Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23029448
Aggarwal Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-3", 1987 born daughter, US citizen, Electrical Engineer. Looking for Hindu educated well-settled boy. India/ Canada/ USA preferred Contact: [email protected]/ WhatsApp: +1-347-536-0306.
AGGARWAL
CL23021848
1993, 5'2', Manglik, Dietitian, Fitness manager. Looking for educated and well-settled boy, Marriage bureaus excuse.
ARORA
CL23030384
Doctor/ Judicial Magistrate/ PCS/ IAS match for Arora intelligent beautiful working, MBBS Doctor girl 32/ 5'-4''. Father's own road construction Company, brother an Advocate, well settled renowned family of Ferozepur Punjab, Upper caste no bar. Punjab/ Haryana/ Chandigarh /Rajasthan preferred. Contact 098281-69569.
BRAHMIN
CL23028763
Suitable Manglik/ Non Manglik MBA match willing to reallocate to Canada New Burnswick for Business Analyst Manglik Kaushal girl B.Tech., MBA Diploma, Height 5'-3", 27.07.94, 16:21, Ambala, fair colour. Kundli match before contact. Whatsapp only 99886-39439.
BRAHMIN
CL23029794
Suitable qualified match who wants to settle in Calgary Canada for Canadian PR Brahmin beautiful girl, 29 years, 5'-5", B.Com, B.Ed. Human Resources, Well settled status family. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9888212454, 9815085323.
BRAHMIN
CL23030218
Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, B.Tech., CSE, Lead Software Engineer,Mohali, 5’-6”, 18.06.1996, 06:13 am, Delhi. 20 LPA. Mohali settled family. 78143-24330,94642-91077.
BRAHMIN
CL23030510
Professionally Qualified match for beautiful Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-2", 2 March 1990, 11:03 p.m., Chandigarh, M.Tech, Asstt. Professor Computer Science in Private University near Chandigarh. Tricity, vegetarian preferred. Parents Govt. employee. Contact 98558-30564. E-mail: [email protected]
DIVORCEE
CL23028302
Suitable match for Arora Khatri divorcee girl, 5’-7”, Sept. 89, working in IT Company in Tricity, package 16 LPA, having a issue girl. Contact: 96465-97941.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23028626
Suitable match for Doctor girl (Jatt Sikh) 29 years, 5'-6", settled in Australia, working as a Doctor in Public Hospital, family settled in Australia, looking for a Doctor groom, who wishes to settle or settled in Australia. Only. WhatsApp:- 9877057029
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23029950
Suitable MD, MS, MCh match for beautiful, slim 1987, 5'-4", MBBS, MS, Army Major Sikh weaver girl. 88149-21956 (Whatsapp).
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23030172
Post Graduate Doctor match preferably in and around Tricity for beautiful Brahmin Dr. MD Gynae, October 1992, 5'-3", presently doing Senior Residency in PGI, Chandigarh. Parents Doctor. 98880-36657.
JAT SIKH
CL23021502
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-4", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year B.Engg. (Electrical), she also done Diploma in Electrical Engineering Technology. Belong to an educated Jatt Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23023387
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.
JAT SIKH
CL23028279
Suitable match for Jat Sikh convent educated 1993 born, 5'-6", M.B.B.S, PCS (Executive) girl. 94631-09457.
JAT SIKH
CL23028695
Assistant Professor (Permanent) in Yamuna Nagar(Hry), Pursuing Ph.d. , 1993,5ft, Excuse for bureaus. Contact no./Whatsapp-7015121661.
JAT SIKH
CL23028958
Canadian citizen Jat Sikh Dhillon girl, Feb 1991, 5’-3½’’, Convent Educated. B Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics PGD (Science) Canada, Diet Technician in Hospital. Father retired Senior Pb. Govt Officer. Mother School teacher (retd). Only brother Canada PR. Mohali based status Malwa family. Call/ WhatsApp: 92166-10036 / 84275-17755. Mail:[email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23029477
Jat-Sikh parents from Australia seeking a suitable match for their Australian raised daughter, 29, 5'-6", working as a Dentist. Seeking a Jat-Sikh Australian or New-zealand raised boy. Marriage bureau excuse. No calls please. Send details and photo on whatsapp 0061469896966.
JAT SIKH
CL23030152
Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl 1992, 5'-5". School teacher in Canada. Father mother Class-I. Required Canadian or well educated Indian boy. Contact; 9478500036.
