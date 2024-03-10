Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23115208
Suitable match for Oct. 86 born, garg girl, MBA, 5'-4". Seeking well settled NRI from Canada/ USA or businessman from high status family. No marriage bureau. 98155-47151
AGGARWAL
CL23116044
SQM for garg manglik girl, July 90, hanumangarh, 5'3", Fair, MBA. 9414511637
AGGARWAL
CL23117333
Match for beautiful Gupta girl, Nov 1984, 5'-5", MS (Finance) USA, Working in MNC Bangalore, 55 LPA, well-settled family, Father Businessman. 92166 14875.
BRAHMIN
CL23115468
Wanted Saraswat Non-Manglik teetotaller, vegan Brahmin Doctor, CA, Qualified Industrialist, Class 1 Officer for 5'-2", 26 years old beautiful, smart MDS (2nd year) Doctor girl. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98160-29054.
BRAHMIN
CL23115244
Match for 1993 born Brahmin girl, 5'-3", Software Engineer, MNC, 16.5 LPA, Delhi NCR boy preferred. 98159-14107.
BRAHMIN
CL23115245
Match for 1994 born Brahmin girl, 5'-3", Asst. Professor at GIM, 16 LPA, Delhi NCR boy preferred. 98188-86300.
BRAHMIN
CL23115341
Match for Manglik girl 26.12.1992, 12:52 pm, 5'-2", Qualification B.Tech ECE, Mother Retd. Govt. employee. Req. Govt. Employee/ Businessman. Upper caste Contact Mob. 74978-34465.
BRAHMIN
CL23115541
Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin smart girl, 31, 5'-7", B.Tech, MBA. Working MNC (work from home), Package 24 lakh. Family settled Mohali. Preferred Professionally qualified well settled vegetarian boy. Contact: 98155-48283.
BRAHMIN
CL23116969
Match for Saraswat Brahmin girl 5'-2", 28.07.1987, 12:40 pm Chandigarh. B.Tech, CSE, MBA. Issueless divorcee, working MNC. Mob: 95010-23008.
BRAHMIN
CL23117444
Match for Brahmin girl, 1991 born, 5'-3", working as Officer in Government Bank. Central Government boy preferred. Contact: 85709-44885.
DIVORCEE
CL23115899
Garg girl 29/ 5'-2", working in Pune/ Bangalore, 11.7 LPA short time divorced. Family belongs to Haryana Punjab. 87002-14924.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23105432
Match for Sikh Rajput girl, 31, 5'-2", doing MD (Pathology). Doctors family. General category only. 8284829722.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23115637
Medico (MD/ MS/ MDS/ DM/ MCH) / IAS/ PCS/ HCS vegetarian match for Chandigarh based Aggarwal girl, 30/5'-5", MD (Psychiatry), doing job in Pvt. Hospital. Tricity preferred. Contact 73763-08600.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23117084
Match required for 1982 born, UK based Doctor Jat Sikh girl, 5’-5”. Required tall, professionally qualified, in a good job in India/NRI. Caste no bar. WhatsApp 89684-56799.
JAT SIKH
CL23112724
Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl 27 yrs. old, US Citizen, MD, doing residency. US Citizen preferred. Contact: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23114559
Seeking Jatt, Sikh groom for USA born, Jatt, Sikh girl, 31, Doctor, MD, practicing in New York. Matches from Northeast USA preferred. Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23115045
Seeking professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh girl, July 85 born, 5'-6", MBA, working as Senior Project Manager for Federal Govt. US citizen, divorced, no kids, preferably US/Canadian citizen, no kids. WhatsApp # +918283872113, email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23115097
Seeking well settled boy for Jatt Sikh girl, 5'-5", 1991, M.Sc (Hons.) Zoology, working in health care company. Tricity preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. Contact: 9876331521, 98152-99921
JAT SIKH
CL23115599
Jatt Sikh girl from Calgary, 1997, 5'-5", Canada PR, Accounting Degree. Family settled in Manila. Seeking a suitable educated Jatt Sikh boy preferably from Manila (Philippines) and Canada. Contact: 90415-70867.
JAT SIKH
CL23115945
Wanted professional educated match, preferably never married Jat Sikh from USA, for beautiful tall educated professional well settled USA citizen Jat Sikh girl 43, working for Federal Government. Provide particulars and recent pictures. Email: [email protected], WhatsApp: +12406764579.
JAT SIKH
CL23116346
US citizen jattsikh doctor 1995 ,5'6ft, mbbs & MD medicine from UCLA , wants educated boy from USA & Canada WhatsApp +91 86993 91225
JAT SIKH
CL23116840
Suitable match for 5ft3in Jatt Sikh Canadian citizen girl, Nov 1989, Masters, currently pursuing Respiratory Therapy, seeking well educated boy from reputed family. Girl?s family settled in Canada. Contact:+1-403-852-2998(WhatsApp)
JAT SIKH
CL23117183
Jatt Sikh girl Canadian citizen born in India 1991, 5'-4", working as real estate agent, seeks match residing in Canada from educated family only American and Canadian contact: 99148-86050.
JAT SIKH
CL23117266
Well settled business class family from Chandigarh/ Mohali seek decent match for Professionally Architect Master from Canada fair, intelligent, confident vegetarian family born 1992, height 5'-3". We are looking handsome intelligent, sincere, fair, business upper class strong background vegetarian boy in U.S./ U.K. preferably Chandigarh/ Mohali cities. Contact: 83608-12665.
