Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL23049011
Professionally qualified match for Chandigarh based Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian BDS Doctor 27/163 cms. Well settled family. Whatsapp 79866-69399.

BRAHMIN
CL23049099
Match for Manglik beautiful Saraswat Brahmin Canada PR girl, 1992, 5’-7”, B.Tech. (CS) Manager in Walmart Canada. Well qualified handsome boy preferred. Early marriage. WhatsApp 98784-77697.

DIVORCEE
CL23043840
Looking for Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin beautiful  girl 1986/ height 5'-9'', MBA, divorcee, Having Eight year old daughter, Upper caste no bar. 99880-56741.

DIVORCEE
CL23047660
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri girl, Feb. 1988, Chandigarh, 5'-3", fair complexion, M.Sc. (Hons), working in MNC at Banglore. Issueless divorcee (Short marriage). Contact 98782-22815.

DIVORCEE
CL23049292
Qualified match for 13.9.1989, 5:55 am, Chandigarh, 5’-2”, qualified girl, Canadian citizen, short term marriage. Contact after matching kundli. +17783224300.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23047990
Suitable match for  BDS, MBA, Ad-Dharmi, fair girl, 5'-6", 1992 born. Working in reputed private hospital. Tricity preferred. Whatsapp: 94785-55541.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23049276
Suitable match for 5'-10" Khatri convent educated. 28 years slim fair beautiful B.Tech. (IIT) M.S. (USA) working. Slight hearing problem vegetarian spiritual girl. Email: [email protected]

JAT
CL23047245
Match for Haryanvi Jat beautiful girl, 5'-4", 1992, B.Tech. Electronics & Communication, Working  BELL as Engineer (Contract). Family well settled in Pinjore (Panchkula), Package 6 lac. 94162-70513, 99966-11722.

JAT
CL23049008
Suitable match for Jat Sikh slim beautiful girl, 5'-5', 04.12.1995, B.Pharmacy, pursuing MBA in North Eastern University, Torronto, Master in Science. Well settled PR Canada Jat Sikh/ tricity/ Patiala/ Ludhiana boy preferred. Contact: 98722-13116. Time:5- 6pm.

JAT SIKH
CL23046763
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", MSc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH
CL23047544
Seeking Jat Sikh Doctor match for highly educated, beautiful USA citizen, 5'-7", 28 year old Jat Sikh girl, currently completing Medical College in USA. Family well settled in USA. Please respond with recent pictures, bio-data and phone number via WhatsApp: +1341-214-9582.

JAT SIKH
CL23047678
H1B Visa/Green Card/US Citizen Software Engineer/Doctor Match for a very beautiful, India born May 1991, Jat Sikh girl, US Citizen, 5'-6”. Masters in Pharmacology, working as Associate Director in #1 Pharma company in USA. Innocently divorced after two months short marriage. Father Voluntarily retired as class 1 Officer Punjab Govt. Only brother working as VP in a US Bank. Interested parties please email family details and boy’s photographs at:  [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23048965
Jatt Family, 5?-7(1/2)?, fair, slim girl, 30, CPA, Chartered Accountant by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom from US/Canada. WhatsApp- 98712-49222

JAT SIKH
CL23049103
Match for Jatt Sikh vegetarian US citizen girl, Graduation in Business Administration from USA. 5'-1", born in India December 1982. Only from California match contact. WhatsApp: 98725-06444.

JAT SIKH
CL23049271
Seeking match for USA born, Jat Sikh, 30, tall, beautiful, Physician in New York. We are an affluent business family in America. Looking for a well settled groom, Jat Sikh business family or professionals. E-mail biodata and photo to [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23049409
She is fitness conscious, 5'-3" height, in her late twenties, a beautiful Jat Sikh girl who is an ambitious entrepreneur residing abroad, is looking for a well settled match. Caste, religion no bar, but a good background is. Write to [email protected]

KHATRI
CL23047567
Tall, Smart and well  qualified boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance  for  5'-6",  Tall, 1988 born, Very slim, Convent educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl  B.Tech in computer and MBA from top universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London. Girl open to  relocation to  USA. Family settled in Chandigarh Whatsapp biodata and photos: 98889-40888.

KHATRI
CL23049065
Suitable match for 25 year Hindu Khatri slim, beautiful girl, 5'-4", MBA. Working as Marketing Head (HR) at Mohali. Preferred Chandigarh/ Mohali/ Panchkula. Contact: 98882-97519.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23047740
Suitable match for vegetarian beautiful Arora working girl, 5'-2",1986, MBA (HR). Father Govt. Officer, Mohali. Tricity working preferred. Contact: 7986565783. Email: [email protected]

MAHAJAN
CL23049303
Suitable match for Mahajan girl 1987 born, (M.Tech. Bio Tech.) Mob # 9596978787, 8082481202.

