Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23059244

Qualified match for beautiful girl, 5’-4”/14.12.1982,7:45 am (Ambala), Gotra Mangla, B.Sc., (Hons), M.Sc. (Hons), B.Ed., PhD (Zoology). Working as Asst. Proff. 99886-02749, 92562-11942. E-mail: [email protected]

ARORA

CL23060010

Suitable Tricity match for Chandigarh based Convent Educated Manglik Arora girl, 23.04.1995, 1.35 am, Chandigarh, height 5'-3'', M.Sc, B.Ed, B.Lib, Lecturer on adhoc basis in a reputed School Panchkula. 94780-00187.

BRAHMIN

CL23059563

Suitable match for B.Tech (CS), MBA, Brahmin girl, 5'-8", 22 May 1996, 6.02 am, Jalandhar, working in Gurgaon (16 lac). Boy working in MNC (IT) preferred. 9988095314, 9888745012.

BRAHMIN

CL23059781

Suitable match for Brahmin girl, 5'-4", 17.10.1995, Working Class-1 Officer, IES in Delhi. Family settled in Chandigarh. Seeking teetotaler boy. Working preferably in Delhi. Whatsapp No:-94170-59355, 98888-69355.

BRAHMIN

CL23061198

PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5’-4½”, working in IT company Mumbai. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 98887-32400.

DEFENCE

CL23059845

Beautiful Fair Himachali Dadhwal Rajput girl, 5'-3", Sept. 1996 born, M.Sc. (Zoology), B.ed. Only Army officer /Govt,. Officer. Contact: 98163-81930.

DIVORCEE

CL23059512

Match for divorcee homely beautiful girl, 5'-4", 35, M.Sc. B.Ed. Hindu Rathor kashyap gotra, having no child. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 88721-37711.

DIVORCEE

CL23061289

Saraswat Brahmin shortly divorcee vegetarian slim girl 5'-4", 25.04.1989, Jalandhar Working in IT Co. Noida, Good package. 9888911227, 8699184878.

DIVORCEE

CL23061429

Hindu Arora beautiful divorcee 1983/ 5'-7", B.A., B.Ed. Upper caste welcome. Send particulars on whatsapp 98122-35732 with photo.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23054175

Suitable match for 30 yrs old punjabi girl, 5'3, PHD(CS), working in MNC, Gurgaon, 70 lpa, share details [email protected]

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23056644

Suitable match for Sikh Rajput girl, June 1994 born, 5'-5" fair , MBBS Doctor. No caste preference. Groom Should be Well-settled in India or anywhere abroad. +16049618874

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23059070

Sikh Doctor US Citizen, 32, 160, MD with Fellowship, working in Newyork City. Contact: +16033069973.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23059339

Medico match for Chandigarh based Ravidasia beautiful, slim Hindu girl, BAMS, MD Gynecology, 5'-4", 1993. Preferred Tricity. 94644-93089, 94780-23800.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23061290

Suitable match preferably Govt. Doctor/ Govt. Employee for Ravidasia SC girl, Nov. 1993, 5'-1", BAMS, Govt Doctor. Jalandhar or Hoshiarpur preferred. Contact: 9417191616.

JAT SIKH

CL23061320

Status match required for Jat Sikh girl 41 year, 5'-5", issueless divorcee US Citizen decent federal job, belongs to very high educated family. Father retired Army Officer. Contact: [email protected] cell:+919876172797.

JAT SIKH

CL23056079

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH

CL23057009

Educated Jatt Sikh family looking for a suitable match for Canadian citizen girl, born 1989, tall 5'-3'', professionally qualified with Finance Degree, working with a reputable company. Upper caste no bar. Please contact with latest photograph via [email protected] or 001-647-927-6717.

JAT SIKH

CL23059595

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-4", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in electrical engineering, we are jat sikh Radha Soami follower family. only Vegetarian Jat sikh family can contact at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23061135

Jatt Family, 5?-7?, fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom from US/Canada. WhatsApp- 98712-49222

KHATRI

CL23059257

Match for 5'-4", Hindu Khatri educated girl 1994, Chandigarh born, one brother, Father Government employee. (Abroad preferred). 76965-07942.

KHATRI

CL23059298

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri girl, 25 Jan 1990, 5'-4", B.Tech., Technical Leader in renowned MNC, Bangalore. Kundli matching must. 97794-73973.

