Grooms Wanted

AHLUWALIA
CL23040965
Looking Gursikh and Business/ NRI match for very fair and beautiful Ahluwalia girl 5'-7", DOB 18.08.1995 from Jaipur. Postgraduate with International Business Management from London. US visa holder. Family owns logistics business. Reach at 98290-20828 or [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23040091
Professionally qualified unmarried match for 1975, 5'-7", BAMS, Doctor girl. Prefer NRI. 9815087722.
BRAHMIN
CL23040763
Vegetarian & teetotaler SM4 Jan 1990, 5'-3", Brahmin girl, M.Com, NET, Assistant Professor in Jalandhar. 9876215115.
BRAHMIN
CL23041824
Suitable vegetarian, teetotaler, match for Sarswat Brahmin Post- Graduate girl, 5'-4" 16.03.1989, TGT Teacher Haryana Govt. Preferred Tricity. WhatsApp: 94639-61713.
DIVORCEE
CL23040303
Suitable match for 1981 born, Australian PR, 5'-5", slim girl, previously short marriage, issueless divorcee. Preferred groom in Australia with PR/citizen. Please respond with details. Mobile No. 98154-76571.
DIVORCEE
CL23040625
Match for Mazhabi Sikh girl from Mohali, 1990, 5'-3", issueless legal divorcee, MBBS, Ex. Defence Officer, presently posted in Punjab Govt. Father Govt. Officer, Mother teacher. One sibling. Caste and religion no bar. M.No. 84270-02098.
DIVORCEE
CL23042066
Match for Sikh Khatri issueless divorcee girl, 1982 born, 5', Govt. Teacher in Ludhiana, IELTS, PTE cleared. Caste no bar. NRI or interested to settle abroad match. Contact: 94171-51905, 83601-36685.
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL23041412
Indian Forest Service Brahmin Sikh girl 5'-8"/ Dec. 1989, looking for suitable match. 98883-37297
JAT SIKH
CL23037665
Qualified match in USA for Jatt Sikh girl 30 yrs, 5'-5", MS from USA, working as Software Engineer in California, USA. Please send biodata on WhatsApp 91-8699952186.
JAT SIKH
CL23040667
Wanted tall turbaned Jatsikh Doctor/Dentist/professional/businessman groom, for 13 Feb 1992 born, Height 5'5" Daughter; BDS(Pb), MPH(USA), awaiting admission to DDS in USA. Father retired Colonel Indian Army. Mother MA BEd homemaker. Send bio, photos to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23040095
Seeking well settled match for beautiful, slim Jat Sikh divorced girl, 08.04.1990, 5'-4", B.Pharmacy, working in PGI Chandigarh. NRI welcome. Contact: 8968756634.
JAT SIKH
CL23040484
Jat Sikh Engineer/Scientist/Doctor/Student groom employed/studying in USA for 27/5'-7", Ph.D. Computer Science from US University, working in USA. +91-89682-64517, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23040805
Professionally qualified Jat Sikh preferably Medico/Non-Medico match for well-cultured, beautiful Punjabi Jat Sikh Doctor girl, 5'-5", 1993 born, joining job in USA after completing Medical training (residency/fellowship) in USA. Graduated (MBBS) from India. Well connected respectable Doctor family. Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23041306
Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl 27 yrs. old, US Citizen, MD, doing residency. US Citizen preferred. Contact: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23041357
Suitable match for Canada PR, Jat Sikh beautiful girl, Sept 1995 born, 5'-8", Registered Nurse. Father Gazetted officer in Punjab Police. Seeks well settled boy from US or Canada. Contact: 7888846872.
JAT SIKH
CL23041910
Jat Sikh Khaira Canada PR, 1992, 5'-4½", M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed. School teacher in Canada. Parents Class-I. Required Canadian or well educated Indian boy. 9417113518.
