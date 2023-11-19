Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23077294
Suitable match for 27/5'-3" B.Tech. (CSE), MBA Goyal gotra girl, working in MNC. Father senior officer, mother working professional. 94168-35364, 81465-63404.
BRAHMIN
CL23078006
PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5’-4½”, working in IT company Mumbai. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 98887-32400.
BRAHMIN
CL23078367
Manglik/Non-manglik MBA with any stream, from renowned university for B.Tech., MBA girl 29 years Canada Nova Scotia Public University permanent job, work Permit, slightly healthy. 27.07.94, 16:21, 5'-3", Ambala, fair colour. Whatsapp only. 86839-39744.
BRAHMIN
CL23078874
Ludhiana based, currently in Canada on work permit, 1995 non-manglik, Saraswat Brahmin, 5' slim fair girl, BCom MA, 2 yr IBM diploma from Ontario, Looking for suitable match, send details WhatsApp 7889084136
BRAHMIN
CL23079072
SMF Himachali Brahmin girl, Sept. 1989, 5'-1", Bank officer, B.Tech. MBA, posted in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 94181-87960.
DIVORCEE
CL23077108
PQM for smart, intelligent Ramdasia Sikh girl, 89 born, 5'-3", B.tech MBA, CAIIB, Sr. Manager State Bank. Tricity preferred. Contact 9872482960
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23078282
Brahmin girl 5'-4", slim, fair, MBBS pursuing MD Paediatrics, seeking for good looking fellow Doctor/ Overseas Physician/in respectable job. Kundli match is must. 98149-20562, 88720-20562.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23077165
Match for Mazhabi Sikh girl 1984/ 5'-5" never married MBBS, MPH, Doctor working in MSF now Russia. Preferably Doctor, Engineer in Chandigarh or NRI. Caste no bar. Contact 98154-37136.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23077874
Doctor match for beautiful slim MD Anaesthesia, working as Senior Resident Chandigarh, August 1993, Hindu Khatri 5'-6". Well educated family. 94178-69888.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23078771
Seeking suitable professional match for 28 year old Engineer (PEC), MBA, very fair, 5’-5”, only child, good looking girl from cultured family working in MNC Bangalore/ NCR. 94171-67256.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23079140
Jat Sikh family seeking Australian boy or Indian professional aspiring to go to australia, for our daughter who is a doctor (general surgeon) (india), 5'-5? , 1994 born. Brother in australia. Strictly no marriage bureau. Send biodata and photo on WhatsApp or call on 9417717726.
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL23077486
Looking for 35 yrs. old, S.C. beautiful girl, height 5'-6", cleared UPSC last year, under training, seeking UPSC level match. Contact: Pankaj +61430160221 or [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23075765
Suitable match for beautiful girl 30+, 5'-3", US resident, Jatt Sikh only. Parents living in India. Contact: 98889-45084.
JAT SIKH
CL23077354
Jatt Sikh, 1991/5'-7", girl working as Govt. teacher (Ph.D.) Chandigarh, needs a boy working in & around Chandigarh boy must have a good agricultural land. Contact: 98727-19914, 98035-66619.
JAT SIKH
CL23079066
Elite match for Sandhu Doctor MD Gynae 95 girl, 5'-4", , S.R. in Govt. hospital. Prefer Doc/ Businessman from highly status family from tricity preferred. Whatsapp: 98764-91897.
JAT SIKH
CL23062747
Jat Sikh (MBBS) girl Australian citizen, 29 yrs, 5'-3", pure vegetarian. Looking for a suitable match. WhatsApp: 89687-00695.
JAT SIKH
CL23075636
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23077332
Jat Sikh tall clean-shaven officer match for 5'-6½" slim, fair Army Officer. Family of Defence Officers with urban and rural property. No calls please. Only Whatsapp: 76819-79634.
JAT SIKH
CL23077685
Wanted groom for Jatt Sikh girl, well settled in USA 1986/5?6? working as Director of operations manager in multiple branded hotel chain. Only USA settled person can contact 9988111822
JAT SIKH
CL23077707
Jatt Sikh, 1996, 5'-5", B.Tech. CSE, Senior Software Developer, seeking pure vegetarian, turbaned Jatt Sikh boy in IT. Canada PR/someone willing to relocate. WhatsApp. 98146-15239.
JAT SIKH
CL23077718
Canadian PR Jat Sikh 1992, 5'-4" Postgraduate girl in decent job in Canada. Seeks Professionally Qualified handsome Jat Sikh well settled boy in Canada. WhatsApp: 99156-41029.
