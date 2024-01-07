Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL23095315
Compatible match for beautiful Brahmin girl, 5'-4", 11.11.1991, Nangal, B.Pharma, pursuing Ph.D., working as Site Manager, Delhi. Family well settled in Nangal. Tricity preferred. Contact: 94174-56863.
BRAHMIN
CL23093859
Suitable educated match for Brahmin girl 15.12.1995, 08:25 am, 5'-0". M.Sc (Hons) Economics, B.Ed and CTET, UGC Net qualified, PGT Teacher in reputed Pvt. School. Preferred Govt. employee well settled. Contact/Whatsapp: 9915877435.
BRAHMIN
CL23094020
Suitable match for slim & beautiful Brahmin Manglik girl, living in Australia, age 31, 5'-7", Masters of Information Technology from University of Tasmania. Currently working in Australia. Boy should be holding PR or Citizenship of Australia. Upper caste welcome. 99884-61291.
BRAHMIN
CL23095739
PQM for beautiful girl 5'-5", 21.12.1996, 1:15 pm Panchkula. B.Tech. CS, working Bangalore. Pkg 17 Lacs. Well-settled, educated Panchkula based status family. Looking for handsome match from status family only. Contact 79866-10837.
BRAHMIN
CL23095779
SM For Gaur Brahmin Girl B.A-Eng Hon's, MA -Eng,, Pu.Chd. 1996,7:55 AM, Sangrur Work Permit in Canada, pre. Winnipeg Upper Cast No bar Kundali Match Must 9878578467
DIVORCEE
CL23095675
Dhiman Sikh slim, fair girl Issue less twice divorced (no child), 1984/ 5'-5", double Master Digree. 75088-99882.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23093675
IAS/IPS/Doctor match for beautiful Sikh Ramgarhia girl, 5'-6", 1992, MD (Radiology). Highly qualified, affluent family. 9417202064.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23095129
MD/MS/MDS/IAS/PCS/ Businessman match for beautiful Sikh Ramdasia girl, Oct. 1992, 5'-3", MDS (Endodontist), Dental Surgeon in reputed hospital. Parents doing Govt job, younger brother also Doctor. Upper caste/religion no bar. Send biodata, photo. 8283838870.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23095682
Match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 5'-3", November 93 born, MBBS, MD Pathology, working as SR in Mohali. Contact: 90410-47460.
JAT SIKH
CL23087805
Seeking match for USA born, Jatt Sikh, 31, tall, beautiful, Doctor in New York. We are an affluent business family in America. Looking for groom, Jatt Sikh only. E-mail biodata and photo to: [email protected].
JAT SIKH
CL23094737
Well-settled Jat Sikh boy (Businessman/ Working) for beautiful, slim, 5'-6", 1994, working girl. Contact: 78381-15080.
JAT SIKH
CL23092430
Parents are seeking a suitable match for their daughter, who was born in June 1994 and is 5?-4? tall. She is pursuing the final year of B.Engg (Electrical). We are a Canadian citizen Jat-Sikh family and follow the Radha-Soami faith. We have equal faith in Shri Guru Granth Sahib ji. Only vegetarian and teetotaler families may contact us at +1-587-436-0964 or [email protected].
JAT SIKH
CL23093957
Looking for a suitable match for Jatt Sikh Canadian PR girl aged 30 years, height 5'-3", never married before. Younger brother also residing in Canada and is also a Canadian PR. Father working as Bank Manager. We are looking for a turban guy residing in USA or Canada only. Doaba area preferred, for further information please Contact 98720-26335.
JAT SIKH
CL23094051
US based Jat Sikh family seeking MD Doctor, cleanshaven, only US citizen match for their beautiful, 5'-3"/ 1987, US born, MD Doctor, doing Fellowship. Please respond with biodata with recent photo to [email protected], Mob: 99885-88476.
