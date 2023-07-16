Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN

CL23037165

Suitable match for Pushkarna Punjabi Brahmin slim girl, 25/5'-4", M.Sc. (Botany), B.Ed., HTET, CTET. Father Govt. Officer, Haryana. Required well educated settled boy (Haryana and Chandigarh only). 94680-01250.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23035550

Seeks Doctor/Civil services in Chandigarh or US citizen match for beautiful MBBS girl, currently working as Medical officer in UT, 1994 born, 5'-3". Status family. Contact: 9530733497.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23035910

Suitable match for Hindu Brahmin girl BDS Doctor, Chandigarh based, Nov. 1995, 5'-4". Presently practicing in private hospital Chandigarh. 97799-37030.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23036946

Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23037026

MD/MS/MDS/IAS/PCS match for beautiful Sikh Ramdasia girl, Oct 1992, 5'-3", MDS (Endodontist), Dental Surgeon in reputed hospital. Kindly send biodata with photo. 8283838870.

JAT SIKH

CL23036639

Looking for a Jatt Sikh USA Citizen Doctor/ Dentist or a well established businessman for a very sober, smart, convent educated, 5'-5", 1998 born, Dentist (BDS), Daughter of an Jatt Sikh Army Officer from high status family settled in a posh Sector of Mohali. Daughter has cleared/ passed the USA Dentistry exam(INBDE) in her first attempt. She has 10 year USA visa also. Contact mobile/ whatsapp: 97803-29829.

JAT SIKH

CL23036820

Jat Sikh Sekhon Canadian PR girl, 5'-4", December 1986 born, M.Sc. IT, Mohali. Settled boy. 94648-95375, 90414-11148.

JAT SIKH

CL23035635

Wanted never married educated professional Jat Sikh boy preferably in USA for beautiful, slim, educated well settled US citizen girl 5 feet 7 inches/42. Email: [email protected] WhatsApp +12404297477.

JAT SIKH

CL23035732

Jatt Sikh girl 1992 born, 5'-7", born and raised in India, working as MRI Tech. in Vancouver, Canada. WhatsApp or call: 604-375-9023.

JAT SIKH

CL23035872

Reputed Jatt Sikh family seeks alliance for their well-qualified (Canadian PR), fair, beautiful, slim daughter, 29/5?-8?, schooling from prestigious boarding school. Seeking educated, tall and well-settled groom, preferably in Canada. WhatsApp 77175 32331 or email: [email protected] with biodata and photos. Bureau excused.

JAT SIKH

CL23036434

Suitable match for 1977 born, 5'-5", beautiful, slim, Jatt Sikh girl with good family values, previously short marriage, issueless divorce. Preferred groom in Australia with PR/ citizen. Please respond with details and photos. Email [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23036564

Jat Sikh girl unmarried 41, 5’-7”, visited Visa Canada, Family Canada. Contact Surry. +12365581299.

JAT SIKH

CL23036640

Looking for a highly educated, smart Jat Sikh boy willing to settle abroad for our LLM (abroad), 5.8 tall, intelligent, charming and cultured daughter of educated parents. Contact: 94239-79064.

JAT SIKH

CL23036666

Professionally qualified match for beautiful, fair Jatt Sikh girl, 5'-8", 1994, B.Tech, working as Senior Software Engineer in Bangalore. Mohali based family. 70092-69690, (Whatsapp: 82889-02065.)

JAT SIKH

CL23036870

PQM for PR Canada girl, 1987 born, 5'-3½", BDS, presently in India. Please contact with recent pics and complete biodata at: 98151-01600. Bureau please excuse.

JAT SIKH

CL23037228

Jatt Family, 5?-7(1/2)?, fair, slim girl, 30, CPA, Chartered Accountant by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom from US/Canada. WhatsApp- 98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL23037386

Well settled US Citizen/Green Card Jatt Sikh Good looking tall match for Jatt Sikh 1996 born, 5'-8", very Beautiful, Convent educated Dentist, pursing 2 years DDS in US, Canadian PR. Highly talented girl. Father Senior Pb. Govt. Officer. Well settled family in Chandigarh. Brother pursing Masters CS in US. +9184273-87165.

JAT SIKH

CL23037442

Jat Sikh Canada PR, 1992, 5'-4½", M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed. School teacher in Canada. Father mother Class-I. Required Canadian or well educated Indian boy. 9417113518.

JAT SIKH

CL23037521

Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match in US for US citizen Dentist 33 and 5'-6", tall, affluent family. Looking for suitable match with strong academic/professional/business profile. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23037578

High status, well-qualified match for New Zealand PR Jat Sikh beautiful girl, 1994 born, 5'-1", B.Arch, M.Tech. Preferred NZ/Australia. Contact: 9814033515.

