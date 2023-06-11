Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23021848
1993, 5'2', Manglik, Dietitian, Fitness manager. Looking for educated and well-settled boy, Marriage bureaus excuse.
BRAHMIN
CL23023388
5'5" 27 fair beautiful Software Engineer girl 22 LPA Wanted handsome good guy preferably software engineer. WhatsApp BioData 9416556995
DIVORCEE
CL23023454
Suitable match for Sikh Rajput legally divorce issueless girl, born 1973, 5'-7", M.A., M.Ed., Teacher in reputed School in Chandigarh. Daughter of retired Air Force officer. Preferred Trticity only. 95010-03049, 98727-33844.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23025203
Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23025615
Doctor, BDS, beautiful, Sikh Khatri girl, 25, 5'-3", Chandigarh, status family. Contact: 98158-93938.
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL23024071
Suitable match for Jat Sikh convent educated 1993 born, 5'-6", M.B.B.S, PCS (Executive) girl. 94631-09457.
JAT SIKH
CL23021502
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-4", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year B.Engg. (Electrical), she also done Diploma in Electrical Engineering Technology. Belong to an educated Jatt Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at t[email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23023387
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.
JAT SIKH
CL23023433
Jat Sikh professionally qualified beautiful girl 1994/5’-7”, B.Pharmacy, MBA (Vancouver), Canada work permit/ working. Father Retd. Pb. Govt, Officer. Family settled in New Chandigarh. Canadian PR/ Work permit boy in British Columbia/Alberta preferred. Contact 98143-71021.
JAT SIKH
CL23023465
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh Canada Citizen girl, 25.03.1994, 5'-3", B.Com (India), Business Management (Canada). Nawanshahar belt boy preferably from US/ Canada. Whatsapp No: +001-437-255-9347.
JAT SIKH
CL23023650
Required suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl, 94, 5', Gazetted officer. Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Majha region preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7986713943, 6284510813.
JAT SIKH
CL23023865
Suitable qualified match preferably turbaned for Jat Sikh Post-graduate, Canadian PR girl, 1991, 5'-7". Contact: 8194841151.
JAT SIKH
CL23023866
Educated well settled Jatt sikh family from Chandigarh looking for a suitable well educated match for their daughter, 5’5” 1998 born. Bachelors of Business Administration from Canadian University in Vancouver. Currently on Work Permit working at Bank in Toronto. No marriage bureau inquiries. Contact: 98151-95955 / 97809-76021.
JAT SIKH
CL23024369
Match for 96 born, 5'-2", M.A. Girl, working in a Private Bank. Contact 98760-01260.
JAT SIKH
CL23024744
Jat-Sikh parents from Australia seeking a suitable match for their Australian raised daughter, 29, 5'-6", working as a Dentist. Seeking a Jat-Sikh Australian or New-zealand raised boy. Marriage bureau excuse. Strictly no calls please. Send details and photo on whatsapp 0061469896966.
JAT SIKH
CL23025371
Khaira family 5?7, fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL23025693
Seeking a suitable professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for a Jat Sikh girl (Ph.D (STEM), Lecturer UK University, 1988, 5'-5"), preferred someone already working in the UK. Call/ WhatsApp: +91-98881-10444.
KAMBOJ
CL23023672
Suitable match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA 1977, 5'-7",15 LPA. SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.
KHATRI
CL23023658
Match for Khatri 1987 born 5'-3", Chandigarh based girl, B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC. Tricity boy preferred. Whatsapp 77176-05715 with Pic and Biodata.
KHATRI
CL23025471
Match for beautiful veg. Malhotra girl, 5'-5", 16.10.1996, 10.50 pm, Talwara Township, M.Sc. Chemistry, IELTS 7.5 bands. Father brother Gazetted officer. 9872716704, 8837707850.
NRI
CL23018985
Compatible match for Punjabi Brahmin UK born Doctor girl working in Health Services in late thirties, 5'-4", fair, beautiful from UK well settled family of professionals. [email protected]
NRI
CL23020332
Parents seeking suitable match for Sikh Khatri slim, beautiful girl Oct '84 born, 5'-5", MS (Finance), citizen, working New York, issueless divorced. Required educated working boy in US. Contact: +1-9136029071.
NRI
CL23023445
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5”, 1986 born daughter, Canadian citizen, originally from Hoshiarpur. Working in a reputed company. Belong to an educated family. Parents currently visiting Canada. Contact on WhatsApp +91-79017-93466, +1 (236) 632-3656.
RAJPUT
CL23024033
UK visa holder Kashyap Rajput (Mehra) beautiful girl, 5'-6", 29 year, PGDCA, M.Sc.(IT).Family well settled in Ropar. 30 year above Sikh PR boy preferred.Contact: 99884-32400.
RAJPUT
CL23024541
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.
RAJPUT
CL23025272
Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com, 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 p.m. Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, Marriage bureau excuse.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23022325
Dhiman Divorcee girl 32/5'-5", M.Sc. (IT), I.T. employed. Father Retd. Govt. Officer. Preferred Tricity. Mobile 70879-79527.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23024012
Suitable match for Canada PR Applied SC (Ad-dharmi) girl, Oct 1995, 5'-2", Diploma in Paralegal. Brother also in Canada. Father retied bank Manager. PR Canada preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915192652.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23024812
Suitable match for Ravidasia (Ad-dharmi) girl, M.Com, 5'-3", August 1993, Govt bank Scale-1 officer. Preferred Govt employee/Officer around Jalandhar. Contact: 9872127785.
