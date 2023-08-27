Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23049559
Suitable match 5'-6", MBA, Garg girl, 21.5.94, 3:35 am, Chandigarh born, working ICICI, preferably Tricity, Delhi/ NCR settled/ abroad or high status educated businessman. 98880-66704.
BRAHMIN
CL23050598
Suitable match for Beautiful Divorcee(Short marriage), Brahmin girl,5'-2", 15 October 1990, B.Sc. Nursing. Working as Nursing Officer Group-B at PGI, Chandigarh. Well settled family at Zirakpur. Upper caste too welcome. Contact: 93064-83369, 94665-08037.
JAT SIKH
CL23046763
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", MSc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.
JAT SIKH
CL23049271
Seeking match for USA born, Jat Sikh, 30, tall, beautiful, Physician in New York. We are an affluent business family in America. Looking for a well settled groom, Jat Sikh business family or professionals. E-mail biodata and photo to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23049632
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh Sandhu girl March 1989, 5'-5", working as an Educator in an International School, Mohali. Chandigarh based well settled family. Seeks well educated and settled boy. Only Jatt Sikh family preferred. Please respond with detailed profile and pictures at: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23049692
Seeking Jat Sikh Doctor match for highly educated beautiful USA citizen, 5'-7", 28 year old Jat Sikh girl, currently completing Medical College in USA. Family well settled in USA. Please respond with recent pictures, bio-data and phone number via WhatsApp +1341-214-9582.
JAT SIKH
CL23049855
Educated, NRI match for Jat Sikh girl, 1990, 5'-4", BA, Stenography course. 90563-89913.
JAT SIKH
CL23050013
Jatt Sikh beautiful Canada PR girl 1993, 5'-6", Convent educated, B.Tech (CSE) MS (Canada) Software developer in Canada. Parents govt. Job, settled in Mohali. Prefer Canada PR. Send pictures & biodata: 9464008327
JAT SIKH
CL23051185
PQM for PR Canada girl, 1987 born, 5'-3½", BDS, presently in India. Please contact with recent pics and complete biodata at: 98151-01600. Bureau please excuse.
JAT SIKH
CL23051408
Jat Sikh Khaira Canada PR, 1992, 5'-4½", M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed, Maths/Franch teacher in Canada. OCT cleared. Parents Class-I. Required Canadian or educated Indian boy. 9417113518.
JAT SIKH
CL23051420
Never married Jat Sikh professional match preferably from USA for beautiful US citizen girl 5'7"/42 working for Department of Defence pursuing Master in Architecture along with. Email [email protected] WhatsApp +12404297477
JAT SIKH
CL23051712
SM for Jat Sikh b'ful girl, 94 born/ 5'-3", Master in Engg from Canada University. Working as Senior Consultant in a Toronto based firm. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in US/Canada. Share biodata & pics. 84488-31844.
JAT SIKH
CL23051826
Suitable match for IRS Officer, 5ft 5in, extremely fair, beautiful, born 1989, from Defence background. Preferred Services/Doctor. Contact: 98760-68968.
JAT SIKH
CL23051885
Teetotaller, PQM for BDS Jat Sikh girl, Dec. 1992, 5'-3", working in MNC. Tricity preferred. 98766-72065.
KHATRI
CL23050437
Required educated working boy for beautiful Khatri girl, 23.01.1990, 08:25 a.m. Ludhiana, 5'-3", M.Sc. Pharma Chemistry, working in Pharma company. 97806-13500.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23051795
Anshik Manglik girl,10 Dec. 1992, 11:24 am, Ferozpur, 5'-5", B.Tech. Computers, working Delhi, 35 Lakh. Parents Govt Job Faridkot. 86991-11825.
MAHAJAN
CL23051860
Affluent Family from Gurgaon and Gurdaspur, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl,5'-3",29, 30 LPA working in Gurgaon. Only Affluent family may contact 9971110950
NRI
CL23049766
Suitable match for Canadian PR Punjabi Kashyap Rajput unmarried girl, born May 1987/5'-5", MBA, regular service at Toranoto. Whatsapp 70095-58796.
NRI
CL23050494
PQM in US for US Citizen Jat Sikh Brar 1982, 5’-4”, DDS (Dental Doctor), innocently divorced after short marriage. Contact +1 502-909-4840
NRI
CL23050823
Canadian citizen vegetarian Punjabi Brahmin girl 5'-5", Postgraduate, 1980 born, well settled in Canada. Parents retired from Govt service Chandigarh. Email: [email protected], Phone 062849-30847.
NRI
CL23051418
Doctor or professionally qualified Hindu vegetarian non-drinker boy, well settled in USA or Canada for beautiful Arora girl, 5'-5", 26, Working as Dentist in Canada from reputed business family. Whatsapp:-93570-07531.
NRI
CL23051431
Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, working in Newyork City. Contact: +16033069973.
NRI
CL23051650
Match for Jatt Sikh vegetarian US citizen girl, Gradution in Business Administration from USA. 5'-1", born in India December 1982. Only from California match contact. WhatsApp: 98725-06444.
NRI
CL23051661
Arora/Khatri girl 09.12.98, 7:41 pm, 5'-0", MS Computer Engineering from USA, (working USA). Parents Class-1 Officer living Jalandhar. 94635-76600.
RAJPUT
CL23050690
Seeking Canadian match for beautiful 5'5",1993, Kashyap/Kanojia girl, MFA (Fine Arts), working, reputed family. 9466887737
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23049943
Valmiki girl 1987/ 5'-3", Govt. job, Chandigarh Police. 62833-95546, 70093-90459.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23050119
Suitable match for SC beautiful girl, born 1991, 5'-3", Post-graduate. Father Gazetted officer. Seeks handsome, well educated, Govt employee/businessman boy from high profile family. Caste no bar. Contact: 9988009394.
SIKH
CL23050292
Educated match for Sikh girl 37/5’-2”, working in Finance in France (Preference from Europe) Manglik profile. [email protected] 33684768126, 95010-05102.
SIKH
CL23050951
Jat Sikh Defence Officer 1992, 5'-5" from tricity Defence family. Caste no bar. 8079033566
SIKH ARORA
CL23051409
Well qualified compatible match for Sikh Arora, B.Tech, M.S, beautiful girl, Feb 95/ 5’, working at USA. Family well settled in Ludhiana. 62830-43476.
SIKH ARORA
CL23051507
PQM for Bhatia Gursikh girl, 32/ 5'-6", B.Tech. (India), MS. Supply Chain Management (England), working in USA. Contact: 78887-20637, 99880-08355 (WhatsApp), Email: [email protected]
SIKH KHATRI
CL23050035
Professionally qualified match for 88 born, 5'-5", Canadian Citizen Khatri Sikh girl convent educated, CPA and CA. Whatsapp +9198884-84818.
