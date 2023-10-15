Grooms Wanted

BACKWARD CLASSES

Compatible match for beautiful Pal girl, 5'-2", 28, Graduate, working as Executive pvt. company, Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 78885-87939.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for Brahmin fair, slim girl, 21.07.1985 (never married), 5'-2", MA, B.Ed, working. Gazetted officer's family. 94659-57565, 70090-42004.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for Brahmin Manglik girl, Himachali background born and brought up in Chandigarh, working in Newzealand (PR). DOB 11.10.93, Height 5'-1". Contact 94631-20286.

CHRISTIAN

Pretty, sharp featured Christian girl, 1995, 5'-2", B.Sc. Nursing, studying in Canada. Requires well educated, good looking boy. 62396-39574.

DIVORCEE

Suitable match for issueless short marriage divorcee Sikh Tonk-Kashtriya, vegetarian, beautiful girl, 1979/ 5'-3", Ph.D, Govt. Job, near Mohali. Upper caste too welcome. Preferred Canada settled. 98727-61829 (Whatsapp).

DIVORCEE

PQM for Mittal March 1989, Chandigarh, MBA, Pharma, 5'-3', Working in Singapore based pharma company issueless divorcee, Package 27 lakh. Preferably working Mumbai Hyderabad Bangalore Pune and Abroad. 94173-60111.

DIVORCEE

SM4 Govt job girl, 41, divorcee, 13 year old son. Send biodata. Whatsapp: 9501044513.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

MD/ MS/ DM/ MCH match for Arora Sikh girl, 28/ 5'-4". DGO Diploma in Gynecology and Obstetrics, Pursuing fellowship in Gynec Laproscopy. Family of Doctors. 99156-75856.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

MD/ MDS Match for MDS (Period-ontology), 01-03-1992 born, 5'-6½", slim, beautiful, Mittal girl. Tricity & Delhi preference. 98135-78241.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh parents from Norway seeks a professionally qualified match for their beautiful daughter, 1994 born, 5'-10", Master in Law, LLM from Oslo University & working as Corporate Lawyer in Norway. The boy should be from a status Jat Sikh family & above 6' tall. Send full biodata, latest photos to WhatsApp: 84275-67941.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh girl from Calgary, Canada, age 27, 5'-8", qualified with Business Diploma and currently works on a managerial position. Looking for a boy from a Jat Sikh family, PR or Canadian citizen. Send a recent photograph and bio-data via Email: [email protected] Box CH283 TRIBUNE CHANDIGARH

JAT SIKH

Girl 26 years, 5'-8", B.Tech., TMAS from Surrey Canada, brother also. Phone: 9170150-17510.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh Canada PR, 1995 born, 5'-6", short marriage issueless divorcee girl. Currently in India. 93165-32328.

JAT SIKH

Looking for a Jat Sikh Doctor match for well educated, beautiful USA citizen, 5'-7.5" tall, 28 year old Jat Sikh girl, presently completing Medical College in USA. Family well settled in USA. Will only consider Doctor match. Please respond with recent pictures, bio-data and phone number via WhatsApp: +1929-308-6116.

KAMBOJ

Suitable match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA. SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI

Beautiful fair slim Khatri manglik BDS girl 04.12.1989, 15:19, Amritsar born, 5'-4", Own clinic Ambala. Father retired Gazetted officer. 94668-26743.

KHATRI/ARORA

Beautiful girl MA, MBA, August 1993, 5'-6", working Standard Chartered Bank Gurugram, 15 LPA. 94662-06006.

KHATRI/ARORA

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri Vig (left Arm damaged) girl 1995/ 5'-5'', slim, fair, MBA Working in MNC, Status family. Contact 70155-72647.

KHATRI/ARORA

SM4 Hindu Arora girl, Central Govt. Gazetted officer (Group-B) in CAG, 11.01.1993, 5' Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 90180-60000, 60804-04480.

MAHAJAN

Suitable match for Mahajan girl from reputed jammu family, 1987 born (M. Tech. Bio Tech.) Mob#9596978787, 8082481202.

NRI

Suitable match for upper middle class beautiful smart Singla (Gotra) 1995 born, Ht. 5'-3", Post Graduate girl, MBA (HR) with 5 years job experience in MNC's, Holds Canadian PR. 99990-79230.

NRI

Seeking suitable match for slim, beautiful Canada PR Jat Sikh girl, Dec 1986 born (never married), 5'-4", M.Sc IT. Mohali settled educated family. 90414-11148, 94648-95375.

NRI

Match for Jatt Sikh vegetarian US citizen girl. Graduation in Business Administration from USA. 5’-1”, born in India in the month of December 1982. Only from California match contact. WhatsApp 98725-06444.

NRI

Canadian citizen, Kashtriya (Doaba) Sikh Rajput (Minhas), beautiful girl, 36, 5'-6", Bachelor & Doctorates in Pharmacy from UBC Vancouver, working as Clinical Pharmacist, few days divorcee. Father retired Class-I officer. Required well qualified, suitable match preferably from Canada. Whatsapp: 7986989362, 001-778-598-6647.

RAJPUT

SM for Himachali girl, 30.12.1993, 6:00 p.m. born Palampur, 5'-2", B.Tech. IT, PG in Cyber Security, working as Manager MNC Chandigarh, 17 Lacs PA. Preference Tricity/ Himachali. 88377-49184.

RAJPUT

Well Qualified match from Tricity/ nearby for Mair Rajput beautiful girl 1996/5'-4'', Pursuing Ph.D in PGI Chandigarh, Father BAMS Doctor, Mother Govt. Teacher, Brother doing MBBS. Mobile 98152-98031.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Seeking Hindu Dhiman NonDrinker-NonSmoker Match For 91 Born Girl, 5'3", Graduation+PGDCA, Private Job, Residence Zirakpur. Tricity Preferred. WhatsApp Only 8360497133.

SAINI

Chandigarh based Saini girl 5'-2½"/28, M.Com., working. Caste no bar. Contact 94659-59224.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Bhagat girl, 1983, 5'-3", divorcee, permanent Govt teacher. Seeks Govt employee match. Caste no bar. Unmarried welcome. 7087959491.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Well settled match for Ad-Dharmi M.Com. beautiful girl, born March 1991/5', Private job. Prefer in Tricity & H.P. Contact 99151-72352.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Two Bairwa girls both Graduates Computer diploma, Ht. 5'-1", age 37 & 39, belong Raj., settled Chandigarh. Seeks educated settled boy nearby Chandigarh. 97795-97322.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Ad-dharmi girl, 30.07.1990, 5'-1'', fair, slim, beautiful BA, B.Ed, PGDCA, Wants Govt job/businessman/PR Canada boy. Parents retired from Govt jobs. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp biodata: 80544-95121.

SIKH

Chandigarh-based Jat Sikh family is looking for a suitable match for their daughter. She is born in 1979, and is 5'-5", tall. She is unmarried, convent-educated, and has done her Ph.D from Panjab University. We are in search of a humble, settled boy. For further discussions please reach us at +91-70875-76734.

SIKH

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MD Medicine girl, working as Senior resident, 1986, 5'-6". 94637-47896.