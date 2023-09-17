Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23056999
Suitable match for 27/5'-3" B.Tech. (CSE), MBA Goyal gotra girl, working in MNC. Father senior officer, mother working professional. 94168-35364, 81465-63404.
AGGARWAL
CL23057102
Suitable match for Aggarwal CA girl, 5'-5.5", 95 born, working in a CA firm Chandigarh. Contact: 98720-26612.
AGGARWAL
CL23058109
Qualified handsome match for Postgraduate working Manglik beautiful, slim girl, March 1991, 5'-4". Parents retired Gazetted Officer well settled Chandigarh based family. Tricity preferred. 98141-08426/ 94164-93330.
AHLUWALIA
CL23058123
Suitable match for Walia girl, 5'-6',30, M.Sc.(IT) from Punjab University, Working with private firm. Parents retired from Govt. job.98158-71550.
BRAHMIN
CL23057544
Suitable match for fair, beautiful Brahmin girl, Sept. 90 born, 5'-6", M.A. (English), B.Ed., Lecturer in a reputed school in Chandigarh. Father Bank Manager retired. Mother retired from Govt. job. Brother Army officer. Seeking non-smoker, non-drinker. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98156-43012.
BRAHMIN
CL23052436
Wanted Hindu boy for fair Mohil Brahmin girl 1979/5'-3", Legal Practitioner, MBA. Caste no bar. Contact at: 95010-94511, [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23055453
Manglik Brahmin issueless, legally divorced working beautiful girl, 5'-4",1986, Post Graduate. Tricity preferred. 94633-07964.
BRAHMIN
CL23057128
Ludhiana based, currently in Canada on work-permit, 1995 Born Saraswat Brahmin 5ft slim fair girl, BCom-MA, 2yr IBM diploma from Ontario Looking for suitable match Interested send details on WhatsApp 7889084136
BRAHMIN
CL23058164
Match for Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl legally divorced issueless 28.07.1987, 12:40 pm, 5'-2", Chandigarh, B.Tech. MBA, Software Engineer in MNC. Mobile; 95010-23008.
BRAHMIN
CL23058541
Chandigarh settled Brahmin family looking match for Daughter 1995 born/ 5'-5'', B.Tech, doing MS in Canada. Boy should be well settled, Teetotaler and Vegetarian. 98149-10917.
BRAHMIN
CL23058915
Proposals from well educated, employed, preferably in Govt/ Nationalized bank in Delhi NCR are invited for Bank officer, B.Tech, 1991, 155 cms, wheatish complexion, Gaur Brahmin girl from a respectable family. Upper caste no bar. Contact 94160-20966, 99969-76666.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23054175
Suitable match for 30 yrs old punjabi girl, 5'3, PHD(CS), working in MNC, Gurgaon, 70 lpa, share details [email protected]
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23057481
Professionally qualified match for pretty, Jat Sikh, MD Doctor girl, working at a reputed corporate hospital, 1994, 5'-1". 75290-58880.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23057695
Doctor/ Judicial Magistrate/ PCS/ IAS match for Arora intelligent beautiful working, MBBS Doctor girl 32/ 5'-4''. Father's own road construction Company, brother an Advocate, well settled renowned family of Ferozepur Punjab, Upper caste no bar. Punjab/ Haryana/ Chandigarh /Rajasthan preferred. Contact 098281-69569.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23058551
Doctor, Engineer, Gazetted officer, Professionally qualified match for Feb. 95, 5'-6½" Gaur Brahmin MBBS girl, working as Medical Officer in Chandigarh. Preferred vegetarian family settled in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Zirakpur. Mob: 84270-62757.
JAT
CL23058297
Jat girl 28.01.1990, 5'-3", working as Class-I Officer Haryana Government, Package 25 Lac PA. Avoid gotras Sangwan, Dahiya, Khatri. Family settled Chandigarh Panchkula. No caste no bar. 87081-16691, 83988-36161.
JAT SIKH
CL23056920
Professionally qualified match for beautiful cultured Jat Sikh Sekhon girl, 5'-4", December 1986 born, M.Sc.(IT), PR Canada. Settled PR Canada boy preferred.Contact: 90414-11148, 94648-95375.