MISC
CL23047303
Professionally well qualified match for beautiful, never married girl, 5'-5",06.02.1982, Ph.D. Turism Management, NET & JRF clear. Working as Asstt. Professor (Regular) in Central University, Vizlanagaram, Andra Pardesh. Vegetarian family well settled at Kurukshetra,(Haryana). Preferably IAS /IPS/ IFS or eaual to that. Upper caste welcome, simple marriage. Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 94163-01600, 99965-01600.

MISC
CL23048164
Suitable match for Hindu Prajapati girl, 14.11.1992, 6 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-2", M.Sc. Physics, B.Ed. CTET, PSTET qualified. NRI/settled businessman/Govt. employee welcome. Caste no bar. Contact: 8427645152, 8544885778.

MISC
CL23048972
Match for beautiful girl, BE (Computer Science), 31/ 5'-4", Working Multinational Company, Gurgaon. Punjabi boy posted at Gurgaon preferred. Upper cast no bar. Mobile 98144-88787.

NRI
CL23005700
Doctor/BDS/Engineer match for beautiful, Hindu Punjabi Arora girl, 5'-5", April 1994, USA born. Doctor in Pharmacy. Boy living/educated US preferred. Whatsapp: biodata. +1-30366-96659.

NRI
CL23047410
Western Australia, based Sikh parents seek suitable match for their daughter, Australian citizen, 5'-2", 1998, slim, working as Pharmacist. Contact: 0434402479.

NRI
CL23047427
Professionally qualified, attractive, tall JS match for beautiful well educated US citizen girl 83/5'-8". Reply with photo [email protected]

NRI
CL23047534
Tall, Smart and well qualified boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance for 5'-6", Tall, 1988 born, Very Slim, Convent educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl B.Tech. in computer and MBA from top universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London. Girl open to relocation to USA. Family settled in Chandigarh. Whatsapp biodata and photos: 9888940888

NRI
CL23047631
Doctor/ Engineer/ MBA and well settled match required for Canada PR (B.Sc. Nursing) registered LPN Nurse, SC Ad-dharmi, vegetarian, 34 years girl. Educated family. Marriage bureau excuse please. Contact 98159-95066.

NRI
CL23049187
Brahmin girl 26, 5'-6", Masters in Social work from Griffith University, doing white collar job in Australia (TR), looking well educated groom. Send biodata WhatsApp only 80000-09409.

NRI
CL23049263
Qualified match for 13.9.1989, 5:55 am, Chandigarh, 5’-2”, qualified girl, Canadian citizen, short term marriage. Contact after matching kundli. +17783224300.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23048388
Suitable match for Ravidasia (Ad-dharmi) girl, M.Com, 5'-3", August 1993, Govt bank Scale-1 officer. Preferred Govt employee/Officer around Jalandhar. Contact: 9872127785.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23048455
Ad-dharmi divorcee girl, 1982, 5'-4", Govt. teacher. Seeks Govt employee match. Teacher from Doaba preferred. 9781811708.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23049170
Suitable match for Ravidasia manglik girl 10.07.1994, 5'-3", 02:00 pm, M.Com, NET, JRF, Govt Assistant Professor. 94168-28869.

SIKH
CL23047282
Match for IT Engineer, Canadian PR, fair complexion, homely Sikh girl, unmarried, 5'-3", 83 born, unable to conceive. Divorcee or widower with kids also accepted. Contact: +1(647)939-3513 or email:[email protected]

SIKH
CL23047556
Tall, Smart and well  qualified Boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance  for  5'-6",  Tall, 1988 born, Very slim, Convent educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl  B.Tech in computer and MBA from top universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London. Girl open to  relocation to  USA. Family settled in Chandigarh Whatsapp biodata and photos 98889-40888.

SIKH
CL23048128
Parjapat Sikh girl, 1985/5'-2" looks younger, 1,15,000/- p.m., Govt. Doctor (AMO). Well settled family Mohali. 97299-11369, 70870-72063 WhatsApp.

SIKH
CL23049175
Suitable match for Ramgarhia BA, LL.B girl 27/5'-4", practising Lawyer in High Court Chandigarh, preferably match in and around Tricity, upper caste no bar. WhatsApp complete biodata 83603-32668.

SIKH KHATRI
CL23047877
Extremely beautiful, fair, slim, 5'-8", 1995 Khatri Sikh girl, Chandigarh based Gold Medalist, MA, MBA, working in MNC, 6,00000/- per annum. Short marriage annulled. Upper caste welcome. Tricity preferred. Whatsapp: 9872023658.

SIKH LOBANA
CL23047335
Professionally qualified match for Lubana Sikh beautiful girl, 1991 born, 5'-1", B.Tech Software Engineer, package 16 LPA. Preferred Canada/Australia PR or in India (Pb/Chd) IT sector. Caste no bar. Contact: 9876489016.

