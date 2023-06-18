Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN

CL23025915

Wanted handsome Saraswat Brahmin match for fair girl, 15 Jan. 1984, 5'-3", B.Sc. B.Ed., MBA, working as Vice Principal. Doctor’s family. Upper caste welcome. Phone: 9779211654.

BRAHMIN

CL23025927

Required well educated working professional for well educated Brahmin girl, 5-6", Engineer, DOB: 13-12-1992, TOB: 3AM, POB: Bathinda, working in IT MNC Company in Gurgaon, Contact: 9780533775

BRAHMIN

CL23026008

Well qualified, well settled broad minded match for 1986 born, 5'-2½" M.A. M.Phil from TISS Mumbai, working as Research Associate with a reputed university. Contact: 98728-74439. [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23026442

Match for fair beautiful employed Brahmin girl 26, 5'-1", B.Com., MBA (Finance & HR), Diploma in Digital Marketing. Father retired Senior Manager. Brother IT professional. Mother house wife. Contact: 98159-40362. E-mail: [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23028068

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl, 29, 5'-3", BDS, MPH, Lecturer. Preferred Doctor/Govt job. Contact: 9417790327.

DIVORCEE

CL23021032

Professionally qualified strictly vegetarian, Teetotaler match for Jain very impressive, fair 38, 5'-4", issueless, M.Tech. 98120-38997, [email protected]

DIVORCEE

CL23026074

Match for Ad-dharmi fair issueless divorcee girl, 22.11.1988, 5'-1", MBA, working IT, HR in corporate pvt. hospital Mohali. Tricity/NRI preferred.Marriage bureau please excuse. 94174-21421, 76736-93728.

DIVORCEE

CL23027702

Match required for Manglik Brahmin, M.Tech issueless girl working M.N.C. on good package, 5'-2", 19.10.89, 15:35, Amritsar. 70096-25167, 95016-72266.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23026137

Suitable match for MBBS, MD Path (pursuing) Dec. 1991, 5'-7", beautiful, Non-Manglik, slim girl from UP based educated Bishnoi family. Father Gazetted Class-l Officer in Raj. Govt. Upper caste no bar. Call/ WhatsApp: 94610-76509.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23026876

DM, MD, MS, IIT, Civil Services match for beautiful SC Ad-dharmi girl, Oct. 92, 5'-3", Super Speciality DM Final year. Parents retired, well settled. Sister Radiology 2nd year. WhatsApp 79736-27039.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23027899

Parents invite a suitable professional match for their Sikh Medical Doctor daughter 1985, USA born, never married. Interested parties must be settled in USA. Please send detailed biodata and a photograph. Contact via Email only. [email protected]

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23028208

PQM4 Prajapati girl completing Ph.D Civil Engr., 30/ 5'-1" Hindu, Zirakpur settled family seeks qualified compatible match from same/ upper caste. # WhatsApp: 76968-16601.

JAT SIKH

CL23021502

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-4", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year B.Engg. (Electrical), she also done Diploma in Electrical Engineering Technology. Belong to an educated Jatt Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23023387

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH

CL23026088

Canada girl work permit 26 years, 5'-8", B.Tech., TMAS from KPU brother also Canada. Phone 70150-17510.

JAT SIKH

CL23026113

Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US Citizen, Jat Sikh girl, 39/ 5'-3", Double Masters, good pay package, innocent divorcee, short marriage. WhatsApp: 70877-82001.

JAT SIKH

CL23026311

Suitable match for fair, slim Bhullar girl, 1996 born, 5'-8", MBA, working in HR in Gurgaon. Father retired from Railways. Settled in Jaipur. Person should be tall, educated, from respectable Jatt Sikh family. Send complete biodata and family background at WhatsApp: 94139-02627.

JAT SIKH

CL23026313

Suitable match for beautiful Dentist girl, 5’-6”, 31 years from affluent family residing in Toronto. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp: +91 98886-99778. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23026764

Seeking match for beautiful daughter of Virk family, born 1992, 5’-7½”, Convent educated, M.A in Psychology from MCM College, Chandigarh and Diploma in Guidance and Counselling under Punjab University, Chandigarh. Presently in kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Diploma in Early Childhood educatee. Canada work permit. Brother also in Canada. Contact / Whatsapp- +919813102800, +919813521280

JAT SIKH

CL23027019

Professionally qualified match for NewZealand PR, Jat Sikh girl, B.Arch, M.Arch, January 1994, 5'-01". Preferably Australia/NZ. 9814033515.

JAT SIKH

CL23027916

Professionally qualified match for convent educated girl, M.Pharma, 5’-4½”, Dec 87, working in MNC Mohali. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only. 98767-16867.