JAT SIKH
CL23094891
Suitable Jatt Sikh match for never married, beautiful and family oriented Convent educated, Post Graduate, 5'-5", 1980 girl. We are well settled status Jatt Sikh family and seeking well educated business or professional service boy. Respond with biodata, photograph. Whatsapp: 98787-20244, Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23095297
Jat Sikh Canada PR, 1992, 5'-4½", M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed, Maths/French teacher in Canada. OCT cleared. Parents Class-I. Required educated Canadian or Indian boy. 9815263518.
KHATRI
CL23089355
Well Settled match from decent family for good looking Hindu Ahluwalia girl master in public administration and professionally qualified in yoga. Pursuing career in yoga. DOB 16.09.1994, 11.35 Am Panchkula, 5'. Father senior Chief Engineer in Merchant Navy settled in Chandigarh. Tricity around preferred. Contact No 98141-99129.
KHATRI
CL23093798
Compatible match for MDS Pedodontics Lecturer Dental College, 1.05.89, Karnal 5:30 pm, 5'-4.5". 90349-71143, 98964-09843.
KHATRI
CL23094708
Beautiful, fair, slim BDS Hindu Khatri Manglik girl 5’-4½”, 04.12.1989, 15:19 hrs, Amritsar born. Own clinic Ambala, Father retired Gazetted officer. 94668-26743.
KHATRI
CL23094809
Professionally qualified well settled employed/ businessman vegetarian match for beautiful Khatri girl, 44 (looks younger), 5'-0", never married, family oriented, Computer Applications from the USA, Radha Soami follower. Caste no bar. Send pictures, biodata: +91-82646-89390.
KHATRI
CL23095136
Suitable match for Punjabi Khatri girl convent educated, tall, slim, good looking, 5'-7", December 1991 born Chandigarh, MA (English), B.Ed., Independent well settled educational institute owner. Tricity preferred. Mobile no. 98979-22076.
KHATRI
CL23095344
Parents seeking a match for Manglik daughter, born 18 Jan '94 at 4:05 p.m., 5'-4" tall, from Dasuya. M.Tech., Assistant Professor. Contact: 98557-55377, 98780-03219.
KHATRI
CL23095709
Hindu Khatri Non-Manglik girl, 31.03.1995, 04:35 am, Nabha, Patiala, CA, Group-A Govt. Officer. 97807-13799.
MAHAJAN
CL23094142
Suitable match for Mahajan girl from reputed Jammu family, 1987 born, (M.Tech. Bio Tech.) Mob: 80824-81202, 95969-78787.
NRI
CL23084280
Seeking professionally qualified match for Sikh Ahluwalia Beautiful Girl 38, looks younger,5'x5" MS , finance Manager,US citizen, divorced short period, No kids. Working Boy in US or Canada (Willing to relocate) preferred. +1 9136029043.
NRI
CL23093839
Preferred handsome Canadian/USA PR for Hindu Arora Punjabi beautiful 1987, 5'-3", Ambala, MBA, now studying in Canada, caste no bar. 98125-23832.
NRI
CL23093889
Suitable match for Canadian citizen Sikh Tonk Kashatriya slim, beautiful girl, B.tech, 1987 born, 5'-2", respectable job in Surrey. Parents retd. gazetted officers, settled at Mohali. Well settled boy from India/settled in Canada preferred. Upper caste no bar. +91-94173-55424.
NRI
CL23094125
Canadian PR Montreal, Jalandhar based, Tonk-Kashatriya beautiful educated girl 27/5'-5", Govt. Job Income Tax department. Canadian PR boy send biodata & photo at whatsapp: 0015148240496, +919815310026.
NRI
CL23094196
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 31, 5'-5", working in Germany. Well educated, well settled in Germany / NRI boy preferred. 62804-74492.
