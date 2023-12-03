Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23083963
Manglik Bansal girl, 25.11.1992, Chandigarh, 10:45 am, 5'-3", B.Tech, working in MNC Bangalore, Handsome package, business family. Upper caste welcome. 98727-21969.
AGGARWAL
CL23082485
Doctor/Engineer/CA/Radiologist/qualified businessman M4 Aggarwal BDS MHA girl 11.11.1986, 8:40 pm, Bhatinda, 5'-3", Applied for DDS admission in America, having Multiple visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550.
BENGALI
CL23083682
Well settled alliance preferably from business family for beautiful, Bengali girl, 26.06.1994, 5'-2", 06:04 pm, Paschim Midnapur (West Bengal), MA Business Economics, working at Delhi. (Mahishya) reputed businessman family, settled Chandigarh. Non Bengalis considerable. Contact: 82848-54506.
BENGALI
CL23083683
Well settled alliance preferably from business family for beautiful Bengali girl, 26.06.1994, 5'-4", 06:00 pm, Paschim Midnapur (West Bengal), MA Economics, Professional Bakery Chef, working at Chandigarh. (Mahishya) Reputed businessman family, settled Chandigarh. Non Bengalis considerable. Contact: 82848-54506.
BRAHMIN
CL23083029
Well settled and well qualified match in India or abroad for beautiful fair, 1981 born, never married girl (looks much younger), 5'-3", M.Sc (IT), MBA. Doing consultancy. Father retd. Senior Class-I officer, Elder brother partner in leading Law firm at Mumbai. Upper caste too welcome. Send Biodata and latest photographs. Whatsapp 88475-49155 and 98882-57579.
BRAHMIN
CL23079342
Saraswat Brahmin fair complexioned Manglik girl, 5'-3'', 05.09.92, 2.55 pm, Chandigarh, MNC Employed Computer Engineer, Working Mohali, 7 LPA. If Kundlies match, contact 93160-82777, 98780-08777.
BRAHMIN
CL23082075
Match for Healthy BDS Doctor girl, working with Parexel International Company as Scientist, 5’-1”/ born August 1994 (Amritsar). Caste no bar. Contact: 99588-03434. Email:- [email protected].
BRAHMIN
CL23082212
SM4 Delhi based HP Brahmin girl, 85, 5'-3", MA, MBA, working in Gurgaon, salary 15 LPA. Brahmin boy born between 83-87 preferred. Call/whatsapp: 8860939984.
BRAHMIN
CL23082636
Saraswat Brahmin Canadian PR girl 5’-1”, 04.3.91 Chandigarh, 03:00 a.m., M.Sc Bio Physics, teetotaler, pure vegetarian, Canadian PR boy preferred. Kundli must. Contact: 75087-01551.
DIVORCEE
CL23082670
Canadian PR Manglik Ramgarhia divorcee issueless girl 1987 born, 5'-5", M.Pharma. Considering only Candian Citizen/ PR. 98145-31822.
DIVORCEE
CL23082685
Suitable Class 1 Officer/MNC working/educated businessman match required for Post Graduate, beautiful, 5'-5" tall, fair, slim, well-cultured, Sikh, Mair Rajput, issueless divorcee girl DoB 16.07.1983, 8:20 pm, Jalandhar. Father retired businessman, brother Class 1 officer. WhatsApp details at 73070-42424.
DIVORCEE
CL23083843
Educated well settled match for issueless divorce girl, January 84, 5'-1", MA English, B.Ed. 97803-32820.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23081972
Doctor match for Kashyap Rajput Sikh girl, 1993, 5'-3", MBBS, Medical officer Punjab Govt. Caste no bar. Preferred local Jalandhar. Contact: 9877537488, 7973196255.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23084058
Jatt Sikh family seeking Australian match or Indian Doctor/professional aspiring to go to Australia, for our daughter who is a Doctor (General Surgeon) (India), 5'-5", 1994 born. Brother in Australia. Strictly no marriage bureau. Send biodata and photo on WhatsApp or call on 94177-17726.
JAT SIKH
CL23075765
Suitable match for beautiful girl 30+, 5'-3", US resident, Jatt Sikh only. Parents living in India. Contact: 98889-45084.
