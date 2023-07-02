Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23029448
Aggarwal Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-3", 1987 born daughter, US citizen, Electrical Engineer. Looking for Hindu educated well-settled boy. India/ Canada/ USA preferred Contact: [email protected]/ WhatsApp: +1-347-536-0306.
ARORA
CL23030786
Suitable professional match for qualified Manglik Arora girl, 30 years/5'-3", LL.M., presently working as Assistant Advocate General, Punjab. Phone 95013-11333, 95019-72107.
BRAHMIN
CL23031258
Suitable match required for beautiful, fair, slim, Himachali Brahmin girl, 1997/5'-2", M.Sc. (Physics), B.Ed., CTET, Manglik. 99880-45051.
BRAHMIN
CL23031330
Manglik match for Gaur Brahmin beautiful fair Chandigarh based girl, 31.10.1991,6:07 pm, Pehowa, 5'-6½", B.Tech.,MBA, Working MNC in Pune. M:98764-03001.
BRAHMIN
CL23032815
Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin girl (Non Manglik) 14.10.91, 5'-4", B.Sc (Biotech), MBA working in Mumbai 22 LPA. B.Tech/ M.Tech, MBA/ MCA working boy in Mumbai/ Pune/ Banglore preferred. Whattsapp 99206-92548.
CHRISTIAN
CL23031187
Wanted Christian boy (BDS) for girl working as Assistant Doctor (BDS & MHA) in Australia. Father Gazetted Officer. Mother Government Teacher and brother married in as USA. Mobile 94631-80202.
DEFENCE
CL23031014
Ramgarhia Sikh girl, Nov. 1989, 5'-4", B.Tech. Lt. Commander, issueless divorcee. Doaba based family. 9464797780.
DIVORCEE
CL23030870
Match for issueless divorced gaur brahmin girl 1984, 5'2" Govt Job, Chandigarh/Tricity Preferred. 9888946112
DIVORCEE
CL23032979
Professionally qualified strictly vegetarian, Teetotaler match for Jain very impressive, fair 39, 5'-4", Issueless, M.Tech. 98120-38997, [email protected]
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23030923
Parents invite a suitable professional match for 5'-7", 1988 born Medical Doctor Sikh girl, Inquiries from USA or Canada settled only. Send biodata with a picture to [email protected]
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23030977
Suitable MD, MS, MCh. match for beautiful, slim 1987, 5'-4", MBBS, MS, Army Major Sikh weaver girl. 88149-21956.
JAT SIKH
CL23023387
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.
JAT SIKH
CL23030729
SM for Canada PR Randhawa Jatt Sikh girl, Feb. 1997, B.Com, 5'-4", working Assistant Manager in MNC Toronto. Father retd. Army officer. 9646535319.
JAT SIKH
CL23031606
Professionally qualified turbaned keshdhari teetotaler Jat Sikh match for Canada PR, 5'-5" girl, Dec.1995, MS Computer Science, Simon Fraser University, Canada. Working Data Engineer with Samsung, Vancouver. 94174-44776.
KHATRI
CL23032965
Suitable match for a beatiful girl (MBBS) Doctor, height 5' 3", 1981 born belonging to educated family. Mob#9419797170.
KHATRI
CL23030820
SM4 Hindu Khatri girl 13.12.94, 8:30 pm, 5'-4", Jalandhar, M.Sc Math, perusing Ph.D. Preferred employed boy. 9041688149, 9888195723.
KHATRI
CL23030966
Suitable match for Manglik beautiful Hindu Khatri girl, 1992 born, Jalandhar, 5'-5", M.Com, Govt job, working in Jalandhar. Contact: call/whatsapp: 9872586154.
KHATRI
CL23032160
SM for convent educated, beautiful, Chandigarh Bhatia Punjabi girl. 1988 born, height 5'-3", ICWA (Inter). Working with State Bank of India in Chandigarh. Email: [email protected]
KHATRI
CL23032803
Tall, Smart and Well Qualified Boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance for 5'.6" Tall, 1988 Born, Very Slim, Convent Educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl B.Tech in Computer and MBA from Top Universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London. Girl Open to Relocation to USA. Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp Biodata and Photos: 98889-40888.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23030973
Doctor match for Hindu Khatri M.D. Doctor Anesthesia slim beautiful girl, August 93, 5'-5" Chandigarh. Brother USA Citizen. Contact: 62848-04853.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23031621
Medico (MD/MS) match for 28/5'-4", good looking, convent educated, MBBS Doctor in permanent Haryana Govt job and belonging to highly educated, well placed family, Chandigarh. 94645-17595.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23032856
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Aroa/ Khatri,30, 5'-5", fair, slim girl, B.Tech, MBA, PGDM from premier institute, working as Assistant Manager in reputed MNC, very handsome package, status family. Whatsapp: 78145-31567.
