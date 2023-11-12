 Grooms Wanted : The Tribune India

Grooms Wanted

Grooms Wanted


DIVORCEE
CL23075949
B.Tech divorcee Brahmin girl,5'-1", 33 year, Govt. employee contract. Tricity groom preferred. Contact; 94662-87750.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23076879
MBBS/ MS/DM/MCH/ Non turban match for MD, Pharmacology, SC girl, 1989, 5'-5', SR, Govt Medical College. Caste no bar. Phone No-86996-93775, 93107-54840.

JAT SIKH
CL23075636
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23075765
Suitable match for beautiful girl 30+, 5'-3", US resident, Jatt Sikh only. Parents living in India. Contact: 98889-45084.

JAT SIKH
CL23075792
Seeking well settled educated match for slim, beautiful Jat Sikh cultured girl, belongs to defence family, believes in family values, 33 years, 5'-3". Graduate, own well established business in Jammu. Caste no bar. Defence Officer preferred. 7006705058, Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23075927
Suitable qualified match for Jat Sikh beautiful girl, 1995 born, 5'-5", MBA Finance, Govt employee. Preferred Govt employed match from Doaba region. Contact: 9814815059.

JAT SIKH
CL23076772
Match for Canada PR Jatsikh girl 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech. ECE India, M.Eng Canada. Looking for Jatsikh boy from India/Canada. WhatsApp: 01-548-333-0299, 84276-32542.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23076280
Suitable match for vegetarian beautiful Arora working as HR Manager girl, 5'-2", 1986, MBA (HR). Father Govt. defence Officer (retd.), Mohali. Tricity vegetarian working preferred. Contact: 7986565783. Email: [email protected]

NRI
CL23073321
Australia based Brahmin girl, 5'-3". PR of Australia, divorcee with no child, working in a top company in Adelaide. Graduated from a top University in the UK. India based family with a well-settled business in Delhi. Email: [email protected] Contact: +91-98997-93007.

NRI
CL23073564
A suitable NRI Medico match for beautiful, slim, 5'-4", MBBS, Oct. 1992 born, Bansal girl competing for Foreign PG. Father Doctor. Caste no bar. 97810-39639.

NRI
CL23075724
Suitable match for Christian beautiful Australian TR girl, 28, 5', BDS, MHA from Australia, Assistant Doctor. Father Gazetted officer, mother Govt teacher. Brother married in USA. Preferred IT Engineer/Doctor. Contact: 9463180202.

NRI
CL23075867
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 31, 5'-5", working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.

NRI
CL23075905
Educated match with good family values for beautiful, US Citizen Jatt Sikh girl, 1985/5'-3", Double Master, good pay package, innocently divorced after three months. Visiting India in January. WhatsApp: 95016-90908.

NRI
CL23076153
Looking for NRI Hindu boys for well settled Canadian Citizen girls, age 33 and 28. Contact Number: 82840-20309.

NRI
CL23076497
Canadian preferably match for beautiful Brahmin Girl 18.07.1994, 06:05 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-0", BA., B.Ed., Level 3 early Childhood educator by Alberta Government. Canadian PR working as Technical service Representative with Shaw Communications. Brother also PR. 70093-62442, +15879367910.

RAJPUT
CL23076291
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23075950
Suitable qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh beautiful girl, 1989 born, 5'-3", MA, Fashion Designing. Preferred Jalandhar. 9501844542, +15148035469.

SIKH
CL23075717
Professional well settled match for beautiful convent educated, Dec. 1992, 5'-2", professionally qualified, Jatt Sikh girl from a reputed landlord family, sisters/ brothers well settled in India/ Canada/ UK. Respond with photo and full biodata @ [email protected] WhatsApp: +91-8011100100.

SIKH KHATRI
CL23076213
Match for Sikh Khatri girl, 1990, 5'-4", MBA, Canadian PR. Visiting India soon, 99144-52244.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23076375
Match for slim fair beautiful 1985, 5'-2", MCA (IT), Sikh, NT, ND match. Well settled family at Mohali. Whatsapp: 81460-15629.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23076424
Match for 31-year Dentist, 5'-1", fair, slim, working in reputed family-owned dental practice in Mohali. Email: [email protected]; WhatsApp/Call: 9872777868

#Canada #MBBS #Sikhs #Turban

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
J & K

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

3
Haryana

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

4
Delhi

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

5
Trending

With Pakistan cricket team just a match away from being knocked out of World Cup, fans share rib-tickling memes

6
India

Explainer: A 'promise fulfilled'—will Ram Mandir work political magic for BJP in 2024

7
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

8
World

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi likely to be arrested: Sources

9
Entertainment

Parineeti calls Raghav God's best gift to her on his birthday

10
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput fans angry as Ankita Lokhande's video revealing startling insights on their early days goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

India, US affirm commitment on Indo-Pacific to tackle China

India, US affirm commitment on Indo-Pacific to tackle China

2+2 PM lists initiatives both sides need to take on defence ...

Baby among 5 die as besieged Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

Baby among 5 die as besieged Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of ‘immediate’ steps to improve AQI

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of 'immediate' steps to improve AQI

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

2 KTF deportees charged in terror recruitment case

2 KTF deportees charged in terror recruitment case


Cities

View All

400-kg spurious khoya seized

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

3,000 cops on toes to ensure safe Diwali

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Day after Ambala blast, six empty shells found at spot

757 liquor bottles sans permit seized in Chandigarh

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

3 ‘aides’ of MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in money laundering case

At 220, Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi High Court orders security, social audit of shelter homes

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Green Diwali celebrated