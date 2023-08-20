Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
Professionally qualified match for Chandigarh based Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian BDS Doctor 27/163 cms. Well settled family. Whatsapp 79866-69399.
Match for Manglik beautiful Saraswat Brahmin Canada PR girl, 1992, 5’-7”, B.Tech. (CS) Manager in Walmart Canada. Well qualified handsome boy preferred. Early marriage. WhatsApp 98784-77697.
Looking for Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl 1986/ height 5'-9'', MBA, divorcee, Having Eight year old daughter, Upper caste no bar. 99880-56741.
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri girl, Feb. 1988, Chandigarh, 5'-3", fair complexion, M.Sc. (Hons), working in MNC at Banglore. Issueless divorcee (Short marriage). Contact 98782-22815.
Qualified match for 13.9.1989, 5:55 am, Chandigarh, 5’-2”, qualified girl, Canadian citizen, short term marriage. Contact after matching kundli. +17783224300.
Suitable match for BDS, MBA, Ad-Dharmi, fair girl, 5'-6", 1992 born. Working in reputed private hospital. Tricity preferred. Whatsapp: 94785-55541.
Suitable match for 5'-10" Khatri convent educated. 28 years slim fair beautiful B.Tech. (IIT) M.S. (USA) working. Slight hearing problem vegetarian spiritual girl. Email: [email protected]
Match for Haryanvi Jat beautiful girl, 5'-4", 1992, B.Tech. Electronics & Communication, Working BELL as Engineer (Contract). Family well settled in Pinjore (Panchkula), Package 6 lac. 94162-70513, 99966-11722.
Suitable match for Jat Sikh slim beautiful girl, 5'-5', 04.12.1995, B.Pharmacy, pursuing MBA in North Eastern University, Torronto, Master in Science. Well settled PR Canada Jat Sikh/ tricity/ Patiala/ Ludhiana boy preferred. Contact: 98722-13116. Time:5- 6pm.
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", MSc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.
Seeking Jat Sikh Doctor match for highly educated, beautiful USA citizen, 5'-7", 28 year old Jat Sikh girl, currently completing Medical College in USA. Family well settled in USA. Please respond with recent pictures, bio-data and phone number via WhatsApp: +1341-214-9582.
H1B Visa/Green Card/US Citizen Software Engineer/Doctor Match for a very beautiful, India born May 1991, Jat Sikh girl, US Citizen, 5'-6”. Masters in Pharmacology, working as Associate Director in #1 Pharma company in USA. Innocently divorced after two months short marriage. Father Voluntarily retired as class 1 Officer Punjab Govt. Only brother working as VP in a US Bank. Interested parties please email family details and boy’s photographs at: [email protected]
Jatt Family, 5?-7(1/2)?, fair, slim girl, 30, CPA, Chartered Accountant by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom from US/Canada. WhatsApp- 98712-49222
Match for Jatt Sikh vegetarian US citizen girl, Graduation in Business Administration from USA. 5'-1", born in India December 1982. Only from California match contact. WhatsApp: 98725-06444.
Seeking match for USA born, Jat Sikh, 30, tall, beautiful, Physician in New York. We are an affluent business family in America. Looking for a well settled groom, Jat Sikh business family or professionals. E-mail biodata and photo to [email protected]
She is fitness conscious, 5'-3" height, in her late twenties, a beautiful Jat Sikh girl who is an ambitious entrepreneur residing abroad, is looking for a well settled match. Caste, religion no bar, but a good background is. Write to [email protected]
Tall, Smart and well qualified boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance for 5'-6", Tall, 1988 born, Very slim, Convent educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl B.Tech in computer and MBA from top universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London. Girl open to relocation to USA. Family settled in Chandigarh Whatsapp biodata and photos: 98889-40888.
Suitable match for 25 year Hindu Khatri slim, beautiful girl, 5'-4", MBA. Working as Marketing Head (HR) at Mohali. Preferred Chandigarh/ Mohali/ Panchkula. Contact: 98882-97519.
Suitable match for vegetarian beautiful Arora working girl, 5'-2",1986, MBA (HR). Father Govt. Officer, Mohali. Tricity working preferred. Contact: 7986565783. Email: [email protected]
Suitable match for Mahajan girl 1987 born, (M.Tech. Bio Tech.) Mob # 9596978787, 8082481202.