JAT SIKH
CL23075636
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23081435
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl, 35, 5'-4" tall, Canadian citizen working in CPA firm in Canada, professionally qualified, CA from India and pursuing CPA in Canada, divorced (issueless) after short marriage. Correspond with detailed biodata and latest pics., Email: [email protected] or call/ WhatsApp: 1-437-430-0020.
JAT SIKH
CL23082080
Wanted never married professional Jat Sikh match from USA for well settled beautiful US citizen girl 5 feet 7 inches/43 working for Federal Government and simultaneously pursuing Master in Architecture. WhatsApp +12404297477 Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23082266
Affluent, highly educated Jat Sikh family seeks alliance for their beautiful, slim, fair daughter, 26, 5'-5", B.Tech (Computers), MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, working with US based MNC, Gurgaon, package exceeding 45 Lacs per annum. Father recently retired from top most post in government. Well settled, non turbaned boy from Jat Sikh and Punjabi families with educational background from top ranking institutes preferred. Call / Whatsapp: +91-94222-71814.
JAT SIKH
CL23082807
SM April 1991 born, 5'-8", Sidhu beautiful cultural girl, M.Tech, B.Ed. Early marriage. 98140-11436.
JAT SIKH
CL23083579
Suitable match for beautiful Jat Sikh Sidhu girl, Canada PR, 5'-2"/ Nov. 1994, USA/ Canada preferred. Divorcee can be considered. 79733-29155, +1-236-334-2013.
JAT SIKH
CL23083698
Australia settled affluent educated Jat Sikh family seeking reputed Jat Sikh alliance from Australia/India for their daughter, 1998 born, 5'-3". Match born in 1995 or above need contact. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-94179-34910.
JAT SIKH
CL23083704
Jat Sikh match for Canadian citizen Dhillon girl, Feb 1991, 5’-3½’’, Convent Educated. B Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics PGD (Science) Canada, Diet Technician in Hospital. Father retired Senior Pb. Govt Officer. Mother teacher (retd). Mohali based status Malwa family. Call/ Whatsapp: 92166-10036 / 84275-17755. Mail:[email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23083916
Seeking a suitable professionally qualified Jat Sikh match (working in the UK) for a Jat Sikh girl, PhD, University Lecturer (UK), 1988, 5'-5''. Call/WhatsApp +91-9888110444.
JAT SIKH
CL23084049
Suitable Professionally qualified match for beautiful Jatt Sikh girl, MS General Surgeon (Doctor), 5'-5", DoB 1994, Civil Services preferred. Contact: 94177-17726.
JAT SIKH
CL23084220
PQM for Jat Sikh b'ful girl, 1994/ 161 cm, M.Tech from Canada Uni. Working in a Toronto based financial institute. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in Canada/US. Send biodata and pics +91-9311378059.
KHATRI
CL23083530
Panchkula based fair Hindu Khatri girl 5’-3”, born 5/5/1993, 7:50 AM Chandigarh, MA Psychology with Diploma in special Education. NRI preferred. 98152-88472, 99152-51768
KHATRI
CL23083854
Match for 1990, IT professional, 5'-7", Punjabi Khatri, Netherlands settled girl. Contact: 99144-08683.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23077115
SQM for Arora Widow Girl, 05.07.87, 11:35PM, 5', POB-Moonak, Complexion-Wheatish, Govt.Teacher Derabassi, 9317633075.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23083625
Match for 5'-4", Dec. 1990, B.Com. MBA girl, working MNC Gurugram. Family settled Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 98158-59595.
MANGLIK
CL23083776
Manglik beautiful Khatri girl, 5'-5", 1995, M.Com, Operation Head, Mohali. Family well settled. Tricity preferred. 7973293422.
MISC
CL23082311
Match for Smart, beautiful, Himachali Chaudhary girl 5'/ 05.07.1993, 5.30 pm, Chandigarh, M.Com, MA, ETT, CTET Qualified, Teacher Govt. School, Chandigarh (on contract). Contact 94651-24826.
MISC
CL23083254
Suitable match for Kanojia fair complexioned girl, 26, 5'-1", MA English. Caste no bar. Contact: 9779076242.
