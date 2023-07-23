Grooms Wanted

ARORA

CL23037917

Suitable match for Manglik Arora girl, 14.08.1992, 02:23 am, Sonipat born, Post Graduate, 5'-3", fair, slim, working in MNC Bangalore, 10 LPA. Preferably tricity or Bangalore settled. Whatsapp at: 84270-04365.

BRAHMIN

CL23037646

Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin beautiful very fair slim 31 yrs.,5'-3", B.Tech.,MBA. Working in Dubai, Status family seeks highly educated corporate match. Contact: 94170-18549.

BRAHMIN

CL23038116

Brahmin parents seeking suitable match for their USA born daughter, who has completed Doctor of Pharmacy in USA. 1993 born, slim, cultured, 5'-0" tall. The boy should have MD/MBBS Degree, vegetarian, teetotaler. WhatsApp: 1-609-610-4474.

BRAHMIN

CL23037788

Tricity based professionally qualified match for beautiful Brahmin girl 26 years/5'-7", Assistant Professor in College in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp 98153-00636.

BRAHMIN

CL23039841

Suitable match for beautiful MBA Chandigarh born Parashar girl. 08 April 1983, 20:20 hrs/ 5'-2", parents retired. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. Send complete bio-data on 98760-95174.

BRAHMIN

CL23039872

Suitable vegetarian teetotaler match for Saraswat Brahmin girl 5’-4”, 16-3-1989, TGT Teacher in Haryana Govt. Whatsapp- 9463961713

DIVORCEE

CL23032979

Professionally qualified strictly vegetarian, Teetotaler match for Jain very impressive, fair 39, 5'-4", Issueless, M.Tech. 98120-38997, [email protected]

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23039809

Khanna based business family seeks match for Hindu Khatri issueless divorcee BDS girl, 31/5'-1". All upper caste welcome:- Brahmin, Khatri, Baniya. Call/ send biodata on: 98144-60931.

JAT SIKH

CL23037665

Qualified match in USA for Jatt Sikh girl 30 yrs, 5'-5", MS from USA, working as Software Engineer in California, USA. Please send biodata on WhatsApp 91-8699952186.

JAT SIKH

CL23039566

She is fitness conscious, 5'-3", height, in her late twenties, a beautiful Jat Sikh girl who is an ambitious entrepreneur residing abroad, is looking for a well settled match. Caste, religion no bar, but a good background is. Write to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23039675

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, Feb. 1990, 5’-3”, M.Tech (Computer Science) working as Software Engineer in reputed IT Company in Canada. Handsome package. Innocent issueless divorcee after short period. Preferred IT Professional employed, Only Jat Sikh non drinker boy (age 32-36 years) Canada / tricity and nearby districts preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-90419-35055.

JAT SIKH

CL23035732

Jatt Sikh girl 1992 born, 5'-7", born and raised in India, working as MRI Tech. in Vancouver, Canada. WhatsApp or call: 604-375-9023.

JAT SIKH

CL23037775

Well settled US based family seek professional Jatt Sikh match for 1980 born, 5'-5", beautiful, slim, never married, highly educated Canadian citizen daughter, working as a Professor in USA. Please send recent photos and bio-data at [email protected] or +1-95228-89159.

JAT SIKH

CL23037899

Jat Sikh Oct. 1991, 5'-5", slim, beautiful, M.Sc. (Physics), B.Sc., B.Ed. Father, mother retired Teacher, one brother married. Sub Caste Maan. Well settled family from Muktsar now in Mohali. Preferred Govt job boy. Call/Whatsapp 97800-74242.

JAT SIKH

CL23038020

Professional vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US citizen. Jat Sikh girl. 39/5'-3", Double Masters, good pay package. Innocent divorcee. Short marriage. WhatsApp 70877-82001.

JAT SIKH

CL23038377

Handsome, well settled Jat Sikh boy from US/ Canada for Masters qualified, Canadian PR, 5'-4", August 95, beautiful girl from educated family. 98140-12521.

JAT SIKH

CL23039468

Jat Sikh match for Canadian citizen Dhillon girl, Feb 1991, 5’-3½’’, Convent Educated. B Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics PGD (Science) Canada, Diet Technician in Hospital. Father retired Senior Pb. Govt Officer. Mother School teacher (retd). Only brother Canada PR. Mohali based status Malwa family. Call/ WhatsApp: 92166-10036 / 84275-17755. Mail:[email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23039561

Seeking a suitable professionally qualified Jat Sikh match (working in the UK) for a Jat Sikh girl Ph.D (Stem), Lecturer UK University, 1988, 5'-5''). Call/WhatsApp +91-9888110444.

