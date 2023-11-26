Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23079613

Qualified match for beautiful Mangla girl, 5’-4”, B.Sc., (Hons), M.Sc. (Hons), B.Ed., PhD (Zoology), 14.12.1982, 7.45 am, Ambala, Working as Asst. Proff. 99886-02749, 92562-11942. E-mail: [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23079660

PQM for Sarswat Brahmin, convent educated, cultured, Chandigarh based, Dental Doctor (BDS), October 1995, 163 cm, well settled, teetotaller, educated family. WhatsApp: 79866-69399.

BRAHMIN

CL23079775

Brahmin Chandigarh based working girl 1994/ 5'-3'', Post- graduate Seeking Canadian PR boy. Contact 75086-22478.

BRAHMIN

CL23080973

Match for Chandigarh based Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin Attri girl 5’-4½”, 30.07.92, 6:00 am, Sirhind, B.Tech. Father retired Officer. Contact only tricity. 98554-05768.

DEFENCE

CL23079714

Compatible match for Rajput girl, Army captain 5'-0", 15-06-95, 10:12 PM, Family settled in Chandigarh. Parental Attri, Maternal Kashyap. Contact: 94175-54115, 79731-70624.

DIVORCEE

CL23079580

Preferably tricity officer vegetarian teetotaller match for beautiful, slim Ramgarhia girl, 5'-5½", Oct. 1992, B.Tech, Manager SBI Scale-3, pursuing MBA, marriage unconsummated. Innocent divorcee. 99152-60006.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23081227

Professionally qualified match for beautiful well settled Brahmin girl, 5'-6", 26.11.1993, 8:25 pm, Jalandhar, MD (Anesthesia). Family well settled in Jalandhar. Contact: 98141-63229, 81465-63229.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23079437

MD/MS match for Ravidasia beautiful girl 5'6" Nov 87 MD(Medicine) PCMS issueless divorcee. WhatsApp 9517783813

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23079540

IAS/IPS/Doctor match for extremely beautiful Ramgarhia Sikh girl, MD (Radio), 5'-6", 1992, affluent high status family. 9417202064.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23079680

Himachali Chaudhary Girth girl, 5'-5", 30.10.1990, 4:30 pm, Ropar, Ph.D (Bio-Tech.) Working Assistant Professor in reputed college, Chandigarh. 94176-03950.

JAT SIKH

CL23075765

Suitable match for beautiful girl 30+, 5'-3", US resident, Jatt Sikh only. Parents living in India. Contact: 98889-45084.

JAT SIKH

CL23075636

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23079385

Seeking suitable match for their Canadian Citizen Daughter (30/ 5'-8"). Canadian Educated Professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation, and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctor, Dentist, Vet., Accountant, Lawyer or Engineer. Boy must be born or raised in Canada. +1 403 828 7973 or [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23080198

Match for beautiful daughter of Virk family, 1992, 5’-7½”, Convent educated, M.A in Psychology (MCM College, Chandigarh), Diploma in Guidance and Counselling under Punjab University, Chandigarh. Presently in kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Diploma in Early Childhood educatee. Canada work permit complete. Brother also in Canada. Match from India/Canada preferred. Whatsapp- +919813102800, +919813521280

JAT SIKH

CL23080240

Jatt Sikh, 1996, 5'-6", B.Tech CSE, Senior Software Developer, seeking pure vegetarian, turbaned Jatt Sikh boy in IT. Canada PR/willing to relocate. WhatsApp +16475490065.

JAT SIKH

CL23081422

Professionally qualified Jat Sikh Medico/ Non Medico match for well cultured Doctor girl, 5'-5"/ 1993 born, recently joined as Hospitalist after completing residency/ fellowship in USA. On H1B Visa. Graduated from India. Well connected respectable family. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23081435

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl, 35, 5'-4" tall, Canadian citizen working in CPA firm in Canada, professionally qualified, CA from India and pursuing CPA in Canada, divorced (issueless) after short marriage. Correspond with detailed biodata and latest pics., Email: [email protected] or call/ WhatsApp: 1-437-430-0020.

JAT SIKH

CL23081805

Jat Sikh Khaira Canada PR, 1992, 5'-4½", M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed, Maths/Franch teacher in Canada. OCT cleared. Parents Class-I. Required educated Canadian or Indian boy. 9417113518.

KHATRI

CL23080837

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri girl, 5'-2",18.02.1994 at 4:32 am, Rajpura, B.Sc.(Management PGDMM from Canada, on work permit. Presently in India. 88470-69801, 98726-26879.

MAHAJAN

CL23081649

Suitable match for Mahajan girl from reputed Jammu family, 1987 born (M.Tech Bio.Tech). Mob # 80824-81202, 95969-78787.

MANGLIK

CL23081694

Match for Manglik beautiful Khatri girl, 5'-8", 1993, M.Com. Working Asstt. Manager MNC Mohali. Trcity preferred. 79738-53601, 97813-42657.

NRI

CL23080316

Suitable match for USA bsd fair b'ful 1993, 5'-8", MBA (US), Br girl. Brought up in Delhi. Working in MNC in Seattle US. Caste no bar. Prefer US working. What'sApp 98737-24537.

NRI

CL23077172

Match for Mazhabi Sikh girl 1984/ 5'-5" never married MBBS, MPH, Doctor working in MSF now Russia. Preferably Doctor, Engineer in Chandigarh or NRI. Caste no bar. Contact 98154-37136.

