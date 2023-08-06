Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23042773

Canadian PR slim, tall, Convent educated Goel girl 24 August 1994, 09:25 am, Ambala, 5'-6", B.Tech (EC), Working IT company in Tronto. Required well settled Aggarwal boy from Tronto/ Canada. Contact 0171-2661336, 94165-40999.

AGGARWAL

CL23042884

Seeking handsome and well-educated boy for our beautiful and slim daughter settled in and citizen of USA. Born in Jalandhar 11/04/1987, 5?3 height. Working as electrical engineer at high position in government job. Please send complete bio-data and pictures to +13475360306.

AGGARWAL

CL23044445

Aggarwal, beautiful, slim, smart, 29 yrs, 5'-3", Non-Manglik, Patiala born, B.Com hons Delhi University, CA girl, working in big four firm Gurgaon, parents both Doctors, seek a tall handsome B.Tech, MBA/CA MBA/CA boy working in Gurgaon or other Metro City, from Aggarwal, Sharma and Hindu Khatri. 98550-56356.

BRAHMIN

CL23042673

Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin girl 18.10.96, 5'-3", BE (IT). Contact 75887-58710.

BRAHMIN

CL23044453

Match for Himachali Brahmin girl 32, 5'-2", pursuing post Doctoral in Chemistry in Seoul. Ready to relocate 078760-23231. [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23044629

Hindu groom wanted for a Punjabi Brahmin NZ born n raised girl, now living in Australia. Born Oct 1986 looks younger, height 5'-2", Pharmacist. Pref. educated boy already living in Australia/NZ. Contact E-mail: [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23044649

Match for Manglik beautiful Saraswat Brahmin Canada PR girl 1992, 5'-7", B.Tech (CS) Manager in Walmart Canada. Well qualified handsome boy preferred. Early marriage. WhatsApp: 98784-77697.

BRAHMIN

CL23044716

Suitable vegetarian, teetotaler match for Sarswat Brahmin Postgraduate girl 16.03.1989, 5'-4", 11:04 am, Chandigarh, TGT Teacher Haryana Govt. Tricity preferred. Bureau excuse. Send biodata with photo. WhatsApp: 94639-61713.

DIVORCEE

CL23043840

Looking for Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl 1986/ height 5'-9'', MBA, divorcee, Having Eight year old daughter, Upper caste no bar. 99880-56741.

DIVORCEE

CL23044679

Required Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1", slim, fair, divorcee, BDS girl. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23044012

Medico turbaned sikh match for Arora Gursikh girl 1994 5' BDS INBDE awaiting DDS admission in USA.7347557553

JAT SIKH

CL23040667

Wanted tall turbaned Jatsikh Doctor/Dentist/professional/businessman groom, for 13 Feb 1992 born, Height 5'5" Daughter; BDS(Pb), MPH(USA), awaiting admission to DDS in USA. Father retired Colonel Indian Army. Mother MA BEd homemaker. Send bio, photos to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23041306

Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl 27 yrs. old, US Citizen, MD, doing residency. US Citizen preferred. Contact: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23042564

Seeking a highly qualified match, preferably a Doctor, for charming, 26 years old, 5'-6½" tall with exceptional beauty and a fair complexion. Pursing first year of Internal Medicine Residing in the USA. She holds a Green card and hails from respected family. Interested families may share Biodata and Pics on Whatsapp. 79735-47846 (No Calls).

JAT SIKH

CL23042696

Medico match for Jatt Sikh Sidhu girl sept 1986 , 5?9? MBBS , MS-ENT, MHA , own practice in Delhi 9555655555

JAT SIKH

CL23042776

Match for beautiful, slim, fair, Jat Sikh girl born Dec.1993, 5'-4", B.Tech. (Electronics) employed in Center Govt. seeking for Jat Sikh, well educated, teetotaller Centre Govt. Employee boy. Contact No. 98159-01176, Email- [email protected], Send bio data and latest photo.

JAT SIKH

CL23042877

Jatt Sikh girl 1996/ 5'-6", B.Tech (CSE), Senior Software Developer. Required Gursikh pure vegetarian Canada PR boy in IT field. 73411-92339.

JAT SIKH

CL23043395

Jat Sikh professionally qualified match for Australian citizen Jat Sikh girl, 5'-9" tall, 1987 born., B.Com. 7087033732. Email:[email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23043642

Well settled US based family seek professional Jatt Sikh match for 1980 born, 5'-5", beautiful, slim, never married, highly educated Canadian citizen daughter, working as a Professor in USA. Please send recent photos and bio-data at [email protected] or +1-95228-89159.

JAT SIKH

CL23044309

Jatt family 5'-7½", fair, slim girl, 30, CPA, Chartered Accountant by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom from US/Canada. WhatsApp- 98712-49222.

JAT SIKH

CL23044439

Match for Jatt Sikh vegetarian US citizen girl. Graduation in business Administration from USA. 5'-1", born in India December 1982. Only from California match contact. WhatsApp: 98725-06444.