JAT SIKH
CL23042111
Qualified match in Canada/US for Jat Sikh girl 29, 5'-3", M.Tech from Canada University, working as Consultant in a leading financial Institution in Toronto, Handsome package. Send biodata and pics @ WhatsApp 91-9205402336
JAT SIKH
CL23042166
Professionally Qualified good looking, Decent match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 5'-7", Born June 1994, MS (Computer Science) from Canada and working as Senior Account Manager in Vancouver. Marriage bureau please excuse. Whatsapp bio-data & recent photos:-+91-9416082487.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23040228
Chandigarh based Khatri Arora Multinational working girl, B.Tech., 5', 29.05.90, 1:05 a.m. Kanpur. 98115-08617.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23042366
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri Manglik girl, M.Tech. CSE (IIITD), 29/5', working reputed MNC Bangalore, Package 26 LPA. Contact 80540-57524.
NRI
CL23037738
Wanted well settled boy under 36 years in Canada for Punjabi 33 years old, 5'-3", fair, beautiful Canada PR divorcee PQ girl (short marriage), affluent family WhatsApp: 93125-00299.
NRI
CL23040070
IT professional match for Hindu Punjabi issueless divorcee B.Tech Jan 89, 5’-3”, working Sydney, ready relocate. Businessman/bureau excuse. 99917-39904.
NRI
CL23040660
High Status Doctors' family of Ambala seeks status US working professional/ US PR holder match for their beautiful Sehgal Hindu girl 28, 5'-6", B.Tech (India), MS (US). Presently working USA. 98965-08005.
NRI
CL23041501
Brahmin Girl, M.Sc., B.Ed., on work permit in Canada, 1992 born, height 5'6" Looking for suitable match, preferably in Ontario Canada. WhatsApp +9170092-28288.
RAJPUT
CL23041062
Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com, 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, Marriage bureau excuse.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23040223
Suitable match for beautiful Ramgarhia girl, 1997/5'-3", B.Pharma, PharmaD, working as specialist in Max Hospital. Gotra Bansal. Contact 94179-93810.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23040742
Doctor/IAS/IPS match from affluent family for beautiful Sikh Ramgarhia girl, 5'-6", 1992, MD Radio. Contact: 9417202064.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23042236
Suitable qualified match for beautiful Ramgarhia, Australia PR girl, January 1990, 5'-4", BDS from India, Sr. Scientist in Medical field Australia. Preference to Australia settled or from Chandigarh, Mohali or Doaba region. WhatsApp +91-98777-21378
SAINI
CL23041944
Father is a well established Sikh Saini Businessman of Surat (Gujarat). Seeks well settled match for his daughter 25-02-1998, 5ft 4 inch, B.Com, MBA (Finance). Ancestral Village Urapar District Nawashaher. Upper Caste welcome. Contact: 9426189283.
SAINI
CL23041740
Looking for a suitable boy for 28 years old, height 5'-1", Saini Sikh girl, British citizen, working as a Senior billing Analyst. Looking for professional boy, who will be willing to move to the U.K. Interested person must send pictures and full biodata on +447588578569.
SIKH
CL23040662
Suitable match for Assistant Professor regular, Ph.D, PU educated, Ramdasia Sikh girl. No bars. 5'-5", 1990. 9463616596.
SIKH
CL23041211
Beautiful Walia Sikh girl, July 1996, 5'-5", B.Com., LLB, LLM, working as LR in High Court. Father and brother Advocates. Tricity preferred. Caste no bar. 98724-68230.
SIKH
CL23042060
Looking decent match for Ramdasia Sikh (Julaha caste) girl, permanent resident Canada, 1997 born, 5'-6", slim, smart, Canadian educated, working full time. Whole family PR. One elder brother married. Seeks well educated smart boy settled in Surrey or nearby cities around Surrey. Respond with photo and details. Email: [email protected]
SIKH ARORA
CL23038683
PQM for Bhatia Gursikh girl 32/5'-6", B.Tech. (India), MS. Supply chain Management (England) working in USA. Contact: 78887-20637, 99880-08355 (WhatsApp). Email: [email protected]
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23041826
Well settled educated match for beautiful (Reen) girl, December-1991, 5'-3", M.Com, CA Inter, UGC NET, B.Ed, private school teacher. NT & ND Sikh boy preferred. 9501206364.
WIDOW
CL23042215
Suitable match for Brahmin widow girl with 9 yrs old son October 1985 born, Govt. Teacher in Distt. Mohali (Preferred Tricity). Mob. 70159-45192.
