Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23063717
Suitable match for Aggarwal Goyal beautiful girl, 5'-5", 9.10.1994, 7:35 a.m. Chandigarh, M.Com. B.Ed., high status business family. Vegetarian boy of tricity preferred. Contact Mob: 98140-16741.
BRAHMIN
CL23064614
Himachali Sharma girl, B.Pharma attractive slim 33, 5', working in Leeford, well settled family. Contact: 98761-90834.
DIVORCEE
CL23063557
Match for issueless divorced Gaur Brahmin girl 1984, 5'-2", Govt. Job, Chandigarh Tricity preferred. 98889-46112.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23064059
Suitable match for tricity based Jat Sikh beautiful, slim girl, 5'-4"/56 kgs/DOB: 21.05.1990, (3.37 pm at Jalandhar), MD (Medicine). Completed 2 years of Senior Residency, (Rheumatology) at AIIMS, Delhi. Father retired as Professor from Govt. Medical College and mother retd. as Deputy Director (DHS Punjab). Brother Associate Professor (AIIMS). Whatsapp: 99152-71946.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23065376
SM for Hindu Saini 1991 born, 5'-6", MBBS, MD, PCMS fair girl residing in Chandigarh. Preferred DM, MD, Doctor, IAS, HCS, PCS. Contact: 79737-07632.
JAT SIKH
CL23063635
Wanted groom for Jatt Sikh girl, well settled in USA 1986/5?6? never married, work as Director of operations in multiple branded hotel chains in USA Mother is in USA for one month. Only USA settled persons can contact on what?s app 9988111822 between 8pm to 11am IST.
JAT SIKH
CL23064380
Groom seeks for 5'-2", Jatt Sikh fair and beautiful 33 years old girl, BCA, MBA, Running online store. Contact: 95926-18696.
JAT SIKH
CL23056079
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.
JAT SIKH
CL23057009
Educated Jatt Sikh family looking for a suitable match for Canadian citizen girl, born 1989, tall 5'-3'', professionally qualified with Finance Degree, working with a reputable company. Upper caste no bar. Please contact with latest photograph via [email protected] or 001-647-927-6717.
JAT SIKH
CL23063601
Looking for an educated, smart Jatt-Sikh match for a beautiful daughter, LLM (abroad), 5'-8", 98 born. Contact: 94239-79064.
JAT SIKH
CL23063602
Jatt Sikh family seeking USA based Doctor or Indian Doctor pursuing USMLE for our daughter who is General Physician (MD Medicine) India pursuing USMLE (1994 born.) 98556-00229.
JAT SIKH
CL23063823
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl 25, 5’-4”, working as Software Engineer in USA, 70874-25322.
JAT SIKH
CL23063863
Looking for a qualified match for a Jat Australian citizen girl July 1991 born, 5'-2", B.Tech. and Post Graduation in Engineering, working with NAB Bank in Melbourne. WhatsApp: 94350-30380.
JAT SIKH
CL23064128
Looking for a Jatt Sikh USA Citizen Doctor/ Dentist/ well established Businessman for a sober, smart, convent educated 5'-5", 1998 born Dentist (BDS) daughter of a Jatt Sikh Army Officer from a high status family settlled in a posh sector of Mohali. Daughter has cleared INBDE (USA Dentistry) written exam in first attempt. Cost of DDS study will be borne by us. She has 10 years USA visa also. Contact WhatsApp 97803-29829.
JAT SIKH
CL23064278
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-4", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in BE (Electrical), we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23064306
SM April 1991 born, 5'-8", Sidhu beautiful cultural girl, M.Tech, B.Ed. Early marriage. 98140-11436.
JAT SIKH
CL23065030
Jatt sikh girl 86 born, 5ft4in, RN, MBA, government job, Canadian Citizen, Seeking boy with similar qualifications,USA/Canada only. Family settled in Canada currently in India.Contact:+1-825-733-9228(WhatsApp)-9056700230(India)
JAT SIKH
CL23065222
Jat Sikh girl Convent educated 29/5'-4", Ph.D English. Father Xen. Mobile/whatsapp: 9517855180.
JAT SIKH
CL23065316
Suitable match for Gursikh Jat Sikh vegetarian girl 23/5'-5", doing M.Sc. Business in UK Graduate from same University. Father retired Officer Punjab Govt. 98557-52915. Email [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23065324
Well settled match for slim, beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 30, 5'-3", B.Sc (IT). Upper caste no bar. Mohali settled god fearing family. 7973417736.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23063727
Beautiful girl MA, MBA, August 1993, 5'-6", working Standard Chartered Bank Gurugram, 15 LPA. 94662-06006.
MAHAJAN
CL23065367
Affluent family from Gurgaon residing in posh locality, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-3",9-10-93, 30 LPA, working in Gurgaon. Only affluent family may contact 9971110950.
NRI
CL23063399
Wanted professionally qualified, clean shaven match permanently settled abroad aged 32-36 from an educated family background for a cultured 5'-6” tall, 90 born European NRI girl working in an MNC on a senior position from a Khatri Sikh family with moderate liberal values. Caste no bar. Contact: Austria 00436769409065.
NRI
CL23063603
Jat Sikh Sidhu parents from Hong Kong (from Moga side) seeking a professionally qualified match for their Hong Kong born & raised daughter, 26, 5'-4", MA in Social Science, from HKUST, working as a govt sec. school teacher who wishes to migrate to Canada in the future. Email complete biodata and photos. Marriage bureaus please excuse. Contact: [email protected]
NRI
CL23064258
High status professional Jat Sikh match for extremely beautiful 29 years, 5'-5", Dentist (DDS) in USA. Father Army Officer. Urban, rural property, settled in Chandigarh. Correspond with complete biodata and latest photo. Whatsapp only: 98721-94636.
NRI
CL23065023
MBA IIM Lko. bfl pb 5'3''/Nov 91 wkg Singapore Ready to relocate. Boy shuld be hghly qlfd and working abroad.marriage bureau excuse Whatsapp 9897313297
NRI
CL23065031
Seeking educated professional match for sikh khatri beautiful girl US citizen Oct'84, 5'x5" MS working as finance manager, divorced, no kids. Working boy in US /Canada preferred.W/app +1-913 602 9071
NRI
CL23065234
PQM for Canada citizen Ramdasia Sikh girl, Software developer, 5'-3", 91, short term legally divorced. Boy PR Canada preferably Ontario. Caste no bar. 9501029128.
RAJPUT
CL23063565
Suitable match for beautiful Rajput girl, 5'-3", 27.10.1986, MBA working as Manager in MNC, Gurgaon, 20 LPA. Family well settled Mandi (H.P.). Contact: 99145-39247.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23064004
Ramgarhia Sikh girl, Nov. 1989, 5'-4", B.Tech. (CSE), Executive MBA (pursuing), Class-1 officer in Centre Govt, issueless divorcee. 9464797780.
SIKH
CL23061591
Suitable match for Sikh Prajapati girl, Australian PR, 26, 5'-5", B.IT., Manager in multinational food chain. Family settled in Melbourne. Preferred professionally qualified, tall, handsome Sikh boy. Send bio-data and photo on WhatsApp: +61449212048.
SIKH
CL23065266
Suitable match Class-I officer or well settled businessman for Ramdasia Sikh 5'-3", Sept. 86 MBA, B.Sc. Microbiology very fair. Father retired senior officer, settled Mohali. Brother USA. Early decent marriage. Send biodata and pic. Mob: 94787-11255.
