Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23063717

Suitable match for Aggarwal Goyal beautiful girl, 5'-5", 9.10.1994, 7:35 a.m. Chandigarh, M.Com. B.Ed., high status business family. Vegetarian boy of tricity preferred. Contact Mob: 98140-16741.

BRAHMIN

CL23064614

Himachali Sharma girl, B.Pharma attractive slim 33, 5', working in Leeford, well settled family. Contact: 98761-90834.

DIVORCEE

CL23063557

Match for issueless divorced Gaur Brahmin girl 1984, 5'-2", Govt. Job, Chandigarh Tricity preferred. 98889-46112.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23064059

Suitable match for tricity based Jat Sikh beautiful, slim girl, 5'-4"/56 kgs/DOB: 21.05.1990, (3.37 pm at Jalandhar), MD (Medicine). Completed 2 years of Senior Residency, (Rheumatology) at AIIMS, Delhi. Father retired as Professor from Govt. Medical College and mother retd. as Deputy Director (DHS Punjab). Brother Associate Professor (AIIMS). Whatsapp: 99152-71946.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23065376

SM for Hindu Saini 1991 born, 5'-6", MBBS, MD, PCMS fair girl residing in Chandigarh. Preferred DM, MD, Doctor, IAS, HCS, PCS. Contact: 79737-07632.

JAT SIKH

CL23063635

Wanted groom for Jatt Sikh girl, well settled in USA 1986/5?6? never married, work as Director of operations in multiple branded hotel chains in USA Mother is in USA for one month. Only USA settled persons can contact on what?s app 9988111822 between 8pm to 11am IST.

JAT SIKH

CL23064380

Groom seeks for 5'-2", Jatt Sikh fair and beautiful 33 years old girl, BCA, MBA, Running online store. Contact: 95926-18696.

JAT SIKH

CL23056079

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH

CL23057009

Educated Jatt Sikh family looking for a suitable match for Canadian citizen girl, born 1989, tall 5'-3'', professionally qualified with Finance Degree, working with a reputable company. Upper caste no bar. Please contact with latest photograph via [email protected] or 001-647-927-6717.

JAT SIKH

CL23063601

Looking for an educated, smart Jatt-Sikh match for a beautiful daughter, LLM (abroad), 5'-8", 98 born. Contact: 94239-79064.

JAT SIKH

CL23063602

Jatt Sikh family seeking USA based Doctor or Indian Doctor pursuing USMLE for our daughter who is General Physician (MD Medicine) India pursuing USMLE (1994 born.) 98556-00229.

JAT SIKH

CL23063823

Professionally qualified match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl 25, 5’-4”, working as Software Engineer in USA, 70874-25322.

JAT SIKH

CL23063863

Looking for a qualified match for a Jat Australian citizen girl July 1991 born, 5'-2", B.Tech. and Post Graduation in Engineering, working with NAB Bank in Melbourne. WhatsApp: 94350-30380.

JAT SIKH

CL23064128

Looking for a Jatt Sikh USA Citizen Doctor/ Dentist/ well established Businessman for a sober, smart, convent educated 5'-5", 1998 born Dentist (BDS) daughter of a Jatt Sikh Army Officer from a high status family settlled in a posh sector of Mohali. Daughter has cleared INBDE (USA Dentistry) written exam in first attempt. Cost of DDS study will be borne by us. She has 10 years USA visa also. Contact WhatsApp 97803-29829.

JAT SIKH

CL23064278

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-4", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in BE (Electrical), we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23064306

SM April 1991 born, 5'-8", Sidhu beautiful cultural girl, M.Tech, B.Ed. Early marriage. 98140-11436.

JAT SIKH

CL23065030

Jatt sikh girl 86 born, 5ft4in, RN, MBA, government job, Canadian Citizen, Seeking boy with similar qualifications,USA/Canada only. Family settled in Canada currently in India.Contact:+1-825-733-9228(WhatsApp)-9056700230(India)

JAT SIKH

CL23065222

Jat Sikh girl Convent educated 29/5'-4", Ph.D English. Father Xen. Mobile/whatsapp: 9517855180.

JAT SIKH

CL23065316

Suitable match for Gursikh Jat Sikh vegetarian girl 23/5'-5", doing M.Sc. Business in UK Graduate from same University. Father retired Officer Punjab Govt. 98557-52915. Email [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23065324

Well settled match for slim, beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 30, 5'-3", B.Sc (IT). Upper caste no bar. Mohali settled god fearing family. 7973417736.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23063727

Beautiful girl MA, MBA, August 1993, 5'-6", working Standard Chartered Bank Gurugram, 15 LPA. 94662-06006.

MAHAJAN

CL23065367

Affluent family from Gurgaon residing in posh locality, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-3",9-10-93, 30 LPA, working in Gurgaon. Only affluent family may contact 9971110950.

NRI

CL23063399

Wanted professionally qualified, clean shaven match permanently settled abroad aged 32-36 from an educated family background for a cultured 5'-6” tall, 90 born European NRI girl working in an MNC on a senior position from a Khatri Sikh family with moderate liberal values. Caste no bar. Contact: Austria 00436769409065.

NRI

CL23063603

Jat Sikh Sidhu parents from Hong Kong (from Moga side) seeking a professionally qualified match for their Hong Kong born & raised daughter, 26, 5'-4", MA in Social Science, from HKUST, working as a govt sec. school teacher who wishes to migrate to Canada in the future. Email complete biodata and photos. Marriage bureaus please excuse. Contact: [email protected]

NRI

CL23064258

High status professional Jat Sikh match for extremely beautiful 29 years, 5'-5", Dentist (DDS) in USA. Father Army Officer. Urban, rural property, settled in Chandigarh. Correspond with complete biodata and latest photo. Whatsapp only: 98721-94636.

NRI

CL23065023

MBA IIM Lko. bfl pb 5'3''/Nov 91 wkg Singapore Ready to relocate. Boy shuld be hghly qlfd and working abroad.marriage bureau excuse Whatsapp 9897313297

NRI

CL23065031

Seeking educated professional match for sikh khatri beautiful girl US citizen Oct'84, 5'x5" MS working as finance manager, divorced, no kids. Working boy in US /Canada preferred.W/app +1-913 602 9071

NRI

CL23065234

PQM for Canada citizen Ramdasia Sikh girl, Software developer, 5'-3", 91, short term legally divorced. Boy PR Canada preferably Ontario. Caste no bar. 9501029128.

RAJPUT

CL23063565

Suitable match for beautiful Rajput girl, 5'-3", 27.10.1986, MBA working as Manager in MNC, Gurgaon, 20 LPA. Family well settled Mandi (H.P.). Contact: 99145-39247.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23064004

Ramgarhia Sikh girl, Nov. 1989, 5'-4", B.Tech. (CSE), Executive MBA (pursuing), Class-1 officer in Centre Govt, issueless divorcee. 9464797780.

SIKH

CL23061591

Suitable match for Sikh Prajapati girl, Australian PR, 26, 5'-5", B.IT., Manager in multinational food chain. Family settled in Melbourne. Preferred professionally qualified, tall, handsome Sikh boy. Send bio-data and photo on WhatsApp: +61449212048.

SIKH

CL23065266

Suitable match Class-I officer or well settled businessman for Ramdasia Sikh 5'-3", Sept. 86 MBA, B.Sc. Microbiology very fair. Father retired senior officer, settled Mohali. Brother USA. Early decent marriage. Send biodata and pic. Mob: 94787-11255.