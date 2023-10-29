Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23072986
Aggarwal widow 38 yrs girl, MA, B.Ed, M.Sc, having with male children (12 & 6 yrs) issueless/impotent preferred. 78885-97055.
AGGARWAL
CL23073254
PQM for Mittal March 1989, Chandigarh, MBA, Pharma, 5'-3', Working in Singapore based pharma company issueless divorcee, Package 27 lakh. Preferably working Mumbai Hyderabad Bangalore Pune and Abroad. 94173-60111.
ARORA
CL23072040
Tricity match for convent educated Manglik Arora girl, 23.4.95, 1:35 am, 5'-3", Lecturer on Adhoc basis in reputed School. Contact 94780-00187.
BRAHMIN
CL23070898
Brahmin/NRI parents seeking suitable match for their USA born daughter, who has completed Doctor of Pharmacy in USA. 1993 born, slim, cultured, 5'-0" tall. The boy should be MD/ Pharmacist/ Dentist/ Ph.D, vegetarian, teetotaler residing in USA. WhatsApp: 1-609-610-4474.
BRAHMIN
CL23072049
Looking for well settled boy in Canada for Chandigarh based Brahmin girl, 5'-1", 21.03.1995, Pursuing masters in Tourism Management on study visa. Living in Nanaimo BC, Canada. Contact: 99880-87312. Email: [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23071465
Gaur Brahmin B.Architect girl, 04.11.1996, 5'-2", Jalandhar. Father Gazetted officer. Kundli must. Only whatsapp: 9815972181.
BRAHMIN
CL23072432
Ludhiana based, currently in Canada on work permit, 1995 non-Manglik, Saraswat Brahmin, 5', slim, fair girl, B.Com., MA, 2yr IBM Diploma from Ontario, looking for suitable match, send details WhatsApp only 78890-84136.
DIVORCEE
CL23070800
Suitable match for Manglik beautiful divorcee Arora girl, 5'-3", 06.04.1990, BA, B.Ed. Having son 7 year. Family well settled, Chandigarh. Only tricity well settled Khatri/ Arora boy preferred. Whatsapp: 99105-70051.
DIVORCEE
CL23070527
Dhiman Divorcee girl 32/5'-5", M.Sc. (IT), I.T. employed. Father Retd. Govt. Officer. Preferred Tricity. Mobile 70879-79527.
DIVORCEE
CL23072574
Match Panjabi Arora Legally divorced issueless girl, Oct. 1983/5', M.Com., B.Ed., UGC Net. Own Coaching work. Tricity preferred. 98725-59405, 99159-99880.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23070943
MD/ MS/ DNB match for beautiful Jat Sikh Sandhu MD Psychiatrist Dec. 1996 born, 5’. Working as Junior Resident Doctor. Educated nuclear family. Whatsapp 99922-22774, 82950-27717.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23072027
Suitable match for 1985/ 5'-9", US born Medical Doctor, Sikh girl never married, wanted professional boy from Sikh family preferably from USA/ Canada. Contact: [email protected]
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23073046
Jat Sikh family seeking Australia settled boy or Indian Doctor/Professional aspiring to go to Australia, for our daughter who is a doctor (General Surgeon) (India), 5'-5" , 1994 born. Brother in Australia. Strictly no marriage bureau. Send biodata and photo on WhatsApp or call on 94177-17726.
JAT
CL23071236
Jatt Sikh, Jan. 1996, 5'-5", B.Tech. CSE, Senior Software Developer, seeking pure vegetarian, turbaned Jatt Sikh Canada PR boy in IT. WhatsApp: 98146-15239.
JAT SIKH
CL23070789
Qualified match in USA for Jatt Sikh girl, 1992 born, 5'-5", MS from USA, working as Software Engineer in California. Send biodata/pics at WhatsApp only 91-86999-52186.
JAT SIKH
CL23065541
Jat Sikh girl from Calgary, Canada, age 27, 5'-8", qualified with Business Diploma and currently works on a managerial position. Looking for a boy from a Jat Sikh family, PR or Canadian citizen. Send a recent photograph and bio-data via Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23071016
Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh convent educated girl, M.Pharma, 5’-5”, Dec. 87, working in MNC Mohali, package 12+ Lakh. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only. 98767-16867.
JAT SIKH
CL23071208
Suitable qualified match for Jat Sikh Post-graduate, Canadian PR vegetarian girl, 1991, 5'-7". Contact: 9814709187.
JAT SIKH
CL23071210
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, Feb. 1990, 5’-3”, M.Tech (Computer Science) working as Senior Consultant in reputed IT Company in Canada. Handsome package. Innocent issueless divorcee after short period. Preferred IT Professional employed, Only Jat Sikh, non drinker boy (age 32-36 years) Canada / tricity and nearby districts preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-90419-35055.
JAT SIKH
CL23071238
Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'-7", raised in India, Bachelors in Health Science, working as MRI Tech in Vancouver, Canada. WhatsApp or Call: 604-375-9023.
JAT SIKH
CL23071715
Highly Educated status match for a beautiful well cultured 5' 7" tall 93 born girl. BDS, Masters in Public Health(TISS MUMBAI)working with an International NGO.Father Retd senior Army Officer. WA 9878960863
JAT SIKH
CL23072034
Canadian citizen, Doaba Sikh Rajput (Minhas), beautiful girl, 36, 5'-6", Bachelor & Doctorates in Pharmacy from UBC Vancouver, working as Clinical Pharmacist, few days divorcee. Father retired Class-I officer. Required well qualified, suitable match preferably from Canada. Whatsapp: 7986989362, 001-778-598-6647.