KHATRI

CL23059333

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri girl, 20 Jul 1993, 07:10 am, Nahan, 5'-5", MPT Ortho, working as Physiotherapist in PGI, Chandigarh. Contact/Whatsapp 78379-73340.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23061049

Suitable match for Arora manglik girl, 5'-1", 20.10.1995, B.A., working in pvt. bank. Preferred tricity only. 94175-38164, 84370-32844.

MUSLIM

CL23059600

Sunni girl, 29, 5'-6", M.Sc. (Chemistry), Asstt. Prof. Akash Institute Panchkula. Required suitable groom. Family well settled in Gorakhpur. Contact: 75894-20349.

NRI

CL23033118

Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 38/5'-5", registered Nurse London, package £40000. Divorced, no issue, boy should be near London area. [email protected]

NRI

CL23059734

Seeking suitable match for beautiful smart Canadian Citizen Punjabi girl 1991/ 5'-4". Raised in Canada. Working health care professional. Looking for educated well settled Professional/ Doctor/ Lawyer/ Pilot/ Businessman clean-shaven boy from Canada/ US. Marriage bureau excuse. No phone calls. Please Whatsapp recent pictures with profile at +1(647)300 -4021.

NRI

CL23059881

Match non-drinker for Jat Sikh girl, American citizen 31/5'-7", Master in Business. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23060080

Decent match for Jat Sikh US citizen August 1995, 5'-5". Chandigarh born & Graduated, MBA from California working with reputed company having good salary package Only California-based US citizen/Greencard holder from reputed well-settled family having good family values need to correspond. General caste no bar. Email biodata with latest pics at: [email protected]

NRI

CL23060505

Doaba Rajput Minhas girl 5'6" 9:37 AM June1991 BTech(ECE), MBA (Canada) on Work Permit in Canada required well settled working professional in Canada/USA ( PR or Citizen) 9993626401, 9988184669

NRI

CL23060774

Suitable qualified match for PR Canada Mair Rajput (Gogna) beautiful girl, 3 Dec. 1997, Jalandhar, 5'-1", Diploma Pharmacy, RCD & French. Presently working at Montreal. Preferred Medical/Engineer. Kundli must. Contact: 7009960172.

NRI

CL23060922

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 31, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.

NRI

CL23061217

Match for Jatt Sikh vegetarian US citizen girl. Graduation in Business Administration from USA, 5'-1", Born in India in the month of December 1982. Only from California match contact. WhatsApp 98725-06444.

NRI

CL23061243

Wanted suitable match from reputed family for Canada based Saini girl. Dob 13.08.92, height 5 feet 2 inches. M.Tech in CSC (India), PG Diploma in IT (Canada). Presently working in a reputed Company at Waterloo ON Canada. Her PR is expected in December. WhatsApp No. 98721-21881 and 97793-60942.

NRI

CL23061304

Wanted Canadian PR boy for Mazbhi Sikh girl, 5'-4', 1999 born, now in Brampton on study visa, after B.Sc. nursing. Family well settled Mohali. Contact: 99886-91980.

NRI

CL23061374

Wanted British Columbia/based well educated, veg., citizen boy for Dr. MBBS Sonologist, Aug. 1985 born, 5'-2", Saini Sikh girl, now in Brampton for ten days. Contact: 9855044093.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23052576

Match for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh girl, August 1991, 5'-6", B.Com (Hons.), PGDM Banking diploma, MBA Punjab University. +91-77430-17765

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23059789

Match for Hindu Dhiman girl, M.Sc. B.Ed. NET, 5'-6", 24.4.91, 12:35 p.m. Chandigarh. Veg. family only required. Working I.T. park Mohali. Upper caste too welcome. WhatsApp 94283-33138.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23056747

Ad-dharmi girl, 30.07.1990, 5'-1", fair, slim, beautiful BA, B.Ed, PGDCA, MTM studied. Wants Govt job/businessman/ PR Canada boy. Jalandhar based reputed family. Parents retired from Govt jobs. Whatsapp biodata: 80544-95121.

SIKH

CL23060924

Required professionally qualified handsome Gursikh vegetarian boy for Tonk-Kashatriya Gursikh girl. July. 92, 5'-3", M.Tech (CSE), 2 times Net qualified, pursuing Ph.D. from renowned Govt. University Chandigarh. Father retired Govt. service. Caste no bar. 98766-20395.

