Grooms Wanted

AHLUWALIA

CL23040965

Looking Gursikh and Business/ NRI match for very fair and beautiful Ahluwalia girl 5'-7", DOB 18.08.1995 from Jaipur. Postgraduate with International Business Management from London. US visa holder. Family owns logistics business. Reach at 98290-20828 or [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23040091

Professionally qualified unmarried match for 1975, 5'-7", BAMS, Doctor girl. Prefer NRI. 9815087722.

BRAHMIN

CL23040763

Vegetarian & teetotaler SM4 Jan 1990, 5'-3", Brahmin girl, M.Com, NET, Assistant Professor in Jalandhar. 9876215115.

BRAHMIN

CL23041824

Suitable vegetarian, teetotaler, match for Sarswat Brahmin Post- Graduate girl, 5'-4" 16.03.1989, TGT Teacher Haryana Govt. Preferred Tricity. WhatsApp: 94639-61713.

DIVORCEE

CL23040303

Suitable match for 1981 born, Australian PR, 5'-5", slim girl, previously short marriage, issueless divorcee. Preferred groom in Australia with PR/citizen. Please respond with details. Mobile No. 98154-76571.

DIVORCEE

CL23040625

Match for Mazhabi Sikh girl from Mohali, 1990, 5'-3", issueless legal divorcee, MBBS, Ex. Defence Officer, presently posted in Punjab Govt. Father Govt. Officer, Mother teacher. One sibling. Caste and religion no bar. M.No. 84270-02098.

DIVORCEE

CL23042066

Match for Sikh Khatri issueless divorcee girl, 1982 born, 5', Govt. Teacher in Ludhiana, IELTS, PTE cleared. Caste no bar. NRI or interested to settle abroad match. Contact: 94171-51905, 83601-36685.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL23041412

Indian Forest Service Brahmin Sikh girl 5'-8"/ Dec. 1989, looking for suitable match. 98883-37297

JAT SIKH

CL23037665

Qualified match in USA for Jatt Sikh girl 30 yrs, 5'-5", MS from USA, working as Software Engineer in California, USA. Please send biodata on WhatsApp 91-8699952186.

JAT SIKH

CL23040667

Wanted tall turbaned Jatsikh Doctor/Dentist/professional/businessman groom, for 13 Feb 1992 born, Height 5'5" Daughter; BDS(Pb), MPH(USA), awaiting admission to DDS in USA. Father retired Colonel Indian Army. Mother MA BEd homemaker. Send bio, photos to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23040095

Seeking well settled match for beautiful, slim Jat Sikh divorced girl, 08.04.1990, 5'-4", B.Pharmacy, working in PGI Chandigarh. NRI welcome. Contact: 8968756634.

JAT SIKH

CL23040484

Jat Sikh Engineer/Scientist/Doctor/Student groom employed/studying in USA for 27/5'-7", Ph.D. Computer Science from US University, working in USA. +91-89682-64517, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23040805

Professionally qualified Jat Sikh preferably Medico/Non-Medico match for well-cultured, beautiful Punjabi Jat Sikh Doctor girl, 5'-5", 1993 born, joining job in USA after completing Medical training (residency/fellowship) in USA. Graduated (MBBS) from India. Well connected respectable Doctor family. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23041306

Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl 27 yrs. old, US Citizen, MD, doing residency. US Citizen preferred. Contact: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23041357

Suitable match for Canada PR, Jat Sikh beautiful girl, Sept 1995 born, 5'-8", Registered Nurse. Father Gazetted officer in Punjab Police. Seeks well settled boy from US or Canada. Contact: 7888846872.

JAT SIKH

CL23041910

Jat Sikh Khaira Canada PR, 1992, 5'-4½", M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed. School teacher in Canada. Parents Class-I. Required Canadian or well educated Indian boy. 9417113518.