JAT SIKH
CL23073077
Looking for a Jat Sikh Doctor match for well educated, beautiful USA citizen, 5'-7.5" tall, 28 year old Jat Sikh girl, presently completing Medical College in USA. Family well settled in USA. Will only consider Doctor match. Please respond with recent pictures, bio-data and phone number via WhatsApp +1929-308-6116.
JAT SIKH
CL23073139
Match of Engineer/M.Tech, boy well settled in India or abroad required for Army officer's daughter, 90 born, 5'-4", HR Manager in USA based firm. Contact: 9958630377 (whatsapp only), 9988372398.
KHATRI
CL23070803
SM for fair slim Khatri girl, Oct. 1994, 5'. M.Sc, B.Ed Teacher in reputed school in Chandigarh. Cont: 97290-99150.
KHATRI
CL23070885
Suitable match for beautiful girl 23 year Punjabi Khatri, 5'-0", B.Tech.(CSE). Tricity preferred. 62801-74554.
KHATRI
CL23073069
Suitable match for Hindu girl, 1995/ 5'-8", MCA, GNDU main campus, no caste bar. 97796-33466.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23071920
Match for 1991/ 5'-6', Presently Assistant Professor, IIT, Kharakpur, may reallocate. Upper caste also welcome. Contact: 94167-89700.
NRI
CL23068455
Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin girl, 08.03.1990, 3:50 am Jalandhar 5'-4". Highly Qualified. PR invite received. Veg, qualified & already settled in Canada preferred. Upper Caste also welcome. Whatsapp 94170-29316.
NRI
CL23070934
Suitable match for Nai Sikh slim beautiful girl Canadian Work permit 1995, 5'-5", MBA, from India, two year PG from Canada. Non-drinker well educated settled boy in Canada preferred. Educated status urban family. 82640-74104.
NRI
CL23070984
Seeking a Doctor/IT professional, turbaned, US based match for a US born Jat Sikh girl, 5'-3", age 29, MD, completed residency, currently doing fellowship. Contact with biodata/ pic Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23071675
Australian PR, Ravidasia Sikh, born 85, 5'-2", slim, fair, beautiful, vegetarian, never married working girl. Seeks Australian PR settled boy. Divorcee considerable. Send recent photo with biodata on whatsapp: +61416604249.
NRI
CL23071694
SM for Educated , Beautiful punjabi Girl 31, 5’5”,working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred.6280474492
NRI
CL23072239
Suitable match for Thakur Rajput (Minhas) beautiful, fair girl, 1992 born, 5'-5", Canadian citizen, working as Manager. Only Canadian/Australian PR preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7340732168. Whatsapp: +61-470561679.
NRI
CL23072835
Match for Ramdasia Sikh Punjabi girl Jan 1995 born, 5’-6” working in Austin (USA) on HIB visa. B.Tech (India PEC) MS from USA. WhatsApp 98722-12139
NRI
CL23072912
Seeking suitable match for beautiful smart USA citizen Ramgaria girl 28/5'-6", Master in Accounts, working with reputed company having good salary package. Only USA citizen/green card holder needs to correspond. [email protected] , +15107661114.
NRI
CL23072940
PQM for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh unmarried girl 1978 born, 5'-3", M.Com, MBA HR. WhatsApp only. +91-98963-53293, +1 (437)9925196.
NRI
CL23073294
Parjapat Sikh girl (Sangar Gotra) Canada citizen, 26 years, 5'-1", B.Com & 2 Years, Business Management Diploma, looking same studies Canada Citizen boy. (M): 94170-95281, Plz. no contact marriage bureau.
RAJPUT
CL23070830
Preferably Army Officer match for beautiful Mair Rajput girl July 1989, 5’, M.Com., B.Ed. PGT permanent lecturer Kendriya Vidyalaya. Upper caste welcome. 82952-22798, 99960-95644.
RAJPUT
CL23071765
Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com., 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 p.m., Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302. Marriage bureau excuse.
RAJPUT
CL23072119
Suitable match for M.Tech. Himachali Katoch girl, 5'-3", born 1991, working in Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar. Contact: 9815100898.
SAINI
CL23071701
Saini Sikh girl, 1996, 5'-3", CA, Job in MNC. Seeking well settled CA boy or Engineer in Gurgaon, Delhi. Upper caste welcome. Contact 98725-83306.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23073082
Wanted Canadian PR vegetarian match for Ramdasia girl, 1987, 5’-3”, M.Pharmacy. Parents retired gazetted officer, living in Mohali. Caste no bar.Tricity preferred. Contact: 98153-35992
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23073277
Suitable match for Hindu SC, 5’-3’’, M.Sc., Canadian PR girl, Dec. 1989. Looking for qualified working professional, preferably from Canada/ Chandigarh. 95923-63616.
SIKH
CL23072820
Looking for a suitable match for our daughter. Never married before and is 1979 born. We are looking for a humble and homely person. She is well qualified and has a doctorate. Family is from Chandigarh. Please contact +91 7087576734 for further discussion.
SIKH
CL23070206
Match from United States for a beautiful girl, Canadian citizen, 31, 5'-3'', MS (Computer Science) working as a Manager, Software, Toronto [email protected]
SIKH KHATRI
CL23071035
Professionally qualified match for 88 born, 5'-5", Canadian Citizen Khatri Sikh girl convent educated, CPA and CA. Whatsapp +9198884-84818.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23072300
Match for Gursikh Sikh Khatri girl, 1986/5'-3", B.A., B.Ed., MCA, Mob: 98729-66208.