JAT SIKH
CL23058911
Elite match for Sandhu Doctor MD Gynae 95 girl, 5'-4", , S.R. in Govt. hospital. Prefer Doc/ Businessman from highly status family from tricity only. Whatsapp: 98764-91897.
JAT SIKH
CL23056079
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.
JAT SIKH
CL23056735
Suitable match for Jat Sikh fair, beautiful, slim 5'-6''/ 1996, Fashion Stylist and Marketing Coordinator in Vancouver on Work permit, Father Sr. Officer. Boy should be educated and settled in Canada preferably Vancouver, Please whatsapp biodata at 99888-69562.
JAT SIKH
CL23057009
Educated Jatt Sikh family looking for a suitable match for Canadian citizen girl, born 1989, tall 5'-3'', professionally qualified with Finance Degree, working with a reputable company. Upper caste no bar. Please contact with latest photograph via [email protected] or 001-647-927-6717.
JAT SIKH
CL23057104
Well settled US based family seek professional Jatt Sikh match for 1980 born, 5'-5", beautiful, slim, never married, highly educated Canadian citizen daughter, working as a Professor in USA. Please send recent photos and biodata at [email protected] or +1-95228-89159.
JAT SIKH
CL23058333
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh Canadian citizen girl, 5'-3", Nov. 1989, convent educated, masters, seeking well educated boy from reputed family. Family settled in Canada currently in India. Contact: +1(825)7339228 (WhatsApp), 9056700230 (India).
JAT SIKH
CL23058547
Teetotaler, Professionally qualified working Doctor or Engineer match (India or abroad), for Jat Sikh BDS girl, Dec 1992, 5'-3", working in MNC. Patiala, Tricity preferred. 98766-72065.
JAT SIKH
CL23058715
Jatt Family, 5?-7, fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom from US/Canada. WhatsApp- 98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL23058763
Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for well cultured, beautiful Punjabi Jat Sikh Doctor girl 5'-5", 1993 born, joining job after completing residency/ Fellowship in USA on H1-B visa, Graduated from India, well connected respectable Doctor family. Email: [email protected]
KAMBOJ
CL23057170
Intelligent, handsome match for beautiful Kamboj Sikh girl 32/5'-6", MA English, B.Ed. professional content, Blog writer, run her own English Coaching Centre. Others upper caste welcome. 98552-30717.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23056604
Required Qualified match working in Gurgoan Tricity for B.Tech, 5'-5", Sept. 89 Khatri girl, package 35 Lacs, working in MNC. No bar on upper caste, kundli or package. Whatsapp 90418-03545.
MANGLIK
CL23057008
Match for beautiful Himachal Rajput Girl, Manglik. Aug 1992. 5 ft 4 Inch. Masters in media studies. Assistant Prof and Pursuing PHD from Chitkara Univ. Father retd from army. Brother and sister in law are IT professionals in Gurgaon. Family settled in Gurgaon. Hindu Upper Caste no bar. 9888310404
MISC
CL23057146
Match looking for beautiful Bhagat Megh girl, BA, PGDCA, 5'-6", born Jalandhar, 20 September 1987, 6 pm. Dowry seekers excuse. Caste no bar. Prefer Jalandhar, Amritsar. Mobile: 9501593676, 9463996247.
NRI
CL23056576
Jat Sikh parents from Australia seeking a professionally qualified match for their daughter, 27 years, 5'-5", B.Com., LL.B, working as a Lawyer. The boy should be well educated and settled in Australia. Please email photos and details to [email protected].
NRI
CL23056972
Match for Hindu Khatri girl 1996/ 5'-2'', Post Graduate (Canada), Work permit Ontario. Contact 9915557746.
NRI
CL23057129
PQM for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh unmarried gorl 1978 born, 5'-3", M.Com., MBA HR, WhatsApp No. +91-98963-53293, +1 (437) 9925196.
NRI
CL23057179
Match Non-drinker for Jat Sikh girl. American citizen 31 5'7" master in business. Email:[email protected]
NRI
CL23057442
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 31, 5'-5", working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 98723-83401.
NRI
CL23058916
Match for US citizen Jatt Sikh vegetarian girl, Graduation in Business Administration from USA, 5'-1", born in India December 1982. Only from California match contact. WhatsApp: 98725-06444.
