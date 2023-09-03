Grooms Wanted

ARORA
CL23052421
Well settled educated match for non manglik beautiful, slim Arora girl, 12.07.1995, 06:50 pm, Rampur Bushahr (H.P.), 5'-5", MBA, Deputy Manager in Bank at Mohali. Contact after matching kundli. Tricity preferred. Send latest pictures, biodata. 94595-33324.
BRAHMIN
CL23052074
QM4 two Brahmin girls, 5'-5", Feb. 92 born, Dentist 5-6 LPA and Dec. 95 born, 5'-6", M.Com. B.Ed..Preferred from tricity only. Mob: 80544-17104.
BRAHMIN
CL23052191
Looking for professionally qualified vegetarian teetotaler Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin fair girl for B.Tech. boy 5'7 born June 1995 working as Team Lead in MNC at NOIDA. Father GM in PSU. Please share Biodata, Horoscope at 8595168749.
BRAHMIN
CL23052436
Wanted Hindu boy for fair Mohil Brahmin girl 1979/5'-3", Legal Practitioner, MBA. Caste no bar. Contact at: 95010-94511, [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23052645
Wanted businessman groom for fair, beautiful Graduate Himachali Brahmin 28/5'-4" girl from Business family. Caste no bar. 83601-62221.
DEFENCE
CL23052460
Suitable MD/ MS/ M.Ch/ Army officer match for beautiful, slim, 1987, 5'-4", MBBS, MS Army Major Sikh girl. 88149-21956.
DIVORCEE
CL23052457
Suitable match for issueless girl 1984 born, working as Chief Manager in Govt. Bank. 98784-47848.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23052047
Seeking suitable Allopathic Specialist/ Super-Specialist match for Ravidasia beautiful MD(Medicine) PCMS girl, 5'-6", 35 years, issueless divorce. Please respond with details and recent photographs via WhatsApp to 95177-83813.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23052326
Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23053632
MBBS MD match for Hindu Khatri Doctor girl, 8.10.1992, 19:12, 5'-4", job under Centre Government. Australia Medical Council part one passed. 98729-85432.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23053975
Suitable MD/MS/MDS boy for MD Arora girl 1992 born, 5'-3", teetotaller. Upper middle class family. Contact: 78888-91835.
JAT SIKH
CL23040667
US citizen tall turbaned Jat Sikh Doctor/Dentist/Professional/Businessman match for 13 Feb. 1992/5'-5" girl, BDS (India), MPH (USA), awaiting admission to DDS in USA. Father retired Colonel Indian Army. Mother MA, B.Ed. homemaker. Send biodata, photos: 94659-73979. [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23046763
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", MSc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.
JAT SIKH
CL23049271
Seeking match for USA born, Jat Sikh, 30, tall, beautiful, Physician in New York. We are an affluent business family in America. Looking for a well settled groom, Jat Sikh business family or professionals. E-mail biodata and photo to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23051885
Teetotaller, PQM for BDS Jat Sikh girl, Dec. 1992, 5'-3", working in MNC. Tricity preferred. 98766-72065.
KAMBOJ
CL23052456
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Kamboj girl, 93/5'-4", MBA, Manager IT company, Chandigarh. 98152-40870.
KAMBOJ
CL23052792
Match for Sikh Kamboj girl, 5'-6", May 1995, Mohali based family. Wanted status family. 85850-31919.
KHATRI
CL23052441
Professionally qualified match for Khatri beautiful girl, 5'-5", 29 years, MBA, working as Software Developer in MNC, Chandigarh. Family well settled at Panchkula. Contact: 80545-21348.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23053135
Professionally qualified IT match for beautiful Hindu Arora girl, B.Tech-IT, Pune, remote job, package- 38 LPA, 16.11.1994, 7:20 am, born Phagwara, residence Jalandhar, 5'-2". Send details and photos on whatsapp: 9915852451.
