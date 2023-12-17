Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23089125
Aggarwal parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-3", 1987 born daughter, US citizen, Electrical Engineer. Looking for Hindu educated well-settled boy. Family visiting India this coming January. India/ Canada/ USA preferred. Contact: [email protected]
AGGARWAL
CL23088556
Match for Singla girl 5'/ 25.7.95, B.Tech (Electrical), working as Divisional Accountant in Irrigation Deptt, Father Gazetted Officer. (Preferred Govt. employee). 95307-04183.
BRAHMIN
CL23084944
Chandigarh based family seeks match for beautiful Vashishta Brahmin girl 13.02.1985, 11:20 am, Rajpura, Punjab, 154 cm, Vice President in MNC Gurugram, 70 LPA+. Upper caste no bar. Contact/Whatsapp 93167-27970. E-mail: [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23087030
SM4 Himachali Brahmin girl 15.11.1995, 5'-1", B.Sc. B.Ed, D el ed Regular teacher Kendriya Vidyalaya. Father Railway Officer. Govt. job preferred. Ph.: 78888-09329.
BRAHMIN
CL23089108
Ludhiana based, currently in Canada on work-permit, 1995 born, Saraswat Brahmin, 5 ft, slim, fair girl, B.Com-MA, 2 yrs IBM Diploma from Ontario, Looking for suitable match Interested send details on WhatsApp only. 78890-84136.
CHRISTIAN
CL23088487
Match for Majbhi Sikh beautiful girl, govt Teacher, 36, 5'-6", Kapurthala City based family. Seeks only Christian boy. Jalandhar/ Kapurthala/Hoshiarpur preferred. 8528581481, 9915095107.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23087040
Match for beautiful Arora girl, 1996, 5'-2", Doctor MD Skin, Delhi based. Call/ WhatsApp: 83830-25488.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23087293
MD/MS cleanshaven vegetarian teetotaller match for MD (Anesthesia) 83 born (Looks much younger) 5'-6" slim, non-manglik unmarried Ad-dharmi girl. Chandigarh settled vegetarian family. 98723-97834.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23088813
Pure vegetarian teetotaller MD/DM groom for Arora, MD Radiodiagnosis, 5'-1", Oct. 1995, fair complexion. Upper caste considerable. 98050-02515.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23088976
Match for Walia girl, 08.02.1997, 5'-4", Kurukshetra, BDS Doctor, having own clinic with friends in Panchkula, preferred Doctor boy. Contact: 82952-07375.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23089232
Jatt Sikh family seeking Australian match or Indian Doctor/ professional aspiring to go to Australia, for our daughter who is a Doctor (General Surgeon) (India), 5'-5", 1994 born. Brother in Australia. Strictly no marriage bureau. Send biodata and photo on WhatsApp or call on 94177-17726.
JAT SIKH
CL23087805
Seeking match for USA born, Jatt Sikh, 31, tall, beautiful, Doctor in New York. We are an affluent business family in America. Looking for groom, Jatt Sikh only. E-mail biodata and photo to: [email protected].
JAT SIKH
CL23075636
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23087891
Beautiful, Smart girl 1990/ 5'-2'', MBA, Working Professional HDFC Bank Gurgaon, annual CTC 15 Lakh, Jat Sikh farming family in Meerut, Graduation Chandigarh, Schooling Guru Nanak Fifth centenary School Mussoorie. Looking for Suitable match well settled in India. Whatsapp +1-5712430941, 95010-29465.
JAT SIKH
CL23088110
Suitable match for BDS, MHA Jat Sikh girl of Mohali, Nov. 1988 born, 172 cms, working in reputed hospital. Contact: 98762-26242
JAT SIKH
CL23088809
Seeking a suitable professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for a Jat Sikh Girl, PhD, University lecturer (UK), 1988, 5' 5''. Call/WhatsApp +91-9888110444.