JAT SIKH
CL23117336
PQM for Jat Sikh girl 94/5'-4", working as Senior Executive in a leading Canadian Bank. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in US or Canada. Respond with biodata and pics @ WhatsApp: +91-88001-81055.
KHATRI
CL23112588
Seeking professionally qualified groom (pure-vegetarian, teetotaler) for our daughter, 07.04.1993, 5'-2", M.Tech. (BioTech.), currently JRF in PGI Chd. Share bio with photo. 98550-55011.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23117243
Suitable handsome non-Manglik match for Arora very fair beautiful, 5'-5", Panchkula girl B.Tech. Computer Science, 12.04.93, Kaithal, 4:03 p.m., CTC 22 lac Gurugram. Tricity or nearby cities I T professional/ CA/ MBA boy working in MNC preferred. WhatsApp: 94630-01174.
MISC
CL23117277
Match for manglik Hindu Nai (Non-professional) fair girl of Chandigarh based family CA/ 5'-6", 1995, Class-I Officer in PSU at Delhi. Professionally qualified from reputed Institute working in NCR preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94654-44796, 98773-53053.
NRI
CL23115034
Wanted a Sikh tall handsome educated, professionally settled boy in the USA from a well-established family for an extremely beautiful 5'-9" tall slim Sikh Rajput girl, Master's in Science from the USA, working in a multinational company. Family well settled in the USA. Contact [email protected]
NRI
CL23116015
SMF CANADA PR Beautiful Hotel Professional, 1991 born, 5'2" Radhasoami SC Punjabi girl .Looking for preferably US/CANADA matches. Caste no bar.WhatsApp biodata and pictures at 6239659585.
NRI
CL23115451
Hindu Khatri beautiful girl, Sept. 1990, 5'-8", Ph.D. Vice Chair in Canadian university, Vancouver. Seeking well settled match. 9888882821.
NRI
CL23116706
Suitable match for USA citizen Ramgarhia/ Dhiman beautiful girl, born 1999, 5'-8", Graduate, currently in job, Pursuing career as Doctor, belongs to highly educated family. Seeks well-qualified boy willing to settle USA. Contact: 8847242689.
NRI
CL23116999
Sikh Doctor girl MD, US Citizen, 33/160 cm, working in NewYork City. Contact +16033069973.
NRI
CL23117245
Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Contact: +91-97801-43499.
RAJPUT
CL23115501
Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com, 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302. Marriage bureau excuse.
SAINI
CL23115746
Suitable match for beautiful Saini Sikh girl, 26 years, 5'-3", permanent resident of Canada. Liver transplant of the girl done at the age of 8 years. She is perfectly fine after transplant. Father Class-I Officer in Pb. Govt. WhatsApp only: 98883-52986.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23115391
Suitable match for SC Ad-dharmi, fair colour girl, 1996 born, 5'-1", Nurse Supervisor in Canada, presently on work permit. Boy should be well settled in Canada, preferably Medical/Engineering line. Contact: 9914617457.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23115524
MD/ MS/ Civil Services match for Ramdasia girl, MD Anesthesia, Dec. 94 born, 5'-8", SR in GMC near Chandigarh. Parents Govt. employee. Tricity settled. Bureau excuse. Contact: 99146-09736.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23115574
Match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, 22, 5'-4", Doing MBA, Australia. IT professional boy age around 25, PR/ work permit Australia preferred. Whatsapp: 91381-80333, [email protected]
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23115685
Match for Ad-dharmi girl, 30.07.1990, Delhi born, 5'-1", 7:23 am, BA, B.Ed. from Jalandhar. Kindly whatsapp biodata and pictures on 8054495121.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23117210
Match for Ramdasia vegetarian girl, 1987, 5’-3”, M.Pharmacy. Parents retired gazetted officer, living in Mohali. Caste no bar. Canadian PR or any other country settled will be preferred. 98153-35992
SIKH
CL23115220
MD/MS/PCMS/govt. officer match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MD Medicine girl, 1986, 5'-6", working as Senior Resident. 94637-47896.
SIKH ARORA
CL23115111
Suitable match for Arora Sikh girl 1994, Chandigarh, 5'-1", M.Com, B.Ed. Tricity preferred. Phone 94174-75306.
SIKH ARORA
CL23117425
Looking for well qualified, compatible match for Sikh Arora girl, B.Tech MS, 5'-1", Feb.1995, working in USA. Family well settled in Ludhiana. 95010-02197. Contact only USA Gursikh boy.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23110686
Professional Doctor match for a Doctor Khatri Sikh practising in Australia. 5 feet 9 inches, 1999 born. Prefer Australian, NZ, European doctors. Send Bio WhatsApp/Phone: + 61 481 91 44 11.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23115712
Suitable match for well educated, smart, a little healthy, well groomed, 28/5'-4", pretty girl. Well settled status family Chandigarh. Tricity Business Family preferred. Bureau excuse. Apply on Whatsapp only 97796-19061.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23117239
Suitable match for young beautiful girl, 1993, 5'-3", B.Com., M.Com., NET, PGDCA, working as Assistant Professor in Haryana Govt. college. 78887-32062.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...