NRI
CL23081991
Suitable match for brautiful Sikh girl, 5'-7", 1993 born, B.Com., New Zealand PR. Working as Nurse, Health Care in New Zealand. Well settled family in Chhat, Punjab. Contact: 81460-79530, 98770-49347.
NRI
CL23082082
Well settled Engg, Doctor, CA other professional match for cultured, family oriented Brahmin girl July 95, 5'-6", BDS, Masters PH & HM (Aust). Working as practice manager in healthcare centre Australia. # 99153-48700.
NRI
CL23077494
Professionally qualified attractive, tall JS match for beautiful well educated US citizen girl 83/5'-8". Reply with photo [email protected]
NRI
CL23080117
Highly educated Doctor/BDS/Engineer match preferably from USA for a beautiful, well cultured Hindu Arora girl, Doctor in Pharmacy, 5'-5", April 1994, USA born. Send biodata/pics. Whatsapp: +1-7207711656, Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23083111
Seeking Ramgarhia Sikh groom (minimum 5'-10", age 30-33 year) for Canada based girl, PR, August 1991, 5-6", MBA, working as Accountant. +91-90414-58029
NRI
CL23083177
PQM (US based) any general caste boy for highly talented, cultured, beautiful, slim, fair, 35 years (looks very young), 5'-4", convent educated, (Green card holder) Sikh Khatri girl, M.Sc. Ph.D. from Top American University, working as Project Scientist in US (Los-Angeles). Ph.D preferred. Send biodata & latest pics. 9877559124.
NRI
CL23083760
Sikh Doctor girl, US citizen, 33, 160 cm, MD with Fellowship, working in Newyork City. Contact: +16033069973.
NRI
CL23083771
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 31, 5’-5”, working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany/ NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.
NRI
CL23083990
Hindu Khatri vegetarian girl, 32, 5'-3", CPA, Canadian citizen, currently settled in US, entire family settled in Canada. Seeking professionally qualified vegetarian US or Canada settled match. +1416-505-3776.
RAJPUT
CL23084059
Suitable match for Hindu Rajput beautiful girl, 28 yrs, 5'. MBA, job at Chandigarh. 9465592577.
RAJPUT
CL23084182
Doctor match for beautiful Thakur Rajput girl, MBBS, MD Medicine, working Senior Resident Jalandhar, 165 cms, born 1.10.95. Father reputed Businessman. Thakur Rajput family preferred. Mob. No. 88375-32858.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23082215
Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh beautiful girl, Jan. 1991 born, 5'-2", B.Tech Computer Science. Parents Govt. retired. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9878911949.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23083185
Ramgarhia girl, 5'-4", 90, Australian PR, Medical profession. Whatsapp: 8427030176.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23084172
Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 07/88, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy (P.G.I.M.E.R.) working in Govt Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer well educated settled boy in Tricity/ Himachal Pradesh. Marriage bureau excuse. Mobile: 98724-43454, 99156-10423.
SAINI
CL23083994
Suitable match for Saini Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-1", Feb. 1996, Physiotherapist, on work permit Canada (PR under process). Parents Govt. employee, settled Chandigarh. Boy Canada PR/ work permit preferred. 80549-38159, 77430-25686.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23081862
Match for working girl 1993/5'-3", (Ravidasia), B.Tech. Delhi based. Father Class-I Officer. 94171-20428.
SIKH
CL23077175
Match for Mazhabi Sikh girl 1984/ 5'-5" never married MBBS, MPH, Doctor working in MSF now Russia. Preferably Doctor, Engineer in Chandigarh or NRI. Caste no bar. Contact 98154-37136.
SIKH
CL23081852
Match from US, mature gentleman, Indian value family for beautiful Canadian Citizen girl, 32, 5'-3", MS Computer Science, working Manager Software professional. +1437-518-0636, [email protected]
SIKH KHATRI
CL23082309
Sikh Khatri girl, Nov. 1997, 5'-2", M.Sc. B.Ed. CTET & PSTET qualified. Teaching in reputed school, Jalandhar. Required non-drinker, vegetarian, qualified boy. 9876196166.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23082554
Suitable match for Canada PR holder beautiful Gursikh Arora girl, March 1995 born, Height 5'-3", Masters in Health education. Doing good job in reputed Hospital as Administrator. Chandigarh based family. Contact 98786-58712.
