Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23079613
Qualified match for beautiful Mangla girl, 5’-4”, B.Sc., (Hons), M.Sc. (Hons), B.Ed., PhD (Zoology), 14.12.1982, 7.45 am, Ambala, Working as Asst. Proff. 99886-02749, 92562-11942. E-mail: [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23079660
PQM for Sarswat Brahmin, convent educated, cultured, Chandigarh based, Dental Doctor (BDS), October 1995, 163 cm, well settled, teetotaller, educated family. WhatsApp: 79866-69399.
BRAHMIN
CL23079775
Brahmin Chandigarh based working girl 1994/ 5'-3'', Post- graduate Seeking Canadian PR boy. Contact 75086-22478.
BRAHMIN
CL23080973
Match for Chandigarh based Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin Attri girl 5’-4½”, 30.07.92, 6:00 am, Sirhind, B.Tech. Father retired Officer. Contact only tricity. 98554-05768.
DEFENCE
CL23079714
Compatible match for Rajput girl, Army captain 5'-0", 15-06-95, 10:12 PM, Family settled in Chandigarh. Parental Attri, Maternal Kashyap. Contact: 94175-54115, 79731-70624.
DIVORCEE
CL23079580
Preferably tricity officer vegetarian teetotaller match for beautiful, slim Ramgarhia girl, 5'-5½", Oct. 1992, B.Tech, Manager SBI Scale-3, pursuing MBA, marriage unconsummated. Innocent divorcee. 99152-60006.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23081227
Professionally qualified match for beautiful well settled Brahmin girl, 5'-6", 26.11.1993, 8:25 pm, Jalandhar, MD (Anesthesia). Family well settled in Jalandhar. Contact: 98141-63229, 81465-63229.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23079437
MD/MS match for Ravidasia beautiful girl 5'6" Nov 87 MD(Medicine) PCMS issueless divorcee. WhatsApp 9517783813
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23079540
IAS/IPS/Doctor match for extremely beautiful Ramgarhia Sikh girl, MD (Radio), 5'-6", 1992, affluent high status family. 9417202064.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23079680
Himachali Chaudhary Girth girl, 5'-5", 30.10.1990, 4:30 pm, Ropar, Ph.D (Bio-Tech.) Working Assistant Professor in reputed college, Chandigarh. 94176-03950.
JAT SIKH
CL23075765
Suitable match for beautiful girl 30+, 5'-3", US resident, Jatt Sikh only. Parents living in India. Contact: 98889-45084.
JAT SIKH
CL23075636
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23079385
Seeking suitable match for their Canadian Citizen Daughter (30/ 5'-8"). Canadian Educated Professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation, and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctor, Dentist, Vet., Accountant, Lawyer or Engineer. Boy must be born or raised in Canada. +1 403 828 7973 or [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23080198
Match for beautiful daughter of Virk family, 1992, 5’-7½”, Convent educated, M.A in Psychology (MCM College, Chandigarh), Diploma in Guidance and Counselling under Punjab University, Chandigarh. Presently in kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Diploma in Early Childhood educatee. Canada work permit complete. Brother also in Canada. Match from India/Canada preferred. Whatsapp- +919813102800, +919813521280
JAT SIKH
CL23080240
Jatt Sikh, 1996, 5'-6", B.Tech CSE, Senior Software Developer, seeking pure vegetarian, turbaned Jatt Sikh boy in IT. Canada PR/willing to relocate. WhatsApp +16475490065.
JAT SIKH
CL23081422
Professionally qualified Jat Sikh Medico/ Non Medico match for well cultured Doctor girl, 5'-5"/ 1993 born, recently joined as Hospitalist after completing residency/ fellowship in USA. On H1B Visa. Graduated from India. Well connected respectable family. Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23081435
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl, 35, 5'-4" tall, Canadian citizen working in CPA firm in Canada, professionally qualified, CA from India and pursuing CPA in Canada, divorced (issueless) after short marriage. Correspond with detailed biodata and latest pics., Email: [email protected] or call/ WhatsApp: 1-437-430-0020.
JAT SIKH
CL23081805
Jat Sikh Khaira Canada PR, 1992, 5'-4½", M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed, Maths/Franch teacher in Canada. OCT cleared. Parents Class-I. Required educated Canadian or Indian boy. 9417113518.
KHATRI
CL23080837
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri girl, 5'-2",18.02.1994 at 4:32 am, Rajpura, B.Sc.(Management PGDMM from Canada, on work permit. Presently in India. 88470-69801, 98726-26879.
MAHAJAN
CL23081649
Suitable match for Mahajan girl from reputed Jammu family, 1987 born (M.Tech Bio.Tech). Mob # 80824-81202, 95969-78787.
MANGLIK
CL23081694
Match for Manglik beautiful Khatri girl, 5'-8", 1993, M.Com. Working Asstt. Manager MNC Mohali. Trcity preferred. 79738-53601, 97813-42657.
NRI
CL23080316
Suitable match for USA bsd fair b'ful 1993, 5'-8", MBA (US), Br girl. Brought up in Delhi. Working in MNC in Seattle US. Caste no bar. Prefer US working. What'sApp 98737-24537.
NRI
CL23077172
Match for Mazhabi Sikh girl 1984/ 5'-5" never married MBBS, MPH, Doctor working in MSF now Russia. Preferably Doctor, Engineer in Chandigarh or NRI. Caste no bar. Contact 98154-37136.
