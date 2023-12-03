Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23083963

Manglik Bansal girl, 25.11.1992, Chandigarh, 10:45 am, 5'-3", B.Tech, working in MNC Bangalore, Handsome package, business family. Upper caste welcome. 98727-21969.

AGGARWAL

CL23082485

Doctor/Engineer/CA/Radiologist/qualified businessman M4 Aggarwal BDS MHA girl 11.11.1986, 8:40 pm, Bhatinda, 5'-3", Applied for DDS admission in America, having Multiple visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550.

BENGALI

CL23083682

Well settled alliance preferably from business family for beautiful, Bengali girl, 26.06.1994, 5'-2", 06:04 pm, Paschim Midnapur (West Bengal), MA Business Economics, working at Delhi. (Mahishya) reputed businessman family, settled Chandigarh. Non Bengalis considerable. Contact: 82848-54506.

BENGALI

CL23083683

Well settled alliance preferably from business family for beautiful Bengali girl, 26.06.1994, 5'-4", 06:00 pm, Paschim Midnapur (West Bengal), MA Economics, Professional Bakery Chef, working at Chandigarh. (Mahishya) Reputed businessman family, settled Chandigarh. Non Bengalis considerable. Contact: 82848-54506.

BRAHMIN

CL23083029

Well settled and well qualified match in India or abroad for beautiful fair, 1981 born, never married girl (looks much younger), 5'-3", M.Sc (IT), MBA. Doing consultancy. Father retd. Senior Class-I officer, Elder brother partner in leading Law firm at Mumbai. Upper caste too welcome. Send Biodata and latest photographs. Whatsapp 88475-49155 and 98882-57579.

BRAHMIN

CL23079342

Saraswat Brahmin fair complexioned Manglik girl, 5'-3'', 05.09.92, 2.55 pm, Chandigarh, MNC Employed Computer Engineer, Working Mohali, 7 LPA. If Kundlies match, contact 93160-82777, 98780-08777.

BRAHMIN

CL23082075

Match for Healthy BDS Doctor girl, working with Parexel International Company as Scientist, 5’-1”/ born August 1994 (Amritsar). Caste no bar. Contact: 99588-03434. Email:- [email protected].

BRAHMIN

CL23082212

SM4 Delhi based HP Brahmin girl, 85, 5'-3", MA, MBA, working in Gurgaon, salary 15 LPA. Brahmin boy born between 83-87 preferred. Call/whatsapp: 8860939984.

BRAHMIN

CL23082636

Saraswat Brahmin Canadian PR girl 5’-1”, 04.3.91 Chandigarh, 03:00 a.m., M.Sc Bio Physics, teetotaler, pure vegetarian, Canadian PR boy preferred. Kundli must. Contact: 75087-01551.

DIVORCEE

CL23082670

Canadian PR Manglik Ramgarhia divorcee issueless girl 1987 born, 5'-5", M.Pharma. Considering only Candian Citizen/ PR. 98145-31822.

DIVORCEE

CL23082685

Suitable Class 1 Officer/MNC working/educated businessman match required for Post Graduate, beautiful, 5'-5" tall, fair, slim, well-cultured, Sikh, Mair Rajput, issueless divorcee girl DoB 16.07.1983, 8:20 pm, Jalandhar. Father retired businessman, brother Class 1 officer. WhatsApp details at 73070-42424.

DIVORCEE

CL23083843

Educated well settled match for issueless divorce girl, January 84, 5'-1", MA English, B.Ed. 97803-32820.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23081972

Doctor match for Kashyap Rajput Sikh girl, 1993, 5'-3", MBBS, Medical officer Punjab Govt. Caste no bar. Preferred local Jalandhar. Contact: 9877537488, 7973196255.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23084058

Jatt Sikh family seeking Australian match or Indian Doctor/professional aspiring to go to Australia, for our daughter who is a Doctor (General Surgeon) (India), 5'-5", 1994 born. Brother in Australia. Strictly no marriage bureau. Send biodata and photo on WhatsApp or call on 94177-17726.

JAT SIKH

CL23075765

Suitable match for beautiful girl 30+, 5'-3", US resident, Jatt Sikh only. Parents living in India. Contact: 98889-45084.

