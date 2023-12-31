Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN

CL23091970

Saraswat Brahmin (Vashisht) girl, 18.11.1991, 2:10 pm, Mukerian, 5'. M.A, B.Ed, Lecturer in reputed College on Adhoc basic. Contact: 9417848114.

JAT

CL23091840

Hindu Jat girl, 16-08-1983, 6 AM, Abohar, 5'-6", Govt Teacher in Mohali. Salary 9 Lac PA. Upper caste no bar. 98714-20027.

JAT SIKH

CL23087805

Seeking match for USA born, Jatt Sikh, 31, tall, beautiful, Doctor in New York. We are an affluent business family in America. Looking for groom, Jatt Sikh only. E-mail biodata and photo to: [email protected].

JAT SIKH

CL23092430

Parents are seeking a suitable match for their daughter, who was born in June 1994 and is 5?-4? tall. She is pursuing the final year of B.Engg (Electrical). We are a Canadian citizen Jat-Sikh family and follow the Radha-Soami faith. We have equal faith in Shri Guru Granth Sahib ji. Only vegetarian and teetotaler families may contact us at +1-587-436-0964 or [email protected].

JAT SIKH

CL23092616

Never married professional Jat Sikh match preferably from USA for beautiful US citizen girl 5 feet 7 inches/ 43, working for Federal Government and simultaneously doing Master in Architecture. Email: [email protected] WhatsApp: +12404297477.

JAT SIKH

CL23092790

Canada PR Jat Sikh girl, 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech. ECE India, M-Eng (Canada) working in IT field. Looking for Jat Sikh boy from India/ Canada). 62399-28571, 84276-32542.

JAT SIKH

CL23092843

Suitable match for Canadian PR Jat Sikh Graduate girl, 27.11.1995, 10.35 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7", Diploma Hospitality and Tourism and Human Resources (Toronto), Office Admin. Father High Rank Govt officer. Preference well educated Jat Sikh family PR or Punjab. Contact: 9815000698.

JAT SIKH

CL23092852

Suitable tall, handsome, well qualified boy only from Jat Sikh reputed families for Jat Sikh Jalandhar born and American citizen, slim, smart, beautiful girl, Schooling from Dehradun, 1994, 5'-7", Degree in Bio. Science with Forensic from California University (USA), now doing Federal job DNA Forensic Lab. Well known status family of Doaba. Preferred Medical field or IT from USA/India. Contact: 9815103090.

JAT SIKH

CL23092865

Jat Sikh Canada PR, 1992, 5'-4½", M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed, Maths/Franch teacher in Canada. OCT cleared. Parents Class-I. Required educated Canadian or Indian boy. 9417113518.

KAMBOJ

CL23092171

Suitable match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA. SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI

CL23091790

Suitable match for Bhatia Hindu beautiful girl 5'-3", March 93 born Chandigarh, B.Sc.. Contact 99153-82251.

KHATRI

CL23092235

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri girl, 1992, 5'-6", B.Tech, working in Gurgaon, package 15 lac. Preferred working in Delhi/NCR. Marriage bureau excuse. 9501006764, 9872636764.

KHATRI

CL23092413

Suitable match for beautiful Punjabi Khatri girl from Chandigarh based elite business family. 23/01/1995, 3:25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-3", Done Masters in Mass Communication. Well settled match from Tricity preferred. Whatsapp/ Call: 93122-19930.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23092427

Beautiful girl, MA, MBA, August 1993, 5'-6", working Standard Chartered Bank Gurugram, 15 LPA. 94662-06006.

NRI

CL23092035

Match for Prajapati girl, 1992 born, 5'-1", Ph.D Scientist in USA. Well educated boy in USA is preferred. Upper caste no bar. 97793-67100.

NRI

CL23092242

Educated and compatible match, settled in Australia or in New Zealand for a smart and beautiful Ahluwalia Sikh girl, 1992, 5'-6", well educated and well settled in Melbourne. Please share biodata and photo @ WhatsApp: 0061458677118 or 0064211606749.

NRI

CL23092376

PQM Canada citizen Ramdasia Sikh girl, Software Developer, 5'-3", 1991, short time marriage legally divorced. Boy Canada PR preference Ontario. Caste no bar. 9501029128.

NRI

CL23092801

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh Australia TR, 33 year, M.Tech, 5'-3" girl. Parents retired. Caste no bar. Girl presently in India. Contact: 95920-94766.

NRI

CL23093379

PQM for very fair, extremely beautiful, slim and convent educated Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-8", 1997, BDS from India and on work permit in Canada. Father Captain in Merchant Navy. Looking for tall minimum 5'-11", handsome, well settled boy from Canada/USA. Kundli match must. Mob: 8437788200, 9779630201.

NRI

CL23093403

PQM4 Brahmin beautiful Australian PR girl, 5'-5", July 1993, M.Tech, Working IT Australia. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Girl presently in India. 94641-22671, 78885-12029.

NRI

CL23093451

PQM4 beautiful well cultured Rajput girl, 5'-6", 1995 born, Master Corporate Finance, Working in Belgium. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Upper caste too welcome. Contact: 96461-09755.

RAJPUT

CL23088346

PQM for Sikh Rajput fair, beautiful, homely girl, 84 born, 5'-6", Post-Graduate. 9810024461.

RAJPUT

CL23092560

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U. Preferred tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAJPUT

CL23092800

SM for Rajput Pathania girl, 11-06-1996, 5'-3", convent educated, Post graduate, Canada PR. Require qualified Rajput boy teetotaller having Canada PR/ citizenship. Father Army officer, Elder brother married Canada PR holder. Contact: 83770-49855.

RAJPUT

CL23093486

Rajput girl, 5'-1", 10.7.1994, 10:25 pm, Chandigarh, MBA, LLB, working HR. 98142-44642.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23092081

Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 5'-3", 1988, D.Pharmacy, working. 8641000003.

SAINI

CL23091882

Seeking well settled Canadian PR or Citizen boy for Beautiful Saini Sikh Canada PR girl, May 1993, 5’-2”, B.Tech, M.Tech (with distinction) Digital Marketing job in Calgary. Gotra Longia Pantlia. Contact: 98143-02426.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23093525

Required well educated boy preferably NRI (Canada) for Ravidasia girl, 05.11.1996, 5'-8", +2 Medical, PR Canada (Surrey). Contact: 8437871956.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23092828

London (UK) settled, Hometown Ambala Sikh Khatri issueless, four months divorced, 33 years, B.Tech working. Looking for Sikh educated (Masters) 33-35 divorcee issueless/ unmarried. Contact 97297-44338.

