Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23059244
Qualified match for beautiful girl, 5’-4”/14.12.1982,7:45 am (Ambala), Gotra Mangla, B.Sc., (Hons), M.Sc. (Hons), B.Ed., PhD (Zoology). Working as Asst. Proff. 99886-02749, 92562-11942. E-mail: [email protected]
ARORA
CL23060010
Suitable Tricity match for Chandigarh based Convent Educated Manglik Arora girl, 23.04.1995, 1.35 am, Chandigarh, height 5'-3'', M.Sc, B.Ed, B.Lib, Lecturer on adhoc basis in a reputed School Panchkula. 94780-00187.
BRAHMIN
CL23059563
Suitable match for B.Tech (CS), MBA, Brahmin girl, 5'-8", 22 May 1996, 6.02 am, Jalandhar, working in Gurgaon (16 lac). Boy working in MNC (IT) preferred. 9988095314, 9888745012.
BRAHMIN
CL23059781
Suitable match for Brahmin girl, 5'-4", 17.10.1995, Working Class-1 Officer, IES in Delhi. Family settled in Chandigarh. Seeking teetotaler boy. Working preferably in Delhi. Whatsapp No:-94170-59355, 98888-69355.
BRAHMIN
CL23061198
PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5’-4½”, working in IT company Mumbai. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 98887-32400.
DEFENCE
CL23059845
Beautiful Fair Himachali Dadhwal Rajput girl, 5'-3", Sept. 1996 born, M.Sc. (Zoology), B.ed. Only Army officer /Govt,. Officer. Contact: 98163-81930.
DIVORCEE
CL23059512
Match for divorcee homely beautiful girl, 5'-4", 35, M.Sc. B.Ed. Hindu Rathor kashyap gotra, having no child. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 88721-37711.
DIVORCEE
CL23061289
Saraswat Brahmin shortly divorcee vegetarian slim girl 5'-4", 25.04.1989, Jalandhar Working in IT Co. Noida, Good package. 9888911227, 8699184878.
DIVORCEE
CL23061429
Hindu Arora beautiful divorcee 1983/ 5'-7", B.A., B.Ed. Upper caste welcome. Send particulars on whatsapp 98122-35732 with photo.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23054175
Suitable match for 30 yrs old punjabi girl, 5'3, PHD(CS), working in MNC, Gurgaon, 70 lpa, share details [email protected]
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23056644
Suitable match for Sikh Rajput girl, June 1994 born, 5'-5" fair , MBBS Doctor. No caste preference. Groom Should be Well-settled in India or anywhere abroad. +16049618874
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23059070
Sikh Doctor US Citizen, 32, 160, MD with Fellowship, working in Newyork City. Contact: +16033069973.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23059339
Medico match for Chandigarh based Ravidasia beautiful, slim Hindu girl, BAMS, MD Gynecology, 5'-4", 1993. Preferred Tricity. 94644-93089, 94780-23800.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23061290
Suitable match preferably Govt. Doctor/ Govt. Employee for Ravidasia SC girl, Nov. 1993, 5'-1", BAMS, Govt Doctor. Jalandhar or Hoshiarpur preferred. Contact: 9417191616.
JAT SIKH
CL23061320
Status match required for Jat Sikh girl 41 year, 5'-5", issueless divorcee US Citizen decent federal job, belongs to very high educated family. Father retired Army Officer. Contact: [email protected] cell:+919876172797.
JAT SIKH
CL23056079
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.
JAT SIKH
CL23057009
Educated Jatt Sikh family looking for a suitable match for Canadian citizen girl, born 1989, tall 5'-3'', professionally qualified with Finance Degree, working with a reputable company. Upper caste no bar. Please contact with latest photograph via [email protected] or 001-647-927-6717.
JAT SIKH
CL23059595
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-4", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in electrical engineering, we are jat sikh Radha Soami follower family. only Vegetarian Jat sikh family can contact at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23061135
Jatt Family, 5?-7?, fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom from US/Canada. WhatsApp- 98712-49222
KHATRI
CL23059257
Match for 5'-4", Hindu Khatri educated girl 1994, Chandigarh born, one brother, Father Government employee. (Abroad preferred). 76965-07942.
KHATRI
CL23059298
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri girl, 25 Jan 1990, 5'-4", B.Tech., Technical Leader in renowned MNC, Bangalore. Kundli matching must. 97794-73973.
