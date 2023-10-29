Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23072986

Aggarwal widow 38 yrs girl, MA, B.Ed, M.Sc, having with male children (12 & 6 yrs) issueless/impotent preferred. 78885-97055.

AGGARWAL

CL23073254

PQM for Mittal March 1989, Chandigarh, MBA, Pharma, 5'-3', Working in Singapore based pharma company issueless divorcee, Package 27 lakh. Preferably working Mumbai Hyderabad Bangalore Pune and Abroad. 94173-60111.

ARORA

CL23072040

Tricity match for convent educated Manglik Arora girl, 23.4.95, 1:35 am, 5'-3", Lecturer on Adhoc basis in reputed School. Contact 94780-00187.

BRAHMIN

CL23070898

Brahmin/NRI parents seeking suitable match for their USA born daughter, who has completed Doctor of Pharmacy in USA. 1993 born, slim, cultured, 5'-0" tall. The boy should be MD/ Pharmacist/ Dentist/ Ph.D, vegetarian, teetotaler residing in USA. WhatsApp: 1-609-610-4474.

BRAHMIN

CL23072049

Looking for well settled boy in Canada for Chandigarh based Brahmin girl, 5'-1", 21.03.1995, Pursuing masters in Tourism Management on study visa. Living in Nanaimo BC, Canada. Contact: 99880-87312. Email: [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23071465

Gaur Brahmin B.Architect girl, 04.11.1996, 5'-2", Jalandhar. Father Gazetted officer. Kundli must. Only whatsapp: 9815972181.

BRAHMIN

CL23072432

Ludhiana based, currently in Canada on work permit, 1995 non-Manglik, Saraswat Brahmin, 5', slim, fair girl, B.Com., MA, 2yr IBM Diploma from Ontario, looking for suitable match, send details WhatsApp only 78890-84136.

DIVORCEE

CL23070800

Suitable match for Manglik beautiful divorcee Arora girl, 5'-3", 06.04.1990, BA, B.Ed. Having son 7 year. Family well settled, Chandigarh. Only tricity well settled Khatri/ Arora boy preferred. Whatsapp: 99105-70051.

DIVORCEE

CL23070527

Dhiman Divorcee girl 32/5'-5", M.Sc. (IT), I.T. employed. Father Retd. Govt. Officer. Preferred Tricity. Mobile 70879-79527.

DIVORCEE

CL23072574

Match Panjabi Arora Legally divorced issueless girl, Oct. 1983/5', M.Com., B.Ed., UGC Net. Own Coaching work. Tricity preferred. 98725-59405, 99159-99880.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23070943

MD/ MS/ DNB match for beautiful Jat Sikh Sandhu MD Psychiatrist Dec. 1996 born, 5’. Working as Junior Resident Doctor. Educated nuclear family. Whatsapp 99922-22774, 82950-27717.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23072027

Suitable match for 1985/ 5'-9", US born Medical Doctor, Sikh girl never married, wanted professional boy from Sikh family preferably from USA/ Canada. Contact: [email protected]

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23073046

Jat Sikh family seeking Australia settled boy or Indian Doctor/Professional aspiring to go to Australia, for our daughter who is a doctor (General Surgeon) (India), 5'-5" , 1994 born. Brother in Australia. Strictly no marriage bureau. Send biodata and photo on WhatsApp or call on 94177-17726.

JAT

CL23071236

Jatt Sikh, Jan. 1996, 5'-5", B.Tech. CSE, Senior Software Developer, seeking pure vegetarian, turbaned Jatt Sikh Canada PR boy in IT. WhatsApp: 98146-15239.

JAT SIKH

CL23070789

Qualified match in USA for Jatt Sikh girl, 1992 born, 5'-5", MS from USA, working as Software Engineer in California. Send biodata/pics at WhatsApp only 91-86999-52186.

JAT SIKH

CL23065541

Jat Sikh girl from Calgary, Canada, age 27, 5'-8", qualified with Business Diploma and currently works on a managerial position. Looking for a boy from a Jat Sikh family, PR or Canadian citizen. Send a recent photograph and bio-data via Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23071016

Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh convent educated girl, M.Pharma, 5’-5”, Dec. 87, working in MNC Mohali, package 12+ Lakh. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only. 98767-16867.

JAT SIKH

CL23071208

Suitable qualified match for Jat Sikh Post-graduate, Canadian PR vegetarian girl, 1991, 5'-7". Contact: 9814709187.

JAT SIKH

CL23071210

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, Feb. 1990, 5’-3”, M.Tech (Computer Science) working as Senior Consultant in reputed IT Company in Canada. Handsome package. Innocent issueless divorcee after short period. Preferred IT Professional employed, Only Jat Sikh, non drinker boy (age 32-36 years) Canada / tricity and nearby districts preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-90419-35055.

JAT SIKH

CL23071238

Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'-7", raised in India, Bachelors in Health Science, working as MRI Tech in Vancouver, Canada. WhatsApp or Call: 604-375-9023.

JAT SIKH

CL23071715

Highly Educated status match for a beautiful well cultured 5' 7" tall 93 born girl. BDS, Masters in Public Health(TISS MUMBAI)working with an International NGO.Father Retd senior Army Officer. WA 9878960863

JAT SIKH

CL23072034

Canadian citizen, Doaba Sikh Rajput (Minhas), beautiful girl, 36, 5'-6", Bachelor & Doctorates in Pharmacy from UBC Vancouver, working as Clinical Pharmacist, few days divorcee. Father retired Class-I officer. Required well qualified, suitable match preferably from Canada. Whatsapp: 7986989362, 001-778-598-6647.

