd. Govt. Officer. Preferred Tricity. Mobile 70879-79527.
DIVORCEE
CL23022435
Match Panjabi Arora Legally divorced issueless girl, Oct. 1983/5', M.Com., B.Ed., UGC Net. Tricity preferred. 98725-59405, 99159-99880.
DIVORCEE
CL23022934
Looking groom from Hindu Khatri family for 38 years, 5'-2" Canadian PR divorced mother of 7 year old son. Contact: 95010-21172.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23021513
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri Dhiman divorcee boy 16.05.1987, FZR., Height 5'-10", MBA, job in Chandigarh. Package 9 Lac. Required educated smart girl only Punjab. 88375-68128.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23022935
Doctor, BDS, Sikh Khatri beautiful girl, 29/ 5'-4", Chandigarh, status family. Contact: 98158-93938.
JAIN
CL23023065
Suitable match Digamber Jain, Mittal manglik girl B.Tech, Working Amsterdam. Preferred boy settled in Netherland/ around, 20.11.1994, 10:50 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-5", Fair colour. Contact 94160-79261.
JAT SIKH
CL23021502
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-4", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year B.Engg. (Electrical), she also done Diploma in Electrical Engineering Technology. Belong to an educated Jatt Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23011458
Suitable match for professionally qualified beautiful, fair, Jat Sikh Sidhu, M.Tech. CSE girl, 35/5'-4", (Separated after few months), working as Software Engineer in MNC. Send latest Pic and Biodata. Whatsapp 98145-23192.
JAT SIKH
CL23015340
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.
JAT SIKH
CL23021417
Seeking suitable qualified, well settled match in India/ US/ Canada for Aug 94 born, beautiful Jatt Sikh girl, 5’-6” ht., UBC Graduate, Indian born, Canadian citizen working in MNC Vancouver and having personal business in India. Family based in Patiala Punjab & British Columbia Canada. 86996-17705, 98767-13023.
JAT SIKH
CL23022330
Doaba based Jatt Sikh seeking alliance for their daughter, 1989 born, 5'-3", M.Tech, Scale-1 officer in a reputed bank. Elder sister class-1 officer. Whatsapp: 9592584813.
JAT SIKH
CL23022389
Well placed and reputable Jat Sikh family with residence in US and Delhi would like to introduce eligible match to their US born, pretty, intelligent daughter 26yrs 164cm graduate, educated in prestigious US School/University. Compatibility and Education of the boy from similar High Status family is the only consideration. Contact [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23022932
Khaira family 5'7" fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL23023197
Match for Army officer's daughter, working for USA firm, MBA (HR), 90 born, 5'-4". Boy to be well educated, well settled in India/abroad from sound family ground required. India/Canada/USA preferred. Contact: 9958630377, 9988372398, +1-438-357-6965, +1-437-249-6123.
JAT SIKH
CL23023207
Pure Vegetarian, Turban wear boy from Status family for beautiful Jat Sikh (Bhatti/ Sudan gotra) girl 1998/ 5'-8'', Post graduate in Fashion and Luxury Management, own family business, Tricity/ Nearby preferred. 077172-99182.
KAMBOJ
CL23021280
Beautiful Kamboj Sikh girl, in Mohali, November 1995/ 5'-7", LLM-Gold Medalist, pursuing PHD and preparing for PCS-J, 97805-24035.
KHATRI
CL23021205
Professionally Qualified for CA, B.Com (Hons) CS Inter fair, sharp features, beautiful 5'-6", Oct. 1992, Well settled Chandigarh based, Upper middle class family. 86990-22146.
KHATRI
CL23018084
Well settled match from decent family for good looking Ahluwalia girl, Masters in Public Administration and professionally qualified in Yoga, pursuing career in Yoga, DOB 16.09.1994, 11:35 am, Panchkula, 5'. Father Senior Chief Engineer in Merchant Navy settled in Chandigarh. Tricity/ Around preferred. Caste no bar. 97815-19129.
KHATRI
CL23021118
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri girl, B.Com., MBA, 26/5'-2", working MNC. Chandigarh family. 98780-03348.
KHATRI
CL23021202
Match for pretty girl, Nov 1995 born, 5'-5", Master's degree, from Hindu Khatri high status family. Starting her own venture in Chandigarh. Prefer boy with good personality professional or business background from reputed, status family of Tricity. Please respond with complete profile and photograph. Whatsapp 98789-41387.
KHATRI
CL23021218
Match for Khatri girl, 5'-7", 30 years, MCA, Pvt. Job MNC, Mohali. Tricity preferred. Kundli must. 98886-52139.
KHATRI
CL23022536
Match for Punjabi Khatri slim, beautiful, family oriented girl with high moral values, 5'-6", MA (English), 12.12.1993, 3:30 pm. Whatsapp: 8847333186.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23021193
Suitable qualified match for Arora beautiful girl, 01.11.1995, 4.37 am, Jalandhar, 5'-3", BA, LL.B, Advocate, doing practice. Contact: 9855548885.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23021630
Match for Khatri beautiful girl 28, 5'-2", BCA B.Ed. M.Ed., very high status Chandigarh based family. Preferred very high status educated family boy from tricity. 98132-00096.
MAHAJAN
CL23022397
Suitable match for mahajan girl, 1982 born (B.Tech + MBA) working in MNC. Mob # 9419183808, 8082481202.