NRI
CL23094790
NRI Australian citizen and born two beautiful daughters 27, 5'-2", B.Pharmacy Hons., 28, 5'-5", M.Sc Physiotherapy, well settled spiritual Hindu Punjabi family, looking for same values, willing to settle in Australia. 62835-52914, [email protected]
NRI
CL23094931
Educated match with good family values for beautiful, US citizen Jatt Sikh girl, 1985/ 5'-3", double masters, good pay package, innocently divorced after three months. She is in India for two weeks. WhatsApp: 95016-90908.
NRI
CL23095174
Match for Gupta girl, 5'-5", smart, slim 36, MBA, Bio-Technology USA professionally settled Green Card holder, divorcee, short marriage, no issue Punjab family. Professionally US settled boy preferred. 98554-36137, [email protected]
NRI
CL23095585
Canadian citizen, March 1988/ 5'-3", beautiful, MBBS Doctor Jatt Sikh girl, Done 2 years Residency Training from US, currently working in Canada. Looking for Engineer/ Doctor match from US/ Canada. Contact: 98762-37464, Send biodata-WhatsApp: +14169097507.
RAJPUT
CL23093712
Compatible match for beautiful Himachali Rajput girl, 5'-5", April 1989 born, B.Sc. (Biotech), MBA. Working Chandigarh HR Dept., Family well settled in Dharamshala (H.P). Contact: 98821-15939.
RAJPUT
CL23095774
Suitable qualified match for Sikh Rajput girl, Manglik, colour fair, 31 years old, 5'-6" ht., MBA, Canada PR. Preferred professionally /self employed Canada PR/Citizen/USA Citizen, originally residents from Chandigarh, Panchkula, Delhi, Ludhiana, Jalandhar. Marriage Bureaus excuse. 9872178936.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23093686
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 1994 born, 5'-4", MCA, Working MNC, Mohali. 95013-61600.
SAINI
CL23093778
Suitable match for Sikh Saini beautiful girl, 26/5'-4", B.A., B.Ed. Father Senior Officer Delhi Police. Preference Sikh/Punjabi boy Delhi/NCR. Call 78384-14789.
SAINI
CL23094181
Seeking well settled match for Saini Sikh girl, 1994, 5'-4", B.Tech (ECE), Diploma in Supply Chain from Canada. Tricity preferred. 76960-28558
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23093793
Well settled match for Ad-Dharmi M.Com. beautiful Manglik girl, born March 1991/5', Private job. Prefer in Tricity & H.P. Contact 99151-72352.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23093852
Suitable match for USA citizen, divorcee (issueless), SC girl, 43 years, 5', M.Sc. MA (English). Seeks well educated, USA residing boy. Contact: +1-513-767-6163.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23095033
SM4 beautiful Punjabi SC girl, 5'-6", 1995, B.Tech. Delhi, Masters in Information Technology Australia. Educated family. Delhi NCR boy preferred. 88519-97137.
SIKH
CL23093801
Suitable match for Nai Sikh slim beautiful girl Canadian Work permit, 1995, 5'-5", MBA, from India, two year PG from Canada. Non-drinker well educated settled boy in Canada preferred. Educated status urban family. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp/ Call: 82640-74104.
SIKH
CL23094462
1987/5'-3" slim, fair Ramdasia (weavers) M.D.S. (Dentist), working as Senior Lecturer and clinic also at Chandigarh. Father Class-I Officer, mother UT govt. teacher (retd.). Prefer govt. employee. Contact: 82880-01903, 98156-52210.
SIKH
CL23095553
Professionally qualified B.Tech., MBA girl Nov. 90, 5'-7", working with Multinational company. Parents retired government officers. Contact: 98931-16731.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23093873
Suitable match for Gursikh Khatri girl 26 years, 5'-5", Chartered Accountant, well settled family Phagwara. Preferred CA, MBA, highly educated boy. Marriage bureau excuse. 90419-96992.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23095745
Suitable match for slim, very beautiful well educated girl Sept 87/ 5'-4". Highly qualified and well educated family. Caste no bar. Contact 98724-10444, 98720-70097.