JAT SIKH
CL23078231
Professionally qualified NRI match for 29, 5'-4", M.Com., B.Ed. In Canada on work permit. 94176-00083
JAT SIKH
CL23078520
SM April 1991 born, 5'-8", Sidhu beautiful cultural girl, M.Tech, B.Ed. Early marriage. 98140-11436.
JAT SIKH
CL23078654
Jat Sikh Khaira Canada PR, 1992, 5'-4½", M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed, School teacher in Canada. Parents Class-I. Required Canadian or well educated Indian boy. 9417113518.
KHATRI
CL23079056
Chandigarh based Sobti Khatri family, fair, slim girl, 11.08.1993, 8:03 pm, 5'-3", B.A. (LL.B.). Send biodata/Picture. 96534-22568, 93167-02161.
KHATRI
CL23076289
Match for well qualified Chandigarh based Khatri girl, Aug. 91, 5'-3", pure vegetarian, currently not working. Boy from tricity family preferred only. Call/ WhatsApp: 94173-16851, 81466-10418.
KHATRI
CL23077293
Fair complexioned Post Graduate/ D.Ed. Hindu Khatri girl, 5’-3”, May 5 1993, 7:50 am, Chandigarh, based at Panchkula. NRI preferred. 98152-88472, 99152-51768.
KHATRI
CL23077358
Girl 31/5'-1", B.Tech. MBA-IIM, presently wkg. Mumbai @ 40 LPA. Seeks professionally qualified match from reputed family. WhatsApp/ Call: 94260-83147, 94170-89140.
KHATRI
CL23078433
SMF unmarried, 1984, fair, beautiful, 5'-2", MBA, convent schooling. Caste no bar. 9872850443.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23076916
Looking prefect Groom For Beautiful Fair Khatri Gulati Girl 08 Feb.1992, 6.35 pm, Jagadhri, Height 5’-4", CA Inter, Finance head in MNC, Chandigarh. 81463-63955.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23077115
SQM for Arora Widow Girl, 05.07.87, 11:35PM, 5', POB-Moonak, Complexion-Wheatish, Govt.Teacher Derabassi, 9317633075.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23077758
Beautiful girl, MA, MBA, August 1993,5'6", working Standard Chartered Bank GURUGRAM,15LPA 9466206006
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23079165
Professionally qualified Manglik/ Non-manglik match for Hindu Khatri girl, M.Tech. CSE (IIITD), 29/5', working reputed MNC, Package 26 LPA. Contact 98884-05998.
NRI
CL23073564
A suitable NRI Medico match for beautiful, slim, 5'-4", MBBS, Oct. 1992 born, Bansal girl competing for Foreign PG. Father Doctor. Caste no bar. 97810-39639.
NRI
CL23075291
Match for Australian educated and citizen, highly qualified, never married, 41 yrs, 5'-5", fair girl. Family is well settled in Australia for long time. Looking for only highly qualified and never married match. Contact: [email protected]
NRI
CL23075837
PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, Canada PR. Software Engineer. US/Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23076946
USA based match for smart good looking, Garg Manglik girl, Chandigarh reared, convent educated, 26.12.1993, 3:15 p.m., Chandigarh, 5’-6”, B.Arch., M.S. Information Science, Texas Austin, working in one of the top five IT companies, since April, 2020, currently as Senior Designer. Visiting India shortly. WhatsApp: 84270-07727, Email: rakeshranigarg62@ gmail.com
NRI
CL23076952
Seeking a Doctor/IT professional, turbaned, US based match for a US born Jat Sikh girl, 5'-3", age 30, MD, completed residency in Neurology, currently doing Fellowship. Contact with biodata/ pic, Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23077005
Mazbi Sikh Canadian beautiful girl, 1996, 5'-5", BDS. Brother also settled Canada. Parents Govt job. Seeks equalant qualification, Doctor/Engineer, Canadian PR boy. Doaba preferred. Caste no bar. Contact: 8427145800.
NRI
CL23077185
Suitable Indian/Canadian match for SC Ravidasia fair, beautiful girl July 1995, 5'-0", BDS, doing study Health Care Management in Canada. Caste no bar. Contact: 8847533156, 9779011666.