JAT SIKH
CL23088881
Professionally qualified match in the US in career or business, for US citizen, good looking girl, 5'-6" and born in 89, medical field with strong academic credentials and family background, business and assets in US and India. Please reply with pics and details at: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23088888
Suitable match for tall, beautiful Jat Sikh girl, Dec. 1990/ 5'-6", Working as Asstt. Professor. Currently pursuing Ph.D, Looking for well settled educated boy. Contact/ Whatsapp 98141-15367.
JAT SIKH
CL23089234
Jat Sikh Canadian citizen 1994, 5'-5", beautiful registered Nurse girl looking for highly educated, business owner and well settled Canadian/USA boy. Please contact: ([email protected]) with biodata and pictures. Whatsapp: +1-778-242-5343
KAMBOJ
CL23087165
Suitable match for Kamboj Sikh girl, 1992, 5'-2". B.Tech, M.Tech (ECE), working IT Co. Gurgaon, package 12 LPA, Canada PR applied through Express Entry Programme. Contact: 9781438266, 8968227898.
KHATRI
CL23087361
Seeking well settled upper Himachali/ Punjabi boy for Chandigarh based beautiful Punjabi Khatri girl, Professionally Qualified LL.B., LL.M., 23.03.90, 2:35 p.m., 5'-7". Tricity settled preferred. Contact: 76964-58591.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23089088
Suitable match for Arora manglik girl, 5'-1", 20.10.1995, B.A., working in pvt. bank. Preferred tricity only. 94175-38164, 84370-32844.
MISC
CL23088760
Match for Smart, beautiful, Himachali Chaudhary girl 5'/ 05.07.1993, 5.30 pm, Chandigarh, M.Com, MA, ETT, CTET Qualified, Teacher Govt. School, Chandigarh (on contract). Contact 94651-24826.
NRI
CL23088895
Professionally qualified match for Rajput beautiful girl, 5'-3",1997 born, M.Tech. from Canada. PR Canada. Working as Analyst at Vancouver. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Father Class-1 Officer. Well educated settled boy in Canada preferred. Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 90413-00045.
NRI
CL23033118
Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 38/5'-5", registered Nurse London, package £40000. Divorced, no issue, boy should be near London area. [email protected]
NRI
CL23086814
Suitable match for Italy Citizen Saraswat Brahmin (Jalpot) girl 22.08.1993, 04:29 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-8". Doing Master in Finance. Preferred Europe. Contact: 9878892161.
NRI
CL23087068
Highly qualified match USA/ Canada for 40 years, Ph.D, never married, 5’-6”, working Canada. Divorcee excuse. Email: [email protected], 90414-72503.
NRI
CL23087069
Highly qualified match USA/ Canada for 36 years, Software Engineer, never married, 5’-7”, working Canada. Divorcee excuse. Email: [email protected], 94241-37890.
NRI
CL23087083
Seeking professionally qualified, settled, never married boy from educated family, preferably Canadian citizen match for Nai Sikh girl, 34, 153 cm. Girl raised, educated and settled in Canada. Never married. MN education, healthcare professional, working Government job with six figure salary. Family well respected & educated. Contact WhatsApp: 1-403-849-2431 with biodata & picture.
NRI
CL23087374
PQM match Canada citizen, Ramdasia Sikh girl, 5'-3", 1991, issueless legally divorced, Software Developer. Boy PR Canada preference Ontario. Caste no bar. 9501029128, 9877747105.
NRI
CL23087409
Punjabi Saraswat Brahman girl, July 86/ 5'-4", MBA (PU), Canadian PR , Govt job. Contact +919899353896
NRI
CL23087605
Match for Jatt Sikh Chandher Canadian PR girl, 28, 5'-4", B.Tech Computer IT, working at Douglas College Administrative Officer. Post Degree Diploma in International Business Management Post Degree Diploma in Project Management. Mob: 81466-57421, timing 4 pm to 7 pm.
