Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

Suitable match for Oct. 86 born, garg girl, MBA, 5'-4". Seeking well settled NRI from Canada/ USA or businessman from high status family. No marriage bureau. 98155-47151

AGGARWAL

SQM for garg manglik girl, July 90, hanumangarh, 5'3", Fair, MBA. 9414511637

AGGARWAL

Match for beautiful Gupta girl, Nov 1984, 5'-5", MS (Finance) USA, Working in MNC Bangalore, 55 LPA, well-settled family, Father Businessman. 92166 14875.

BRAHMIN

Wanted Saraswat Non-Manglik teetotaller, vegan Brahmin Doctor, CA, Qualified Industrialist, Class 1 Officer for 5'-2", 26 years old beautiful, smart MDS (2nd year) Doctor girl. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98160-29054.

BRAHMIN

Match for 1993 born Brahmin girl, 5'-3", Software Engineer, MNC, 16.5 LPA, Delhi NCR boy preferred. 98159-14107.

BRAHMIN

Match for 1994 born Brahmin girl, 5'-3", Asst. Professor at GIM, 16 LPA, Delhi NCR boy preferred. 98188-86300.

BRAHMIN

Match for Manglik girl 26.12.1992, 12:52 pm, 5'-2", Qualification B.Tech ECE, Mother Retd. Govt. employee. Req. Govt. Employee/ Businessman. Upper caste Contact Mob. 74978-34465.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin smart girl, 31, 5'-7", B.Tech, MBA. Working MNC (work from home), Package 24 lakh. Family settled Mohali. Preferred Professionally qualified well settled vegetarian boy. Contact: 98155-48283.

BRAHMIN

Match for Saraswat Brahmin girl 5'-2", 28.07.1987, 12:40 pm Chandigarh. B.Tech, CSE, MBA. Issueless divorcee, working MNC. Mob: 95010-23008.

BRAHMIN

Match for Brahmin girl, 1991 born, 5'-3", working as Officer in Government Bank. Central Government boy preferred. Contact: 85709-44885.

DIVORCEE

Garg girl 29/ 5'-2", working in Pune/ Bangalore, 11.7 LPA short time divorced. Family belongs to Haryana Punjab. 87002-14924.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Match for Sikh Rajput girl, 31, 5'-2", doing MD (Pathology). Doctors family. General category only. 8284829722.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Medico (MD/ MS/ MDS/ DM/ MCH) / IAS/ PCS/ HCS vegetarian match for Chandigarh based Aggarwal girl, 30/5'-5", MD (Psychiatry), doing job in Pvt. Hospital. Tricity preferred. Contact 73763-08600.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Match required for 1982 born, UK based Doctor Jat Sikh girl, 5’-5”. Required tall, professionally qualified, in a good job in India/NRI. Caste no bar. WhatsApp 89684-56799.

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl 27 yrs. old, US Citizen, MD, doing residency. US Citizen preferred. Contact: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Seeking Jatt, Sikh groom for USA born, Jatt, Sikh girl, 31, Doctor, MD, practicing in New York. Matches from Northeast USA preferred. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Seeking professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh girl, July 85 born, 5'-6", MBA, working as Senior Project Manager for Federal Govt. US citizen, divorced, no kids, preferably US/Canadian citizen, no kids. WhatsApp # +918283872113, email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Seeking well settled boy for Jatt Sikh girl, 5'-5", 1991, M.Sc (Hons.) Zoology, working in health care company. Tricity preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. Contact: 9876331521, 98152-99921

JAT SIKH

Jatt Sikh girl from Calgary, 1997, 5'-5", Canada PR, Accounting Degree. Family settled in Manila. Seeking a suitable educated Jatt Sikh boy preferably from Manila (Philippines) and Canada. Contact: 90415-70867.

JAT SIKH

Wanted professional educated match, preferably never married Jat Sikh from USA, for beautiful tall educated professional well settled USA citizen Jat Sikh girl 43, working for Federal Government. Provide particulars and recent pictures. Email: [email protected], WhatsApp: +12406764579.

JAT SIKH

US citizen jattsikh doctor 1995 ,5'6ft, mbbs & MD medicine from UCLA , wants educated boy from USA & Canada WhatsApp +91 86993 91225

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for 5ft3in Jatt Sikh Canadian citizen girl, Nov 1989, Masters, currently pursuing Respiratory Therapy, seeking well educated boy from reputed family. Girl?s family settled in Canada. Contact:+1-403-852-2998(WhatsApp)

JAT SIKH

Jatt Sikh girl Canadian citizen born in India 1991, 5'-4", working as real estate agent, seeks match residing in Canada from educated family only American and Canadian contact: 99148-86050.

JAT SIKH

Well settled business class family from Chandigarh/ Mohali seek decent match for Professionally Architect Master from Canada fair, intelligent, confident vegetarian family born 1992, height 5'-3". We are looking handsome intelligent, sincere, fair, business upper class strong background vegetarian boy in U.S./ U.K. preferably Chandigarh/ Mohali cities. Contact: 83608-12665.

