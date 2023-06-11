 Grooms Wanted : The Tribune India

Grooms Wanted

Grooms Wanted


AGGARWAL
CL23021848
1993, 5'2', Manglik, Dietitian, Fitness manager. Looking for educated and well-settled boy, Marriage bureaus excuse.

BRAHMIN
CL23023388
5'5" 27 fair beautiful Software Engineer girl 22 LPA Wanted handsome good guy preferably software engineer. WhatsApp BioData 9416556995

DIVORCEE
CL23023454
Suitable match for Sikh Rajput legally divorce issueless girl, born 1973, 5'-7", M.A., M.Ed., Teacher in reputed School in Chandigarh. Daughter of retired Air Force officer. Preferred Trticity only. 95010-03049, 98727-33844.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23025203
Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23025615
Doctor, BDS, beautiful, Sikh Khatri girl, 25, 5'-3", Chandigarh, status family. Contact: 98158-93938.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL23024071
Suitable match for Jat Sikh convent educated 1993 born, 5'-6", M.B.B.S, PCS (Executive) girl. 94631-09457.

JAT SIKH
CL23021502
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-4", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year B.Engg. (Electrical), she also done Diploma in Electrical Engineering Technology. Belong to an educated Jatt Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at t[email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23023387
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH
CL23023433
Jat Sikh professionally qualified beautiful girl 1994/5’-7”, B.Pharmacy, MBA (Vancouver), Canada work permit/ working. Father Retd. Pb. Govt, Officer. Family settled in New Chandigarh. Canadian PR/ Work permit boy in British Columbia/Alberta preferred. Contact 98143-71021.

JAT SIKH
CL23023465
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh Canada Citizen girl, 25.03.1994, 5'-3", B.Com (India), Business Management (Canada). Nawanshahar belt boy preferably from US/ Canada. Whatsapp No: +001-437-255-9347.

JAT SIKH
CL23023650
Required suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl, 94, 5', Gazetted officer. Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Majha region preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7986713943, 6284510813.

JAT SIKH
CL23023865
Suitable qualified match preferably turbaned for Jat Sikh Post-graduate, Canadian PR girl, 1991, 5'-7". Contact: 8194841151.

JAT SIKH
CL23023866
Educated well settled Jatt sikh family from Chandigarh  looking for a suitable well educated match for their daughter, 5’5” 1998 born.  Bachelors of Business Administration from Canadian University in Vancouver.  Currently on Work Permit working at Bank in Toronto. No marriage bureau  inquiries. Contact: 98151-95955 / 97809-76021.

JAT SIKH
CL23024369
Match for 96 born, 5'-2", M.A. Girl, working in a Private Bank. Contact 98760-01260.

JAT SIKH
CL23024744
Jat-Sikh parents from Australia seeking a suitable match for their Australian raised daughter, 29, 5'-6", working as a Dentist. Seeking a Jat-Sikh Australian or New-zealand raised boy. Marriage bureau excuse. Strictly no calls please. Send details and photo on whatsapp 0061469896966.

JAT SIKH
CL23025371
Khaira family 5?7, fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH
CL23025693
Seeking a suitable professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for a Jat Sikh girl (Ph.D (STEM), Lecturer UK University, 1988, 5'-5"), preferred someone already working in the UK. Call/ WhatsApp: +91-98881-10444.

KAMBOJ
CL23023672
Suitable match for  beautiful girl, BE, MBA 1977, 5'-7",15 LPA. SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI
CL23023658
Match for Khatri 1987 born 5'-3", Chandigarh based girl, B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC. Tricity boy preferred. Whatsapp 77176-05715 with Pic and Biodata.

KHATRI
CL23025471
Match for beautiful veg. Malhotra girl, 5'-5", 16.10.1996, 10.50 pm, Talwara Township, M.Sc. Chemistry, IELTS 7.5 bands. Father brother Gazetted officer. 9872716704, 8837707850.

NRI
CL23018985
Compatible match for Punjabi Brahmin UK born Doctor girl working in Health Services in late thirties, 5'-4", fair, beautiful from UK well settled family of professionals. [email protected]

NRI
CL23020332
Parents seeking suitable match for Sikh Khatri slim, beautiful girl Oct '84 born, 5'-5", MS (Finance), citizen, working New York, issueless divorced. Required educated working boy in US. Contact: +1-9136029071.

NRI
CL23023445
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5”, 1986 born daughter, Canadian citizen, originally from Hoshiarpur. Working in a reputed company. Belong to an educated family. Parents currently visiting Canada. Contact on WhatsApp +91-79017-93466, +1 (236) 632-3656.

RAJPUT
CL23024033
UK visa holder Kashyap Rajput (Mehra) beautiful girl, 5'-6", 29 year, PGDCA, M.Sc.(IT).Family well settled in Ropar. 30 year above Sikh  PR boy preferred.Contact: 99884-32400.

RAJPUT
CL23024541
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAJPUT
CL23025272
Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com, 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 p.m. Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, Marriage bureau excuse.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23022325
Dhiman Divorcee girl 32/5'-5", M.Sc. (IT), I.T. employed. Father Retd. Govt. Officer. Preferred Tricity. Mobile 70879-79527.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23024012
Suitable match for Canada PR Applied SC (Ad-dharmi) girl, Oct 1995, 5'-2", Diploma in Paralegal. Brother also in Canada. Father retied bank Manager. PR Canada preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915192652.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23024812
Suitable match for Ravidasia (Ad-dharmi) girl, M.Com, 5'-3", August 1993, Govt bank Scale-1 officer. Preferred Govt employee/Officer around Jalandhar. Contact: 9872127785.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

2
Punjab

Canada Government puts on hold Indian students' deportation

3
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

4
Punjab

Punjab cadet bags top honours at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

5
Haryana

Victims are being pressurised; we will resume stir if no action is taken by June 15: Protesting wrestlers

6
Punjab

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

7
Entertainment

'Known for womanising': Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor for 'Ramayana' casting, calls him 'skinny white rat'

8
Sports

WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia’s way as India need another 280 to win

9
Nation

World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' worth whopping Rs 2.75 lakh per kg showcased in West Bengal's Siliguri

10
Nation

‘Biparjoy’ likely to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in 12 hours, may spare Gujarat: IMD

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor’s father

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor’s father

Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers

Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers

punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20

Manipur highway shut again, supplies hit; Centre constitutes peace committee

Manipur highway shut again, supplies hit; Centre constitutes peace committee

Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs

Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs

Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...


Cities

View All

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DC inspects flood control works

Works of 10 women artists on display at city art gallery

Three snatchers nabbed; stolen scooter recovered

KCW student wins athletics gold

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

130 mobiles stolen from parcels, 4 held in Chandigarh

5-day rain spell likely from today in Chandigarh

Cops attacked, 8 arrested

Two held for molesting, assaulting woman in Chandigarh

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

AAP’s ‘maha rally’ today, security beefed up

Fire breaks out in Delhi market, no casualties

85-year-old man killed in fire at Delhi flat

Man arrested for threatening Delhi woman

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Minorities panel for disciplinary action against Phagwara DSP

3 members of vehicle lifters’ gang held in Rama Mandi

7 booked for cheating people on pretext of sending them abroad

4,500 students take part in convention on architecture

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

Civil Surgeon orders audit of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana

People told about healthy dietary practices at camp

Food safety key to achieve SDGs: Expert

Driver decamps with Rs 1.12 lakh, booked

Student’s death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Student's death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Farmer union continues protest outside PSPCL office in Patiala

Monthly garden theatre movement completes 250th performance

One dies as trucks collide