MAHAJAN
CL23023302
Gurdaspur & Gurgaon based Affluent family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl,5'-3",29, 28 LPA working in Gurgaon, Permanent Work from Home. Only Affluent family may contact 98154-10795.
MANGLIK
CL23021282
Match for beautiful Manglik Rajput girl. Aug. 1992. 5'-4", Masters in Media Studies. Assistant Professor, Chandigarh University. Pursuing offline PHD from Chitkara University. Father retd. from army. Brother and sister-in-law are IT professionals in Gurgaon. Hindu upper caste no bar. 98883-10404.
MISC
CL23023265
Match for Hindu Nai Manglik girl of Chandigarh based family, CA, 1995 5'-6". Deputy Manager in PSU in Delhi. Father Class-I officer. Mother Lecturer. Caste no bar. 98773-53053, 94654-44796.
NRI
CL23011239
Suitable match for fair Ramgarhia girl 8.07.90/5'-2", Scientist National Health Service, London. Preferred around London highly Educated Hindu educated boy apply. [email protected]
NRI
CL23018985
Compatible match for Punjabi Brahmin UK born Doctor girl working in Health Services in late thirties, 5'-4", fair, beautiful from UK well settled family of professionals. [email protected]
NRI
CL23021598
Radha Soami Canada PR girl, 28/5'-3", B.Tech, working in MNC. Family settled in Mohali. Preferred boy in Canada. Whatsapp: 94170-88032.
NRI
CL23021827
Match for Ravidasia Sikh Girl, B.Tech (India), MS (USA) 28 Yrs, 5’-6”, working in USA on HIB Visa. WhatsApp 98722-12139
NRI
CL23021978
PQM in Australia for Arora girl, 22.01.1992, 8:47 pm, Delhi, 5'-4", B.Com. (Hons.), CA- 5 year experience, now doing MBA in Sydney. Karnal based family. 98120-71330.
NRI
CL23022459
Canada work permit Hindu Sain (Nai) girl, (NP), 5'-5", 18 Oct. 1998, 1:16 am. Seeks Canada PR/work permit boy. Marriage bureau excuse. 8699448999.
NRI
CL23022547
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 31, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.
NRI
CL23023018
Suitable match for issueless divorcee beautiful Gupta girl Dec. 1980, 5’-5”. MCA, Software Engineer, MNC Pune. Early marriage. Whatsapp: +918283944141.
NRI
CL23023370
Canadian PR, Radha Soami, beautiful SC Hindu Punjabi girl, Hotel professional, 5'-2", 1991 born, seeking a well settled Canadian/ US, PR/ citizen boy. Caste no bar. WhatsApp biodata & pictures @ +91-88377-37454.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23005741
Suitable match for fair Ramgarhia girl 25.03.85, 5'-6", Director Europe bigest Bank, HQ London. Prefered around London highly Educated Hindu educated boy apply. [email protected]
SAINI
CL23021836
Father is a well established Sikh Saini Businessman of Surat (Gujarat). Seeks well settled match for his daughter 25, 5ft 4 inch, B.Com, MBA (Finance). Contact: 9426189283.
SAINI
CL23023272
Father is a well established Sikh Saini Businessman of Surat (Gujarat). Seeks well settled match for his daughter 25, 5 ft. 4 inch, B.Com., MBA (Finance). Contact: 94261-89283.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23022896
SM4 Dec 1987, 5’-7”, SC smart, sober, slim girl, B.tech, MBA, Product Manager at Gurgaon, package 17+ LPA. Father retired Senior Medical Officer (Punjab). Mother house maker, brother Marine Engineer. Mohali settled family. Early marriage. Marriage bureaus please excuse. Well educated NRI's welcome. Contact: 9646453517, Email: [email protected]
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23023244
SM4 Ad-dharmi, Ravidasia convent educated girl, 1990, 5'-8", MBA, MA (English), working in leading company Gurugram, good package. Contact: 97803-05501, 95090-90675.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23023321
Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-3'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in Canada. 98760-99453
SIKH
CL23021010
Match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, 1988, 5'-3", M.Sc. (Physics), B.Ed. Govt. teacher. Doaba/Canada preferred. E-mail: [email protected] 9465834531.
SIKH
CL23022315
1987/5'-3" slim, fair Ramdasia (weavers) M.D.S. (Dentist), working as Senior Lecturer and clinic also at Chandigarh. Father Class-I Officer, mother UT govt. teacher (retd.). Prefer govt. employee. Contact: 8288001903, 98156-52210.
SIKH ARORA
CL23022379
Professionally qualified match for Canada and New Zealand PR holder Arora Sikh girl LLM (GNDU), IBM (New Zealand), Dec. 85, 5'-3". 89686-90623, [email protected]
SIKH KHATRI
CL23021199
Match for fair Khukarian girl, 5'-5",April 1997, Masters in Textile Designing. Working Chd. Govt Teacher contract basis. Mohali based business family. Preferred Gursikh non trimmer smart boy business/ job. Whatsapp: 98722-41749.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288
Over 1,100 injured, 56 of them grievously
Odisha route didn't have 'Kavach'
Indigenous anti-collision train protection system was introd...
Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel
Had flagged ministry’s laxity, sought definite time frame fo...