JAT SIKH

CL23027954

1989 born, 5'-3", Jat Sikh issueless, innocent divorcee, Canadian PR, M.Sc. Computer Science. Only sibling, a brother, settled in Canada. Father established eye surgeon, mother retired teacher. Preference for Doctors and Engineers. Send biodata. E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23028017

Saini Sikh Unmarried beautiful girl Jan 79/5'-4", B.Sc Medical, B.Ed., M.A.English, M.Ed., M.Phil. UGC Qualified, Regular Govt. Teacher. Father Retd. Gazetted Officer.9815992158

JAT SIKH

CL23028048

Khaira family 5?7 fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL23028052

MD doctor/Class-1 officer match for convent educated MDS girl from urban, educated Jatt Sikh family. 5'-3", 30 years working in corporate hospital. Contact 9463356369.

JAT SIKH

CL23028074

Army officer in Canada dealing with export import looking match for Jat Sikh daughter, 90 born, 5'-4", working HR (MBA) in US based firm. Looking for educated well-settled boy. India/Canada/USA preferred. Contact: 9958630377 (whatsapp only), 9988372398, +1-438-722-9374, +1-437-249-6123.

JAT SIKH

CL23028205

PQM for Jat Sikh convent educated 1994 born, 5'-3", b'ful girl, M.Tech, working as Consultant in a Toronto based Fin Institute. Wanted educated, well placed groom based in Canada/ US. Share biodata and pics +91-95994-83954.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23026141

Suitable match required for Khatri Arora slim beautiful girl, 25 years, 5'-5", M.A. English Literature, pursuing B.Ed. daughter of Senior Defence officer. 62393-01345, [email protected]

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23026240

Match for Arora girl, 5'-6", 1995, Canadian PR, working as a Practical Nurse. Please only WhatsApp biodata, pictures 81468-10284.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23026661

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri girl, M.Tech. CSE (IIITD), 29/5', working reputed MNC Bangalore, Package 26 LPA. Contact 98884-05998.

MAHAJAN

CL23028140

Suitable match for mahajan girl, 1982 born (MBA + B.Tech) working in MNC. Contact No. 8082481202.

NRI

CL23027007

Suitable qualified match for Canada PR, Sikh Arora girl, Post-graduate diploma in Accounting from Canada, born June 1996, 5'-3". Well settled family of Jalandhar. Contact: 9878622339. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23027745

Ramdasia Sikh Jalandhar based girl February 1991, 5'-7", Master degree Computers, Presently Canada work permit, Cash Manager, lives Toronto, Seeks Canadian boy. Caste no bar. Contact: 9815078786.

NRI

CL23027786

PQ match for M.Com., Sept. 1978, unmarried Ramgarhia Sikh girl PR Canada. WhatsApp +91-98963-53293.

RAJPUT

CL23026041

Suitable match for Mair Rajput Kanda gotra, MCA girl, 5'-3½", 6.7.88, 4:38 am, Phagwara, presently on Study visa in England. NRI settled in England preferred. Contact: 9041670734.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23026649

Parents invite match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl in Punjab, January 1987, 5'-7", never married, M.Sc. Biochemistry & M.Sc. Agrobiotechnology. WhatsApp: +38349177408, 94781-57065.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23026963

Ramgarhia girl 32,5'-3", M.Tech. Tricity preferred. Contact:98729-93759.

SAINI

CL23026537

SM4 Saini Sikh Canadian work permit holder girl 28 yrs, 5'-3". B.Tech. ECE. Preferably turbaned vegetarian boy. 94787-38716.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23027834

Seeking qualified match for well educated Ad-Dharmi - Ravidassia girl (USA Citizen), age 30, 5'-3'' height, and MBA. Prefer America or Canada. Email profile at: [email protected]

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23027923

SMF SC Ramdasia girl 5'-6", Dec 92 Lecturer Masters of Architecture. Family residing in Chandigarh. 95921-77936.

SIKH

CL23026067

Professionally qualified Sikh match for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-7", 1993, M.Tech.P.R Canada.Boy should be PR working at Canada, IT, Doctor, businessman preferred. 89685-60322, +1-7785537353. Send pics/ bio-data. Email: [email protected]

SIKH

CL23026669

Suitable Canada PR match for Mazbhi Sikh girl 1994, 5'-5", M.A. English, GNM 84272-00049.

SIKH

CL23027117

Well qualified matches for Ph.D. Assistant Professor Ramdasia Sikh girls, 5'-5'',1990 and 5'-3", 1991. No bars.94636-16596.

SIKH ARORA

CL23028036

Suitable Qualified match for Arora Sikh girl 5'-3''/ 1991, Graduate Banker seeking well settled from Tricity Ludhiana, Jalandhar preferred. 99888-52435.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23026915

Alliance for 1995 born, 5'-7",slim fair Software Engineer girl settled in Canada. Ludhiana based Sikh Bhatia affluent family. Boy should be professionally qualified willing to settle Canada. Family preference Ludhiana tricity, Sikh background preferred. +91-7087629779. Mail: [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23026062

Suitable NT/ND match for slim Khatri Punjabi girl, 5'-5", Dec. 94, B.Tech (NIT). Central Govt. employee at Delhi. Well educated family. Contact: 9988311291.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23027890

Match for slim fair beautiful 1985, 5'-2",MCA (IT), Gursikh, NT, ND match.Well settled family at Mohali. Whatsapp: 81460-15629.