KHATRI

CL23037224

Wanted Chandigarh based match for Khatri girl, M.B.A. (HR, Finance) 30 yrs, 5'-2". Contact: 98155-78621.

KHATRI

CL23037174

Looking for Suitable match from Tricity for an Entrepreneur girl 34/ 5'-7'' tall, slim, beautiful, done M.Pharma, Whatsapp, Biodata. 93161-39234.

KHATRI

CL23037444

Suitable match for a beatuiful khatri girl 5'4", 81 born MBBS Doctor Govt. job belonging to educated family. 9419104425

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23036082

Looking for vegetarian teetotaller qualified and well settled boy for Arora girl, convent educated, CA, CS, MBA, B.Com. (Hons), 26.4.92, 12:15 p.m. Chandigarh, 5'-1", handsome package. Tricity preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Send biodata and latest pics. Call/ WhatsApp: 89686-36688, 98782-55688.

NRI

CL23035824

Professionally qualified match for beautiful cultured divorcee Christian girl, 5'-2",1979 born Diploma in Nursing, Australian Citizen. Working as Assistant Nurse. Having 5 year son. Caste no bar. Preferred boy settled in Australia.Contact: +61490191222, +91-6239606161.

NRI

CL23035963

Professionally qualified match for Rajput beautiful girl, 5'-3",1997 born, M.Tech. from Canada. PR Canada. Working as Analyst at Vancouver. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Father Class-1 Officer. Well educated settled boy in Canada preferred. Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 90413-00045.

NRI

CL23035583

Required PQ well settled tall cleanshaven match in Canada/US for Tonk Kshatriya beautiful girl 91born 5'5" Canadian citizen Master in Accounting, Auditor handsome salary, educated family Upper caste no bar Please contact with recent pics and biodata on +33 76766-3245

NRI

CL23035919

SM4 Ravidasia (SC) beautiful slim, Canada (PR) Vancouver, PGDBM, working girl, 1993, 5'-5", Parents Jalandhar. Father Govt retd. Engineer. Preferred handsome, well settled, slim, qualified, PR boy. Contact: 7986196736.

NRI

CL23036137

Medico match for Punjabi Brahmin UK born, Doctor girl, working in Health Services in late thirties, 5'-4", fair, beautiful from UK well settled family of professionals. [email protected]

NRI

CL23037556

Suitable Canadian Match required for beautiful Khatri Manglik Girl Date 14.03.1993 Time 11.33 PM Place HoshiarpurB.com, MBA and doing two year Postgraduate Diploma in Canada. Height 5.4 Contact 9888691211 only after Kundli Matching

RAJPUT

CL23036492

Canada PR, Manglik Mair Rajput (Gogna) girl, Graduate, 13.1.1998, 5'-1". Contact: 8699993972.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23035615

Ramgarhia girl 11.12.1992, 5'-2" (approx.) M.Sc. (Dietician), M.Sc. (Human Development & Family Relations), B.Ed. Gotra Father (Attri), Mother (Flora). Father Retd. Private job, Mother housewife, brother Elder unmarried. Residence Mohali. Preference Sehajdhari, Tricity & abroad. Contact 89682-67252, 77174-81711.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23035867

Seeking professionally qualified boy settled in USA/Canada/Australia for Ramgarhia girl, Dec. 1992, 5'-4", fair, B.Tech (IT)-India, PGDIT-Canada. Presently employed as Software Engineer in Toronto. Educated affluent family. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp only -9888788670

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23037216

Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 07/88, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy (P.G.I.M.E.R.) working in Govt Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer Govt. job well settled boy in Tricity/Himachal Pradesh. Mobile 98724-43454, 99156-10423.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23037446

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh beautiful girl, Oct. 1995, 5'-11", B.Tech. (CSE), M.Sc. (IT), working Abroad. Only Ramgarhia family need to contact. Preferred Canadian/American match. Marriage bureau excuse. 9592226671.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23036835

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 1998 born, 5'-4", LL.M. UGC. Father Deputy Director. Brother Doctor. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 9056688922.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23037218

SMF SC Ramdasia girl 5'-6"/ Dec. 92, Lecturer in Chandigarh University. Family residing in Tricity, Send biodata on 95921-77936.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23037392

Suitable match for Ravidasia working girl 1986/5'-2", B.Sc. IT, MCA, residence Mohali. 94636-97805.

SIKH

CL23036086

Seeking professionally qualified Sikh match for our daughter, 5'-5", 1991 born, Gold Medalist Masters Degree, working in Delhi for United Nation. Contact-8860677544.

SIKH

CL23037055

Alliance invited from a turbaned Sikh army officer of respectable family status for pretty girl. 28, 5'-0", MA English B Ed. Teacher in a prestigious school in Chandigarh. Respectable family settled at Chandigarh. Grandfather (Retd) Brigadier. 98766-41937.

#MBBS