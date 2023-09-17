Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

Suitable match for 27/5'-3" B.Tech. (CSE), MBA Goyal gotra girl, working in MNC. Father senior officer, mother working professional. 94168-35364, 81465-63404.

AGGARWAL

Suitable match for Aggarwal CA girl, 5'-5.5", 95 born, working in a CA firm Chandigarh. Contact: 98720-26612.

AGGARWAL

Qualified handsome match for Postgraduate working Manglik beautiful, slim girl, March 1991, 5'-4". Parents retired Gazetted Officer well settled Chandigarh based family. Tricity preferred. 98141-08426/ 94164-93330.

AHLUWALIA

Suitable match for Walia girl, 5'-6',30, M.Sc.(IT) from Punjab University, Working with private firm. Parents retired from Govt. job.98158-71550.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for fair, beautiful Brahmin girl, Sept. 90 born, 5'-6", M.A. (English), B.Ed., Lecturer in a reputed school in Chandigarh. Father Bank Manager retired. Mother retired from Govt. job. Brother Army officer. Seeking non-smoker, non-drinker. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98156-43012.

BRAHMIN

Wanted Hindu boy for fair Mohil Brahmin girl 1979/5'-3", Legal Practitioner, MBA. Caste no bar. Contact at: 95010-94511, [email protected]

BRAHMIN

Manglik Brahmin issueless, legally divorced working beautiful girl, 5'-4",1986, Post Graduate. Tricity preferred. 94633-07964.

BRAHMIN

Ludhiana based, currently in Canada on work-permit, 1995 Born Saraswat Brahmin 5ft slim fair girl, BCom-MA, 2yr IBM diploma from Ontario Looking for suitable match Interested send details on WhatsApp 7889084136

BRAHMIN

Match for Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl legally divorced issueless 28.07.1987, 12:40 pm, 5'-2", Chandigarh, B.Tech. MBA, Software Engineer in MNC. Mobile; 95010-23008.

BRAHMIN

Chandigarh settled Brahmin family looking match for Daughter 1995 born/ 5'-5'', B.Tech, doing MS in Canada. Boy should be well settled, Teetotaler and Vegetarian. 98149-10917.

BRAHMIN

Proposals from well educated, employed, preferably in Govt/ Nationalized bank in Delhi NCR are invited for Bank officer, B.Tech, 1991, 155 cms, wheatish complexion, Gaur Brahmin girl from a respectable family. Upper caste no bar. Contact 94160-20966, 99969-76666.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Suitable match for 30 yrs old punjabi girl, 5'3, PHD(CS), working in MNC, Gurgaon, 70 lpa, share details [email protected]

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Professionally qualified match for pretty, Jat Sikh, MD Doctor girl, working at a reputed corporate hospital, 1994, 5'-1". 75290-58880.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Doctor/ Judicial Magistrate/ PCS/ IAS match for Arora intelligent beautiful working, MBBS Doctor girl 32/ 5'-4''. Father's own road construction Company, brother an Advocate, well settled renowned family of Ferozepur Punjab, Upper caste no bar. Punjab/ Haryana/ Chandigarh /Rajasthan preferred. Contact 098281-69569.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Doctor, Engineer, Gazetted officer, Professionally qualified match for Feb. 95, 5'-6½" Gaur Brahmin MBBS girl, working as Medical Officer in Chandigarh. Preferred vegetarian family settled in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Zirakpur. Mob: 84270-62757.

JAT

Jat girl 28.01.1990, 5'-3", working as Class-I Officer Haryana Government, Package 25 Lac PA. Avoid gotras Sangwan, Dahiya, Khatri. Family settled Chandigarh Panchkula. No caste no bar. 87081-16691, 83988-36161.

JAT SIKH

Professionally qualified match for beautiful cultured Jat Sikh Sekhon girl, 5'-4", December 1986 born, M.Sc.(IT), PR Canada. Settled PR Canada boy preferred.Contact: 90414-11148, 94648-95375.

JAT SIKH

Elite match for Sandhu Doctor MD Gynae 95 girl, 5'-4", , S.R. in Govt. hospital. Prefer Doc/ Businessman from highly status family from tricity only. Whatsapp: 98764-91897.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for Jat Sikh fair, beautiful, slim 5'-6''/ 1996, Fashion Stylist and Marketing Coordinator in Vancouver on Work permit, Father Sr. Officer. Boy should be educated and settled in Canada preferably Vancouver, Please whatsapp biodata at 99888-69562.

JAT SIKH

Educated Jatt Sikh family looking for a suitable match for Canadian citizen girl, born 1989, tall 5'-3'', professionally qualified with Finance Degree, working with a reputable company. Upper caste no bar. Please contact with latest photograph via [email protected] or 001-647-927-6717.

JAT SIKH

Well settled US based family seek professional Jatt Sikh match for 1980 born, 5'-5", beautiful, slim, never married, highly educated Canadian citizen daughter, working as a Professor in USA. Please send recent photos and biodata at [email protected] or +1-95228-89159.

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh Canadian citizen girl, 5'-3", Nov. 1989, convent educated, masters, seeking well educated boy from reputed family. Family settled in Canada currently in India. Contact: +1(825)7339228 (WhatsApp), 9056700230 (India).

JAT SIKH

Teetotaler, Professionally qualified working Doctor or Engineer match (India or abroad), for Jat Sikh BDS girl, Dec 1992, 5'-3", working in MNC. Patiala, Tricity preferred. 98766-72065.