JAT SIKH

CL23075636

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23081435

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl, 35, 5'-4" tall, Canadian citizen working in CPA firm in Canada, professionally qualified, CA from India and pursuing CPA in Canada, divorced (issueless) after short marriage. Correspond with detailed biodata and latest pics., Email: [email protected] or call/ WhatsApp: 1-437-430-0020.

JAT SIKH

CL23082080

Wanted never married professional Jat Sikh match from USA for well settled beautiful US citizen girl 5 feet 7 inches/43 working for Federal Government and simultaneously pursuing Master in Architecture. WhatsApp +12404297477 Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23082266

Affluent, highly educated Jat Sikh family seeks alliance for their beautiful, slim, fair daughter, 26, 5'-5", B.Tech (Computers), MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, working with US based MNC, Gurgaon, package exceeding 45 Lacs per annum. Father recently retired from top most post in government. Well settled, non turbaned boy from Jat Sikh and Punjabi families with educational background from top ranking institutes preferred. Call / Whatsapp: +91-94222-71814.

JAT SIKH

CL23082807

SM April 1991 born, 5'-8", Sidhu beautiful cultural girl, M.Tech, B.Ed. Early marriage. 98140-11436.

JAT SIKH

CL23083579

Suitable match for beautiful Jat Sikh Sidhu girl, Canada PR, 5'-2"/ Nov. 1994, USA/ Canada preferred. Divorcee can be considered. 79733-29155, +1-236-334-2013.

JAT SIKH

CL23083698

Australia settled affluent educated Jat Sikh family seeking reputed Jat Sikh alliance from Australia/India for their daughter, 1998 born, 5'-3". Match born in 1995 or above need contact. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-94179-34910.

JAT SIKH

CL23083704

Jat Sikh match for Canadian citizen Dhillon girl, Feb 1991, 5’-3½’’, Convent Educated. B Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics PGD (Science) Canada, Diet Technician in Hospital. Father retired Senior Pb. Govt Officer. Mother teacher (retd). Mohali based status Malwa family. Call/ Whatsapp: 92166-10036 / 84275-17755. Mail:[email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23083916

Seeking a suitable professionally qualified Jat Sikh match (working in the UK) for a Jat Sikh girl, PhD, University Lecturer (UK), 1988, 5'-5''. Call/WhatsApp +91-9888110444.

JAT SIKH

CL23084049

Suitable Professionally qualified match for beautiful Jatt Sikh girl, MS General Surgeon (Doctor), 5'-5", DoB 1994, Civil Services preferred. Contact: 94177-17726.

JAT SIKH

CL23084220

PQM for Jat Sikh b'ful girl, 1994/ 161 cm, M.Tech from Canada Uni. Working in a Toronto based financial institute. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in Canada/US. Send biodata and pics +91-9311378059.

KHATRI

CL23083530

Panchkula based fair Hindu Khatri girl 5’-3”, born 5/5/1993, 7:50 AM Chandigarh, MA Psychology with Diploma in special Education. NRI preferred. 98152-88472, 99152-51768

KHATRI

CL23083854

Match for 1990, IT professional, 5'-7", Punjabi Khatri, Netherlands settled girl. Contact: 99144-08683.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23077115

SQM for Arora Widow Girl, 05.07.87, 11:35PM, 5', POB-Moonak, Complexion-Wheatish, Govt.Teacher Derabassi, 9317633075.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23083625

Match for 5'-4", Dec. 1990, B.Com. MBA girl, working MNC Gurugram. Family settled Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 98158-59595.

MANGLIK

CL23083776

Manglik beautiful Khatri girl, 5'-5", 1995, M.Com, Operation Head, Mohali. Family well settled. Tricity preferred. 7973293422.

MISC

CL23082311

Match for Smart, beautiful, Himachali Chaudhary girl 5'/ 05.07.1993, 5.30 pm, Chandigarh, M.Com, MA, ETT, CTET Qualified, Teacher Govt. School, Chandigarh (on contract). Contact 94651-24826.

MISC

CL23083254

Suitable match for Kanojia fair complexioned girl, 26, 5'-1", MA English. Caste no bar. Contact: 9779076242.

