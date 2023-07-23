 Grooms Wanted : The Tribune India

Grooms Wanted

Grooms Wanted


ARORA
CL23037917
Suitable match for Manglik Arora girl, 14.08.1992, 02:23 am, Sonipat born, Post Graduate, 5'-3", fair, slim, working in MNC Bangalore, 10 LPA. Preferably tricity or Bangalore settled. Whatsapp at: 84270-04365.

BRAHMIN
CL23037646
Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin beautiful very fair slim 31 yrs.,5'-3", B.Tech.,MBA. Working in Dubai, Status family seeks highly educated corporate match. Contact: 94170-18549.

BRAHMIN
CL23038116
Brahmin parents seeking suitable match for their USA born daughter, who has completed Doctor of Pharmacy in USA. 1993 born, slim, cultured, 5'-0" tall. The boy should have MD/MBBS Degree, vegetarian, teetotaler. WhatsApp: 1-609-610-4474.

BRAHMIN
CL23037788
Tricity based professionally qualified match for beautiful Brahmin girl 26 years/5'-7", Assistant Professor in College in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp 98153-00636.

BRAHMIN
CL23039841
Suitable match for beautiful MBA Chandigarh born Parashar girl. 08 April 1983, 20:20 hrs/ 5'-2", parents retired. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. Send complete bio-data on 98760-95174.

BRAHMIN
CL23039872
Suitable  vegetarian teetotaler  match for Saraswat Brahmin  girl  5’-4”,  16-3-1989, TGT Teacher in Haryana Govt.  Whatsapp- 9463961713

DIVORCEE
CL23032979
Professionally qualified strictly vegetarian, Teetotaler match for Jain very impressive, fair 39, 5'-4", Issueless, M.Tech. 98120-38997, [email protected]

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23039809
Khanna based business family seeks match for Hindu Khatri issueless divorcee BDS girl, 31/5'-1". All upper caste welcome:- Brahmin, Khatri, Baniya. Call/ send biodata on: 98144-60931.

JAT SIKH
CL23037665
Qualified match in USA for Jatt Sikh girl 30 yrs, 5'-5", MS from USA, working as Software Engineer in California, USA. Please send biodata on WhatsApp 91-8699952186.

JAT SIKH
CL23039566
She is fitness conscious, 5'-3", height, in her late twenties, a beautiful Jat Sikh girl who is an ambitious entrepreneur residing abroad, is looking for a well settled match. Caste, religion no bar, but a good background is. Write to [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23039675
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, Feb. 1990, 5’-3”, M.Tech (Computer Science) working as Software Engineer in reputed IT Company in Canada. Handsome package. Innocent issueless divorcee after short period. Preferred IT Professional employed, Only Jat Sikh non drinker boy (age 32-36 years) Canada / tricity and nearby districts preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-90419-35055.

JAT SIKH
CL23035732
Jatt Sikh girl 1992 born, 5'-7", born and raised in India, working as MRI Tech. in Vancouver, Canada. WhatsApp or call: 604-375-9023.

JAT SIKH
CL23037775
Well settled US based family seek professional Jatt Sikh match for 1980 born, 5'-5", beautiful, slim, never married, highly educated Canadian citizen daughter, working as a Professor in USA. Please send recent photos and bio-data at [email protected] or +1-95228-89159.

JAT SIKH
CL23037899
Jat Sikh Oct. 1991, 5'-5", slim, beautiful, M.Sc. (Physics), B.Sc., B.Ed. Father, mother retired Teacher, one brother married. Sub Caste Maan. Well settled family from Muktsar now in Mohali. Preferred Govt job boy. Call/Whatsapp 97800-74242.

JAT SIKH
CL23038020
Professional vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US citizen. Jat Sikh girl. 39/5'-3", Double Masters, good pay package. Innocent divorcee. Short marriage. WhatsApp 70877-82001.

JAT SIKH
CL23038377
Handsome, well settled Jat Sikh boy from US/ Canada for Masters qualified, Canadian PR, 5'-4", August 95, beautiful girl from educated family. 98140-12521.