NRI
CL23029151
Professionally qualified match for Brahmin smart girl July95, 5'-6", BDS(India) Master's Public Health (Int'l) & Health Mgmt (Aust). Practice Manager Health Sector Australia. Cultured edu family. Caste no bar. 98763-00110.
NRI
CL23030694
Hindu- Punjabi Parents, looking for bridegroom for daughter. Whitish, beautiful, 28 years, 5'-3" (1994 born), PhD in Pharmacy, born and brought up in USA, studied at top USA Universities. Boy must be born, brought up and educated in USA, Canada, UK. Only professionals need apply, MBBS, MD, B.Com, M.Com, Software, PhD, and Lawyers need apply, from NRI, SC, and upper caste welcome. Please contact [email protected] or +1-847-572-3003.
NRI
CL23030701
Well settled educated match from Canada/USA/India for slim, beautiful Canadian Citizen girl, 1991, 5'-4", working in Bank. Educated affluent family. Ramgarhia/Jat Sikh. Whatsapp only: +91-79868-42068.
NRI
CL23028340
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl 34, 5'-4" tall, Canadian citizen working in CPA firm in Canada, professionally qualified, CA from India and pursuing CPA in Canada divorced (issueless) after short marriage. Correspond with detailed biodata and latest pics. Email: [email protected] or Call/WhatsApp: +1-437-430-0020.
NRI
CL23031069
Seeking qualified Non-drinker match for Canadian work permit Nai Sikh beautiful girl. 1995. 5'-5", MBA from India. Two year PG from Canada. Educated status family. 82640-74104.
NRI
CL23031361
Suitable Engineer/MBA/ Masters match for Ravidasia, SC, 33 years, 5', beautiful girl. Working in US (Permanent Resident), Contact: +1-707-4742533 what's App.
NRI
CL23031481
Well educated match for convent educated Canadian PR Ravidasia beautiful girl October 92, 5'-2", MBA and Masters in Finance from France and Canada, working as Assistant Manager in Bank (Toronto). Brother also in Canada. Parental family well-settled in Mohali. 94170-52523. [email protected]
NRI
CL23032731
Brahmin girl, M.Sc., B.Ed., on work permit in Canada, 1992 born, height 5'-6", looking for suitable match, preferably in Ontario Canada. WhatsApp +9170092-28288.
NRI
CL23032787
Tall, Smart and Well Qualified Boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance for 5'.6" Tall, 1988 Born, Very Slim, Convent Educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl B.Tech in Computer and MBA from Top Universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London. Girl Open to Relocation to USA. Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp Biodata and Photos: 98889-40888.
RAJPUT
CL23030704
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23030926
Professionally qualified Sikh match for educated, March 1996/5'-2", M.Com., B.Ed., working girl. Tricity preferred. WhatsApp details: 82838-20963.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23030789
Suitable match for Punjabi Ad-Dharmi girl, Feb 1991, 5’-4”, B.Tech Computer Science, Scale 1 Manager in Govt. Bank at Chandigarh. Father Gazetted officer retired, Mother house making & Brother studying at Canada. Boy preferably settled at tricity Chandigarh or abroad. Caste no bar. WhatsApp Number: 98559-79986.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23032636
Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-4'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in Canada. 98760-99453.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23032717
Seeking professionally qualified match preferably an Engineer from Canada for 5'-3"/ Dec. 89, SC Ad-dharmi, M.Sc. Biotech, 7 years experience in India/ currently in Canada on work permit. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 95923-63616.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23032759
Wanted Canadian boy for 1995, 5'-5", MBA, Ramdasia Manglik Sikh girl working in Canada. Contact: 75083-00911.
SIKH
CL23031486
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Ramdasia Sikh girl, 1991, 5'-4", B.Tech, MBA, HR in IT company, Mohali. Well settled family in Mohali. Prefer Canada settled boy. 9780094102, +16477090127.
SIKH ARORA
CL23032722
Gursikh Non Trimmer, Teetotallar, Well settled, Educated match in Chandigarh/ Mohali/ Delhi NCR for fair, Smart, Educated (MA, B.ed, LLB) Arora girl 29/ 5'-2''. Whatsapp profile & photo 98767-03215.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23032793
Tall, Smart and Well Qualified Boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance for 5' .6" Tall, 1988 Born, Very Slim, Convent Educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl B.Tech in Computer and MBA from Top Universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London. Girl Open to Relocation to USA. Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp Biodata and Photos: 98 889-40888.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23031129
Wanted educated beautiful Labana sikh girl for Labana Sikh (Clean Shaven) boy DOB 01.02.1992 MCA Height 5’9” working in British Army (UK). Family settled in Chandigarh/Mohali. Contact: 7757002115, 9463765696.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister
Wants momentum to continue to power economy
Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11
Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...