MAHAJAN
CL23053992
Affluent family from Gurgaon, extremely beautiful,fair,slim educated girl,5'-3",29,30 LPA in Gurgaon.Only Affluent family may contact 9971110950
MISC
CL23052773
Seeking suitable alliance for beautiful girl 1985 born, 5.6ft, LLM, employed Class-I Govt. job, from status and affluent family. No bars. Send details on whatsapp No. 6280136178 or Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23049527
Suitable match for Nai Sikh slim beautiful girl Canadian Work permit 1995, 5'-5", MBA, from India, two year PG from Canada. Non-drinker well educated settled boy in Canada preferred. Educated status urban family. 82640-74104.
NRI
CL23050510
PQM in US for US Citizen Jat Sikh Brar 1982, 5’-4”, DDS (Dental Doctor), innocently divorced after short marriage. Contact +1 502-909-4840
NRI
CL23052418
California based US citizen Jatt Sikh female 38/5'-9", Masters in Institutional Organization, working as Logistics Supervisor for a curriculum company seeks a professionally competent match from simple Sikh family. email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23053567
Wanted Suitable match preferably fair, good looking Engineer 5'-9" & above for a very good looking virtuous Jat Sikh girl 30 legally separated (Short Marriage) with outstanding academic & professional career working in top US Company on HIB visa belonging to well established & connected family settled in India. Match made by Email [email protected]
NRI
CL23053770
Professionally qualified match for April 1994/5'-6" Canadian PR Legal professional beautiful Sikh Kashtriya girl. No bars. +91-99150-06377.
NRI
CL23053877
PQM for very fair, extremely beautiful, slim and convent educated Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-8", 1997, BDS from India and on work permit in Canada. Father Captain in Merchant Navy. Looking for tall, handsome, well settled boy from Canada/USA. Kundli match must. Mob: 8437788200, 9779630201.
PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED
CL23052132
SM for Arora manglik girl 11-12-1987/ 5'-3" Physically Challenged (Right leg), diploma. Father retired Bank Officer, living in Chandigarh. 98726-29229.
RAJPUT
CL23052019
Suitable match for Rajput Thakur girl M.Sc. Physics, B.Ed., Nov. 93 born, 4:10 pm, Nangal Dam, working as a teacher (private school). Mob. 62848-32681.
RAJPUT
CL23052618
Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com, 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 p.m., Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, Marriage bureau excuse.
RAJPUT
CL23052639
Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput girl, 5'-3", 13.08.1985, B.Com., M.B.E., M.Sc. IT, NIELIT-A, 10 years Canada visa. Business family. WhatsApp 73050-00007, 92176-55332.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23052137
Match for Ramgarhia Sikh Girl 32, 5-3' in Canada working as PhD scientist. Contact 9779254495
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23052414
Professionally qualified and well settled citizen/PR match for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh girl, November, 1993/5'-3", Masters in Computer Applications, Product Manager in a Software company Toronto. Father retired Engineer, Mother retired lecturer, Elder sister married and living in GTA (Canada). Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9779751727.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23052576
Match for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh girl, August 1991, 5'-6", B.Com (Hons.), PGDM Banking diploma, MBA Punjab University. +91-77430-17765
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23053137
Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Doing govt. job in Vancouver. Contact: 97801-43499.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23053858
Sikh Ramdasia girl 1993 5'-4" Govt. employee. Preferred tricity and teetotaller match. 94635-95226.
SIKH
CL23052962
Qualified settled match for Assistant Professor, Ph.D, 5'-5", 1990 Ramdasia Sikh girl. No bars. Contact: 94636-16596.
SIKH ARORA
CL23051507
PQM for Bhatia Gursikh girl, 32/ 5'-6", B.Tech. (India), MS. Supply Chain Management (England), working in USA. Contact: 78887-20637, 99880-08355 (WhatsApp), Email: [email protected]
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23053694
Match for slim fair beautiful 1985, 5'-2", MCA (IT), Gursikh, NT, ND match. Well settled family at Mohali. Whatsapp: 81460-15629.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23052127
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Sikh Lobana girl, 5'-5", 1995 born, M.Tech.(Computer Science). Working as Asstt. Professor. NRI excuse. 97111-61061