JAT SIKH

Jatt Family, 5?-7, fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom from US/Canada. WhatsApp- 98712-49222

JAT SIKH

Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for well cultured, beautiful Punjabi Jat Sikh Doctor girl 5'-5", 1993 born, joining job after completing residency/ Fellowship in USA on H1-B visa, Graduated from India, well connected respectable Doctor family. Email: [email protected]

KAMBOJ

Intelligent, handsome match for beautiful Kamboj Sikh girl 32/5'-6", MA English, B.Ed. professional content, Blog writer, run her own English Coaching Centre. Others upper caste welcome. 98552-30717.

KHATRI/ARORA

Required Qualified match working in Gurgoan Tricity for B.Tech, 5'-5", Sept. 89 Khatri girl, package 35 Lacs, working in MNC. No bar on upper caste, kundli or package. Whatsapp 90418-03545.

MANGLIK

Match for beautiful Himachal Rajput Girl, Manglik. Aug 1992. 5 ft 4 Inch. Masters in media studies. Assistant Prof and Pursuing PHD from Chitkara Univ. Father retd from army. Brother and sister in law are IT professionals in Gurgaon. Family settled in Gurgaon. Hindu Upper Caste no bar. 9888310404

MISC

Match looking for beautiful Bhagat Megh girl, BA, PGDCA, 5'-6", born Jalandhar, 20 September 1987, 6 pm. Dowry seekers excuse. Caste no bar. Prefer Jalandhar, Amritsar. Mobile: 9501593676, 9463996247.

NRI

Jat Sikh parents from Australia seeking a professionally qualified match for their daughter, 27 years, 5'-5", B.Com., LL.B, working as a Lawyer. The boy should be well educated and settled in Australia. Please email photos and details to [email protected].

NRI

Match for Hindu Khatri girl 1996/ 5'-2'', Post Graduate (Canada), Work permit Ontario. Contact 9915557746.

NRI

PQM for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh unmarried gorl 1978 born, 5'-3", M.Com., MBA HR, WhatsApp No. +91-98963-53293, +1 (437) 9925196.

NRI

Match Non-drinker for Jat Sikh girl. American citizen 31 5'7" master in business. Email:[email protected]

NRI

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 31, 5'-5", working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 98723-83401.

NRI

Match for US citizen Jatt Sikh vegetarian girl, Graduation in Business Administration from USA, 5'-1", born in India December 1982. Only from California match contact. WhatsApp: 98725-06444.

RAJPUT

RAJPUT

Only Rajput match for Himachali Rajput girl, 5'-4", 1988, Ph.D (Biotech) Post Doctorate. Himachali, Uttarakhand well qualified Rajput preferred. 94180-00165.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Match for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh girl, August 1991, 5'-6", B.Com (Hons.), PGDM Banking diploma, MBA Punjab University. +91-77430-17765

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Canadian PR Manglik Sikh Ramgarhia divorcee issueless girl, 1987 born, 5'-5", M.Pharma. Only Citizen/ PR consider. 80545-79722.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh convent educated beautiful vegetarian girl, 1995/5'-4", B.Tech. (PEC) five years job experience as Area Manager in reputed MNC. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). Presently working as Officer in Govt. department. Mother Govt. employee, one younger brother. Contact: 89688-02152.

SAINI

Looking for suitable boy for 28 years old, 5'-1" Saini Sikh girl, British citizen, working as a Senior billing Analyst. Looking for professional boy, who will be willing to move to the UK. Interested person must send pictures and full biodata on +447588578569.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Ad-dharmi girl, 30.07.1990, 5'-1'', fair, slim, beautiful, BA, B.Ed, PGDCA, MTM studied. Wants Govt job/businessman/ PR Canada boy. Jalandhar based reputed family. Parents retired from Govt jobs. Whatsapp biodata: 80544-95121.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match for Dhanak girl, 1989 born, 4'-11", B.Sc., IELTS Teacher. Father Govt. employee (retd.). Well settled/NRI/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 86999-80558

SCHEDULED CASTES

Majhbi/Valmiki (gotra Sidhu/Atwal) girl, 28, 5'-4". M.Sc, B.Ed. Govt. School Lecturer (permanent). Seeks Govt. employee. Contact: 6283739089.

SCHEDULED CASTES

SM4 beautiful cutsurd Valmiki girl, 5'-4", Nov. 1988, MBA, working pvt. sector. 99200-54203, 98721-98083..

SIKH

Well settled match for Sikh Ramgarhia fair, slim girl, never married, 45, 5'-2", M.Com., non-working. Only never married match. Em.: [email protected]

SIKH

Officer match for January 1996 born slim, fair complexion Nirankari girl. She has recently (2022-23) completed Masters of Library & Information Science degree (MLIS) from Punjab University (PU) Chandigarh. We are upper middle class vegetarian family. Father retired as Class-I Officer. Mother in govt. service. One elder sister and her husband Bank officer (Scale-III), Sr. Manager. One younger brother unmarried. Nirankari boy preferred. Tricity match preferred. Caste no bar. 99158-30299

SIKH

Educated match for Sikh girl 37/5’-2”, Working in Finance in France (Preference from Europe) Manglik Profile. [email protected] 33684768126, 9501005102

SIKH

MD/ MS/ PCMS/ Gazetted Officer match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MD Medicine girl, working as Senior Resident, 1986, 5'-6". 94637-47896, 83609-66125.

SIKH

Parjapat Sikh girl 1992, 5'-1", Management Graduated UK permanent looking for well educated cleanshave boy. 76962-83497.

SIKH

Qualified settled match for Assistant Professor, Ph.D, 5'-5", 1990 Ramdasia Sikh girl. No bars. Contact: 94636-16596.

SIKH ARORA

Required well settled, qualified/NRI match for Arora Sikh girl, 1996, 5'-2", MBA. Well settled business family. Contact: 9915270633.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

Match for Convent Educated MBA Mohali Based Cutsurd Sikh Arora Girl 5'-6", 1998, Studying CS Professional. WhatsApp:- 76960-71086.