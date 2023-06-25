Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23029448

Aggarwal Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-3", 1987 born daughter, US citizen, Electrical Engineer. Looking for Hindu educated well-settled boy. India/ Canada/ USA preferred Contact: [email protected]/ WhatsApp: +1-347-536-0306.

AGGARWAL

CL23021848

1993, 5'2', Manglik, Dietitian, Fitness manager. Looking for educated and well-settled boy, Marriage bureaus excuse.

ARORA

CL23030384

Doctor/ Judicial Magistrate/ PCS/ IAS match for Arora intelligent beautiful working, MBBS Doctor girl 32/ 5'-4''. Father's own road construction Company, brother an Advocate, well settled renowned family of Ferozepur Punjab, Upper caste no bar. Punjab/ Haryana/ Chandigarh /Rajasthan preferred. Contact 098281-69569.

BRAHMIN

CL23028763

Suitable Manglik/ Non Manglik MBA match willing to reallocate to Canada New Burnswick for Business Analyst Manglik Kaushal girl B.Tech., MBA Diploma, Height 5'-3", 27.07.94, 16:21, Ambala, fair colour. Kundli match before contact. Whatsapp only 99886-39439.

BRAHMIN

CL23029794

Suitable qualified match who wants to settle in Calgary Canada for Canadian PR Brahmin beautiful girl, 29 years, 5'-5", B.Com, B.Ed. Human Resources, Well settled status family. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9888212454, 9815085323.

BRAHMIN

CL23030218

Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, B.Tech., CSE, Lead Software Engineer,Mohali, 5’-6”, 18.06.1996, 06:13 am, Delhi. 20 LPA. Mohali settled family. 78143-24330,94642-91077.

BRAHMIN

CL23030510

Professionally Qualified match for beautiful Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-2", 2 March 1990, 11:03 p.m., Chandigarh, M.Tech, Asstt. Professor Computer Science in Private University near Chandigarh. Tricity, vegetarian preferred. Parents Govt. employee. Contact 98558-30564. E-mail: [email protected]

DIVORCEE

CL23028302

Suitable match for Arora Khatri divorcee girl, 5’-7”, Sept. 89, working in IT Company in Tricity, package 16 LPA, having a issue girl. Contact: 96465-97941.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23028626

Suitable match for Doctor girl (Jatt Sikh) 29 years, 5'-6", settled in Australia, working as a Doctor in Public Hospital, family settled in Australia, looking for a Doctor groom, who wishes to settle or settled in Australia. Only. WhatsApp:- 9877057029

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23029950

Suitable MD, MS, MCh match for beautiful, slim 1987, 5'-4", MBBS, MS, Army Major Sikh weaver girl. 88149-21956 (Whatsapp).

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23030172

Post Graduate Doctor match preferably in and around Tricity for beautiful Brahmin Dr. MD Gynae, October 1992, 5'-3", presently doing Senior Residency in PGI, Chandigarh. Parents Doctor. 98880-36657.

JAT SIKH

CL23021502

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-4", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year B.Engg. (Electrical), she also done Diploma in Electrical Engineering Technology. Belong to an educated Jatt Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23023387

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH

CL23028279

Suitable match for Jat Sikh convent educated 1993 born, 5'-6", M.B.B.S, PCS (Executive) girl. 94631-09457.

JAT SIKH

CL23028695

Assistant Professor (Permanent) in Yamuna Nagar(Hry), Pursuing Ph.d. , 1993,5ft, Excuse for bureaus. Contact no./Whatsapp-7015121661.

JAT SIKH

CL23028958

Canadian citizen Jat Sikh Dhillon girl, Feb 1991, 5’-3½’’, Convent Educated. B Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics PGD (Science) Canada, Diet Technician in Hospital. Father retired Senior Pb. Govt Officer. Mother School teacher (retd). Only brother Canada PR. Mohali based status Malwa family. Call/ WhatsApp: 92166-10036 / 84275-17755. Mail:[email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23029477

Jat-Sikh parents from Australia seeking a suitable match for their Australian raised daughter, 29, 5'-6", working as a Dentist. Seeking a Jat-Sikh Australian or New-zealand raised boy. Marriage bureau excuse. No calls please. Send details and photo on whatsapp 0061469896966.

JAT SIKH

CL23030152

Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl 1992, 5'-5". School teacher in Canada. Father mother Class-I. Required Canadian or well educated Indian boy. Contact; 9478500036.