JAT SIKH

CL23073077

Looking for a Jat Sikh Doctor match for well educated, beautiful USA citizen, 5'-7.5" tall, 28 year old Jat Sikh girl, presently completing Medical College in USA. Family well settled in USA. Will only consider Doctor match. Please respond with recent pictures, bio-data and phone number via WhatsApp +1929-308-6116.

JAT SIKH

CL23073139

Match of Engineer/M.Tech, boy well settled in India or abroad required for Army officer's daughter, 90 born, 5'-4", HR Manager in USA based firm. Contact: 9958630377 (whatsapp only), 9988372398.

KHATRI

CL23070803

SM for fair slim Khatri girl, Oct. 1994, 5'. M.Sc, B.Ed Teacher in reputed school in Chandigarh. Cont: 97290-99150.

KHATRI

CL23070885

Suitable match for beautiful girl 23 year Punjabi Khatri, 5'-0", B.Tech.(CSE). Tricity preferred. 62801-74554.

KHATRI

CL23073069

Suitable match for Hindu girl, 1995/ 5'-8", MCA, GNDU main campus, no caste bar. 97796-33466.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23071920

Match for 1991/ 5'-6', Presently Assistant Professor, IIT, Kharakpur, may reallocate. Upper caste also welcome. Contact: 94167-89700.

NRI

CL23068455

Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin girl, 08.03.1990, 3:50 am Jalandhar 5'-4". Highly Qualified. PR invite received. Veg, qualified & already settled in Canada preferred. Upper Caste also welcome. Whatsapp 94170-29316.

NRI

CL23070934

Suitable match for Nai Sikh slim beautiful girl Canadian Work permit 1995, 5'-5", MBA, from India, two year PG from Canada. Non-drinker well educated settled boy in Canada preferred. Educated status urban family. 82640-74104.

NRI

CL23070984

Seeking a Doctor/IT professional, turbaned, US based match for a US born Jat Sikh girl, 5'-3", age 29, MD, completed residency, currently doing fellowship. Contact with biodata/ pic Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23071675

Australian PR, Ravidasia Sikh, born 85, 5'-2", slim, fair, beautiful, vegetarian, never married working girl. Seeks Australian PR settled boy. Divorcee considerable. Send recent photo with biodata on whatsapp: +61416604249.

NRI

CL23071694

SM for Educated , Beautiful punjabi Girl 31, 5’5”,working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred.6280474492

NRI

CL23072239

Suitable match for Thakur Rajput (Minhas) beautiful, fair girl, 1992 born, 5'-5", Canadian citizen, working as Manager. Only Canadian/Australian PR preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7340732168. Whatsapp: +61-470561679.

NRI

CL23072835

Match for Ramdasia Sikh Punjabi girl Jan 1995 born, 5’-6” working in Austin (USA) on HIB visa. B.Tech (India PEC) MS from USA. WhatsApp 98722-12139

NRI

CL23072912

Seeking suitable match for beautiful smart USA citizen Ramgaria girl 28/5'-6", Master in Accounts, working with reputed company having good salary package. Only USA citizen/green card holder needs to correspond. [email protected] , +15107661114.

NRI

CL23072940

PQM for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh unmarried girl 1978 born, 5'-3", M.Com, MBA HR. WhatsApp only. +91-98963-53293, +1 (437)9925196.

NRI

CL23073294

Parjapat Sikh girl (Sangar Gotra) Canada citizen, 26 years, 5'-1", B.Com & 2 Years, Business Management Diploma, looking same studies Canada Citizen boy. (M): 94170-95281, Plz. no contact marriage bureau.

RAJPUT

CL23070830

Preferably Army Officer match for beautiful Mair Rajput girl July 1989, 5’, M.Com., B.Ed. PGT permanent lecturer Kendriya Vidyalaya. Upper caste welcome. 82952-22798, 99960-95644.

RAJPUT

CL23071765

Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com., 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 p.m., Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302. Marriage bureau excuse.

RAJPUT

CL23072119

Suitable match for M.Tech. Himachali Katoch girl, 5'-3", born 1991, working in Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar. Contact: 9815100898.

SAINI

CL23071701

Saini Sikh girl, 1996, 5'-3", CA, Job in MNC. Seeking well settled CA boy or Engineer in Gurgaon, Delhi. Upper caste welcome. Contact 98725-83306.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23073082

Wanted Canadian PR vegetarian match for Ramdasia girl, 1987, 5’-3”, M.Pharmacy. Parents retired gazetted officer, living in Mohali. Caste no bar.Tricity preferred. Contact: 98153-35992

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23073277

Suitable match for Hindu SC, 5’-3’’, M.Sc., Canadian PR girl, Dec. 1989. Looking for qualified working professional, preferably from Canada/ Chandigarh. 95923-63616.

SIKH

CL23072820

Looking for a suitable match for our daughter. Never married before and is 1979 born. We are looking for a humble and homely person. She is well qualified and has a doctorate. Family is from Chandigarh. Please contact +91 7087576734 for further discussion.

SIKH

CL23070206

Match from United States for a beautiful girl, Canadian citizen, 31, 5'-3'', MS (Computer Science) working as a Manager, Software, Toronto [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI

CL23071035

Professionally qualified match for 88 born, 5'-5", Canadian Citizen Khatri Sikh girl convent educated, CPA and CA. Whatsapp +9198884-84818.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23072300

Match for Gursikh Sikh Khatri girl, 1986/5'-3", B.A., B.Ed., MCA, Mob: 98729-66208.

#Mumbai