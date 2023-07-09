Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23034729

SM4 for beautiful, slim, Garg girl,5?-8?,14.02.94,00:45 AM Gurugram,B.A.LLB.LLM, Corporate lawyer at Noida, 35 LPA, preferred boy in NCR & Metro Cities. 9464033444.

BRAHMIN

CL23035412

SM4 Rohtak based Brahmin girl, 19.10.1991, 04:30 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-1", Vashisht, MCA, pursuing B.Ed. All upper caste welcome. 9653516216, 8683073300.

DIVORCEE

CL23033224

Match for Mazhabi Sikh girl from Mohali, 1990, 5'-3", issueless legal divorcee, MBBS, Ex. Defence Officer, presently posted in Punjab Govt. Father Govt. Officer, Mother teacher. One sibling. Caste no bar. M.No. 84270-02098.

DIVORCEE

CL23033410

Divorcee Hindu issueless beautiful girl, 5’-2”, MBA, Age 36, Working as Accountant in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Caste no bar. 9914171600

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23035337

Doctor / Govt. Officer match for 29 years, MBBS, P.C.M.S-I Officer girl, 5’-6” from Ramdasia Sikh family. Whatsapp: 79864-04476

JAT SIKH

CL23033369

Jat Sikh, Well settled family in Australia, seek Professionally sound, Status match for their 1998 born/ 5'-3'', daughter, working in govt job for more than a year. No marriage bureaus. Please send recent photos and bio-data. Whatsapp/ Phone 94179-34910.

JAT SIKH

CL23034049

Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match in US for US citizen Dentist 33 and 5-6" tall, Affluent family. Looking for suitable match with strong academic/professional/ business profile. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23035065

Jatt Family, 5?-7(1/2)?, fair, slim girl, 30, CPA, Chartered Accountant by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. WhatsApp- 98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL23035308

Match for Army officer's daughter, working for USA firm, MBA (HR), 90 born, 5'-3", Boy to be well educated, well settled in India/abroad from sound family ground required. India/Canada/USA preferred. Contact: 9958630377 (whatsapp only), 9988372398, +1-438-357-6965, +1-437-249-6123.

JAT SIKH

CL23035426

Suitable well qualified match for Jat Sikh beautiful girl, 32, 5'-5", MA Psychology, working in reputed school, Jalandhar. Status family. Contact: 9888701471.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23033492

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri slim girl 5'-1", 12-06-1996, 09:34 pm Chandigarh. MBA working Chandigarh, package 9.30 lakh annual. Tricity preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. Send biodata with pics. Whatsapp: 94173-62945.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23034239

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri girl, 5', 1994, B.Tech (CS) job in MNC at Bengaluru. Mohali based family. 98157-41168

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23034741

Match for Hindu Khatri homely girl, 5'-3", 26.06.1991, 07:10 pm at Chandigarh, B.Tech. Send biodata & Picture at: 98768-77173.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23034878

SM for Hindu Khatri beautiful girl B.Tech. working, 5'-7",26th July 1990, Chandigarh, 6 am. Upper middle class family. Only Khatri, Arora's. Cotact or whatsapp Mobile 99151-56611.

MAHAJAN

CL23033079

Suitable match for mahajan girl, 1987 born (M.Tech. Bio tech.) Mob#8082481202, 9419183808.

MANGLIK

CL23033245

Match for beautiful Himachal Rajput girl, Manglik Aug. 1992, 5 ft 4 inch. Masters in Media Studies. Assistant Professor in Chandigarh University. Pursuing offline Ph.D from Chitkara University. Father retd. from Army. Brother and sister in law are IT professionals in Gurgaon. Hindu upper caste no bar. 98883-10404.

MISC

CL23034298

Suitable match for beautiful Bhagat girl, 25 July 1986, 5'-4", M.Tech. Assistant Professor Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, pursuing Ph.D. from Thaper University Patiala. Father mother retd. bank officer. Brother settled Canada. Ph: 9815010165.

NRI

CL23030694

Hindu- Punjabi Parents, looking for bridegroom for daughter. Whitish, beautiful, 28 years, 5'-3" (1994 born), PhD in Pharmacy, born and brought up in USA, studied at top USA Universities. Boy must be born, brought up and educated in USA, Canada, UK. Only professionals need apply, MBBS, MD, B.Com, M.Com, Software, PhD, and Lawyers need apply, from NRI, SC, and upper caste welcome. Please contact [email protected] or +1-847-572-3003.

NRI

CL23035064

Canadian Citizen Tonk Kshatriya girl, January 1994, 5'-1", Battu & Purba Gotras, B.Sc.,MBA from Canada, job insurance company. Work permit, Upper castes welcome. Family in Canada, Marriage bureau excuse. Send details on whats-app :+14319965692, Landline- +12044178522.

NRI

CL23033801

PQM for very fair, extremely beautiful, slim and convent educated Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-8", 1997, BDS from India and on work permit in Canada. Father Captain in Merchant Navy. Looking for tall, handsome, well settled boy from Canada/USA. Kundli match must. Mob: 9779630201, 8437788200.

NRI

CL23033964

Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, Physician in Newyork City. Contact +16033069973

NRI

CL23034032

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 31, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.

