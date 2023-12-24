 Grooms Wanted : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Grooms Wanted

Grooms Wanted


AGGARWAL
CL23089125
Aggarwal parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-3", 1987 born daughter, US citizen, Electrical Engineer. Looking for Hindu educated well-settled boy. Family visiting India this coming January. India/ Canada/ USA preferred. Contact: [email protected]

AGGARWAL
CL23091606
Garg girl, 5'-3", 28.04.1996, 10:30 am, Chandigarh, MBA (Finance), MNC job. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 76965-53731, 98140-15355.

BRAHMIN
CL23090399
Employed match for Saraswat Brahmin anshik Manglik beautiful slim girl, 5'-4½", 23.02.1995, 6:22 pm, Chandigarh, M.Com. Cricket Player, UTCA, Chandigarh. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 75080-91702. Email: [email protected]

BRAHMIN
CL23089374
Compatible match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin Managlik beautiful girl, 5'-6½",1997 born, B.Com., MBA. Working MNC, Mohali. Defence/ IT professional preferred. 88723-36633.

BRAHMIN
CL23089590
Smart professionally qualified match for beautiful Brahmin 86 born, 5'-4", (issueless divorced) Research Scientist-I (CSIR- Lab). Upper caste preferred. Contact 62393-48750, Email Id: [email protected]

BRAHMIN
CL23090242
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, 1987 born. Permanent Punjab Govt. employee at Mohali. Simple marriage. Only Chandigarh and Mohali preferred. Mob: 79863-64984.

BRAHMIN
CL23091594
Match for Manglik beautiful Saraswat Brahmin Canada PR girl 1992, 5'-7", B.Tech. (CS) Manager in Walmart Canada. Well qualified handsome boy preferred. Early marriage. WhatsApp: 98784-77697.

DIVORCEE
CL23089387
Suitable match for Manglik beautiful divorcee Arora girl, 5'-3", 06.04.1990, BA, B.Ed. Having son 7 year. Family well settled, Chandigarh. Only tricity well settled Khatri/ Arora boy preferred. Whatsapp only: 99100-57570.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23091692
Doctor, Engineer, Gazetted Officer match for 5'-6½" MBBS Brahmin girl, Feb. 95, Chandigarh Govt. service Medical Officer. Only Brahmin boy. Contact 84270-62757. Marriage bureau excuse.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23089360
Match for MBBS Ramdasia (SC) girl, 1993/5'-3" Chandigarh Mohali based, likely to settle UK. 88476-24138, 63860-36716.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23090019
Beautiful Hindu Dhiman girl, Doctor 5'-1", 1994, vegetarian. Seeks well-educated match. Tricity preferred. Upper caste/ Brahmin welcome. 98142-16523.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23090152
Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23090366
Mazbhi Sikh girl July 15, 1994/ 5'-4'', MBBS, MD 2nd year student. Required MD/MS Doctor Civil services boy. 70096-70409.

JAT SIKH
CL23087805
Seeking match for USA born, Jatt Sikh, 31, tall, beautiful, Doctor in New York. We are an affluent business family in America. Looking for groom, Jatt Sikh only. E-mail biodata and photo to: [email protected].

JAT SIKH
CL23090103
Compatible match for well cultured beautiful Jat Sikh (Grewal) girl 5'-6", 27 May 1988, M.Com., running own Boutique in Tricty. Family well settled in Tricity. Businessman/ well settled boy preferred. Contact: 99888-26499.

JAT SIKH
CL23091490
Seeking a suitable match for our daughter, born in 1979, 5'-5" tall, residing in Chandigarh. She is unmarried, has done her Ph.D. from Panjab University and is currently working. We are looking for a qualified and settled boy. Interested families may contact us at +91 98153-99559.

JAT SIKH
CL23089575
Seeking suitable match for their Canadian Citizen daughter (30/5'-8"). Canadian educated professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation, and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctor, Dentist, Vet., Accountant, Lawyer or Engineer. Boy must be born or raised in Canada. +1-403-828-7973 or [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23090756
Professionally  educated well settled in US in career or business for Jat Sikh Canadian citizen  beautiful, slim and fair girl, 1988 born, 5’-4” MBBS from India, MPH from top University.  Currently working as Data Coordinator in US on visa. Innocently divorced,  no issues. Contact on WhatsApp +91 94172-03962. [email protected]  

JAT SIKH
CL23091324
Jatt Sikh, 1996, 5'-6", B.Tech. CSE, Senior Software Developer, seeking pure-vegetarian, turbaned Jatt Sikh Canada PR boy in IT/ willing to relocate. +917341192339.

JAT SIKH
CL23091513
Seeking a suitable professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for a Jat Sikh girl, Ph.D., University Lecturer (UK), 1988, 5'-5". Call/ WhatsApp +91-98881-10444.

KHATRI
CL23089492
Suitable qualified match for Khatri beautiful girl, B.Tech. CSE, Oct. 1993, 5'-1", working I.T. Gurgaon. Contact: 9417133613.

KHATRI
CL23089588
Match for beautiful Manglik Khatri girl M.A (Eng), B.Ed, 13.12.1996/ 5 ft. Tricity boy preferred. Contact 94173-74032.

KHATRI
CL23089760
Fitness conscious, fair complexioned, convent educated, MBA from Panjab University Chandigarh, 34 years/5'-4", issueless divorced (Short time) seeks a handsome cultured life partner. 99886-30582.

KHATRI
CL23091062
Punjabi Khatri girl 5'-3"/ 1992. Govt. Job at Ludhiana. Preferred Govt. job boy from Ludhiana. 93550-30146.

