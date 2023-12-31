 Grooms Wanted : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Grooms Wanted

Grooms Wanted


BRAHMIN
CL23091970
Saraswat Brahmin (Vashisht) girl, 18.11.1991, 2:10 pm, Mukerian, 5'. M.A, B.Ed, Lecturer in reputed College on Adhoc basic. Contact: 9417848114.  

JAT
CL23091840
Hindu Jat girl, 16-08-1983, 6 AM, Abohar, 5'-6", Govt Teacher in Mohali. Salary 9 Lac PA. Upper caste no bar. 98714-20027.

JAT SIKH
CL23087805
Seeking match for USA born, Jatt Sikh, 31, tall, beautiful, Doctor in New York. We are an affluent business family in America. Looking for groom, Jatt Sikh only. E-mail biodata and photo to: [email protected].

JAT SIKH
CL23092430
Parents are seeking a suitable match for their daughter, who was born in June 1994 and is 5?-4? tall. She is pursuing the final year of B.Engg (Electrical). We are a Canadian citizen Jat-Sikh family and follow the Radha-Soami faith. We have equal faith in Shri Guru Granth Sahib ji. Only vegetarian and teetotaler families may contact us at +1-587-436-0964 or [email protected].

JAT SIKH
CL23092616
Never married professional Jat Sikh match preferably from USA for beautiful US citizen girl 5 feet 7 inches/ 43, working for Federal Government and simultaneously doing Master in Architecture. Email: [email protected] WhatsApp: +12404297477.

JAT SIKH
CL23092790
Canada PR Jat Sikh girl, 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech. ECE India, M-Eng (Canada) working in IT field. Looking for Jat Sikh boy from India/ Canada). 62399-28571, 84276-32542.

JAT SIKH
CL23092843
Suitable match for Canadian PR Jat Sikh Graduate girl, 27.11.1995, 10.35 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7", Diploma Hospitality and Tourism and Human Resources (Toronto), Office Admin. Father High Rank Govt officer. Preference well educated Jat Sikh family PR or Punjab. Contact: 9815000698.

JAT SIKH
CL23092852
Suitable tall, handsome, well qualified boy only from Jat Sikh reputed families for Jat Sikh Jalandhar born and American citizen, slim, smart, beautiful girl, Schooling from Dehradun, 1994, 5'-7", Degree in Bio. Science with Forensic from California University (USA), now doing Federal job DNA Forensic Lab. Well known status family of Doaba. Preferred Medical field or IT from USA/India. Contact: 9815103090.

JAT SIKH
CL23092865
Jat Sikh Canada PR, 1992, 5'-4½", M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed, Maths/Franch teacher in Canada. OCT cleared. Parents Class-I. Required educated Canadian or Indian boy. 9417113518.

KAMBOJ
CL23092171
Suitable match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA. SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI
CL23091790
Suitable match for Bhatia Hindu beautiful girl 5'-3", March 93 born Chandigarh, B.Sc.. Contact 99153-82251.

KHATRI
CL23092235
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri girl, 1992, 5'-6", B.Tech, working in Gurgaon, package 15 lac. Preferred working in Delhi/NCR. Marriage bureau excuse. 9501006764, 9872636764.

KHATRI
CL23092413
Suitable match for beautiful Punjabi Khatri girl from Chandigarh based elite business family. 23/01/1995, 3:25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-3", Done Masters in Mass Communication. Well settled match from Tricity preferred. Whatsapp/ Call: 93122-19930.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23092427
Beautiful girl, MA, MBA, August 1993, 5'-6", working Standard Chartered Bank Gurugram, 15 LPA. 94662-06006.

NRI
CL23092035
Match for Prajapati girl, 1992 born, 5'-1", Ph.D Scientist in USA. Well educated boy in USA is preferred. Upper caste no bar. 97793-67100.

NRI
CL23092242
Educated and compatible match, settled in Australia or in New Zealand for a smart and beautiful Ahluwalia Sikh girl, 1992, 5'-6", well educated and well settled in Melbourne. Please share biodata and photo @ WhatsApp: 0061458677118 or 0064211606749.

NRI
CL23092376
PQM Canada citizen Ramdasia Sikh girl, Software Developer, 5'-3", 1991, short time marriage legally divorced. Boy Canada PR preference Ontario. Caste no bar. 9501029128.

NRI
CL23092801
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh Australia TR, 33 year, M.Tech, 5'-3" girl. Parents retired. Caste no bar. Girl presently in India. Contact: 95920-94766.

NRI
CL23093379
PQM for very fair, extremely beautiful, slim and convent educated Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-8", 1997, BDS from India and on work permit in Canada. Father Captain in Merchant Navy. Looking for tall minimum 5'-11", handsome, well settled boy from Canada/USA. Kundli match must. Mob: 8437788200, 9779630201.

NRI
CL23093403
PQM4 Brahmin beautiful Australian PR girl, 5'-5", July 1993, M.Tech, Working IT Australia. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Girl presently in India. 94641-22671, 78885-12029.

NRI
CL23093451
PQM4 beautiful well cultured Rajput girl, 5'-6", 1995 born, Master Corporate Finance, Working in Belgium. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Upper caste too welcome. Contact: 96461-09755.

RAJPUT
CL23088346
PQM for Sikh Rajput fair, beautiful, homely girl, 84 born, 5'-6", Post-Graduate. 9810024461.

RAJPUT
CL23092560
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U. Preferred tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAJPUT
CL23092800
SM for Rajput Pathania girl, 11-06-1996, 5'-3", convent educated, Post graduate, Canada PR. Require qualified Rajput boy teetotaller having Canada PR/ citizenship. Father Army officer, Elder brother married Canada PR holder. Contact: 83770-49855.

RAJPUT
CL23093486
Rajput girl, 5'-1", 10.7.1994, 10:25 pm, Chandigarh, MBA, LLB, working HR. 98142-44642.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23092081
Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 5'-3", 1988, D.Pharmacy, working. 8641000003.

SAINI
CL23091882
Seeking well settled Canadian PR or Citizen boy for Beautiful Saini Sikh Canada PR girl, May 1993, 5’-2”, B.Tech, M.Tech (with distinction) Digital Marketing job in Calgary. Gotra Longia Pantlia. Contact: 98143-02426.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23093525
Required well educated boy preferably NRI (Canada) for Ravidasia girl, 05.11.1996, 5'-8", +2 Medical, PR Canada (Surrey). Contact: 8437871956.

SIKH KHATRI
CL23092828
London (UK) settled, Hometown Ambala Sikh Khatri issueless,  four months divorced, 33 years, B.Tech working. Looking for Sikh educated (Masters) 33-35 divorcee issueless/ unmarried. Contact 97297-44338.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #Mohali #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in their mansion in US state of Massachusetts

3
India

PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, railway station; flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 7 other trains

4
Trending

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

5
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case

6
Punjab

Punjab Police form Special Investigation Team to probe Nicaragua 'human trafficking' case

7
Sports

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail

8
India

IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed

9
Diaspora

Woman of Indian origin in Canada charged with murder

10
India

PM Modi stops for tea at welfare scheme beneficiary’s house in Ayodhya

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

PM unveils ~15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station

Vinesh leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna at Kartavya Path

WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path

Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Closed tourism units resume operations

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

Supporters from community to hold reception at Kangpokpi


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

54% of 94K challans via CCTVs in Panchkula

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

Gurugram hospitals on alert for Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1

AAP, BJP trade barbs over tableaux

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

4-yr-old girl killed by neighbour

311 arrested during CASO by 5 police teams

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora adopts Punjab's 3 district hospitals for revamp

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am