NRI

CL23081991

Suitable match for brautiful Sikh girl, 5'-7", 1993 born, B.Com., New Zealand PR. Working as Nurse, Health Care in New Zealand. Well settled family in Chhat, Punjab. Contact: 81460-79530, 98770-49347.

NRI

CL23082082

Well settled Engg, Doctor, CA other professional match for cultured, family oriented Brahmin girl July 95, 5'-6", BDS, Masters PH & HM (Aust). Working as practice manager in healthcare centre Australia. # 99153-48700.

NRI

CL23077494

Professionally qualified attractive, tall JS match for beautiful well educated US citizen girl 83/5'-8". Reply with photo [email protected]

NRI

CL23080117

Highly educated Doctor/BDS/Engineer match preferably from USA for a beautiful, well cultured Hindu Arora girl, Doctor in Pharmacy, 5'-5", April 1994, USA born. Send biodata/pics. Whatsapp: +1-7207711656, Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23083111

Seeking Ramgarhia Sikh groom (minimum 5'-10", age 30-33 year) for Canada based girl, PR, August 1991, 5-6", MBA, working as Accountant. +91-90414-58029

NRI

CL23083177

PQM (US based) any general caste boy for highly talented, cultured, beautiful, slim, fair, 35 years (looks very young), 5'-4", convent educated, (Green card holder) Sikh Khatri girl, M.Sc. Ph.D. from Top American University, working as Project Scientist in US (Los-Angeles). Ph.D preferred. Send biodata & latest pics. 9877559124.

NRI

CL23083760

Sikh Doctor girl, US citizen, 33, 160 cm, MD with Fellowship, working in Newyork City. Contact: +16033069973.

NRI

CL23083771

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 31, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.

NRI

CL23083990

Hindu Khatri vegetarian girl, 32, 5'-3", CPA, Canadian citizen, currently settled in US, entire family settled in Canada. Seeking professionally qualified vegetarian US or Canada settled match. +1416-505-3776.

RAJPUT

CL23084059

Suitable match for Hindu Rajput beautiful girl, 28 yrs, 5'. MBA, job at Chandigarh. 9465592577.

RAJPUT

CL23084182

Doctor match for beautiful Thakur Rajput girl, MBBS, MD Medicine, working Senior Resident Jalandhar, 165 cms, born 1.10.95. Father reputed Businessman. Thakur Rajput family preferred. Mob. No. 88375-32858.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23082215

Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh beautiful girl, Jan. 1991 born, 5'-2", B.Tech Computer Science. Parents Govt. retired. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9878911949.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23083185

Ramgarhia girl, 5'-4", 90, Australian PR, Medical profession. Whatsapp: 8427030176.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23084172

Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 07/88, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy (P.G.I.M.E.R.) working in Govt Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer well educated settled boy in Tricity/ Himachal Pradesh. Marriage bureau excuse. Mobile: 98724-43454, 99156-10423.

SAINI

CL23083994

Suitable match for Saini Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-1", Feb. 1996, Physiotherapist, on work permit Canada (PR under process). Parents Govt. employee, settled Chandigarh. Boy Canada PR/ work permit preferred. 80549-38159, 77430-25686.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23081862

Match for working girl 1993/5'-3", (Ravidasia), B.Tech. Delhi based. Father Class-I Officer. 94171-20428.

SIKH

CL23077175

Match for Mazhabi Sikh girl 1984/ 5'-5" never married MBBS, MPH, Doctor working in MSF now Russia. Preferably Doctor, Engineer in Chandigarh or NRI. Caste no bar. Contact 98154-37136.

SIKH

CL23081852

Match from US, mature gentleman, Indian value family for beautiful Canadian Citizen girl, 32, 5'-3", MS Computer Science, working Manager Software professional. +1437-518-0636, [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI

CL23082309

Sikh Khatri girl, Nov. 1997, 5'-2", M.Sc. B.Ed. CTET & PSTET qualified. Teaching in reputed school, Jalandhar. Required non-drinker, vegetarian, qualified boy. 9876196166.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23082554

Suitable match for Canada PR holder beautiful Gursikh Arora girl, March 1995 born, Height 5'-3", Masters in Health education. Doing good job in reputed Hospital as Administrator. Chandigarh based family. Contact 98786-58712.

#Canada #United States of America USA