NRI
CL23077719
Alliance Invited for fair beautiful Sikh (Saini) Australian Citizen girl Nov. 93/ 5'-3", currently working as RN in Australia. Looking for suitable well educated Australian/ NRI/ Indian boy. Reply in confidence. Marriage bureau excuse. Girl in India for Two weeks. Upper caste welcome. Phone/ Whatsapp 84371-23688. E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL23079509
Match for Hindu Arora beautiful slim girl,1993 born, 5'-4", B.Tech., MBA, PR Ireland, working as manager looking for Hindu, non-drinker, non-smoker, well-educated boy from respected family. Parents retired as gazetted officers at Chandigarh. Coming India in December. WhatsApp: 94633-00109.
NRI
CL23079606
Suitable match for USA citizen, divorcee (issueless), SC girl, 43 years, 5', M.Sc. MA (English). Seeks well educated, USA residing boy. Contact: +1-513-767-6163.
NRI
CL23080443
PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, Canada PR, Software Engineer. US/Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434. E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL23080662
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl B.Tech. IT, December 1990/5'-6", working as Software Engineer in Canada PR. Marriage bureau excuse. Mobile 70329-21052.
NRI
CL23081399
Well settled Lawyer, Engineer, CPA (Certified Professional Accountant) / Businessman match from Canada/ India/ USA, (Jat Sikh) for beautiful, slim, fair complexation Jat Sikh Canada PR girl, 30, 5'-5", Diploma in Business Accounting (2 years) Canadian Immigration law, Current, Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant with own office at Brampton, package 80K. Younger brother Engineer, living in Canada. Family belongs to Kapurthala. [email protected], +1-4375537792.
NRI
CL23081430
Gursikh non-trimmer, non-drinker boy for Kohli family Gursikh Khatri girl, December 1992, 5’-6”, M.S. Computer Science, USA, Software Engineer, Boston, H1B Visa. WhatsApp: 98555-90456.
NRI
CL23081540
Alliance invited from November ’94 born, 5’-6”, divorced Khatri girl living in Australia. No child, highly educated, seeks well educated boy, living in Australia, caste no bar. WhatsApp: 98157-17755, Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23081578
Australian citizen, 43, 5'-3", never married, educated girl. Needs teetotaler, educated groom. +91-9915541110.
RAJPUT
CL23079383
Wanted Govt. Employed Himachali Rajput boy for M.Sc. (Horticulture) girl, 1995 born, working as Asst. Farm Manager (Project). 98160-28871.
RAJPUT
CL23081574
Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com., 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, marriage bureau excuse.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23079346
Tricity well educated and settled Sikh turbaned match for 1995, 5'-3" MA (Fine Arts) Gursikh Ramgarhia beautiful girl, working in private institute in Chandigarh. 84277-63917, 78375-62960.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23079411
Seeking proposals for our daughter,1989 born, 5'-2" belonging to the Ramgharia caste studying in Australia. Upper class, no bar—only for NRI, to contact us Whatsapp: +91 9872166670. Serious inquiries appreciated.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23079676
Compatible well settled match for beautiful Ramgarhia girl, 24, 5'-5",professionally qualified working as Graphic Designer in Chandigarh. 95929-99555, 95929-99461.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23081611
Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Doing govt. job in Vancouver. Contact: 97801-43499.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23079448
Suitable only Canadian match preferably Software Engineer for Punjabi Ad-dharmi girl, Oct. 1992 born, 5'-5", B.Tech, M.Tech. CSE, done Post-graduation in Canada, now on work permit. Whatsapp: 7087495076.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23079685
Suitable match for Mahasha Hindu fair, 22.9.1987 /5'-1'', BAMS Doctor girl. Father Retd. Gazetted Officer, Sister MBBS Doctor married. Simple and Early marriage. 98728-90940.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23079752
Suitable match for M.Sc Valmiki well cultured girl, 1989, 5'-5". Father retired Officer, educated family. Malhotra and Gill. Contact: 86999-63389, 0172-4191011.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23081037
Suitable match for Dhanak girl, 1996 born, 4'-10", B.Com., IELTS Teacher. Father Govt. employee (retd.). Well settled/NRI/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 86999-80558.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23081617
Canadian PR vegetarian match for Ramdasia girl, 1987, 5’-3”, M.Pharmacy. Parents retired gazetted officer, living in Mohali. Caste no bar. Tricity preferred. 98153-35992
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23081769
Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-4'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in USA. 98760-99453.
SIKH
CL23079668
Beautiful B.Sc. Speech Thirpist, medal holder from PGI, UT employee, 18.02.1987, 5'-4", Ramdasia Sikh, Rs. 70,000/- after deduction, Brother Engineer, PEC, Settled Canada, parents retired, own house. 98766-13929.
SIKH
CL23080377
Wanted suitable match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput beautiful, fair girl, 26 yrs, 5'-5", having 6 years Doctorate degree (Post-graduate) in Pharmacy, now study in abroad. Father and mother doing Punjab Govt service. Contact: 9878227630.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23081810
Well educated professionally settled Canada/US based tall match from cultured family for beautiful 1997, Khatri Sikh Engineer PR girl 5'-7", working as Data Scientist (Canada). Parents Class I Officers. Contact: 99881-51044.