JAT SIKH

CL23039600

Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match in US for US citizen Dentist 33 and 5'-6" tall, affluent family. Looking for suitable match with strong academic, professional, business profile. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23039676

Professionally qualified match for convent educated girl, M.Pharma, 5’-4½”, Dec 87, working in MNC Mohali. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only. 98767-16867.

KHATRI

CL23037977

Required match from a well settled family for a good looking Hindu Ahluwalia girl. Masters in Public Administration and professionally qualified in yoga. Self employed as a yoga professional. DOB 16.09.1994, 11.35 am, Panchkula, 5’, Father Senior Chief Engineer in Merchant Navy well settled in Chandigarh. Preferably from Chandigarh, Caste no bar 98141-99129.

KHATRI

CL23039238

Wanted match in Tricity for Hindu Khatri beautiful girl, 1994, 5'-7", B.Tech. (CSE), serving in Panchkula. 94175-79803.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23039059

Suitable qualified match for Arora beautiful girl, 01.11.1995, 4.37 am, Jalandhar, 5'-3", BA, LL.B, Advocate. Contact: 9855548885.

MAHAJAN

CL23039888

Gurdaspur & Gurgaon based high status family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-3", 29, 30 LPA, working in Gurgaon. Permanent work from Home. Only high status family may contact 9815410795.

MISC

CL23037799

Suitable match for Kanojia fair complexioned girl, 26, 5'-1", MA English. Caste no bar. Contact: 9779076242.

MISC

CL23038307

Educated well settled match for Passi girl B.Tech 1991, 5'-4", Assistant manager, Nationalized bank, Preferred Passi boy. Contact 88148-79533.

NRI

CL23038393

Beautiful Hindu girl, 28, 5', Canadian citizen, earning 100k annually looking for handsome, educated Hindu groom either born or raised in GTA Canada or anywhere in Canada/USA willing to relocate to GTA. Groom salary 65 k or onward may be considered. Please contact by call/text WhatsApp: 416-543-3839.

NRI

CL23037736

Hindu Khatri beautiful girl, Sept. 1990, 5'-8", Ph.D. High profile job (Vice Chair in university) Vancouver, Canada. 9888882821.

NRI

CL23037738

Wanted well settled boy under 36 years in Canada for Punjabi 33 years old, 5'-3", fair, beautiful Canada PR divorcee PQ girl (short marriage), affluent family WhatsApp: 93125-00299.

NRI

CL23037757

Match for Sikh Tonk Kashtria Australian PR girl, 30/5'-8", B.Com (Hons.), SRCC Delhi MPA & CPA Melbourne, working as Accountant. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureaus excuse. Mohali based educated family. 99152-17592.

NRI

CL23038113

SMF preferred from Canada/US for divorced Nai Sikh girl, M.Sc. Nursing, working Staff Nurse. 1986, 5'-6".Whatsapp only. +91 94646-20007.

NRI

CL23038699

Match from united States for beautiful Canadian Citizen Ramgarhia girl M.S. Computer science Manager telecommunication Corporation Toronto, Caste no bar. [email protected] +16476140041

NRI

CL23039445

Suitable match for Ravidasia/Julaha educated, beautiful, very young looking Australian PR working, 1985, 5'-2" girl. Boy should be Australian PR and settled. Divorcee considerable. Contact/WhatsApp with biodata and recent photo on +61-450-766-751.

NRI

CL23039567

Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, working in Newyork City. Contact: +16033069973.

NRI

CL23039784

Suitable match for issueless divorcee beautiful Gupta girl Dec. 1980, 5'-5", MCA, Software Engineer, MNC Pune. Early marriage. WhatsApp: +91-82839-44141.

RAJPUT

CL23039725

July/93, 5'-6", very beautiful, fair, intelligent, M.A. English, Persuing Ph.D, Sadera girl. Seeking educated boy from business family. 9814134102, 9914555552.

RAJPUT

CL23039264

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23037648

Well settled educated employed / businessman Sikh turbaned match from tricity for Ramgarhia, 5'-3", Oct. 1995, beautiful, fair, smart girl, MA Fine Arts, working in Chandigarh. 78375-62960, 84277-63917.

SAINI

CL23037798

Wanted suitable match for Saini Sikh girl born, 17.02.93, 5'-3", working I.T. Noida, Package 20 Lacs. 94641-21943, 78890-75806.

SIKH

CL23036086

Seeking professionally qualified Sikh match for our daughter, 5'-5", 1991 born, Gold Medalist Masters Degree, working in Delhi for United Nation. Contact-8860677544.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23038301

Well settled match for fair beautiful girl 5'-2", Oct. 1993, Double M.A., working with Haryana Govt. (Contract) Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp 98557-44567.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23039928

Parents seeking professionally qualified match for Sikh Khatri Oct 84, 5’5” US citizen MS working. divorce short term issuesless. Parents retired Govt. official. Working boy in US preferred whatsapp +917888508778