Professionally well qualified match for beautiful, never married girl, 5'-5",06.02.1982, Ph.D. Turism Management, NET & JRF clear. Working as Asstt. Professor (Regular) in Central University, Vizlanagaram, Andra Pardesh. Vegetarian family well settled at Kurukshetra,(Haryana). Preferably IAS /IPS/ IFS or eaual to that. Upper caste welcome, simple marriage. Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 94163-01600, 99965-01600.
Suitable match for Hindu Prajapati girl, 14.11.1992, 6 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-2", M.Sc. Physics, B.Ed. CTET, PSTET qualified. NRI/settled businessman/Govt. employee welcome. Caste no bar. Contact: 8427645152, 8544885778.
Match for beautiful girl, BE (Computer Science), 31/ 5'-4", Working Multinational Company, Gurgaon. Punjabi boy posted at Gurgaon preferred. Upper cast no bar. Mobile 98144-88787.
Doctor/BDS/Engineer match for beautiful, Hindu Punjabi Arora girl, 5'-5", April 1994, USA born. Doctor in Pharmacy. Boy living/educated US preferred. Whatsapp: biodata. +1-30366-96659.
Western Australia, based Sikh parents seek suitable match for their daughter, Australian citizen, 5'-2", 1998, slim, working as Pharmacist. Contact: 0434402479.
Professionally qualified, attractive, tall JS match for beautiful well educated US citizen girl 83/5'-8". Reply with photo [email protected]
Tall, Smart and well qualified boy working in UK / USA preferably in IT / Finance for 5'-6", Tall, 1988 born, Very Slim, Convent educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl B.Tech. in computer and MBA from top universities of India. Presently, Working in Deloitte, London. Girl open to relocation to USA. Family settled in Chandigarh. Whatsapp biodata and photos: 9888940888
Doctor/ Engineer/ MBA and well settled match required for Canada PR (B.Sc. Nursing) registered LPN Nurse, SC Ad-dharmi, vegetarian, 34 years girl. Educated family. Marriage bureau excuse please. Contact 98159-95066.
Brahmin girl 26, 5'-6", Masters in Social work from Griffith University, doing white collar job in Australia (TR), looking well educated groom. Send biodata WhatsApp only 80000-09409.
Suitable match for Ravidasia (Ad-dharmi) girl, M.Com, 5'-3", August 1993, Govt bank Scale-1 officer. Preferred Govt employee/Officer around Jalandhar. Contact: 9872127785.
Ad-dharmi divorcee girl, 1982, 5'-4", Govt. teacher. Seeks Govt employee match. Teacher from Doaba preferred. 9781811708.
Suitable match for Ravidasia manglik girl 10.07.1994, 5'-3", 02:00 pm, M.Com, NET, JRF, Govt Assistant Professor. 94168-28869.
Match for IT Engineer, Canadian PR, fair complexion, homely Sikh girl, unmarried, 5'-3", 83 born, unable to conceive. Divorcee or widower with kids also accepted. Contact: +1(647)939-3513 or email:[email protected]
Parjapat Sikh girl, 1985/5'-2" looks younger, 1,15,000/- p.m., Govt. Doctor (AMO). Well settled family Mohali. 97299-11369, 70870-72063 WhatsApp.
Suitable match for Ramgarhia BA, LL.B girl 27/5'-4", practising Lawyer in High Court Chandigarh, preferably match in and around Tricity, upper caste no bar. WhatsApp complete biodata 83603-32668.
Extremely beautiful, fair, slim, 5'-8", 1995 Khatri Sikh girl, Chandigarh based Gold Medalist, MA, MBA, working in MNC, 6,00000/- per annum. Short marriage annulled. Upper caste welcome. Tricity preferred. Whatsapp: 9872023658.
Professionally qualified match for Lubana Sikh beautiful girl, 1991 born, 5'-1", B.Tech Software Engineer, package 16 LPA. Preferred Canada/Australia PR or in India (Pb/Chd) IT sector. Caste no bar. Contact: 9876489016.