NRI
CL23077494
Professionally qualified attractive, tall JS match for beautiful well educated US citizen girl 83/5'-8". Reply with photo [email protected]
NRI
CL23077719
Alliance Invited for fair beautiful Sikh (Saini) Australian Citizen girl Nov. 93/ 5'-3", currently working as RN in Australia. Looking for suitable well educated Australian/ NRI/ Indian boy. Reply in confidence. Marriage bureau excuse. Girl in India for Two weeks. Upper caste welcome. Phone/ Whatsapp 84371-23688. E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL23078095
M.Tech. fair, beautiful, Sikh weaver girl 1993, 5’-4”, Chandigarh, Canada PR, working as Senior Software Developer. Seeking well educated/ settled, Non-Alcoholic, tall boy. No caste bar. WhatsApp: 94170-52212.
NRI
CL23078573
Radha Soami Canada PR girl, Dec 1994/5'-3", B.Tech, working in MNC. Family settled in Mohali. Preferred boy in Canada. Whatsapp: 70093-78947
NRI
CL23078703
Well settled Lawyer, Doctor / Businessman match from Canada/India/USA, (Sikh/Hindu family) for beautiful, slim Jat Sikh Canada PR girl, 30, 5'-5", 2 Yr Diploma Business Accounting, Humber College,Toronto. Immigration Consultant Diploma Course, Ashton College Vancouver Canada, Immigration Consultant(Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant), office in Brampton. Income 80K-90K. Younger brother Engineer, living in Canada. Family belongs to Kapurthala (Punjab). Email : [email protected] , +1-4375537792
NRI
CL23078797
Looking USA match for Hindu Punjabi Arora girl 1993 5?4? MS Software Engineer H1B visa New Jersey 9779582015
NRI
CL23078948
Hindu Khatri Manglik Australian PR smart girl, 25.11.1997, 6:00 pm, birth Phagwara, 5’-8”. Nursing Degree holder. RN job. Australian boy preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Only WhatsApp Call: 98728-86586.
NRI
CL23078962
Match for Brahmin girl 1996, 5'-5”, B.Tech. Advance Diploma in Wireless Communication Canada PR job in T D Bank, send profile with photograph on WhatsApp No: 76960-04945.
RAJPUT
CL23078577
Rana convent educated, MA, B.Ed, 1996, 5'-3", Canada PR girl, looking for Canada PR/ USA IT professional boy non-smoker & non-drinker preference from Tricity. 98888-51877.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23076131
Match for Gursikh Ramgarhia girl, B.Tech., 27/5'-1", working MNC Bangalore, 7.90 LPA. NT/ ND/ vegetarian boy, upper caste welcome. Contact: 98780-71583.
SAINI
CL23077143
Looking well settled, educated, turbaned, match from tricity for slim, beautiful Saini Sikh girl, 25, 5'-6", B.Arch, own business. Businessman match preferred. Mohali based educated status family. Contact: 98141-00384.
SAINI
CL23079003
Wanted suitable match for Saini Sikh girl born, 17.02.93, 5'-3", working I.T. Noida, Package 20 Lacs. 94641-21943, 78890-75806.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23075848
Ravidasia beautiful girl 5'-2'', July 1993, M.Com, Radhasoami family. Seeks Educated, Well settled, Tricity/ around preferred, Caste no bar. 99154-52838.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23077698
Suitable match for Nov. 1989 born, 5'-2", Ravidassia girl, B.Tech. from NIT Jalandhar posted as Manager in ATC Amritsar. 98722-05268.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23078873
Ravidasia girl 1990, 5’-2”, B.Tech, MBA (UK), Gurugram working, 26 LPA, Father Class–I. 98149-05289.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23078956
Mazbi/Valmiki girl 1994/5'-1", Post Graduate, Govt job in Chandigarh. Preferred Govt. employee. Contact 94173-60390.
SIKH
CL23078409
Qualified match for Ph.D Assistant Professor, Ropar, non-transferable, 5'-3", 1991 Ramdasia Sikh girl. No bars. 94636-16596
SIKH KHATRI
CL23078298
Non-trimmer, non-drinker match, preferably working Bangalore/ Europe, for fair Sikh Ahluwalia girl 31/ 5’-4”, B.Tech. Working Bangalore. 30 lac. 94679-69277 (Ambala).
SIKH KHATRI
CL23078467
Sikh Khatri fair girl 1995, 5'-8", B.Tech (CSE), Working IT MNC, Gurugram. 87080-51599 (Ambala).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
The big (One) Day
Unstoppable India’s moment of truth arrives as Australia sta...
All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli's momentous journey
He bows down to Sachin Tendulkar, retains a teenager’s passi...