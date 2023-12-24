Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23089125
Aggarwal parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-3", 1987 born daughter, US citizen, Electrical Engineer. Looking for Hindu educated well-settled boy. Family visiting India this coming January. India/ Canada/ USA preferred. Contact: [email protected]
AGGARWAL
CL23091606
Garg girl, 5'-3", 28.04.1996, 10:30 am, Chandigarh, MBA (Finance), MNC job. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 76965-53731, 98140-15355.
BRAHMIN
CL23090399
Employed match for Saraswat Brahmin anshik Manglik beautiful slim girl, 5'-4½", 23.02.1995, 6:22 pm, Chandigarh, M.Com. Cricket Player, UTCA, Chandigarh. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 75080-91702. Email: [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23089374
Compatible match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin Managlik beautiful girl, 5'-6½",1997 born, B.Com., MBA. Working MNC, Mohali. Defence/ IT professional preferred. 88723-36633.
BRAHMIN
CL23089590
Smart professionally qualified match for beautiful Brahmin 86 born, 5'-4", (issueless divorced) Research Scientist-I (CSIR- Lab). Upper caste preferred. Contact 62393-48750, Email Id: [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23090242
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, 1987 born. Permanent Punjab Govt. employee at Mohali. Simple marriage. Only Chandigarh and Mohali preferred. Mob: 79863-64984.
BRAHMIN
CL23091594
Match for Manglik beautiful Saraswat Brahmin Canada PR girl 1992, 5'-7", B.Tech. (CS) Manager in Walmart Canada. Well qualified handsome boy preferred. Early marriage. WhatsApp: 98784-77697.
DIVORCEE
CL23089387
Suitable match for Manglik beautiful divorcee Arora girl, 5'-3", 06.04.1990, BA, B.Ed. Having son 7 year. Family well settled, Chandigarh. Only tricity well settled Khatri/ Arora boy preferred. Whatsapp only: 99100-57570.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23091692
Doctor, Engineer, Gazetted Officer match for 5'-6½" MBBS Brahmin girl, Feb. 95, Chandigarh Govt. service Medical Officer. Only Brahmin boy. Contact 84270-62757. Marriage bureau excuse.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23089360
Match for MBBS Ramdasia (SC) girl, 1993/5'-3" Chandigarh Mohali based, likely to settle UK. 88476-24138, 63860-36716.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23090019
Beautiful Hindu Dhiman girl, Doctor 5'-1", 1994, vegetarian. Seeks well-educated match. Tricity preferred. Upper caste/ Brahmin welcome. 98142-16523.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23090152
Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23090366
Mazbhi Sikh girl July 15, 1994/ 5'-4'', MBBS, MD 2nd year student. Required MD/MS Doctor Civil services boy. 70096-70409.
JAT SIKH
CL23087805
Seeking match for USA born, Jatt Sikh, 31, tall, beautiful, Doctor in New York. We are an affluent business family in America. Looking for groom, Jatt Sikh only. E-mail biodata and photo to: [email protected].
JAT SIKH
CL23090103
Compatible match for well cultured beautiful Jat Sikh (Grewal) girl 5'-6", 27 May 1988, M.Com., running own Boutique in Tricty. Family well settled in Tricity. Businessman/ well settled boy preferred. Contact: 99888-26499.
JAT SIKH
CL23091490
Seeking a suitable match for our daughter, born in 1979, 5'-5" tall, residing in Chandigarh. She is unmarried, has done her Ph.D. from Panjab University and is currently working. We are looking for a qualified and settled boy. Interested families may contact us at +91 98153-99559.
JAT SIKH
CL23089575
Seeking suitable match for their Canadian Citizen daughter (30/5'-8"). Canadian educated professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation, and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctor, Dentist, Vet., Accountant, Lawyer or Engineer. Boy must be born or raised in Canada. +1-403-828-7973 or [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23090756
Professionally educated well settled in US in career or business for Jat Sikh Canadian citizen beautiful, slim and fair girl, 1988 born, 5’-4” MBBS from India, MPH from top University. Currently working as Data Coordinator in US on visa. Innocently divorced, no issues. Contact on WhatsApp +91 94172-03962. [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23091324
Jatt Sikh, 1996, 5'-6", B.Tech. CSE, Senior Software Developer, seeking pure-vegetarian, turbaned Jatt Sikh Canada PR boy in IT/ willing to relocate. +917341192339.
JAT SIKH
CL23091513
Seeking a suitable professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for a Jat Sikh girl, Ph.D., University Lecturer (UK), 1988, 5'-5". Call/ WhatsApp +91-98881-10444.
KHATRI
CL23089492
Suitable qualified match for Khatri beautiful girl, B.Tech. CSE, Oct. 1993, 5'-1", working I.T. Gurgaon. Contact: 9417133613.
KHATRI
CL23089588
Match for beautiful Manglik Khatri girl M.A (Eng), B.Ed, 13.12.1996/ 5 ft. Tricity boy preferred. Contact 94173-74032.
KHATRI
CL23089760
Fitness conscious, fair complexioned, convent educated, MBA from Panjab University Chandigarh, 34 years/5'-4", issueless divorced (Short time) seeks a handsome cultured life partner. 99886-30582.
KHATRI
CL23091062
Punjabi Khatri girl 5'-3"/ 1992. Govt. Job at Ludhiana. Preferred Govt. job boy from Ludhiana. 93550-30146.