KHATRI
CL23091448
Chandigarh based High Status Business Family,  Extremely Beautiful, Fair, Slim, Educated Girl, 5'5", July/1990, Working in US Based Company at Very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact 9878374300

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23090029
Compatible match for beautiful Khatri Arora girl well cultured girl, 5'-2", 6th Dec. 1996, Masters of Professional Psychology. Own clinic. Family settled in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98783-30550.

NRI
CL23089583
Ravidasia Ad-Dharmi girl October 1989, 5'-4", M.Sc, B.Ed, doing job in American School (Dubai), Head of Department (Science), issueless divorcee. Father mother retired officer, two brothers in Canada, looking for well-educated and settled boy in Canada or America. Caste no bar. Contact: 94634-08948, 94634-08938.

NRI
CL23089596
Match for B.Sc/MBA sober intelligent 5'-5"/36 Canadian Citizen, employed in IT Sector. M: 98557-07305.

NRI
CL23089925
Suitable well qualified match for Canadian citizen Saini Sikh (Gotra Gidda) well educated, slim, smart girl, 1989 born, 5'-3". Send biodata Only Whatsapp: +1-604-765-4893.

NRI
CL23090233
Seeking match for beautiful Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) girl, Canadian PR, Oct. 1991, 5'-4", M.Tech, working at Brampton. Canadian PR/citizen match preferred. Contact: +91-84274-26400.

NRI
CL23090754
Parents seek suitable match for their daughter. Ravidasia weaver girl, born 85, height 5'-2". Australian PR, Educated, beautiful, young looking, slim and working. Boy should be settled and Australian PR/Citizen. Please send biodata with photo on WhatsApp +61-433-43-5377.

NRI
CL23091653
Match for Brahmin girl, 1996, 5'-5", B.Tech., Advance Diploma in Wireless Communication Canada PR job in TD Bank. Preferred Canada settled IT Sector/ businessman send profile on WhatsApp No. 76960-04945.

NRI
CL23091694
Doaba Rajput Minhas girl, 5'-6", 9:37 am June 1991, B.Tech., MBA on work permit in Canada required well settled working professional in Canada/ USA. 99881-84669.

RAJPUT
CL23086736
Match for Rajput girl 5'-3", 1982 born, Delhi based. Working with reputed Airlines. Looking for a suitable match. Preference Delhi/ NCR based. (Anil: 98180-33960).

RAJPUT
CL23090803
Match for Zirakpur based December 1993 born, 5'-0", Sikh Kashyap  Rajput Mehra girl, MA, English, B.Ed. Private School Teacher in Chandigarh. Preference to boy from tricity or nearby area, Match from other caste is also acceptance. Contact: 98554-90133

RAJPUT
CL23088346
PQM for Sikh Rajput fair, beautiful, homely girl, 84 born, 5'-6", Post-Graduate. 9810024461.

RAJPUT
CL23090824
Rajput girl, Dec. 1990, 5'-1", M.Com., Own coaching Institute. Govt./ Businessman preferred. Contact No. 82880-70837.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23086283
Parents invite match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, January 1987, 5'-7", Never married, M.Sc. Biochemistry & M.Sc. Agrobiotechnology. WhatsApp: +91-94781-57065. Marriage bureau excuse.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23090327
Chandigarh based family looking suitable match for Himachali Dhiman Manglik girl, 92 born, Canadian PR, convent educated, B.Tech., Post-Graduate from Canada. Working in Reputed IT Company. Boy Settled in Canada, PR or work visa need apply only. Contact/ Send details on WhatsApp 98158-03047.

SAINI
CL23088868
well educated Saini Hindu Sikh hsome match for Saini Sikh Canadian Citizen beautiful girl 5'-4", 28 yrs., M.Sc., B.Ed., wrking 60000S. family well settled in Canada. Contact via text WhatsApp 14374496533.

SAINI
CL23090781
Suitable match for Canadian PR Saini Sikh issueless divorcee girl, 36 years, 5'-9", MDS. Preference well educated, Canada/USA settled boy. Contact: 9833404970, 9930773497.

SAINI
CL23091056
Suitable match for Hindu Saini girl, Nov. 1995, 5', M.Com. MBA, working in MNC Mohali. Email ID: [email protected] WhatsApp: 97794-55658.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23089381
Match for BAMS Doctor, 22.9.1987, 1:00 pm, 5’-1”, Mahasha girl, father Gazetted Officer, sister MBBS Doctor married, teetotaler preferred, send biodata on WhatsApp only 98728-90940.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23090789
SM4 beautiful Punjabi SC girl, 5'-6", 1995, B.Tech. Delhi, MS (IT) Australia. Educated family. Boy preferably in/around Delhi NCR. 88519-97137.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23091491
Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-4'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in USA. 98760-99453.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23091537
Match for Ramdasia vegetarian girl, 1987, 5’-3”,  M.Pharmacy. Parents retired gazetted officer, living in Mohali. Caste no bar. Canadian PR or any other country settled will be preferred. 98153-35992

SIKH ARORA
CL23089605
Arora Sikh girl, 27, 5'-1", MBA. Preferred only high class businessman. 87250-70633.

SIKH KHATRI
CL23089715
Match for Gursikh Khatri girl Chandigarh fair, slim, 1997/5'-1", M.Com., Probationary Official in Nationalized Bank. 95010-11966.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2
India

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage

3
Punjab

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

4
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

5
Punjab

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

6
Diaspora

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti

7
World

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

8
Himachal

MeT forecasts rain, snow for parts of Himachal Pradesh today; White Christmas to elude Shimla

9
Himachal

Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained

10
India

India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying Indians detained in France

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Most from Gujarat, Punjab

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

JN. 1 variant: Mohali admn releases Covid advisory

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day