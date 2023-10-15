 Grooms Wanted : The Tribune India

Grooms Wanted

Grooms Wanted


BACKWARD CLASSES
CL23067486
Compatible match for beautiful Pal girl, 5'-2", 28, Graduate, working as Executive pvt. company, Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 78885-87939.

BRAHMIN
CL23065747
Suitable match for Brahmin fair, slim girl, 21.07.1985 (never married), 5'-2", MA, B.Ed, working. Gazetted officer's family. 94659-57565, 70090-42004.

BRAHMIN
CL23065934
Suitable match for Brahmin Manglik girl, Himachali background born and brought up in Chandigarh, working in Newzealand (PR). DOB 11.10.93, Height 5'-1". Contact 94631-20286.

CHRISTIAN
CL23065588
Pretty, sharp featured Christian girl, 1995, 5'-2", B.Sc. Nursing, studying in Canada. Requires well educated, good looking boy. 62396-39574.

DIVORCEE
CL23066090
Suitable match for issueless short marriage divorcee Sikh Tonk-Kashtriya, vegetarian, beautiful girl, 1979/ 5'-3", Ph.D, Govt. Job, near Mohali. Upper caste too welcome. Preferred Canada settled. 98727-61829 (Whatsapp).

DIVORCEE
CL23066994
PQM for Mittal March 1989, Chandigarh, MBA, Pharma, 5'-3', Working in Singapore based pharma company issueless divorcee, Package 27 lakh. Preferably working Mumbai Hyderabad Bangalore Pune and Abroad. 94173-60111.

DIVORCEE
CL23067247
SM4 Govt job girl, 41, divorcee, 13 year old son. Send biodata. Whatsapp: 9501044513.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23065652
MD/ MS/ DM/ MCH match for Arora Sikh girl, 28/ 5'-4". DGO Diploma in Gynecology and Obstetrics, Pursuing fellowship in Gynec Laproscopy. Family of Doctors. 99156-75856.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23067458
MD/ MDS Match for MDS (Period-ontology), 01-03-1992 born, 5'-6½", slim, beautiful, Mittal girl. Tricity & Delhi preference. 98135-78241.

JAT SIKH
CL23066057
Jat Sikh parents from Norway seeks a professionally qualified match for their beautiful daughter, 1994 born, 5'-10", Master in Law, LLM from Oslo University & working as Corporate Lawyer in Norway. The boy should be from a status Jat Sikh family & above 6' tall. Send full biodata, latest photos to WhatsApp: 84275-67941.

JAT SIKH
CL23056079
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH
CL23065541
Jat Sikh girl from Calgary, Canada, age 27, 5'-8", qualified with Business Diploma and currently works on a managerial position. Looking for a boy from a Jat Sikh family, PR or Canadian citizen. Send a recent photograph and bio-data via Email: [email protected] Box CH283 TRIBUNE CHANDIGARH

JAT SIKH
CL23066757
Girl 26 years, 5'-8", B.Tech., TMAS from Surrey Canada, brother also. Phone: 9170150-17510.

JAT SIKH
CL23067186
Jat Sikh Canada PR, 1995 born, 5'-6", short marriage issueless divorcee girl. Currently in India. 93165-32328.

JAT SIKH
CL23067548
Looking for a Jat Sikh Doctor match for well educated, beautiful USA citizen, 5'-7.5" tall, 28 year old Jat Sikh girl, presently completing Medical College in USA. Family well settled in USA. Will only consider Doctor match. Please respond with recent pictures, bio-data and phone number via WhatsApp: +1929-308-6116.

KAMBOJ
CL23065909
Suitable match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA. SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI
CL23066137
Beautiful fair slim Khatri manglik BDS girl 04.12.1989, 15:19, Amritsar born, 5'-4", Own clinic Ambala. Father retired Gazetted officer. 94668-26743.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23065628
Beautiful girl MA, MBA, August 1993, 5'-6", working Standard Chartered Bank Gurugram, 15 LPA. 94662-06006.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23066264
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri Vig  (left Arm damaged)  girl 1995/ 5'-5'', slim, fair, MBA Working in MNC, Status family. Contact 70155-72647.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23067496
SM4 Hindu Arora girl, Central Govt. Gazetted officer (Group-B) in CAG, 11.01.1993, 5' Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 90180-60000, 60804-04480.

MAHAJAN
CL23067225
Suitable match for Mahajan girl from reputed jammu family, 1987 born (M. Tech. Bio Tech.) Mob#9596978787, 8082481202.

NRI
CL23065530
Suitable match for upper middle class beautiful smart Singla (Gotra) 1995 born, Ht. 5'-3", Post Graduate girl, MBA (HR) with 5 years job experience in MNC's, Holds Canadian PR. 99990-79230.

NRI
CL23066122
Seeking suitable match for slim, beautiful Canada PR Jat Sikh girl, Dec 1986 born (never married), 5'-4", M.Sc IT. Mohali settled educated family. 90414-11148, 94648-95375.

NRI
CL23067003
Match for Jatt Sikh vegetarian US citizen girl. Graduation in Business Administration from USA. 5’-1”, born in India in the month of December 1982. Only from California match contact. WhatsApp 98725-06444.

