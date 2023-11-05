Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23073347
Suitable match for Aggarwal beautiful Garg girl 94 born, 5'-3", MBBS, Canada PR, Canadian exams cleared for MD, vegetarian Doctor boy. NRI preferred. Contact: 78885-51685.
AGGARWAL
CL23073825
Singla girl, Oct. 1994, 5', BBA, M.Com., Chandigarh, worked with KPMG, pursuing CPA. Groom working in MNC preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp 98766-36393.
AHLUWALIA
CL23073558
Beautiful Hindu Walia girl, 1997 born, 5'-1", MA., B.Ed., CTET & PSTET qualified, well educated pure vegetarian family. Preference near Chandigarh. Upper caste also welcome. 99881-31197.
ARORA
CL23073333
Suitable match for Arora (Gulati) girl, 1995, 5'-7", M.Sc. (Botany), working as Lecturer in Aakash Institute, 15 LPA. Contact: 9888629736.
BRAHMIN
CL23075131
Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin convent educated, beautiful Chandigarh based practicing Dental Doctor (BDS), 163 cms, Oct. 1995. Well settled teetotaler educated family. Contact: 79866-69399.
BRAHMIN
CL23075305
Wanted handsome Saraswat Brahmin match for fair girl, 15 Jan. 1984, 5'-3", B.Sc. B.Ed., M.Sc. MBA, working as Vice Principal. Doctor's family. Upper caste welcome. Phone: 9872889345.
DIVORCEE
CL23075165
Suitable match for beautiful issueless legally divorced Arora girl, 5'-3", 1991, MA. Delhi. Parents not alive. Brothers well settled. WhatsApp: 99537-04342.
DIVORCEE
CL23074281
Status match for 1992 born 5'-4'', M.Tech (CSE), Working Chandigarh, issueless short marriage. Contact 75087-74815.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23070223
Proposals are invited for a Himachal based Brahmin girl working as an Engineer in MNC Gurgaon with 24 LPA. Height 5'-4", birth Sep. 92. Caste no bar. Contact on 82192-72711.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23075454
Suitable Medico match for Arora MD, 5'-3", 92 born, Chandigarh, vegetarian, teetotaler girl, Govt. service. WhatsApp detailed profile at: 97791-02802.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23075541
Jat Sikh family seeking Australian boy or Indian Doctor/professional aspiring to go to Australia, for our daughter who is a Doctor (General Surgeon) (India), 5'-5", 1994 born. Brother in Australia. Strictly no marriage bureau. Send biodata and photo on WhatsApp or call on 94177-17726.
JAT SIKH
CL23075167
Jat Sikh Canadian girl, Delhi, Dec. 83 born, beautiful, 5'-5", divorce no issue. Studying in US. Working as Nurse in US/Green card. Contact: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23071715
Highly Educated status match for a beautiful well cultured 5' 7" tall 93 born girl. BDS, Masters in Public Health(TISS MUMBAI)working with an International NGO.Father Retd senior Army Officer. WA 9878960863
JAT SIKH
CL23073633
Never married professional Jat Sikh match from USA for beautiful USA citizen girl 5'-7", 43, working for Federal Government. WhatsApp +12404297477 Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23074097
Jatt Sikh girl 86 born, 5'-4", RN, MBA, government job, Canadian Citizen, Seeking boy with similar qualifications, USA/Canada only. Family settled in Canada currently in India. Contact: +1-825-733-9228 (WhatsApp)- 90567-00230 (India).
JAT SIKH
CL23074454
Educated, well settled match for fair, slim Canadian PR Jat Sikh girl 1989/ 5'-5", Finance analyst. 94665-41254.
JAT SIKH
CL23075592
Match for beautiful, slim, fair, Jat Sikh girl born Dec. 1993, 5'-4", B.Tech. (Electronics), employed in Center Govt., seeking for Jat sikh, well educated, teetotaller Centre Govt. employee boy. Contact No. 98159-01176, [email protected],Send biodata and latest photo.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23073591
Match for beautiful Khatri girl, 5', 04 Aug. 95, 18:54 Chandigarh, B.Tech. (CS), working in IT company. Tricity based family. 99157-63946.
NRI
CL23073321
Australia based Brahmin girl, 5'-3". PR of Australia, divorcee with no child, working in a top company in Adelaide. Graduated from a top University in the UK. India based family with a well-settled business in Delhi. Email: [email protected] Contact: +91-98997-93007.
NRI
CL23033118
Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 38/5'-5", registered Nurse London, package £40000. Divorced, no issue, boy should be near London area. [email protected]
NRI
CL23073361
Well cultured Mair Rajput girl 1992 born, 5'-6", IT Study Canada. Upper caste welcome. 82956-17995.