KHATRI
CL23059333
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri girl, 20 Jul 1993, 07:10 am, Nahan, 5'-5", MPT Ortho, working as Physiotherapist in PGI, Chandigarh. Contact/Whatsapp 78379-73340.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23061049
Suitable match for Arora manglik girl, 5'-1", 20.10.1995, B.A., working in pvt. bank. Preferred tricity only. 94175-38164, 84370-32844.
MUSLIM
CL23059600
Sunni girl, 29, 5'-6", M.Sc. (Chemistry), Asstt. Prof. Akash Institute Panchkula. Required suitable groom. Family well settled in Gorakhpur. Contact: 75894-20349.
NRI
CL23033118
Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 38/5'-5", registered Nurse London, package £40000. Divorced, no issue, boy should be near London area. [email protected]
NRI
CL23059734
Seeking suitable match for beautiful smart Canadian Citizen Punjabi girl 1991/ 5'-4". Raised in Canada. Working health care professional. Looking for educated well settled Professional/ Doctor/ Lawyer/ Pilot/ Businessman clean-shaven boy from Canada/ US. Marriage bureau excuse. No phone calls. Please Whatsapp recent pictures with profile at +1(647)300 -4021.
NRI
CL23059881
Match non-drinker for Jat Sikh girl, American citizen 31/5'-7", Master in Business. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23060080
Decent match for Jat Sikh US citizen August 1995, 5'-5". Chandigarh born & Graduated, MBA from California working with reputed company having good salary package Only California-based US citizen/Greencard holder from reputed well-settled family having good family values need to correspond. General caste no bar. Email biodata with latest pics at: [email protected]
NRI
CL23060505
Doaba Rajput Minhas girl 5'6" 9:37 AM June1991 BTech(ECE), MBA (Canada) on Work Permit in Canada required well settled working professional in Canada/USA ( PR or Citizen) 9993626401, 9988184669
NRI
CL23060774
Suitable qualified match for PR Canada Mair Rajput (Gogna) beautiful girl, 3 Dec. 1997, Jalandhar, 5'-1", Diploma Pharmacy, RCD & French. Presently working at Montreal. Preferred Medical/Engineer. Kundli must. Contact: 7009960172.
NRI
CL23060922
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 31, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.
NRI
CL23061217
Match for Jatt Sikh vegetarian US citizen girl. Graduation in Business Administration from USA, 5'-1", Born in India in the month of December 1982. Only from California match contact. WhatsApp 98725-06444.
NRI
CL23061243
Wanted suitable match from reputed family for Canada based Saini girl. Dob 13.08.92, height 5 feet 2 inches. M.Tech in CSC (India), PG Diploma in IT (Canada). Presently working in a reputed Company at Waterloo ON Canada. Her PR is expected in December. WhatsApp No. 98721-21881 and 97793-60942.
NRI
CL23061304
Wanted Canadian PR boy for Mazbhi Sikh girl, 5'-4', 1999 born, now in Brampton on study visa, after B.Sc. nursing. Family well settled Mohali. Contact: 99886-91980.
NRI
CL23061374
Wanted British Columbia/based well educated, veg., citizen boy for Dr. MBBS Sonologist, Aug. 1985 born, 5'-2", Saini Sikh girl, now in Brampton for ten days. Contact: 9855044093.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23052576
Match for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh girl, August 1991, 5'-6", B.Com (Hons.), PGDM Banking diploma, MBA Punjab University. +91-77430-17765
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23059789
Match for Hindu Dhiman girl, M.Sc. B.Ed. NET, 5'-6", 24.4.91, 12:35 p.m. Chandigarh. Veg. family only required. Working I.T. park Mohali. Upper caste too welcome. WhatsApp 94283-33138.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23056747
Ad-dharmi girl, 30.07.1990, 5'-1", fair, slim, beautiful BA, B.Ed, PGDCA, MTM studied. Wants Govt job/businessman/ PR Canada boy. Jalandhar based reputed family. Parents retired from Govt jobs. Whatsapp biodata: 80544-95121.
SIKH
CL23060924
Required professionally qualified handsome Gursikh vegetarian boy for Tonk-Kashatriya Gursikh girl. July. 92, 5'-3", M.Tech (CSE), 2 times Net qualified, pursuing Ph.D. from renowned Govt. University Chandigarh. Father retired Govt. service. Caste no bar. 98766-20395.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report
Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18
Annual Army Day Parade to be conducted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow
In January 2023, Army Day Parade was conducted in Bengaluru
It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...