NRI
CL23087648
Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh PR Canada girl, Nov 92, 5'-3", B.Tech (IT) from PU, Chandigarh and MBA from Queen’s University, Canada. Now working in MNC, annual package CAD 100 k+ in Toronto. Younger brother also in Toronto doing own business. Father Legal Professional. Mother housewife. Girl in India for 2 weeks. Contact: +91-98153-13636, +91-98154-13600
NRI
CL23088328
Educated match with good family values for beautiful, US Citizen Jatt Sikh girl, 1985 /5’-3", double masters, good pay package, innocently divorced after three months. Visiting India in January. Whatsapp: 9501690908.
NRI
CL23088382
Professionally compatiable from a status family for Sikh Ramgarhia, very fair, beautiful 1987 born, 5'-4" issueless short marriage divorcee, looks younger, Dentist MBA Australia PR girl. Preferably a unmarried boy from status family need contact. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 79731-89363, Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23088436
Match for Sikh Tonk Kashtria Australian PR girl, 30/5'-8", B.Com (Hons.) Delhi MPA & CPA Melbourne, working as Accountant. Upper caste no bar. Mohali based educated family. Girl in India for 15 days. 99152-17592.
RAJPUT
CL23084182
Doctor match for beautiful Thakur Rajput girl, MBBS, MD Medicine, working Senior Resident Jalandhar, 165 cms, born 1.10.95. Father reputed Businessman. Thakur Rajput family preferred. Mob. No. 88375-32858.
RAJPUT
CL23086922
Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput girl 15.8.1992, height 5'-4'', B.Sc Medical/ B.Ed, PTET, CTET Cleared, job in Private School. Contact 97813-56105, 94658-73424.
RAJPUT
CL23088155
Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput Mehra girl, 1991 born, 5'-4", Jalandhar, BBA, MBA, IELTS 7 bands, Pvt. Teacher. Only caste contact: 9780335290.
RAJPUT
CL23088346
PQM for Sikh Rajput fair, beautiful, homely girl, 84 born, 5'-6", Post-Graduate. 9810024461.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23086283
Parents invite match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, January 1987, 5'-7", Never married, M.Sc. Biochemistry & M.Sc. Agrobiotechnology. WhatsApp: +91-94781-57065. Marriage bureau excuse.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23087644
Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh PR Canada girl, Nov 92, 5'-3", B.Tech (IT) from PU, Chandigarh and MBA from Queen’s University, Canada. Now working in MNC, annual package CAD 100 k+ in Toronto. Younger brother also in Toronto doing own business. Father Legal Professional. Mother housewife. Girl in India for 2 weeks. Contact: +91-98153-13636, +91-98154-13600
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23088884
Seeking proposals for our daughter, 1989 born, 5'-2" belonging to the Ramgharia caste studying in Australia. Upper class, no bar—only for NRI, to contact us Whatsapp: +91 9872166670. Serious inquiries appreciated.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23089167
Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Doing govt. job in Vancouver. Contact: 97801-43499.
SAINI
CL23088627
Saini girl 5'-4", 26, M.A. English, doing Degree in Human Resources in London, vegetarian. Caste no bar. 98552-81124/ 94639-55984.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23087410
Seeking Groom for Ravidasia Sikh 1988 born girl, height 5'-2", Masters in Life Science, Diploma in Computers & Graphic Designing. Brother Newzealand citizen. Planning to move NZ. WhatsApp with latest picture and biodata on +640284313641. NZ, Australia preferred. Marriage bureau excuse.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23088378
Suitable medico match for SC beautiful girl, 28, 5'-6", MBBS, MD, PCMS-I. Well settled family. Marriage bureau excuse. Send biodata whatsapp: 8288811529.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23089025
Suitable match for SC (Balmiki) girl, convent educated, slim, 27 years, 5'-7", M.A. Sociology, working as Teacher in private school Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Tricity preferred. Parents retd. as Class-I officer. 99886-94811.
SIKH
CL23089139
Professionally qualified Sikh match for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-7", 1993, M.Tech. P.R Canada. Boy should be from Chandigarh, Mohali / around preferred. 89685-60322. Send pics/ bio-data.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23089286
Alliance from professionally qualified well established business family match for beautiful convent educated Architect girl, 27, 5'-3". Prefer status Sikh Khatri/ Arora family. Whatsapp: 90410-42027.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...