Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23046760

Manglik Bansal Girl, 25.11.1992, Chandigarh, 10:45am, 5'3", B.Tech, Working in Bosch Bangalore, Handsome package, 9872721969

BRAHMIN

CL23044949

Status family educated and professionally settled match from Tricity invited for beautiful Brahmin LLM Advocate girl, 1985, Chandigarh, 5’-3”, WhatsApp biodata photographs- 81469-40432.

BRAHMIN

CL23046091

Suitable match for Brahmin girl, 5'-4", 17.10.1995, Working Class-1 Officer, IES in Delhi. Family settled in Chandigarh. Seeking teetotaler boy. Working preferably in Delhi. Whatsapp No:-94170-59355, 98888-69355.

BRAHMIN

CL23046697

Suitable match for manglik Hindu Saraswat Brahmin Canadian PR girl 09.11.1995, 5'-1 Chandigarh. Please excuse marriage brokers. Contact via email at [email protected]

DIVORCEE

CL23046586

Qualified match for 89 born, 5’-2”, qualified girl, Canadian citizen, short term marriage. Contact +17783224300.

DIVORCEE

CL23046737

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin beautiful 1988 born, 5'-3" girl, legally divorced, short marriage. Business family preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Upper caste welcome. 94173-30211.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23046879

MBBS/ DM/ MCH/ MS/ PCS(J)/ PCS Executive (Punjab) leval, Match for MD Pharmacology, SC girl, 1988, 5'-5", SR. Govt. Hospital. P hone:-94174-92642, 77195- 50371.

JAT SIKH

CL23041306

Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl 27 yrs. old, US Citizen, MD, doing residency. US Citizen preferred. Contact: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23045092

NRI/Indian planning to settle abroad match for 33, 5’-3” girl, UK visa approved. Early marriage preferred Caste Jatt 9779001467.

JAT SIKH

CL23045384

Suitable match for Canada PR beautiful Jatt Sikh girl, June 1992, 5'-3", M.Sc. IT (Chandigarh) and information Technology business analysis (Canada), Federal Govt. job in Canada Revenue Agency (BC); looking for well qualified Jat Sikh boy from Canada / India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 99880-45698.

JAT SIKH

CL23045451

Well placed Jat Sikh match for a beautiful August 96, 5'-3", girl from a reputed family of Punjab. Graduation from UK, Masters from Australia, presently working in Australia. WhatsApp: 99151-73719.

JAT SIKH

CL23046763

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", MSc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH

CL23046844

Seeking Jat Sikh Doctor match for highly educated, beautiful USA citizen 5'-7", 28 year old Jat Sikh girl, currently completing Medical College in USA. Family well settled in USA. Please respond with recent pictures, biodata and Phone Number via WhatsApp +1341-214-9582.

JAT SIKH

CL23046861

Match for Jatt Sikh vegetarian US Citizen girl, Graduation in Business Administration from USA. 5'-1", born in India December 1982. Only from California match contact. WhatsApp: 98725-06444.

JAT SIKH

CL23046866

Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh convent educated girl, M.Pharma, 5'-5", Dec. 87, working in MNC Mohali, package 12+ Lakh. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only. 98767-16867.

JAT SIKH

CL23047023

Suitable match for 30 years old Jatt Sikh Canadian PR girl, Self employed (Immigration Consultant) Brampton. Required NCA Candidate willing to appear for Canadian bar or owns a business or practicing medicine. Ph: +1-437-553-7792, 9915700909.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23045836

Match for Sep 1994 Born 5'2 girl practicing naturopath. Own health & wellness center in Sec-15 Pkl. Preferred Pkl/Chd Groom /family #9810534061

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23046845

SM4 Hindu Arora Central Govt. employed girl, 30, 5', Chandigarh family. Tricity preferred. 90180-60000, 62804-04480.

MAHAJAN

CL23047143

Gurdaspur & Gurgaon based High Status family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl,5'-3",29, 30 LPA working in Gurgaon, Permanent Work from Home. Contact : 9971110950

NRI

CL23045242

Professionally qualified match for Sikh Rajput beautiful girl, 5'-3",1997 born, M.Tech. from Canada. PR Canada. Working as Analyst at Vancouver. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Father Class-1 Officer. Well educated settled boy in Canada preferred. Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 90413-00045.

NRI

CL23033118

Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 38/5'-5", registered Nurse London, package £40000. Divorced, no issue, boy should be near London area. [email protected]

NRI

CL23046363

Match for Canadian Citizen beautiful girl 31, 5'-3" MS Software, working high position, Ramgarhia, Caste no bar. (+14375180636) [email protected]

NRI

CL23046424

Decent Match for Jat Sikh US citizen August 1995, 5’-5", Chandigarh born & Graduated, MBA from California, working with reputed Company having good salary package. Only California-based US citizen/Greencard holder from reputed well-settled family having good family values need to correspond. General caste no bar. Email bio-data with latest pics at: [email protected]

NRI

CL23046535

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl B.Tech. (IT), Canada PR, Software Engineer, Dec. 1990/5'-6". Tricity and Doaba preferred. Mobile 70329-21052.

NRI

CL23046579

Qualified match for 89 born, 5’-2”, qualified girl, Canadian citizen, short term marriage. Contact +17783224300.

NRI

CL23046636

Canadian citizen, March 1988/ 5'-3", beautiful, MBBS Doctor Jatt Sikh girl, done 2 years Residency Training from US, currently working in Canada. Looking for Engineer/ Doctor match from US/ Canada. Contact: 98762-37464, Send biodata-WhatsApp: 98553-53087.

NRI

CL23047100

Doctor/Businessman/Professionally qualified PR Canada settled match for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-7", 1993, M.Tech.,P R Canada. 82890-07235. Email: [email protected]

RAJPUT

CL23045798

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.

RAJPUT

CL23046020

Rana convent educated, MA, B.Ed, 1996, 5'-4", Canada PR girl, looking for Canada PR/ USA boy from Tricity. 98771-45363.

RAJPUT

CL23047130

Suitable match for 29 years old Rajput girl, MBA, LLB, HR professional in Mohali. Tricity preferred. 98142-44642.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23044867

Seeking well settled handsome match for 03.11.1991 born, 5'-3" fair and slim Hindu vegetarian Dhiman girl, B.Tech., Software Engineer. Father Contractor in Chandigarh. Send photo and biodata @ 94653-42250, 98887-42500.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23044872

Jalandhar based beautiful girl, 1994, 5'-4", M.Tech, Manager Govt bank, vegetarian family. Few days divorced. Caste no bar. 9988486548, 7696257715.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23045871

Match for Govt. Officer (SDE), Adharmi 1986/5'-3" girl. Tricity preferred. 98775-88194.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23046863

Sikh Ravidasia girl, 10.06.1990, B.Com, M.Com, PGDCA, seeks Canada, America, Australia and Newzealand or any country matrimonial proposal. elder sister- America citizen, brother Government service, father retired, Ludhiana. 84274-70166.

SIKH

CL23045524

Suitable match for slim, beautiful, educated Sikh Ahluwalia girl, May 1993, 5’-2". Working in MNC, work from home. Preferred Tricity / NRI (Australia or New Zealand only). Well settled family in Mohali. WhatsApp no. 95010-05063

SIKH

CL23046152

Highly qualified / settled match for Asst. Professor, Ph.D, 5'-3", 1991, Ramdasia Sikh girl. No bars. 94636-16596.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23046504

Looking for Canadian PR/Citizen Sikh Turban Guy for 92 born, 5'-3½", Canadian PR Tonk-khastriya girl. Please send biodata and picture E-mail: [email protected]

