Grooms Wanted

Aggarwal parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-3", 1987 born daughter, US citizen, Electrical Engineer. Looking for Hindu educated well-settled boy. Family visiting India this coming January. India/ Canada/ USA preferred. Contact: [email protected]

Garg girl, 5'-3", 28.04.1996, 10:30 am, Chandigarh, MBA (Finance), MNC job. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 76965-53731, 98140-15355.

Employed match for Saraswat Brahmin anshik Manglik beautiful slim girl, 5'-4½", 23.02.1995, 6:22 pm, Chandigarh, M.Com. Cricket Player, UTCA, Chandigarh. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 75080-91702. Email: [email protected]

Compatible match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin Managlik beautiful girl, 5'-6½",1997 born, B.Com., MBA. Working MNC, Mohali. Defence/ IT professional preferred. 88723-36633.

Smart professionally qualified match for beautiful Brahmin 86 born, 5'-4", (issueless divorced) Research Scientist-I (CSIR- Lab). Upper caste preferred. Contact 62393-48750, Email Id: [email protected]

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, 1987 born. Permanent Punjab Govt. employee at Mohali. Simple marriage. Only Chandigarh and Mohali preferred. Mob: 79863-64984.

Match for Manglik beautiful Saraswat Brahmin Canada PR girl 1992, 5'-7", B.Tech. (CS) Manager in Walmart Canada. Well qualified handsome boy preferred. Early marriage. WhatsApp: 98784-77697.

Suitable match for Manglik beautiful divorcee Arora girl, 5'-3", 06.04.1990, BA, B.Ed. Having son 7 year. Family well settled, Chandigarh. Only tricity well settled Khatri/ Arora boy preferred. Whatsapp only: 99100-57570.

Doctor, Engineer, Gazetted Officer match for 5'-6½" MBBS Brahmin girl, Feb. 95, Chandigarh Govt. service Medical Officer. Only Brahmin boy. Contact 84270-62757. Marriage bureau excuse.

Match for MBBS Ramdasia (SC) girl, 1993/5'-3" Chandigarh Mohali based, likely to settle UK. 88476-24138, 63860-36716.

Beautiful Hindu Dhiman girl, Doctor 5'-1", 1994, vegetarian. Seeks well-educated match. Tricity preferred. Upper caste/ Brahmin welcome. 98142-16523.

Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768

Mazbhi Sikh girl July 15, 1994/ 5'-4'', MBBS, MD 2nd year student. Required MD/MS Doctor Civil services boy. 70096-70409.

Seeking match for USA born, Jatt Sikh, 31, tall, beautiful, Doctor in New York. We are an affluent business family in America. Looking for groom, Jatt Sikh only. E-mail biodata and photo to: [email protected].

Compatible match for well cultured beautiful Jat Sikh (Grewal) girl 5'-6", 27 May 1988, M.Com., running own Boutique in Tricty. Family well settled in Tricity. Businessman/ well settled boy preferred. Contact: 99888-26499.

Seeking a suitable match for our daughter, born in 1979, 5'-5" tall, residing in Chandigarh. She is unmarried, has done her Ph.D. from Panjab University and is currently working. We are looking for a qualified and settled boy. Interested families may contact us at +91 98153-99559.

Seeking suitable match for their Canadian Citizen daughter (30/5'-8"). Canadian educated professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation, and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctor, Dentist, Vet., Accountant, Lawyer or Engineer. Boy must be born or raised in Canada. +1-403-828-7973 or [email protected]

Professionally educated well settled in US in career or business for Jat Sikh Canadian citizen beautiful, slim and fair girl, 1988 born, 5’-4” MBBS from India, MPH from top University. Currently working as Data Coordinator in US on visa. Innocently divorced, no issues. Contact on WhatsApp +91 94172-03962. [email protected]

Jatt Sikh, 1996, 5'-6", B.Tech. CSE, Senior Software Developer, seeking pure-vegetarian, turbaned Jatt Sikh Canada PR boy in IT/ willing to relocate. +917341192339.

Seeking a suitable professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for a Jat Sikh girl, Ph.D., University Lecturer (UK), 1988, 5'-5". Call/ WhatsApp +91-98881-10444.

Suitable qualified match for Khatri beautiful girl, B.Tech. CSE, Oct. 1993, 5'-1", working I.T. Gurgaon. Contact: 9417133613.

Match for beautiful Manglik Khatri girl M.A (Eng), B.Ed, 13.12.1996/ 5 ft. Tricity boy preferred. Contact 94173-74032.

Fitness conscious, fair complexioned, convent educated, MBA from Panjab University Chandigarh, 34 years/5'-4", issueless divorced (Short time) seeks a handsome cultured life partner. 99886-30582.

Punjabi Khatri girl 5'-3"/ 1992. Govt. Job at Ludhiana. Preferred Govt. job boy from Ludhiana. 93550-30146.