JAT SIKH
CL23030221
Khaira family 5?7 fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL23030276
Suitable match for 1977 born, 5'-5", beautiful, slim Jatt Sikh girl with good family values, previously short marriage, issueless divorcee. Preferred groom in Australia. Please respond with details and photos. Email [email protected]
NRI
CL23030372
PQM for USA settled Saini Sikh girl, 5'-9", 1994 born, Accountant by profession. Height at least 6ft preferred. Please WhatsApp biodata with pictures at +91407-607-3100. or email [email protected]
NRI
CL23028257
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 31, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.
NRI
CL23028340
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl 34, 5'-4" tall, Canadian citizen working in CPA firm in Canada, professionally qualified, CA from India and pursuing CPA in Canada divorced (issueless) after short marriage. Correspond with detailed biodata and latest pics. Email: [email protected] or Call/WhatsApp: +1-437-430-0020.
NRI
CL23029116
Professionally Qualified, Well settled Canadian PR/ Citizen match for beautiful Khatri girl 1996 born, Chandigarh/ 5'-2'', presently working in Ontario on work permit, well settled Mohali based family. Contact Phone/ Whatsapp 99155-57746.
NRI
CL23030297
Match 28/5'-9", B.Tech. (Computer Science), Master Diploma, working Canada, preferred Canada settled boy. 98720-27275.
NRI
CL23030316
Khatri PR Canadian girl Oct. 1995, 5'-5", M.Sc Chemistry, seeks vegetarian boy. Contact: 97795-39889.
NRI
CL23030429
Suitable match for Divorced Jatt Sikh 34/ 5’-6” Convent Educated, M.Phil, Girl, Daughter of an Indian Navy Officer, Permanent Resident and working in U.K. Paternal family settled at Chandigarh. Preferable Single Boy from U.K., Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali preferred, Whatsapp call only between 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Indian Time) at: +91-78378-43390.
RAJPUT
CL23028295
Teetotaler match for Mair Rajput girl born 1991, Height 5'-6'', B.Tech, MBA, Presently working as accomplished IELTS Trainer, Father retired Chief Engineer, Caste no bar. Contact No 89685-52046.
RAJPUT
CL23028600
Rajput girl 5’-1”, 10.7.1994, MBA, working HR Mohali. 98142-44642.
RAJPUT
CL23029719
Match for Rajput (Dadwal) girl, 1991, 5'-3", MCA. Family based at UNA (H.P.). Tricity preferred. 94172-15172, 94649-70480.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23026649
Parents invite match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl in Punjab, January 1987, 5'-7", never married, M.Sc. Biochemistry & M.Sc. Agrobiotechnology. WhatsApp: +38349177408, 94781-57065.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23028317
Ramahria Sikh girl 1992 , 5ft, M.Sc (IT) wanted suitable match in Australia, New Zealand, Canada .Contact 97802-09169 Amritsar.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23028384
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh beautiful girl, Oct. 1995, 5'-11", B.Tech. (CSE), M.Sc. (IT), working Abroad. Marriage bureau excuse. Only Ramgarhia family need to contact. Preferred Canadian match. 9915266052.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23028418
Professional match for Gujarat based beautiful, vegetarian MBA working Sikh, 5'-1", 30 years. 81412-39510.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23028452
Suitable Match for Ramgarhia Dhiman(Jabbal, Gunshee) beautiful, fair, slim girl 06/12/1994, 8:15 PM, Dhuri, 5'-6", B.Com, M.Com. Working Pvt Bank, Business class family. Contact 94635-13017.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23028573
Canadian PR Manglik Ramgarhia divorcee issueless girl 1987 born, 5'-5", M.Pharma. Only Citizen/ PR consider. 98145-31822.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23029436
Ramgarhia Sikh Canada PR girl, Sept 1992, 5'-6", MCA, Software Engineer. Preference Canada PR. 94251-04880.
SAINI
CL23030480
Looking for suitable boy for 28 years old, 5'-1" Saini Sikh girl, British citizen, working as a Senior billing Analyst. Looking for professional boy, who will be willing to move to the UK. Interested person must send pictures and full biodata on +447588578569.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23028469
SQM for Ad-dharmi girl, 1997 born, 5', M.Sc. Biotech, Chandigarh based. Contact WhatsApp 70878-63972.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23029004
Suitable qualified match for well educated in Chandigarh Bachelor of Architecture, Ad-Dharmi Ravidasia girl. August 1987/5'-3". Architect profession in & around Chandigarh Tricity. Contact 098882-90010.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23029988
Match for beautiful Sikh-Khatri Chd. educated girl, 1997, 5'-3", MA- B.Ed. working as a teacher. WhatsApp- 9417003847