JAT SIKH

PQM for Jat Sikh girl 94/5'-4", working as Senior Executive in a leading Canadian Bank. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in US or Canada. Respond with biodata and pics @ WhatsApp: +91-88001-81055.

KHATRI

Seeking professionally qualified groom (pure-vegetarian, teetotaler) for our daughter, 07.04.1993, 5'-2", M.Tech. (BioTech.), currently JRF in PGI Chd. Share bio with photo. 98550-55011.

KHATRI/ARORA

Suitable handsome non-Manglik match for Arora very fair beautiful, 5'-5", Panchkula girl B.Tech. Computer Science, 12.04.93, Kaithal, 4:03 p.m., CTC 22 lac Gurugram. Tricity or nearby cities I T professional/ CA/ MBA boy working in MNC preferred. WhatsApp: 94630-01174.

MISC

Match for manglik Hindu Nai (Non-professional) fair girl of Chandigarh based family CA/ 5'-6", 1995, Class-I Officer in PSU at Delhi. Professionally qualified from reputed Institute working in NCR preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94654-44796, 98773-53053.

NRI

Wanted a Sikh tall handsome educated, professionally settled boy in the USA from a well-established family for an extremely beautiful 5'-9" tall slim Sikh Rajput girl, Master's in Science from the USA, working in a multinational company. Family well settled in the USA. Contact [email protected]

NRI

SMF CANADA PR Beautiful Hotel Professional, 1991 born, 5'2" Radhasoami SC Punjabi girl .Looking for preferably US/CANADA matches. Caste no bar.WhatsApp biodata and pictures at 6239659585.

NRI

Hindu Khatri beautiful girl, Sept. 1990, 5'-8", Ph.D. Vice Chair in Canadian university, Vancouver. Seeking well settled match. 9888882821.

NRI

Suitable match for USA citizen Ramgarhia/ Dhiman beautiful girl, born 1999, 5'-8", Graduate, currently in job, Pursuing career as Doctor, belongs to highly educated family. Seeks well-qualified boy willing to settle USA. Contact: 8847242689.

NRI

Sikh Doctor girl MD, US Citizen, 33/160 cm, working in NewYork City. Contact +16033069973.

NRI

Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Contact: +91-97801-43499.

RAJPUT

Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com, 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302. Marriage bureau excuse.

SAINI

Suitable match for beautiful Saini Sikh girl, 26 years, 5'-3", permanent resident of Canada. Liver transplant of the girl done at the age of 8 years. She is perfectly fine after transplant. Father Class-I Officer in Pb. Govt. WhatsApp only: 98883-52986.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match for SC Ad-dharmi, fair colour girl, 1996 born, 5'-1", Nurse Supervisor in Canada, presently on work permit. Boy should be well settled in Canada, preferably Medical/Engineering line. Contact: 9914617457.

SCHEDULED CASTES

MD/ MS/ Civil Services match for Ramdasia girl, MD Anesthesia, Dec. 94 born, 5'-8", SR in GMC near Chandigarh. Parents Govt. employee. Tricity settled. Bureau excuse. Contact: 99146-09736.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, 22, 5'-4", Doing MBA, Australia. IT professional boy age around 25, PR/ work permit Australia preferred. Whatsapp: 91381-80333, [email protected]

SCHEDULED CASTES

Match for Ad-dharmi girl, 30.07.1990, Delhi born, 5'-1", 7:23 am, BA, B.Ed. from Jalandhar. Kindly whatsapp biodata and pictures on 8054495121.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Match for Ramdasia vegetarian girl, 1987, 5’-3”, M.Pharmacy. Parents retired gazetted officer, living in Mohali. Caste no bar. Canadian PR or any other country settled will be preferred. 98153-35992

SIKH

MD/MS/PCMS/govt. officer match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MD Medicine girl, 1986, 5'-6", working as Senior Resident. 94637-47896.

SIKH ARORA

Suitable match for Arora Sikh girl 1994, Chandigarh, 5'-1", M.Com, B.Ed. Tricity preferred. Phone 94174-75306.

SIKH ARORA

Looking for well qualified, compatible match for Sikh Arora girl, B.Tech MS, 5'-1", Feb.1995, working in USA. Family well settled in Ludhiana. 95010-02197. Contact only USA Gursikh boy.

SIKH KHATRI

Professional Doctor match for a Doctor Khatri Sikh practising in Australia. 5 feet 9 inches, 1999 born. Prefer Australian, NZ, European doctors. Send Bio WhatsApp/Phone: + 61 481 91 44 11.

SIKH KHATRI

Suitable match for well educated, smart, a little healthy, well groomed, 28/5'-4", pretty girl. Well settled status family Chandigarh. Tricity Business Family preferred. Bureau excuse. Apply on Whatsapp only 97796-19061.

SIKH LOBANA

Suitable match for young beautiful girl, 1993, 5'-3", B.Com., M.Com., NET, PGDCA, working as Assistant Professor in Haryana Govt. college. 78887-32062.