Chandigarh based High Status Business Family, Extremely Beautiful, Fair, Slim, Educated Girl, 5'5", July/1990, Working in US Based Company at Very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact 9878374300

Compatible match for beautiful Khatri Arora girl well cultured girl, 5'-2", 6th Dec. 1996, Masters of Professional Psychology. Own clinic. Family settled in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98783-30550.

Ravidasia Ad-Dharmi girl October 1989, 5'-4", M.Sc, B.Ed, doing job in American School (Dubai), Head of Department (Science), issueless divorcee. Father mother retired officer, two brothers in Canada, looking for well-educated and settled boy in Canada or America. Caste no bar. Contact: 94634-08948, 94634-08938.

Match for B.Sc/MBA sober intelligent 5'-5"/36 Canadian Citizen, employed in IT Sector. M: 98557-07305.

Suitable well qualified match for Canadian citizen Saini Sikh (Gotra Gidda) well educated, slim, smart girl, 1989 born, 5'-3". Send biodata Only Whatsapp: +1-604-765-4893.

Seeking match for beautiful Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) girl, Canadian PR, Oct. 1991, 5'-4", M.Tech, working at Brampton. Canadian PR/citizen match preferred. Contact: +91-84274-26400.

Parents seek suitable match for their daughter. Ravidasia weaver girl, born 85, height 5'-2". Australian PR, Educated, beautiful, young looking, slim and working. Boy should be settled and Australian PR/Citizen. Please send biodata with photo on WhatsApp +61-433-43-5377.

Match for Brahmin girl, 1996, 5'-5", B.Tech., Advance Diploma in Wireless Communication Canada PR job in TD Bank. Preferred Canada settled IT Sector/ businessman send profile on WhatsApp No. 76960-04945.

Doaba Rajput Minhas girl, 5'-6", 9:37 am June 1991, B.Tech., MBA on work permit in Canada required well settled working professional in Canada/ USA. 99881-84669.

Match for Rajput girl 5'-3", 1982 born, Delhi based. Working with reputed Airlines. Looking for a suitable match. Preference Delhi/ NCR based. (Anil: 98180-33960).

Match for Zirakpur based December 1993 born, 5'-0", Sikh Kashyap Rajput Mehra girl, MA, English, B.Ed. Private School Teacher in Chandigarh. Preference to boy from tricity or nearby area, Match from other caste is also acceptance. Contact: 98554-90133

PQM for Sikh Rajput fair, beautiful, homely girl, 84 born, 5'-6", Post-Graduate. 9810024461.

Rajput girl, Dec. 1990, 5'-1", M.Com., Own coaching Institute. Govt./ Businessman preferred. Contact No. 82880-70837.

Parents invite match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, January 1987, 5'-7", Never married, M.Sc. Biochemistry & M.Sc. Agrobiotechnology. WhatsApp: +91-94781-57065. Marriage bureau excuse.

Chandigarh based family looking suitable match for Himachali Dhiman Manglik girl, 92 born, Canadian PR, convent educated, B.Tech., Post-Graduate from Canada. Working in Reputed IT Company. Boy Settled in Canada, PR or work visa need apply only. Contact/ Send details on WhatsApp 98158-03047.

well educated Saini Hindu Sikh hsome match for Saini Sikh Canadian Citizen beautiful girl 5'-4", 28 yrs., M.Sc., B.Ed., wrking 60000S. family well settled in Canada. Contact via text WhatsApp 14374496533.

Suitable match for Canadian PR Saini Sikh issueless divorcee girl, 36 years, 5'-9", MDS. Preference well educated, Canada/USA settled boy. Contact: 9833404970, 9930773497.

Suitable match for Hindu Saini girl, Nov. 1995, 5', M.Com. MBA, working in MNC Mohali. Email ID: [email protected] WhatsApp: 97794-55658.

Match for BAMS Doctor, 22.9.1987, 1:00 pm, 5’-1”, Mahasha girl, father Gazetted Officer, sister MBBS Doctor married, teetotaler preferred, send biodata on WhatsApp only 98728-90940.

SM4 beautiful Punjabi SC girl, 5'-6", 1995, B.Tech. Delhi, MS (IT) Australia. Educated family. Boy preferably in/around Delhi NCR. 88519-97137.

Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-4'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in USA. 98760-99453.

Match for Ramdasia vegetarian girl, 1987, 5’-3”, M.Pharmacy. Parents retired gazetted officer, living in Mohali. Caste no bar. Canadian PR or any other country settled will be preferred. 98153-35992

Arora Sikh girl, 27, 5'-1", MBA. Preferred only high class businessman. 87250-70633.

Match for Gursikh Khatri girl Chandigarh fair, slim, 1997/5'-1", M.Com., Probationary Official in Nationalized Bank. 95010-11966.

