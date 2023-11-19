Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23077294

Suitable match for 27/5'-3" B.Tech. (CSE), MBA Goyal gotra girl, working in MNC. Father senior officer, mother working professional. 94168-35364, 81465-63404.

BRAHMIN

CL23078006

PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5’-4½”, working in IT company Mumbai. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 98887-32400.

BRAHMIN

CL23078367

Manglik/Non-manglik MBA with any stream, from renowned university for B.Tech., MBA girl 29 years Canada Nova Scotia Public University permanent job, work Permit, slightly healthy. 27.07.94, 16:21, 5'-3", Ambala, fair colour. Whatsapp only. 86839-39744.

BRAHMIN

CL23078874

Ludhiana based, currently in Canada on work permit, 1995 non-manglik, Saraswat Brahmin, 5' slim fair girl, BCom MA, 2 yr IBM diploma from Ontario, Looking for suitable match, send details WhatsApp 7889084136

BRAHMIN

CL23079072

SMF Himachali Brahmin girl, Sept. 1989, 5'-1", Bank officer, B.Tech. MBA, posted in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 94181-87960.

DIVORCEE

CL23077108

PQM for smart, intelligent Ramdasia Sikh girl, 89 born, 5'-3", B.tech MBA, CAIIB, Sr. Manager State Bank. Tricity preferred. Contact 9872482960

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23078282

Brahmin girl 5'-4", slim, fair, MBBS pursuing MD Paediatrics, seeking for good looking fellow Doctor/ Overseas Physician/in respectable job. Kundli match is must. 98149-20562, 88720-20562.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23077165

Match for Mazhabi Sikh girl 1984/ 5'-5" never married MBBS, MPH, Doctor working in MSF now Russia. Preferably Doctor, Engineer in Chandigarh or NRI. Caste no bar. Contact 98154-37136.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23077874

Doctor match for beautiful slim MD Anaesthesia, working as Senior Resident Chandigarh, August 1993, Hindu Khatri 5'-6". Well educated family. 94178-69888.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23078771

Seeking suitable professional match for 28 year old Engineer (PEC), MBA, very fair, 5’-5”, only child, good looking girl from cultured family working in MNC Bangalore/ NCR. 94171-67256.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23079140

Jat Sikh family seeking Australian boy or Indian professional aspiring to go to australia, for our daughter who is a doctor (general surgeon) (india), 5'-5? , 1994 born. Brother in australia. Strictly no marriage bureau. Send biodata and photo on WhatsApp or call on 9417717726.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL23077486

Looking for 35 yrs. old, S.C. beautiful girl, height 5'-6", cleared UPSC last year, under training, seeking UPSC level match. Contact: Pankaj +61430160221 or [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23075765

Suitable match for beautiful girl 30+, 5'-3", US resident, Jatt Sikh only. Parents living in India. Contact: 98889-45084.

JAT SIKH

CL23077354

Jatt Sikh, 1991/5'-7", girl working as Govt. teacher (Ph.D.) Chandigarh, needs a boy working in & around Chandigarh boy must have a good agricultural land. Contact: 98727-19914, 98035-66619.

JAT SIKH

CL23079066

Elite match for Sandhu Doctor MD Gynae 95 girl, 5'-4", , S.R. in Govt. hospital. Prefer Doc/ Businessman from highly status family from tricity preferred. Whatsapp: 98764-91897.

JAT SIKH

CL23062747

Jat Sikh (MBBS) girl Australian citizen, 29 yrs, 5'-3", pure vegetarian. Looking for a suitable match. WhatsApp: 89687-00695.

JAT SIKH

CL23075636

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23077332

Jat Sikh tall clean-shaven officer match for 5'-6½" slim, fair Army Officer. Family of Defence Officers with urban and rural property. No calls please. Only Whatsapp: 76819-79634.

JAT SIKH

CL23077685

Wanted groom for Jatt Sikh girl, well settled in USA 1986/5?6? working as Director of operations manager in multiple branded hotel chain. Only USA settled person can contact 9988111822

JAT SIKH

CL23077707

Jatt Sikh, 1996, 5'-5", B.Tech. CSE, Senior Software Developer, seeking pure vegetarian, turbaned Jatt Sikh boy in IT. Canada PR/someone willing to relocate. WhatsApp. 98146-15239.