NRI
CL23067333
Canadian citizen, Kashtriya (Doaba) Sikh Rajput (Minhas), beautiful girl, 36, 5'-6", Bachelor & Doctorates in Pharmacy from UBC Vancouver, working as Clinical Pharmacist, few days divorcee. Father retired Class-I officer. Required well qualified, suitable match preferably from Canada. Whatsapp: 7986989362, 001-778-598-6647.

RAJPUT
CL23065442
SM for Himachali girl, 30.12.1993, 6:00 p.m. born Palampur, 5'-2", B.Tech. IT, PG in Cyber Security, working as Manager MNC Chandigarh, 17 Lacs PA. Preference Tricity/ Himachali. 88377-49184.

RAJPUT
CL23066309
Well Qualified match from Tricity/ nearby for Mair Rajput beautiful girl 1996/5'-4'', Pursuing Ph.D in PGI Chandigarh, Father BAMS Doctor, Mother Govt. Teacher, Brother doing MBBS. Mobile 98152-98031.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23067503
Seeking Hindu Dhiman NonDrinker-NonSmoker Match For 91 Born Girl, 5'3", Graduation+PGDCA, Private Job, Residence Zirakpur. Tricity Preferred. WhatsApp Only 8360497133.

SAINI
CL23065889
Chandigarh based Saini girl 5'-2½"/28, M.Com., working. Caste no bar. Contact 94659-59224.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23065468
Bhagat girl, 1983, 5'-3", divorcee, permanent Govt teacher. Seeks Govt employee match. Caste no bar. Unmarried welcome. 7087959491.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23065739
Well settled match for Ad-Dharmi M.Com. beautiful girl, born March 1991/5', Private job. Prefer in Tricity & H.P. Contact 99151-72352.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23066101
Two Bairwa girls both Graduates Computer diploma, Ht. 5'-1", age 37 & 39, belong Raj., settled Chandigarh. Seeks educated settled boy nearby Chandigarh. 97795-97322.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23066916
Ad-dharmi girl, 30.07.1990, 5'-1'', fair, slim, beautiful BA, B.Ed, PGDCA, Wants Govt job/businessman/PR Canada boy. Parents retired from Govt jobs. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp biodata: 80544-95121.

SIKH
CL23065610
Chandigarh-based Jat Sikh family is looking for a suitable match for their daughter. She is born in 1979, and is 5'-5", tall. She is unmarried, convent-educated, and has done her Ph.D from Panjab University. We are in search of a humble, settled boy. For further discussions please reach us at +91-70875-76734.

SIKH
CL23065946
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MD Medicine girl, working as Senior resident, 1986, 5'-6". 94637-47896.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

2
Punjab

No military honours as soldier died by suicide: Army on Agniveer’s cremation in Punjab

3
Chandigarh

How Haryana man's chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

4
World Cup 2023

India 8 Pakistan 0: Bowlers set it up, Rohit Sharma finishes off one-sided contest

5
Punjab

Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

6
World Cup 2023

Tendulkar, Sehwag lead charge as netizens 'roast' Pakistan after India's seven-wicket win

7
Punjab

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

8
Punjab

Punjab Police bust LeT terror module with arrest of 2 J-K residents

9
India EXPLAINER

Israeli PM Netanyahu's popularity drops at home after Hamas attack

10
World Cup 2023

India bowl out Pakistan for 191 in marquee World Cup clash

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4L have fled north Gaza

Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza

Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...

Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza

Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza

The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...

Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls

Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls

Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens

Absolute dominance: India keep WC win record intact in meek Pak show

Absolute dominance: India keep WC win record intact in meek Pak show


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Government Medical College doctors in Amritsar threaten to strike work

Amritsar MC elections: Govt issues final notification of ward delimitation

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 46: Poor infrastructure, no maintenance by MC irk residents of Ward No. 46

Two-day lit fest begins with dialogue on theatre development in Amritsar

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA ~14.65 lakh

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA Rs 14.65 lakh

One-time relief to clear stocks of non-electric 2-wheelers likely

Panchkula DCP issues ban order on serving hookah

MC to install triple-bin units in markets

Digging causes gas leak, fire wing seeks FIR against firm

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Focus on learning needs of kids: Atishi to teachers

21 construction sites fined Rs 8.35 lakh: Rai

Delhi sets ball rolling for conjugal rights to prisoners

PMLA case: Delhi High Court upholds ED custody of Chinese national

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Humble background no deterrent

Truckers burn Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s effigy

AAP leader held on charge of murder bid

Man, son among three held with heroin, arms

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

Man murdered over old enmity

Bank employee held with 1.72-kg heroin

Jail inmates scuffle over watching TV, four injured

AAI nod to pending tasks, int'l airport to get wings soon

Three arrested for robbing trader of ~24L at gunpoint

Three arrested for robbing trader of Rs 24L at gunpoint

Jouramajra leads rally against drug menace, pupils take pledge

SBI staff hold zonal conference

Post-matric scholarship scheme: CM urged to clear Rs 16-crore dues of SGPC-run institutes

Headmaster receives award