KHATRI
CL23091448
Chandigarh based High Status Business Family, Extremely Beautiful, Fair, Slim, Educated Girl, 5'5", July/1990, Working in US Based Company at Very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact 9878374300
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23090029
Compatible match for beautiful Khatri Arora girl well cultured girl, 5'-2", 6th Dec. 1996, Masters of Professional Psychology. Own clinic. Family settled in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98783-30550.
NRI
CL23089583
Ravidasia Ad-Dharmi girl October 1989, 5'-4", M.Sc, B.Ed, doing job in American School (Dubai), Head of Department (Science), issueless divorcee. Father mother retired officer, two brothers in Canada, looking for well-educated and settled boy in Canada or America. Caste no bar. Contact: 94634-08948, 94634-08938.
NRI
CL23089596
Match for B.Sc/MBA sober intelligent 5'-5"/36 Canadian Citizen, employed in IT Sector. M: 98557-07305.
NRI
CL23089925
Suitable well qualified match for Canadian citizen Saini Sikh (Gotra Gidda) well educated, slim, smart girl, 1989 born, 5'-3". Send biodata Only Whatsapp: +1-604-765-4893.
NRI
CL23090233
Seeking match for beautiful Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) girl, Canadian PR, Oct. 1991, 5'-4", M.Tech, working at Brampton. Canadian PR/citizen match preferred. Contact: +91-84274-26400.
NRI
CL23090754
Parents seek suitable match for their daughter. Ravidasia weaver girl, born 85, height 5'-2". Australian PR, Educated, beautiful, young looking, slim and working. Boy should be settled and Australian PR/Citizen. Please send biodata with photo on WhatsApp +61-433-43-5377.
NRI
CL23091653
Match for Brahmin girl, 1996, 5'-5", B.Tech., Advance Diploma in Wireless Communication Canada PR job in TD Bank. Preferred Canada settled IT Sector/ businessman send profile on WhatsApp No. 76960-04945.
NRI
CL23091694
Doaba Rajput Minhas girl, 5'-6", 9:37 am June 1991, B.Tech., MBA on work permit in Canada required well settled working professional in Canada/ USA. 99881-84669.
RAJPUT
CL23086736
Match for Rajput girl 5'-3", 1982 born, Delhi based. Working with reputed Airlines. Looking for a suitable match. Preference Delhi/ NCR based. (Anil: 98180-33960).
RAJPUT
CL23090803
Match for Zirakpur based December 1993 born, 5'-0", Sikh Kashyap Rajput Mehra girl, MA, English, B.Ed. Private School Teacher in Chandigarh. Preference to boy from tricity or nearby area, Match from other caste is also acceptance. Contact: 98554-90133
RAJPUT
CL23088346
PQM for Sikh Rajput fair, beautiful, homely girl, 84 born, 5'-6", Post-Graduate. 9810024461.
RAJPUT
CL23090824
Rajput girl, Dec. 1990, 5'-1", M.Com., Own coaching Institute. Govt./ Businessman preferred. Contact No. 82880-70837.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23086283
Parents invite match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, January 1987, 5'-7", Never married, M.Sc. Biochemistry & M.Sc. Agrobiotechnology. WhatsApp: +91-94781-57065. Marriage bureau excuse.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23090327
Chandigarh based family looking suitable match for Himachali Dhiman Manglik girl, 92 born, Canadian PR, convent educated, B.Tech., Post-Graduate from Canada. Working in Reputed IT Company. Boy Settled in Canada, PR or work visa need apply only. Contact/ Send details on WhatsApp 98158-03047.
SAINI
CL23088868
well educated Saini Hindu Sikh hsome match for Saini Sikh Canadian Citizen beautiful girl 5'-4", 28 yrs., M.Sc., B.Ed., wrking 60000S. family well settled in Canada. Contact via text WhatsApp 14374496533.
SAINI
CL23090781
Suitable match for Canadian PR Saini Sikh issueless divorcee girl, 36 years, 5'-9", MDS. Preference well educated, Canada/USA settled boy. Contact: 9833404970, 9930773497.
SAINI
CL23091056
Suitable match for Hindu Saini girl, Nov. 1995, 5', M.Com. MBA, working in MNC Mohali. Email ID: [email protected] WhatsApp: 97794-55658.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23089381
Match for BAMS Doctor, 22.9.1987, 1:00 pm, 5’-1”, Mahasha girl, father Gazetted Officer, sister MBBS Doctor married, teetotaler preferred, send biodata on WhatsApp only 98728-90940.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23090789
SM4 beautiful Punjabi SC girl, 5'-6", 1995, B.Tech. Delhi, MS (IT) Australia. Educated family. Boy preferably in/around Delhi NCR. 88519-97137.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23091491
Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-4'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in USA. 98760-99453.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23091537
Match for Ramdasia vegetarian girl, 1987, 5’-3”, M.Pharmacy. Parents retired gazetted officer, living in Mohali. Caste no bar. Canadian PR or any other country settled will be preferred. 98153-35992
SIKH ARORA
CL23089605
Arora Sikh girl, 27, 5'-1", MBA. Preferred only high class businessman. 87250-70633.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23089715
Match for Gursikh Khatri girl Chandigarh fair, slim, 1997/5'-1", M.Com., Probationary Official in Nationalized Bank. 95010-11966.