JAT SIKH

CL23077718

Canadian PR Jat Sikh 1992, 5'-4" Postgraduate girl in decent job in Canada. Seeks Professionally Qualified handsome Jat Sikh well settled boy in Canada. WhatsApp: 99156-41029.

JAT SIKH

CL23078231

Professionally qualified NRI match for 29, 5'-4", M.Com., B.Ed. In Canada on work permit. 94176-00083

JAT SIKH

CL23078520

SM April 1991 born, 5'-8", Sidhu beautiful cultural girl, M.Tech, B.Ed. Early marriage. 98140-11436.

JAT SIKH

CL23078654

Jat Sikh Khaira Canada PR, 1992, 5'-4½", M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed, School teacher in Canada. Parents Class-I. Required Canadian or well educated Indian boy. 9417113518.

KHATRI

CL23079056

Chandigarh based Sobti Khatri family, fair, slim girl, 11.08.1993, 8:03 pm, 5'-3", B.A. (LL.B.). Send biodata/Picture. 96534-22568, 93167-02161.

KHATRI

CL23076289

Match for well qualified Chandigarh based Khatri girl, Aug. 91, 5'-3", pure vegetarian, currently not working. Boy from tricity family preferred only. Call/ WhatsApp: 94173-16851, 81466-10418.

KHATRI

CL23077293

Fair complexioned Post Graduate/ D.Ed. Hindu Khatri girl, 5’-3”, May 5 1993, 7:50 am, Chandigarh, based at Panchkula. NRI preferred. 98152-88472, 99152-51768.

KHATRI

CL23077358

Girl 31/5'-1", B.Tech. MBA-IIM, presently wkg. Mumbai @ 40 LPA. Seeks professionally qualified match from reputed family. WhatsApp/ Call: 94260-83147, 94170-89140.

KHATRI

CL23078433

SMF unmarried, 1984, fair, beautiful, 5'-2", MBA, convent schooling. Caste no bar. 9872850443.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23076916

Looking prefect Groom For Beautiful Fair Khatri Gulati Girl 08 Feb.1992, 6.35 pm, Jagadhri, Height 5’-4", CA Inter, Finance head in MNC, Chandigarh. 81463-63955.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23077115

SQM for Arora Widow Girl, 05.07.87, 11:35PM, 5', POB-Moonak, Complexion-Wheatish, Govt.Teacher Derabassi, 9317633075.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23077758

Beautiful girl, MA, MBA, August 1993,5'6", working Standard Chartered Bank GURUGRAM,15LPA 9466206006

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23079165

Professionally qualified Manglik/ Non-manglik match for Hindu Khatri girl, M.Tech. CSE (IIITD), 29/5', working reputed MNC, Package 26 LPA. Contact 98884-05998.

NRI

CL23073564

A suitable NRI Medico match for beautiful, slim, 5'-4", MBBS, Oct. 1992 born, Bansal girl competing for Foreign PG. Father Doctor. Caste no bar. 97810-39639.

NRI

CL23075291

Match for Australian educated and citizen, highly qualified, never married, 41 yrs, 5'-5", fair girl. Family is well settled in Australia for long time. Looking for only highly qualified and never married match. Contact: [email protected]

NRI

CL23075837

PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, Canada PR. Software Engineer. US/Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23076946

USA based match for smart good looking, Garg Manglik girl, Chandigarh reared, convent educated, 26.12.1993, 3:15 p.m., Chandigarh, 5’-6”, B.Arch., M.S. Information Science, Texas Austin, working in one of the top five IT companies, since April, 2020, currently as Senior Designer. Visiting India shortly. WhatsApp: 84270-07727, Email: rakeshranigarg62@ gmail.com

NRI

CL23076952

Seeking a Doctor/IT professional, turbaned, US based match for a US born Jat Sikh girl, 5'-3", age 30, MD, completed residency in Neurology, currently doing Fellowship. Contact with biodata/ pic, Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23077005

Mazbi Sikh Canadian beautiful girl, 1996, 5'-5", BDS. Brother also settled Canada. Parents Govt job. Seeks equalant qualification, Doctor/Engineer, Canadian PR boy. Doaba preferred. Caste no bar. Contact: 8427145800.

NRI

CL23077185

Suitable Indian/Canadian match for SC Ravidasia fair, beautiful girl July 1995, 5'-0", BDS, doing study Health Care Management in Canada. Caste no bar. Contact: 8847533156, 9779011666.

