Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for Brahmin Himachali girl, 4.4.94, 5'-3" B.Tech. MBA, working Delhi. Seeks Defence officer/ well settled boy. Father Gazetted officer (Retd.). Mother Govt. teacher. 94180-41164.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match pure vegetarian, Non Alcoholic for Non Manglik East Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin girl, March 1998 (Born), 5'-2", M.A. Clinical Psychology. Father and Mother both Retired Delhi settled. Whatsapp 98917-60904.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for beautiful, slim Convent B.Tech educated Vashisht girl 5'-5", 11.06.97, 11:55 am, Ambala. Job in Pvt Ltd Co. Ambala, 5 lacs PA. 93154-92789.

BRAHMIN

Looking for Brahmin/ Khatri employed boy for Panchkula based Saraswat Punjabi Brahmin girl Dec. 1993, MCA, job CHD. Tricity preferred. WhatsApp: 89508-43358.

DEFENCE

Equivalent match for 35 years, M.Sc, MBA, 5'-7", Josan girl serving as Lt. Col in Indian Army. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 94633-91971.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Medico match from USA/ India for Gursikh Arora girl, BDS INBDE passed, doing MDS, Oct. 1994 born, 5', convent educated, brother Doctor in USA. 73475-57553.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Aggarwal BDS/MDS match for BDS, MDS Garg girl, 1995, 5'-2", Ludhiana Punjab. Contact: 91030-02351.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Elite match for Sandhu Doctor MD Obs & Gynae 95 girl, 5'-4", , S.R. in Govt. hospital. Prefer Doc/ Businessman/ Officer from highly status family from tricity/ nearby preferred. Whatsapp: 98764-91897.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Jatt Sikh family seeking Australian match or Indian Doctor/Professional aspiring to go to Australia, for our daughter who is a Doctor (General Surgeon) (India), 5'-5", 1994 born. Brother in Australia. Strictly no marriage bureau. Send biodata and photo on WhatsApp or Call on 94177-17726.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh parents from Europe seeks a professionally qualified match for their beautiful daughter,29 yrs,5?-11?,LLM in Law and working as a Company Lawyer in Europe having lucrative income.The boy must be from Jat Sikh family,professional and above 6? tall.Marriage bureau pl excuse.Send biodata and photos to whatsapp:+91-8288944688.

JAT SIKH

Required Jat Sikh suitable/ well settled issueless divorcee/ never married match for Slim fair, 1977 born, 5'-5", BDS girl. Whatsapp on: 98640-00091.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh Khaira Canada PR, 1992, 5'-4½", M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed, Maths/Franch teacher in Canada. OCT cleared. Parents Class-I. Required educated Canadian or Indian boy. 9417113518.

JAT SIKH

Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh convent educated girl, M.Pharma, 5’-4½”, Dec 87, working in MNC tricity. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only 98727-07053.

JAT SIKH

Suitable qualified match for Canada PR Jatt Sikh Rajput Manglik fair girl 31 years, 5'-6", MBA. Preferred professionally /self employed- Canada PR/Citizen/USA Citizen, originally residents from Chandigarh, Panchkula, Delhi, Ludhiana. Educated families Pls contact with biodata on - 9872178936.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh Batth Canadian P.R. girl 1995, 5'-5'', MBA. Seeks Educated match from reputed family, Mohali, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib Distt. preferred, Marriage bureau excuse. 70877-40172.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh girl, 1997, 5 ft 5.5 inch, Toronto, Canada. The girl has done B.Sc (Chem Hons) and Computer Programming Diploma. She is doing Operations job in Business Sector in Toronto, Canada. Looking for a well-educated Urban boy having decent background, urban/rural property, ethical values, height 6ft and above, preferably post-graduate and Canada PR/citizen or US settled. Send details on WhatsApp 88375-27078.

JAT SIKH

Jatt Sikh girl 86 born, 5'-4", RN, MBA, government job, Canadian Citizen, Seeking boy with similar qualifications, USA/ Canada only. Family settled in Canada. Contact: +1-825-733-9228 (Call & WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for Canada PR beautiful Jatt Sikh girl, June 1992, 5'-3", M.Sc. IT (Chandigarh), Information Technology business analysis (Canada), Federal govt. job in Canada Revenue Agency (BC); looking for well qualified Jat Sikh boy from Canada / India. Marriage bureau excuse. Mob: 99880-45698.

JAT SIKH

Well settled businessman / employed / Agriculturist educated match from affluent landlord family for May 1990 born, 5'-6", BBA, MA Dhanda girl from status family. Mohali settled family. Tricity preferred. Whatsapp: 7784000001.

JAT SIKH

Suitable professionally qualified match for beautiful Jatt Sikh girl, she is MBBS, MS General Surgeon (Doctor), 5'-5", DoB 1994. Contact: 94177-17726.

KHATRI

Professionally qualified match for beautiful, well cultured Khatri girl, 5'-6", 15 June 1997, B.Tech., MBA, working MNC, Chandigarh. Family well settled Chandigarh. Contact: 88948-84092.

KHATRI

Punjabi Khatri girl 23/11/1996, 5'-3", B.Tech, M.Sc Management involved in family business, Jodhpur Rajsthan family based in Jodhpur. Father is a businessman, Mother homemaker. Seeking suitable match. Contact: 98290-25138.

KHATRI

PQM for beautiful Khatri vegetarian girl, 5'-2", 10-8-1992, 8:15 pm, birth Jagadhari. Bank employee in Gurgaon. 94172-29725.