NRI

CL23077719

Alliance Invited for fair beautiful Sikh (Saini) Australian Citizen girl Nov. 93/ 5'-3", currently working as RN in Australia. Looking for suitable well educated Australian/ NRI/ Indian boy. Reply in confidence. Marriage bureau excuse. Girl in India for Two weeks. Upper caste welcome. Phone/ Whatsapp 84371-23688. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23079509

Match for Hindu Arora beautiful slim girl,1993 born, 5'-4", B.Tech., MBA, PR Ireland, working as manager looking for Hindu, non-drinker, non-smoker, well-educated boy from respected family. Parents retired as gazetted officers at Chandigarh. Coming India in December. WhatsApp: 94633-00109.

NRI

CL23079606

Suitable match for USA citizen, divorcee (issueless), SC girl, 43 years, 5', M.Sc. MA (English). Seeks well educated, USA residing boy. Contact: +1-513-767-6163.

NRI

CL23080443

PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, Canada PR, Software Engineer. US/Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23080662

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl B.Tech. IT, December 1990/5'-6", working as Software Engineer in Canada PR. Marriage bureau excuse. Mobile 70329-21052.

NRI

CL23081399

Well settled Lawyer, Engineer, CPA (Certified Professional Accountant) / Businessman match from Canada/ India/ USA, (Jat Sikh) for beautiful, slim, fair complexation Jat Sikh Canada PR girl, 30, 5'-5", Diploma in Business Accounting (2 years) Canadian Immigration law, Current, Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant with own office at Brampton, package 80K. Younger brother Engineer, living in Canada. Family belongs to Kapurthala. [email protected], +1-4375537792.

NRI

CL23081430

Gursikh non-trimmer, non-drinker boy for Kohli family Gursikh Khatri girl, December 1992, 5’-6”, M.S. Computer Science, USA, Software Engineer, Boston, H1B Visa. WhatsApp: 98555-90456.

NRI

CL23081540

Alliance invited from November ’94 born, 5’-6”, divorced Khatri girl living in Australia. No child, highly educated, seeks well educated boy, living in Australia, caste no bar. WhatsApp: 98157-17755, Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23081578

Australian citizen, 43, 5'-3", never married, educated girl. Needs teetotaler, educated groom. +91-9915541110.

RAJPUT

CL23079383

Wanted Govt. Employed Himachali Rajput boy for M.Sc. (Horticulture) girl, 1995 born, working as Asst. Farm Manager (Project). 98160-28871.

RAJPUT

CL23081574

Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com., 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, marriage bureau excuse.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23079346

Tricity well educated and settled Sikh turbaned match for 1995, 5'-3" MA (Fine Arts) Gursikh Ramgarhia beautiful girl, working in private institute in Chandigarh. 84277-63917, 78375-62960.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23079411

Seeking proposals for our daughter,1989 born, 5'-2" belonging to the Ramgharia caste studying in Australia. Upper class, no bar—only for NRI, to contact us Whatsapp: +91 9872166670. Serious inquiries appreciated.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23079676

Compatible well settled match for beautiful Ramgarhia girl, 24, 5'-5",professionally qualified working as Graphic Designer in Chandigarh. 95929-99555, 95929-99461.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23081611

Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Doing govt. job in Vancouver. Contact: 97801-43499.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23079448

Suitable only Canadian match preferably Software Engineer for Punjabi Ad-dharmi girl, Oct. 1992 born, 5'-5", B.Tech, M.Tech. CSE, done Post-graduation in Canada, now on work permit. Whatsapp: 7087495076.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23079685

Suitable match for Mahasha Hindu fair, 22.9.1987 /5'-1'', BAMS Doctor girl. Father Retd. Gazetted Officer, Sister MBBS Doctor married. Simple and Early marriage. 98728-90940.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23079752

Suitable match for M.Sc Valmiki well cultured girl, 1989, 5'-5". Father retired Officer, educated family. Malhotra and Gill. Contact: 86999-63389, 0172-4191011.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23081037

Suitable match for Dhanak girl, 1996 born, 4'-10", B.Com., IELTS Teacher. Father Govt. employee (retd.). Well settled/NRI/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 86999-80558.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23081617

Canadian PR vegetarian match for Ramdasia girl, 1987, 5’-3”, M.Pharmacy. Parents retired gazetted officer, living in Mohali. Caste no bar. Tricity preferred. 98153-35992

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23081769

Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-4'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in USA. 98760-99453.

SIKH

CL23079668

Beautiful B.Sc. Speech Thirpist, medal holder from PGI, UT employee, 18.02.1987, 5'-4", Ramdasia Sikh, Rs. 70,000/- after deduction, Brother Engineer, PEC, Settled Canada, parents retired, own house. 98766-13929.

SIKH

CL23080377

Wanted suitable match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput beautiful, fair girl, 26 yrs, 5'-5", having 6 years Doctorate degree (Post-graduate) in Pharmacy, now study in abroad. Father and mother doing Punjab Govt service. Contact: 9878227630.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23081810

Well educated professionally settled Canada/US based tall match from cultured family for beautiful 1997, Khatri Sikh Engineer PR girl 5'-7", working as Data Scientist (Canada). Parents Class I Officers. Contact: 99881-51044.

#Ambala #WhatsApp