NRI

CL23077494

Professionally qualified attractive, tall JS match for beautiful well educated US citizen girl 83/5'-8". Reply with photo [email protected]

NRI

CL23077719

Alliance Invited for fair beautiful Sikh (Saini) Australian Citizen girl Nov. 93/ 5'-3", currently working as RN in Australia. Looking for suitable well educated Australian/ NRI/ Indian boy. Reply in confidence. Marriage bureau excuse. Girl in India for Two weeks. Upper caste welcome. Phone/ Whatsapp 84371-23688. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23078095

M.Tech. fair, beautiful, Sikh weaver girl 1993, 5’-4”, Chandigarh, Canada PR, working as Senior Software Developer. Seeking well educated/ settled, Non-Alcoholic, tall boy. No caste bar. WhatsApp: 94170-52212.

NRI

CL23078573

Radha Soami Canada PR girl, Dec 1994/5'-3", B.Tech, working in MNC. Family settled in Mohali. Preferred boy in Canada. Whatsapp: 70093-78947

NRI

CL23078703

Well settled Lawyer, Doctor / Businessman match from Canada/India/USA, (Sikh/Hindu family) for beautiful, slim Jat Sikh Canada PR girl, 30, 5'-5", 2 Yr Diploma Business Accounting, Humber College,Toronto. Immigration Consultant Diploma Course, Ashton College Vancouver Canada, Immigration Consultant(Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant), office in Brampton. Income 80K-90K. Younger brother Engineer, living in Canada. Family belongs to Kapurthala (Punjab). Email : [email protected] , +1-4375537792

NRI

CL23078797

Looking USA match for Hindu Punjabi Arora girl 1993 5?4? MS Software Engineer H1B visa New Jersey 9779582015

NRI

CL23078948

Hindu Khatri Manglik Australian PR smart girl, 25.11.1997, 6:00 pm, birth Phagwara, 5’-8”. Nursing Degree holder. RN job. Australian boy preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Only WhatsApp Call: 98728-86586.

NRI

CL23078962

Match for Brahmin girl 1996, 5'-5”, B.Tech. Advance Diploma in Wireless Communication Canada PR job in T D Bank, send profile with photograph on WhatsApp No: 76960-04945.

RAJPUT

CL23078577

Rana convent educated, MA, B.Ed, 1996, 5'-3", Canada PR girl, looking for Canada PR/ USA IT professional boy non-smoker & non-drinker preference from Tricity. 98888-51877.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23076131

Match for Gursikh Ramgarhia girl, B.Tech., 27/5'-1", working MNC Bangalore, 7.90 LPA. NT/ ND/ vegetarian boy, upper caste welcome. Contact: 98780-71583.

SAINI

CL23077143

Looking well settled, educated, turbaned, match from tricity for slim, beautiful Saini Sikh girl, 25, 5'-6", B.Arch, own business. Businessman match preferred. Mohali based educated status family. Contact: 98141-00384.

SAINI

CL23079003

Wanted suitable match for Saini Sikh girl born, 17.02.93, 5'-3", working I.T. Noida, Package 20 Lacs. 94641-21943, 78890-75806.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23075848

Ravidasia beautiful girl 5'-2'', July 1993, M.Com, Radhasoami family. Seeks Educated, Well settled, Tricity/ around preferred, Caste no bar. 99154-52838.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23077698

Suitable match for Nov. 1989 born, 5'-2", Ravidassia girl, B.Tech. from NIT Jalandhar posted as Manager in ATC Amritsar. 98722-05268.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23078873

Ravidasia girl 1990, 5’-2”, B.Tech, MBA (UK), Gurugram working, 26 LPA, Father Class–I. 98149-05289.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23078956

Mazbi/Valmiki girl 1994/5'-1", Post Graduate, Govt job in Chandigarh. Preferred Govt. employee. Contact 94173-60390.

SIKH

CL23078409

Qualified match for Ph.D Assistant Professor, Ropar, non-transferable, 5'-3", 1991 Ramdasia Sikh girl. No bars. 94636-16596

SIKH KHATRI

CL23078298

Non-trimmer, non-drinker match, preferably working Bangalore/ Europe, for fair Sikh Ahluwalia girl 31/ 5’-4”, B.Tech. Working Bangalore. 30 lac. 94679-69277 (Ambala).

SIKH KHATRI

CL23078467

Sikh Khatri fair girl 1995, 5'-8", B.Tech (CSE), Working IT MNC, Gurugram. 87080-51599 (Ambala).

