Grooms Wanted

ARORA

CL23052421

Well settled educated match for non manglik beautiful, slim Arora girl, 12.07.1995, 06:50 pm, Rampur Bushahr (H.P.), 5'-5", MBA, Deputy Manager in Bank at Mohali. Contact after matching kundli. Tricity preferred. Send latest pictures, biodata. 94595-33324.

BRAHMIN

CL23052074

QM4 two Brahmin girls, 5'-5", Feb. 92 born, Dentist 5-6 LPA and Dec. 95 born, 5'-6", M.Com. B.Ed..Preferred from tricity only. Mob: 80544-17104.

BRAHMIN

CL23052191

Looking for professionally qualified vegetarian teetotaler Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin fair girl for B.Tech. boy 5'7 born June 1995 working as Team Lead in MNC at NOIDA. Father GM in PSU. Please share Biodata, Horoscope at 8595168749.

BRAHMIN

CL23052436

Wanted Hindu boy for fair Mohil Brahmin girl 1979/5'-3", Legal Practitioner, MBA. Caste no bar. Contact at: 95010-94511, [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23052645

Wanted businessman groom for fair, beautiful Graduate Himachali Brahmin 28/5'-4" girl from Business family. Caste no bar. 83601-62221.

DEFENCE

CL23052460

Suitable MD/ MS/ M.Ch/ Army officer match for beautiful, slim, 1987, 5'-4", MBBS, MS Army Major Sikh girl. 88149-21956.

DIVORCEE

CL23052457

Suitable match for issueless girl 1984 born, working as Chief Manager in Govt. Bank. 98784-47848.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23052047

Seeking suitable Allopathic Specialist/ Super-Specialist match for Ravidasia beautiful MD(Medicine) PCMS girl, 5'-6", 35 years, issueless divorce. Please respond with details and recent photographs via WhatsApp to 95177-83813.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23052326

Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23053632

MBBS MD match for Hindu Khatri Doctor girl, 8.10.1992, 19:12, 5'-4", job under Centre Government. Australia Medical Council part one passed. 98729-85432.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23053975

Suitable MD/MS/MDS boy for MD Arora girl 1992 born, 5'-3", teetotaller. Upper middle class family. Contact: 78888-91835.

JAT SIKH

CL23040667

US citizen tall turbaned Jat Sikh Doctor/Dentist/Professional/Businessman match for 13 Feb. 1992/5'-5" girl, BDS (India), MPH (USA), awaiting admission to DDS in USA. Father retired Colonel Indian Army. Mother MA, B.Ed. homemaker. Send biodata, photos: 94659-73979. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23046763

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", MSc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH

CL23049271

Seeking match for USA born, Jat Sikh, 30, tall, beautiful, Physician in New York. We are an affluent business family in America. Looking for a well settled groom, Jat Sikh business family or professionals. E-mail biodata and photo to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23051885

Teetotaller, PQM for BDS Jat Sikh girl, Dec. 1992, 5'-3", working in MNC. Tricity preferred. 98766-72065.

KAMBOJ

CL23052456

Professionally qualified match for Sikh Kamboj girl, 93/5'-4", MBA, Manager IT company, Chandigarh. 98152-40870.

KAMBOJ

CL23052792

Match for Sikh Kamboj girl, 5'-6", May 1995, Mohali based family. Wanted status family. 85850-31919.

KHATRI

CL23052441

Professionally qualified match for Khatri beautiful girl, 5'-5", 29 years, MBA, working as Software Developer in MNC, Chandigarh. Family well settled at Panchkula. Contact: 80545-21348.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23053135

Professionally qualified IT match for beautiful Hindu Arora girl, B.Tech-IT, Pune, remote job, package- 38 LPA, 16.11.1994, 7:20 am, born Phagwara, residence Jalandhar, 5'-2". Send details and photos on whatsapp: 9915852451.