NRI

CL23034429

Wanted well settled boy under 36 years in Canada for Punjabi 33 years old 5' 3" fair beautiful Canada PR divorcee PQ girl (short marriage) affluent family whatsapp 9312500299

NRI

CL23035152

Match for Gupta girl, 5'-5", smart, slim 36, MBA, Bio Technology USA professionally settled Green Card holder, divorcee, short marriage, no issue. Punjab family. Professionally US settled boy preferred. 98554-36137, [email protected]

NRI

CL23035175

Professionally qualified match settled in Australia or New Zealand for Ahluwalia Sikh girl, Post Graduate, New Zealand citizen, working in Australia as a Science Teacher in Melbourne College, 30, 5'-6". Please share biodata and photo @ WhatsApp: 0061458677118 or 0064211606749.

NRI

CL23035200

Preferred handsome Canadian/USA PR for Hindu Arora Punjabi beautiful 1987, 5'-3", Ambala, MBA, now studying in Canada. Caste no bar. 98125-23832.

NRI

CL23035325

Canada Citizen girl Jat Sikh Sidhu 1986, 5'-5", divorce, B.Tech. Want qualify match. Contact: 94651-11825, [email protected]

NRI

CL23035475

Wanted groom for Jatt Sikh girl settled in USA 5'-6", 1986 green card under process, Director of Operations Manager for Multiple brands hotel chain, only USA settled person can contact: 99881-11822.

RAJPUT

CL23033259

Well settled match in Pathankot and nearby cities required for a 1995 born girl working as an Asst Prof(regular) in a college. 7837705869

RAJPUT

CL23034256

Thakur Chandel girl Aug.1994, 5'-4",B.Tech.(CSE) Working in Gurgaon, Pkg 20 lacs. Upper caste of tricity also welcome. 78884-08274.

SAINI

CL23035507

Well educated match for employed Saini Architect girl, 27, 5'-5". Applied PR, brother Canada PR, girl is Medically challenged to support child birth (Infertility) Prefer Canada, Australia/willing to relocate. Caste no bar. 78887-10396.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23033362

Match for Himachali Ravidasia girl 5'-2''/ April 1993, Chandigarh, MCA,working, issueless divorcee. 76268-64933.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23033495

Suitable match for beautiful SC girl 95/ 5'-6", MS(IT) Australia presently working in Sydney. Father retired Senior Govt. Officer, mother housewife. No bars, preference Aus/ Canada/ USA. Contact: 99686-91666.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23033571

Suitable match for, ad dharmi/Ravidasia, DOB 03.04.1995, 5'-3" BDS girl, fair, Pvt. job, five figure salary. Preference in Medical field. Doabian family settle in Mohali. Simple marriage. M.No.9779939905, 9041233957

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23033834

PQM for Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver), 5'-5", slim, fair girl, 12.12.1990, 03:48 am, Nangal Dam, working with IT Company as a Software Engineer. Preferred Ropar, Mohali & Chandigarh. WhatsApp/Call: 9877321349, 9876092670.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23034008

Looking for educated and cultured boy for beautiful girl, working in IT Company, Chandigarh. 5'-2" tall, born in 1994. Please share latest picture along with complete bio-data at [email protected] and 79733-74897.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23034184

Suitable match for Dhanak girl, 1989 born, 4'-11", B.Sc., IELTS Teacher. Father Govt. employee (retd.). Well settled/NRI/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 86999-80558

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23034403

Professionally qualified employed match for Ad-dharmi Ravidasia beautiful girl, Doaba born 03.12.1990, 5'-2", MA, B.Ed. English, Asstt. Professor, package 6 lac PA. Father retired Class-I officer. Brother and sister settled in Canada & Australia. Send biodata whatsapp: 9814805668.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23035061

Ravidasia Sikh parents seeking a suitable match for their Canadian citizen daughter,31 years, 5'5'', Naturopathic doctor. Professionally self employed, fair, beautiful and well-cultured. Boy should be professionally employed, family oriented and should be citizen/PR from Canada/US. Only preference is that boy should be Jehovah witness. Please send your biodata and recent pictures to: [email protected] or call 1-647-212-3031.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23035130

Seeking professionally qualified match preferably Engineer from Canada/ USA for 5'-3"/ Dec. 89, SC Ad-dharmi, M.Sc. Biotech, 7 years experience in India/ currently in Canada on work permit. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 95923-63616.

SIKH

CL23034029

Match for slim, beautiful Ramdasia Sikh divorced girl, short marriage annulled, October 1990, 5'-2", B.Ed, M.Sc, PTET, CTET cleared, serving in private school. Father retd. Mother serving. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98764-25287

SIKH

CL23035122

Wanted suitable professional educated match for 33/ 5'-8", MCA, M.Sc. IT, innocent divorcee Sikh girl, working in MNC. Upper caste no bar. Preference to clean-shaven. Contact: 97802-15023.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23033897

Sikh Khatri fair girl 1995, 5'-8", B.Tech (CSE). Working IT MNC, Gurugram. 87080-51599 (Ambala).

SIKH KHATRI

CL23035262

Parents seeking professionally qualified match for Sikh Khatri Oct. 84, 5’-5”, US citizen MS working. Divorce short term issuesless. Parents retired Govt. official. Working boy in US preferred. WhatsApp +9178885-08778.

YADAV

CL23033411

Match for Yadav beautiful girl, Oct 1995, 5’-5”, M.Com, Ph.D (finance & accounts), LLB. Well settled educated businessman or employed match from tricity preferred. Contact: 9797322660, 9780580584