NRI

Match for beautiful Jat Sikh USA Citizen working girl, 35, 5'-4". Family well settled California (USA). Seeks compatible match atleast 5'-10", qualified well settled boy. Email:[email protected]

NRI

Seeking professionally qualified match for Sikh Ahluwalia Beautiful Girl 38, looks younger,5'x5" MS , finance Manager,US citizen, divorced short period, No kids. Working Boy in US or Canada (Willing to relocate) preferred. +1 9136029043.

NRI

Suitable match for Canadian citizen Kabirpanthi beautiful girl, 26.9.90, 7.45 pm, Chandigarh, 5', B.Tech, working as Engineer in Aerospace company. Contact: 7889124788.

NRI

Citizen/PR PQM for PR Ramgarhia Sikh girl, November 1993/5'-3", Masters Computer Applications, Manager Software Company Toronto. Good package. Father retired SDO, Mother retired Lecturer, Hindu/Upper caste welcome. 97797-51727.

NRI

We seek a suitable match for beautiful and accomplished Punjabi Brahmin girl, 1986, 5'-2", born (New-Zealand), Qualified Pharmacist in Australia. She enjoys reading, travelling, and has a keen interest in exploring new cultures. Preference for a non-smoker partner. All general caste welcome. Interested families in Indian or overseas are requested to Email to: [email protected]

NRI

US match for Dentist in USA Citizen, Jat Sikh, 5’-4”/ 1982 good looking, innocently divorced, issueless girl. Contact WhatsApp +1-502-909-4840

NRI

Compatible match for Sikh Doctor girl, US Citizen, 33, 160 cm, MD with Fellowship working in Newyork City Contact +9170096-05005.

NRI

Jat Sikh girl, 92 born, 5'-7", currently in Melbourne on TR (485 work visa), living with his elder brother, seeking smart, educated Jat Sikh, Australian citizen or permanent resident. Correspond with detailed biodata and the latest pictures. Contact: +0424559001. Marriage bureau excuse.

NRI

Saini Hindu girl June 1992/ 5'-4'', B.Tech, PG Diploma Canada. Canadian Work Permit/ PR applied, Upper caste no bar. Contact 98725-30889.

NRI

NewZealand PR, Brahmin fair, well qualified girl, 03.03.1984, 14:10, Jalandhar, 5'. Seeks suitable qualified match. Preferred NewZealand/Australia. Upper caste welcome. 9478025999.

NRI

Brahmin Girl, M.Sc., B.Ed., PR Canada, 1992 born, height 5'-6" Looking for suitable match, preferably in Ontario Canada. WhatsApp +9170092-28288.

RAJPUT

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.

RAJPUT

Match for Rajput girl 5'-3", 1982 born, Delhi based. Working with reputed Airlines. Looking for a suitable match. Preference Delhi/ NCR based. (Anil: 98180-33960).

RAJPUT

Hindu Kashyap Rajput beautiful girl 18.11.1993, 5'-3", B.Tech. Required suitable match. WhatsApp: 84370-44260.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Seeking well settled educated match for 29 year, 5'-6" slim, beautiful Ramgarhia Chandigarh Convent educated girl, B.tech from prestigious University, Masters from University of British Columbia, Canada. Working as IT full time professional in Toronto. Father retd. Group-A officer from Punjab Govt., Mother Professor in Panjab University, Chandigarh. 98761-85014.

SAINI

Suitable match for Saini Sikh girl, 88 born, 5'-4", Ph.D. Vegetarian family only. 9115800006

SAINI

Saini Sikh girl 5'-3", Aug. 91 born, B.Tech, MBA, B.Ed. (Maths, Science), CTET, PTET cleared. Working Telecom Company at Mohali. 94176-03450.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Professionally qualified match for Ramdasia Sikh girl 1990, 5'-3", M.Tech. work permit in Australia PR applied. Caste no bar from India/ abroad, girl visiting India, Bureau excuse. Contact: 98552-97766.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Ramdasia Sikh girl 5'-5", 1995, M.Tech. (Bioinformatics), Jr. Scientist in Biotech company. Brother M.Tech. (IIT). Father Class-I officer in Central Government, mother housewife. Mobile: 99556-88533.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh girl 11.10.1987, 5'-1", M.Sc. Micro Biology, working private company as Senior Sales Manager, pursuing PR file Canada. Father retired Bank Officer, Mother house wife. Pure vegetarian boy preferred in Tricity. Contact 94173-93573.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Govt. Officer/ Engineer/ Doctor vegitarian match for SC Chamar Chandigarh girl Aug.1998/5'-4", B.Tech. Elect Engg -PEC, M.Tech. Gold Medalist, working in MNC Gurgaon, Father Class-1 Officer. 94171-79694.

SIKH

Well Educated family with reputed background seeks Suitable match for Vegetarian beautiful slim Kumhar Sikh (parjapat) girl 5'-3", 1997, M.sc Physics, PhD, Assistant Professor (temporary) and father Associate Professor in Govt College. Contact 9416288899

SIKH

Wanted suitable match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput beautiful, fair girl, 26 yrs, 5'-5", having 6 years Doctorate degree (Post-graduate) in Pharmacy, now study in abroad. Father and mother doing Punjab Govt. service. Contact: 9878227630.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

Match for 31-year Dentist, 5'-1", fair, slim, working in reputed family-owned dental practice in Mohali. Email: [email protected]; WhatsApp/Call: 9872777868