JAT SIKH

CL23042111

Qualified match in Canada/US for Jat Sikh girl 29, 5'-3", M.Tech from Canada University, working as Consultant in a leading financial Institution in Toronto, Handsome package. Send biodata and pics @ WhatsApp 91-9205402336

JAT SIKH

CL23042166

Professionally Qualified good looking, Decent match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 5'-7", Born June 1994, MS (Computer Science) from Canada and working as Senior Account Manager in Vancouver. Marriage bureau please excuse. Whatsapp bio-data & recent photos:-+91-9416082487.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23040228

Chandigarh based Khatri Arora Multinational working girl, B.Tech., 5', 29.05.90, 1:05 a.m. Kanpur. 98115-08617.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23042366

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri Manglik girl, M.Tech. CSE (IIITD), 29/5', working reputed MNC Bangalore, Package 26 LPA. Contact 80540-57524.

NRI

CL23037738

Wanted well settled boy under 36 years in Canada for Punjabi 33 years old, 5'-3", fair, beautiful Canada PR divorcee PQ girl (short marriage), affluent family WhatsApp: 93125-00299.

NRI

CL23040070

IT professional match for Hindu Punjabi issueless divorcee B.Tech Jan 89, 5’-3”, working Sydney, ready relocate. Businessman/bureau excuse. 99917-39904.

NRI

CL23040660

High Status Doctors' family of Ambala seeks status US working professional/ US PR holder match for their beautiful Sehgal Hindu girl 28, 5'-6", B.Tech (India), MS (US). Presently working USA. 98965-08005.

NRI

CL23041501

Brahmin Girl, M.Sc., B.Ed., on work permit in Canada, 1992 born, height 5'6" Looking for suitable match, preferably in Ontario Canada. WhatsApp +9170092-28288.

RAJPUT

CL23041062

Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com, 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, Marriage bureau excuse.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23040223

Suitable match for beautiful Ramgarhia girl, 1997/5'-3", B.Pharma, PharmaD, working as specialist in Max Hospital. Gotra Bansal. Contact 94179-93810.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23040742

Doctor/IAS/IPS match from affluent family for beautiful Sikh Ramgarhia girl, 5'-6", 1992, MD Radio. Contact: 9417202064.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23042236

Suitable qualified match for beautiful Ramgarhia, Australia PR girl, January 1990, 5'-4", BDS from India, Sr. Scientist in Medical field Australia. Preference to Australia settled or from Chandigarh, Mohali or Doaba region. WhatsApp +91-98777-21378

SAINI

CL23041944

Father is a well established Sikh Saini Businessman of Surat (Gujarat). Seeks well settled match for his daughter 25-02-1998, 5ft 4 inch, B.Com, MBA (Finance). Ancestral Village Urapar District Nawashaher. Upper Caste welcome. Contact: 9426189283.

SAINI

CL23041740

Looking for a suitable boy for 28 years old, height 5'-1", Saini Sikh girl, British citizen, working as a Senior billing Analyst. Looking for professional boy, who will be willing to move to the U.K. Interested person must send pictures and full biodata on +447588578569.

SIKH

CL23040662

Suitable match for Assistant Professor regular, Ph.D, PU educated, Ramdasia Sikh girl. No bars. 5'-5", 1990. 9463616596.

SIKH

CL23041211

Beautiful Walia Sikh girl, July 1996, 5'-5", B.Com., LLB, LLM, working as LR in High Court. Father and brother Advocates. Tricity preferred. Caste no bar. 98724-68230.

SIKH

CL23042060

Looking decent match for Ramdasia Sikh (Julaha caste) girl, permanent resident Canada, 1997 born, 5'-6", slim, smart, Canadian educated, working full time. Whole family PR. One elder brother married. Seeks well educated smart boy settled in Surrey or nearby cities around Surrey. Respond with photo and details. Email: [email protected]

SIKH ARORA

CL23038683

PQM for Bhatia Gursikh girl 32/5'-6", B.Tech. (India), MS. Supply chain Management (England) working in USA. Contact: 78887-20637, 99880-08355 (WhatsApp). Email: [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23041826

Well settled educated match for beautiful (Reen) girl, December-1991, 5'-3", M.Com, CA Inter, UGC NET, B.Ed, private school teacher. NT & ND Sikh boy preferred. 9501206364.

WIDOW

CL23042215

Suitable match for Brahmin widow girl with 9 yrs old son October 1985 born, Govt. Teacher in Distt. Mohali (Preferred Tricity). Mob. 70159-45192.

#England #London