RAJPUT
CL23054043
Match for beautiful Himachal Rajput Girl, Manglik. Aug 1992. 5 ft 4 Inch. Masters in media studies. Assistant Prof and Pursuing PHD from Chitkara Univ. Father retd from army. Brother and sister in law are IT professionals in Gurgaon. Family settled in Gurgaon. Hindu Upper Caste no bar. 9888310404
RAJPUT
CL23058955
Only Rajput match for Himachali Rajput girl, 5'-4", 1988, Ph.D (Biotech) Post Doctorate. Himachali, Uttarakhand well qualified Rajput preferred. 94180-00165.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23052576
Match for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh girl, August 1991, 5'-6", B.Com (Hons.), PGDM Banking diploma, MBA Punjab University. +91-77430-17765
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23056558
Canadian PR Manglik Sikh Ramgarhia divorcee issueless girl, 1987 born, 5'-5", M.Pharma. Only Citizen/ PR consider. 80545-79722.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23058552
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh convent educated beautiful vegetarian girl, 1995/5'-4", B.Tech. (PEC) five years job experience as Area Manager in reputed MNC. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). Presently working as Officer in Govt. department. Mother Govt. employee, one younger brother. Contact: 89688-02152.
SAINI
CL23058942
Looking for suitable boy for 28 years old, 5'-1" Saini Sikh girl, British citizen, working as a Senior billing Analyst. Looking for professional boy, who will be willing to move to the UK. Interested person must send pictures and full biodata on +447588578569.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23056748
Ad-dharmi girl, 30.07.1990, 5'-1'', fair, slim, beautiful, BA, B.Ed, PGDCA, MTM studied. Wants Govt job/businessman/ PR Canada boy. Jalandhar based reputed family. Parents retired from Govt jobs. Whatsapp biodata: 80544-95121.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23057279
Suitable match for Dhanak girl, 1989 born, 4'-11", B.Sc., IELTS Teacher. Father Govt. employee (retd.). Well settled/NRI/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 86999-80558
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23057824
Majhbi/Valmiki (gotra Sidhu/Atwal) girl, 28, 5'-4". M.Sc, B.Ed. Govt. School Lecturer (permanent). Seeks Govt. employee. Contact: 6283739089.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23058858
SM4 beautiful cutsurd Valmiki girl, 5'-4", Nov. 1988, MBA, working pvt. sector. 99200-54203, 98721-98083..
SIKH
CL23056887
Well settled match for Sikh Ramgarhia fair, slim girl, never married, 45, 5'-2", M.Com., non-working. Only never married match. Em.: [email protected]
SIKH
CL23056894
Officer match for January 1996 born slim, fair complexion Nirankari girl. She has recently (2022-23) completed Masters of Library & Information Science degree (MLIS) from Punjab University (PU) Chandigarh. We are upper middle class vegetarian family. Father retired as Class-I Officer. Mother in govt. service. One elder sister and her husband Bank officer (Scale-III), Sr. Manager. One younger brother unmarried. Nirankari boy preferred. Tricity match preferred. Caste no bar. 99158-30299
SIKH
CL23057611
Educated match for Sikh girl 37/5’-2”, Working in Finance in France (Preference from Europe) Manglik Profile. [email protected] 33684768126, 9501005102
SIKH
CL23057630
MD/ MS/ PCMS/ Gazetted Officer match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MD Medicine girl, working as Senior Resident, 1986, 5'-6". 94637-47896, 83609-66125.
SIKH
CL23058676
Parjapat Sikh girl 1992, 5'-1", Management Graduated UK permanent looking for well educated cleanshave boy. 76962-83497.
SIKH
CL23058910
Qualified settled match for Assistant Professor, Ph.D, 5'-5", 1990 Ramdasia Sikh girl. No bars. Contact: 94636-16596.
SIKH ARORA
CL23058098
Required well settled, qualified/NRI match for Arora Sikh girl, 1996, 5'-2", MBA. Well settled business family. Contact: 9915270633.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23056683
Match for Convent Educated MBA Mohali Based Cutsurd Sikh Arora Girl 5'-6", 1998, Studying CS Professional. WhatsApp:- 76960-71086.
