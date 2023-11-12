Grooms Wanted

DIVORCEE

B.Tech divorcee Brahmin girl,5'-1", 33 year, Govt. employee contract. Tricity groom preferred. Contact; 94662-87750.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

MBBS/ MS/DM/MCH/ Non turban match for MD, Pharmacology, SC girl, 1989, 5'-5', SR, Govt Medical College. Caste no bar. Phone No-86996-93775, 93107-54840.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for beautiful girl 30+, 5'-3", US resident, Jatt Sikh only. Parents living in India. Contact: 98889-45084.

JAT SIKH

Seeking well settled educated match for slim, beautiful Jat Sikh cultured girl, belongs to defence family, believes in family values, 33 years, 5'-3". Graduate, own well established business in Jammu. Caste no bar. Defence Officer preferred. 7006705058, Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Suitable qualified match for Jat Sikh beautiful girl, 1995 born, 5'-5", MBA Finance, Govt employee. Preferred Govt employed match from Doaba region. Contact: 9814815059.

JAT SIKH

Match for Canada PR Jatsikh girl 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech. ECE India, M.Eng Canada. Looking for Jatsikh boy from India/Canada. WhatsApp: 01-548-333-0299, 84276-32542.

KHATRI/ARORA

Suitable match for vegetarian beautiful Arora working as HR Manager girl, 5'-2", 1986, MBA (HR). Father Govt. defence Officer (retd.), Mohali. Tricity vegetarian working preferred. Contact: 7986565783. Email: [email protected]

NRI

Australia based Brahmin girl, 5'-3". PR of Australia, divorcee with no child, working in a top company in Adelaide. Graduated from a top University in the UK. India based family with a well-settled business in Delhi. Email: [email protected] Contact: +91-98997-93007.

NRI

A suitable NRI Medico match for beautiful, slim, 5'-4", MBBS, Oct. 1992 born, Bansal girl competing for Foreign PG. Father Doctor. Caste no bar. 97810-39639.

NRI

Suitable match for Christian beautiful Australian TR girl, 28, 5', BDS, MHA from Australia, Assistant Doctor. Father Gazetted officer, mother Govt teacher. Brother married in USA. Preferred IT Engineer/Doctor. Contact: 9463180202.

NRI

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 31, 5'-5", working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.

NRI

Educated match with good family values for beautiful, US Citizen Jatt Sikh girl, 1985/5'-3", Double Master, good pay package, innocently divorced after three months. Visiting India in January. WhatsApp: 95016-90908.

NRI

Looking for NRI Hindu boys for well settled Canadian Citizen girls, age 33 and 28. Contact Number: 82840-20309.

NRI

Canadian preferably match for beautiful Brahmin Girl 18.07.1994, 06:05 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-0", BA., B.Ed., Level 3 early Childhood educator by Alberta Government. Canadian PR working as Technical service Representative with Shaw Communications. Brother also PR. 70093-62442, +15879367910.

RAJPUT

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Suitable qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh beautiful girl, 1989 born, 5'-3", MA, Fashion Designing. Preferred Jalandhar. 9501844542, +15148035469.

SIKH

Professional well settled match for beautiful convent educated, Dec. 1992, 5'-2", professionally qualified, Jatt Sikh girl from a reputed landlord family, sisters/ brothers well settled in India/ Canada/ UK. Respond with photo and full biodata @ [email protected] WhatsApp: +91-8011100100.

SIKH KHATRI

Match for Sikh Khatri girl, 1990, 5'-4", MBA, Canadian PR. Visiting India soon, 99144-52244.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

Match for slim fair beautiful 1985, 5'-2", MCA (IT), Sikh, NT, ND match. Well settled family at Mohali. Whatsapp: 81460-15629.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

Match for 31-year Dentist, 5'-1", fair, slim, working in reputed family-owned dental practice in Mohali. Email: [email protected]; WhatsApp/Call: 9872777868