JAT SIKH

CL23030221

Khaira family 5?7 fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL23030276

Suitable match for 1977 born, 5'-5", beautiful, slim Jatt Sikh girl with good family values, previously short marriage, issueless divorcee. Preferred groom in Australia. Please respond with details and photos. Email [email protected]

NRI

CL23030372

PQM for USA settled Saini Sikh girl, 5'-9", 1994 born, Accountant by profession. Height at least 6ft preferred. Please WhatsApp biodata with pictures at +91407-607-3100. or email [email protected]

NRI

CL23028257

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 31, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.

NRI

CL23028340

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl 34, 5'-4" tall, Canadian citizen working in CPA firm in Canada, professionally qualified, CA from India and pursuing CPA in Canada divorced (issueless) after short marriage. Correspond with detailed biodata and latest pics. Email: [email protected] or Call/WhatsApp: +1-437-430-0020.

NRI

CL23029116

Professionally Qualified, Well settled Canadian PR/ Citizen match for beautiful Khatri girl 1996 born, Chandigarh/ 5'-2'', presently working in Ontario on work permit, well settled Mohali based family. Contact Phone/ Whatsapp 99155-57746.

NRI

CL23030297

Match 28/5'-9", B.Tech. (Computer Science), Master Diploma, working Canada, preferred Canada settled boy. 98720-27275.

NRI

CL23030316

Khatri PR Canadian girl Oct. 1995, 5'-5", M.Sc Chemistry, seeks vegetarian boy. Contact: 97795-39889.

NRI

CL23030429

Suitable match for Divorced Jatt Sikh 34/ 5’-6” Convent Educated, M.Phil, Girl, Daughter of an Indian Navy Officer, Permanent Resident and working in U.K. Paternal family settled at Chandigarh. Preferable Single Boy from U.K., Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali preferred, Whatsapp call only between 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Indian Time) at: +91-78378-43390.

RAJPUT

CL23028295

Teetotaler match for Mair Rajput girl born 1991, Height 5'-6'', B.Tech, MBA, Presently working as accomplished IELTS Trainer, Father retired Chief Engineer, Caste no bar. Contact No 89685-52046.

RAJPUT

CL23028600

Rajput girl 5’-1”, 10.7.1994, MBA, working HR Mohali. 98142-44642.

RAJPUT

CL23029719

Match for Rajput (Dadwal) girl, 1991, 5'-3", MCA. Family based at UNA (H.P.). Tricity preferred. 94172-15172, 94649-70480.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23026649

Parents invite match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl in Punjab, January 1987, 5'-7", never married, M.Sc. Biochemistry & M.Sc. Agrobiotechnology. WhatsApp: +38349177408, 94781-57065.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23028317

Ramahria Sikh girl 1992 , 5ft, M.Sc (IT) wanted suitable match in Australia, New Zealand, Canada .Contact 97802-09169 Amritsar.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23028384

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh beautiful girl, Oct. 1995, 5'-11", B.Tech. (CSE), M.Sc. (IT), working Abroad. Marriage bureau excuse. Only Ramgarhia family need to contact. Preferred Canadian match. 9915266052.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23028418

Professional match for Gujarat based beautiful, vegetarian MBA working Sikh, 5'-1", 30 years. 81412-39510.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23028452

Suitable Match for Ramgarhia Dhiman(Jabbal, Gunshee) beautiful, fair, slim girl 06/12/1994, 8:15 PM, Dhuri, 5'-6", B.Com, M.Com. Working Pvt Bank, Business class family. Contact 94635-13017.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23028573

Canadian PR Manglik Ramgarhia divorcee issueless girl 1987 born, 5'-5", M.Pharma. Only Citizen/ PR consider. 98145-31822.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23029436

Ramgarhia Sikh Canada PR girl, Sept 1992, 5'-6", MCA, Software Engineer. Preference Canada PR. 94251-04880.

SAINI

CL23030480

Looking for suitable boy for 28 years old, 5'-1" Saini Sikh girl, British citizen, working as a Senior billing Analyst. Looking for professional boy, who will be willing to move to the UK. Interested person must send pictures and full biodata on +447588578569.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23028469

SQM for Ad-dharmi girl, 1997 born, 5', M.Sc. Biotech, Chandigarh based. Contact WhatsApp 70878-63972.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23029004

Suitable qualified match for well educated in Chandigarh Bachelor of Architecture, Ad-Dharmi Ravidasia girl. August 1987/5'-3". Architect profession in & around Chandigarh Tricity. Contact 098882-90010.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23029988

Match for beautiful Sikh-Khatri Chd. educated girl, 1997, 5'-3", MA- B.Ed. working as a teacher. WhatsApp- 9417003847