MAHAJAN

CL23053992

Affluent family from Gurgaon, extremely beautiful,fair,slim educated girl,5'-3",29,30 LPA in Gurgaon.Only Affluent family may contact 9971110950

MISC

CL23052773

Seeking suitable alliance for beautiful girl 1985 born, 5.6ft, LLM, employed Class-I Govt. job, from status and affluent family. No bars. Send details on whatsapp No. 6280136178 or Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23049527

Suitable match for Nai Sikh slim beautiful girl Canadian Work permit 1995, 5'-5", MBA, from India, two year PG from Canada. Non-drinker well educated settled boy in Canada preferred. Educated status urban family. 82640-74104.

NRI

CL23050510

PQM in US for US Citizen Jat Sikh Brar 1982, 5’-4”, DDS (Dental Doctor), innocently divorced after short marriage. Contact +1 502-909-4840

NRI

CL23052418

California based US citizen Jatt Sikh female 38/5'-9", Masters in Institutional Organization, working as Logistics Supervisor for a curriculum company seeks a professionally competent match from simple Sikh family. email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23053567

Wanted Suitable match preferably fair, good looking Engineer 5'-9" & above for a very good looking virtuous Jat Sikh girl 30 legally separated (Short Marriage) with outstanding academic & professional career working in top US Company on HIB visa belonging to well established & connected family settled in India. Match made by Email [email protected]

NRI

CL23053770

Professionally qualified match for April 1994/5'-6" Canadian PR Legal professional beautiful Sikh Kashtriya girl. No bars. +91-99150-06377.

NRI

CL23053877

PQM for very fair, extremely beautiful, slim and convent educated Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-8", 1997, BDS from India and on work permit in Canada. Father Captain in Merchant Navy. Looking for tall, handsome, well settled boy from Canada/USA. Kundli match must. Mob: 8437788200, 9779630201.

PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED

CL23052132

SM for Arora manglik girl 11-12-1987/ 5'-3" Physically Challenged (Right leg), diploma. Father retired Bank Officer, living in Chandigarh. 98726-29229.

RAJPUT

CL23052019

Suitable match for Rajput Thakur girl M.Sc. Physics, B.Ed., Nov. 93 born, 4:10 pm, Nangal Dam, working as a teacher (private school). Mob. 62848-32681.

RAJPUT

CL23052618

Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com, 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 p.m., Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, Marriage bureau excuse.

RAJPUT

CL23052639

Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput girl, 5'-3", 13.08.1985, B.Com., M.B.E., M.Sc. IT, NIELIT-A, 10 years Canada visa. Business family. WhatsApp 73050-00007, 92176-55332.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23052137

Match for Ramgarhia Sikh Girl 32, 5-3' in Canada working as PhD scientist. Contact 9779254495

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23052414

Professionally qualified and well settled citizen/PR match for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh girl, November, 1993/5'-3", Masters in Computer Applications, Product Manager in a Software company Toronto. Father retired Engineer, Mother retired lecturer, Elder sister married and living in GTA (Canada). Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9779751727.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23052576

Match for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh girl, August 1991, 5'-6", B.Com (Hons.), PGDM Banking diploma, MBA Punjab University. +91-77430-17765

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23053137

Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Doing govt. job in Vancouver. Contact: 97801-43499.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23053858

Sikh Ramdasia girl 1993 5'-4" Govt. employee. Preferred tricity and teetotaller match. 94635-95226.

SIKH

CL23052962

Qualified settled match for Assistant Professor, Ph.D, 5'-5", 1990 Ramdasia Sikh girl. No bars. Contact: 94636-16596.

SIKH ARORA

CL23051507

PQM for Bhatia Gursikh girl, 32/ 5'-6", B.Tech. (India), MS. Supply Chain Management (England), working in USA. Contact: 78887-20637, 99880-08355 (WhatsApp), Email: [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23053694

Match for slim fair beautiful 1985, 5'-2", MCA (IT), Gursikh, NT, ND match. Well settled family at Mohali. Whatsapp: 81460-15629.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23052127

Professionally qualified match for beautiful Sikh Lobana girl, 5'-5", 1995 born, M.Tech.(Computer Science). Working as Asstt. Professor. NRI excuse. 97111-61061

#Mohali