JAT SIKH

CL23044584

USA settled 38 year old beautiful Jat Sikh girl MBA working in MNC looking for qualified professional working/ settled in USA. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: +91-73473-85987, Email: [email protected]

KAMBOJ

CL23043041

Suitable match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA 1977, 5'-7",15 LPA. SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23042870

Suitable match for Arora/Khatri, 28 years, 5”-1’ girl from Mohali, Masters in Engineering, TR (Australia) . Caste no bar. Boy working in Australia preferably PR holder should contact on: 9872026257.

MANGLIK

CL23042885

Match for Manglik Nai Girl, M.sc B.ed, 1987 born, Working as Software Engineer in Mohali. Contact 9465483233

MANGLIK

CL23044564

Suitable match for Nai (NP) beautiful, Manglik girl, Aug. 1987 born, 5'-3", MA, B.Ed. PGDCA, Private school teacher, Jalandhar. Contact: 8699494999.

NRI

CL23042868

Suitable match for Arora/Khatri, 28 years, 5”-1’ girl from Mohali, Masters in Engineering, TR (Australia). Caste no bar. Boy working in Australia preferably PR holder should contact on: 9872026257.

NRI

CL23042883

Seeking professionally qualified, settled, never married boy from educated family, preferably Canadian citizen match for Nai Sikh girl, 34, 153cm. Girl raised, educated, and settled in Canada. MN, Government job and six figure salary. Family well respected & educated. Contact WhatsApp 1-403-849-2431 with biodata & picture

NRI

CL23043757

Match for Hindu Khatri girl 1996/ 5'-2'', Post Graduate (Canada), Work permit Ontario. Contact 9915557746.

NRI

CL23043764

Decent match for Jat Sikh US citizen August 1995, 5’-6”, very beautiful, Chandigarh born & Graduated, MBA from Callifornia working with reputed company having good salary package, only Callifornia-based US citizen/Green Card holder from reputed well-settled family having good family values need to correspond. General caste no bar. Email biodata with latest pics at: [email protected]

NRI

CL23044237

Suitable match preferably PR Canada / work permit for Dhiman Ramgarhia beautiful girl, August 1989, 5'-2", MBA, PR Canada. Placed in Managerial Cadre. Girl visiting India next week. 90414-89956, 70093-81449.

RAJPUT

CL23043052

Professionally qualified suitable match for Rajput girl 5'-2", 4 July 1996, 3:30 am, Chandigarh, MBA, MNC. 88472-69679.

RAJPUT

CL23043113

Suitable match for Rajput girl, M.Tech (I.T), 4 Sept 1988, 12.40 pm, 5'-2", Pathankot. Working (MNC) Chandigarh. 9988152935, 9530647477.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23043159

Canadian PR Manglik Ramgarhia divorcee issueless girl 1987 born, 5'-5", M.Pharma. Only Citizen/ PR consider. 98145-31822.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23044238

Suitable match preferably PR Canada / work permit for Dhiman Ramgarhia beautiful girl, August 1989, 5'-2", MBA, PR Canada. Placed in Managerial Cadre. Girl visiting India next week. 90414-89956, 70093-81449.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23044344

Seeking well settled educated match for 28 year, 5'-6" slim, beautiful Ramgarhia Convent educated girl, born & brought up in Chandigarh, B.tech from Thapar University, presently pursuing Masters in Business Analytics in University of British Columbia. Father retd. Group-A officer from Punjab Govt., Mother Professor in Punjab University, Chandigarh. 98761-85014.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23033834

PQM for Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver), 5'-5", slim, fair girl, 12.12.1990, 03:48 am, Nangal Dam, working with IT Company as a Software Engineer. Preferred Ropar, Mohali & Chandigarh. WhatsApp/Call: 9877321349, 9876092670.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23044379

Seeking professionally qualified match preferably Engineer from Canada/ USA for 5'-3", Dec. 89, SC Ad-dharmi, M.Sc. Biotech, 7 years experience in India/ currently in Canada on work permit. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 95923-63616.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23044402

SM4 Ramdasia Sikh girl, Dec. 92, 5'-2", Dental Surgeon. Prefer Medical/Non-medical/officer 1, pure veg/ Radha Soami family, Doaba area. Upper caste no bar. 9815316143, 9872128284.

SIKH ARORA

CL23038683

PQM for Bhatia Gursikh girl 32/5'-6", B.Tech. (India), MS. Supply chain Management (England) working in USA. Contact: 78887-20637, 99880-08355 (WhatsApp). Email: [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI

CL23043093

SM4 Canada PR, Sikh Khatri, MBA girl, 1990, 5'-4". Bank employee. 99144-52244

SIKH KHATRI

CL23044602

Professionally qualified match for Khatri Sikh girl, Sept.1993 born/5’-2”, B.Tech, working as Officer in nationalized bank. Contact: 97795-84366

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23044355

Match for slim fair beautiful 1985, 5'-2", MCA (IT), Gursikh, NT, ND match. Well settled family at Mohali. Whatsapp: 81460-15629.

#Ambala #Canada