JAT SIKH
CL23039468
Jat Sikh match for Canadian citizen Dhillon girl, Feb 1991, 5’-3½’’, Convent Educated. B Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics PGD (Science) Canada, Diet Technician in Hospital. Father retired Senior Pb. Govt Officer. Mother School teacher (retd). Only brother Canada PR. Mohali based status Malwa family. Call/ WhatsApp: 92166-10036 / 84275-17755. Mail:[email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23039561
Seeking a suitable professionally qualified Jat Sikh match (working in the UK) for a Jat Sikh girl Ph.D (Stem), Lecturer UK University, 1988, 5'-5''). Call/WhatsApp +91-9888110444.

JAT SIKH
CL23039600
Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match in US for US citizen Dentist 33 and 5'-6" tall, affluent family. Looking for suitable match with strong academic, professional, business profile. [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23039676
Professionally qualified match for convent educated girl, M.Pharma, 5’-4½”, Dec 87, working in MNC Mohali. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only. 98767-16867.

KHATRI
CL23037977
Required match from a well settled family for a good looking Hindu Ahluwalia girl. Masters in Public Administration and professionally qualified in yoga. Self employed as a yoga professional. DOB 16.09.1994, 11.35 am, Panchkula, 5’, Father Senior Chief Engineer in Merchant Navy well settled in Chandigarh. Preferably from Chandigarh, Caste no bar 98141-99129.

KHATRI
CL23039238
Wanted match in Tricity for Hindu Khatri beautiful girl, 1994, 5'-7", B.Tech. (CSE), serving in Panchkula. 94175-79803.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23039059
Suitable qualified match for Arora beautiful girl, 01.11.1995, 4.37 am, Jalandhar, 5'-3", BA, LL.B, Advocate. Contact: 9855548885.

MAHAJAN
CL23039888
Gurdaspur & Gurgaon based high status family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-3", 29, 30 LPA, working in Gurgaon. Permanent work from Home. Only high status family may contact 9815410795.

MISC
CL23037799
Suitable match for Kanojia fair complexioned girl, 26, 5'-1", MA English. Caste no bar. Contact: 9779076242.

MISC
CL23038307
Educated well settled match for Passi girl B.Tech 1991, 5'-4", Assistant manager, Nationalized bank, Preferred  Passi boy. Contact 88148-79533.

NRI
CL23038393
Beautiful Hindu girl, 28, 5', Canadian citizen, earning 100k annually looking for handsome, educated Hindu groom either born or raised in GTA Canada or anywhere in Canada/USA willing to relocate to GTA. Groom salary 65 k or onward may be considered. Please contact by call/text WhatsApp: 416-543-3839.

NRI
CL23037736
Hindu Khatri beautiful girl, Sept. 1990, 5'-8", Ph.D. High profile job (Vice Chair in university) Vancouver, Canada. 9888882821.

NRI
CL23037738
Wanted well settled boy under 36 years in Canada for Punjabi 33 years old, 5'-3", fair, beautiful Canada PR divorcee PQ girl (short marriage), affluent family WhatsApp: 93125-00299.

NRI
CL23037757
Match for Sikh Tonk Kashtria Australian PR girl, 30/5'-8", B.Com (Hons.), SRCC Delhi MPA & CPA Melbourne, working as Accountant. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureaus excuse. Mohali based educated family. 99152-17592.

NRI
CL23038113
SMF preferred from Canada/US for divorced Nai Sikh girl, M.Sc. Nursing, working Staff Nurse. 1986, 5'-6".Whatsapp only. +91 94646-20007.

NRI
CL23038699
Match from united States for beautiful Canadian Citizen Ramgarhia girl M.S. Computer science Manager telecommunication Corporation Toronto, Caste no bar. [email protected] +16476140041

NRI
CL23039445
Suitable match for Ravidasia/Julaha educated, beautiful, very young looking Australian PR working, 1985, 5'-2" girl. Boy should be Australian PR and settled. Divorcee considerable. Contact/WhatsApp with biodata and recent photo on +61-450-766-751.

NRI
CL23039567
Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, working in Newyork City. Contact: +16033069973.