NRI
CL23073564
A suitable NRI Medico match for beautiful, slim, 5'-4", MBBS, Oct. 1992 born, Bansal girl competing for Foreign PG. Father Doctor. Caste no bar. 97810-39639.
NRI
CL23073584
Australian citizen, 43, 5'-3", educated, never married girl. Seeks well educated, vegetarian match. Caste no bar. 9815136110.
NRI
CL23074059
Match for Gupta girl, 5'-5", smart, slim 36, MBA, Bio-Technology USA professionally settled Green Cardholder, Divorcee, short marriage, No issue Punjab family. Professionally US settled boy preferred. 98554-36137. [email protected]
NRI
CL23074343
Match for 1994 Born, Multiple Visa Girl, M.Com., 5’7’’ Looking for PR Boy from Canada send their biodata and photographs on 9417153057(whatsapp)
NRI
CL23074850
Wanted suitable match preferably from USA for Sidhu Punjabi girl, MBA raised & born in USA (1980), 5'-8", unmarried, Occupation Marketing and Healthcare, owns her house in Florida. [email protected], 84274-88110, +1-515-208-3861.
NRI
CL23075170
Sikh Doctor girl, US Citizen, 33, 160 cm, MD with Fellowship working in Newyork City. Contact +16033069973.
NRI
CL23075291
Match for Australian educated and citizen, highly qualified, never married, 41 yrs, 5'-5", fair girl. Family is well settled in Australia for long time. Looking for only highly qualified and never married match. Contact: [email protected]
RAJPUT
CL23075488
Compatible match for Rajput beautiful unmarried girl, 5'-5", 1984 born, LLM, Advocate. Upper caste no bar. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Tricity well settled boy preferred. Contact: 99157-58949.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23073342
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh Canadian PR girl, 1998 born, 5'-6", Associate of Arts, pursuing bachelor's degree in major accounting, employed as a logistic coordinator. Family settled at Mohali. +91-7888521847
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23073592
Qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh beautiful girl, D.Pharmacy, working, 5'-3", 1988. NRI welcome. 8641000003.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23074531
Ramgarhia girl, 23.03.1989, 5'-6", B.Sc Nursing, govt. employee. Caste no bar. PCS test pass. 75088-49522
SAINI
CL23074922
Saini beautiful girl, Oct. 1990, 5'-3", M.Com. B.Ed. Pvt. School teacher. Preferred vegetarian, Govt officer/NRI. Contact: 8146632965.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23075431
Suitable match for Ramdasia girl, 1994/5'-2" B.Com. LL.M. presently working as Advocate in Distt. Courts Chandigarh. Legal Assistant in Pungrain office, Punjab. 97807-84439.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23073335
Canada PR Ad-dharmi girl, 1991, 5', BDS, MBA, Public Health from Canada. Looking Canadian match. 7717409475. Jalandhar.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23074817
Match for Balmiki girl Nov.1988, 5'-4",MBA. Working Canadian Company. 99200-54203, 98721-98083.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23075137
Match for SC (Megh) girl Manager Canara Bank, 02.01.1983, 5'-2", minor problem in hand. 98882-34676.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23075519
Ad-dharmi girl B.Tech., MBA, Project Engineer, 5'-2", 1985, Canada PR applied, need NR9. 94178-88845.
SIKH
CL23073611
Suitable match for 1991 born 5'-3" girl, MS (US) working on i-140 visa. Boy about 35 years working in US contact: 98726-62528.
SIKH
CL23074405
Professionally qualified medico/non-medico, non-trimmer/non-drinker vegetarian working Sikh match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, 1984/5'-5"½, BDS, MDS, Medical Officer (Punjab govt.) Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 97792-00393.
SIKH
CL23075183
Jat Sikh Airforce Officer 1992, 5'-5" from tricity Defence family. Defence / central government officer preferred. Caste no bar. 8079033566
SIKH ARORA
CL23073418
Required match for Gursikh Arora slim fair girl, MBA, 1994, 5’-6”; preferably from Australia or New Zealand with PR Amritdhari or vegetarian family only. +91 9425054686
SIKH KHATRI
CL23075215
Suitable alliance invited for Khatri, 1995 born Engineer girl, 5'-5", working with MNC, belonging to educated officer family. WhatsApp: 98765-10915.
VISHWAKARMA
CL23074160
Beautiful, fair, Himachali, Vishwakarma girl, 1988, MBA, 5'-4", working in institute of national importance, Una (HP), in Admin Post, caste no bar. 94180-15967.