NRI
CL23039784
Suitable match for issueless divorcee beautiful Gupta girl Dec. 1980, 5'-5", MCA, Software Engineer, MNC Pune. Early marriage. WhatsApp: +91-82839-44141.

RAJPUT
CL23039725
July/93, 5'-6", very beautiful, fair, intelligent, M.A. English, Persuing Ph.D, Sadera girl. Seeking educated boy from business family. 9814134102, 9914555552.

RAJPUT
CL23039264
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23037648
Well settled educated employed / businessman Sikh turbaned match from tricity for Ramgarhia, 5'-3", Oct. 1995, beautiful, fair, smart girl, MA Fine Arts, working in Chandigarh. 78375-62960, 84277-63917.

SAINI
CL23037798
Wanted suitable match for Saini Sikh girl born, 17.02.93, 5'-3", working I.T. Noida, Package 20 Lacs. 94641-21943, 78890-75806.

SIKH
CL23036086
Seeking professionally qualified Sikh match for our daughter, 5'-5", 1991 born, Gold Medalist Masters Degree, working in Delhi for United Nation. Contact-8860677544.

SIKH KHATRI
CL23038301
Well settled match for fair beautiful girl 5'-2", Oct. 1993, Double M.A., working with Haryana Govt. (Contract) Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp 98557-44567.

SIKH KHATRI
CL23039928
Parents seeking professionally qualified match for Sikh Khatri Oct 84, 5’5” US citizen MS working. divorce short term issuesless.  Parents retired Govt. official. Working boy in US preferred whatsapp  +917888508778

#Dubai #WhatsApp

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana NRI murder case cracked; domestic help hatched conspiracy

2
Trending

Is Rekha in live-in relationship with her secretary, was she the reason her husband died by suicide, her biography says so

3
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

4
Nation

Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return

5
Nation

Manipur Police make 5th arrest in connection with parading of two women

6
Punjab

Unfortunate that Governor doesn't know if calling special Punjab Assembly session in June was legal: Bhagwant Mann

7
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

8
Himachal

Apples in Himachal Pradesh to be sold by weight, not by boxes; govt threatens to cancel licences of dissenting agents

9
Nation

Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village climbs to 26; search operation continues

10
Nation

India ‘gifts’ missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far

Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far

Naga groups want trial by fast-track court | Meiteis flee Mi...

Friction deepens, session washout looms

Friction deepens, session washout looms

Debate on crime must cover Oppn-ruled states too: Govt

2 die in Shimla landslide; 3 missing after flashflood

2 die in Shimla landslide; 3 missing after flashflood

Cheer for Himachal growers, govt okays sale of apple by weight, not boxes

Cheer for Himachal growers, govt okays sale of apple by weight, not boxes

Firms save ~57K cr via PM crop insurance plan

Firms save Rs 57K cr via PM crop insurance plan


Cities

View All

Heavy rain floods city roads

Heavy rain floods city roads

No relief in Tarn Taran district

Knotty Affair: Black cables overshadow beauty of historical places

50 new vehicles to improve garbage collection in city

Woman killed in freak accident on BRTS corridor

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

Rain back, so is waterlogging, Mohali residents at wits’ end

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Panic as swollen Tangri water enters Ambala residential areas

Prepare to shell out more for car parking in Chandigarh

4 mini forests to be developed at Dwarka expressway cloverleaf

4 mini forests to be developed at Dwarka expressway cloverleaf

Rain in upper reaches poses risk of another spell of flood in Delhi

Amid rising cases, Delhi’s dengue control workers’ union threatens strike from July 31

Union MoS Rao gives job letters at Rozgar Mela

Customs seizes foreign currency worth Rs 10 crore at Delhi airport

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Looking forward: Follow European, Chinese system to channelise rivers

Downpour fails to dampen spirit

Vigilance Bureau arrests Junior Assistant for taking Rs 24K bribe

Flooding forces family to cremate relative at home

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

32-year-old man dies as car-truck collide

MC finds untreated waste from 50 CETP being dumped into sewer lines illegally

Police team attacked by mining mafia

Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Gang of drug suppliers busted, kingpin, 2 others held