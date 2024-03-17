Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

Govt. employee for Punjab Govt. clerical Post (UDC Cleared) Garg girl, 5'-3", 23.12.95, M.Sc., B.Ed., 94632-00092.

BRAHMIN

Match for well educated working Vashisth manglik girl, Jan 1994, 5'-4", 08:18 am, B.Tech (IT), family settled in Mohali. Chandigarh / tricity match preferred. Caste no bar. Contact no. 9997623102 Whatsapp

BRAHMIN

Canada PR, Saraswat Brahmin girl, 1990 born, 5'-3", Doing P.hD. Seeks suitable match. 9463996641.

DIVORCEE

Required Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1" slim, fair divorcee BDS girl. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Match for beautiful 159 cm, IVF trained MS Gynecologist girl from a family of Doctors, doing Private practice in Haryana, born 1983, innocent divorcee. Ph. No. 98969-23002.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Medico/ Non-medico/ Businessman from Tricity match for MBBS, MD (Dermatology) Hindu Khatri girl 1993/ 5'-3", working Chandigarh. Mobile/ Whatsapp. 96468-88141.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Jat Sikh clean shaven or upper caste Medico preferably MD/ DM for Nov. 88, 5'-7", DM Nephrology, beautiful and convent girl. Working in super speciality hospital. Send Biodata at 98882-55655, 82889-18871.

JAT

Jat girl (Gotras Sangwan, Dahiya, Khatri), 28.01.1990, 5'-3", working as Class-I Officer Haryana Government, package 29 Lac P.A. Chandigarh, Panchkula settled upper caste welcome. 87081-16691.

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl 27 yrs. old, US Citizen, MD, doing residency. US Citizen preferred. Contact: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Seeking Jatt, Sikh groom for USA born, Jatt, Sikh girl, 31, Doctor, MD, practicing in New York. Matches from Northeast USA preferred. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Seeking professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh girl, July 85 born, 5'-6", MBA, working as Senior Project Manager for Federal Govt. US citizen, divorced, no kids, preferably US/Canadian citizen, no kids. WhatsApp # +918283872113, email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Chandigarh-based family seeks a suitable match for their daughter, born in 1980. She is not married, convent-educated, and is working. We are looking for a qualified, settled boy. Interested parties can contact us at 9915382618

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh, Doctor match for beautiful, slim, 29 yrs., 5'-5", MBBS, U.S based third year Resident Doctor, Green Card, kindly email [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for beautiful Canadian Citizen Cheema girl 1992/5'-5", educated in Canada, working in Real Estate. Boys from Tricity in Canada, Australia, USA will be preferred/ Tricity considered. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact Whatsapp +141683-70219.

JAT SIKH

Seeking a suitable and clean shaven match for a well settled & established 29 year old female born and raised in Canada. Affluent Jat/Sikh family. Educational background in Civil Engineering. 5'-3". Preference to Malwa/Majha region. Family is visiting India presently. Please WhatsApp pictures and bio-data to: 58777-74006.

JAT SIKH

Seeking a well educated family oriented Jatt Sikh groom for our tall 5'-7" and beautiful 28 yr daughter working as a Registered Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) in Toronto. Parents Govt. employees and well settled in Canada. Older sister married and Doctor in USA. Enquiries from USA/ Canada only. Please email biodata at: [email protected] or WhatsApp message +1 (647)-618-3865.

JAT SIKH

Looking for well educated Amritdhari boy for Jatt Sikh girl 1994, 5'-5", England RN Nurse. Ph: +447444785066, 91-70900-01300.

KAMBOJ

Match for Kamboj Sikh beautiful girl, 29, 5'-8", MA English, PhD Lecturer Government College near Chandigarh. Jat Sikh also considerable. Contact: 97799-21999, Whatapp +14792251242, [email protected]

KHATRI

Seeking professionally qualified groom (pure-vegetarian, teetotaler) for our daughter, 07.04.1993, 5'-2", M.Tech. (BioTech.), currently JRF in PGI Chd. Share bio with photo. 98550-55011.

KHATRI

Match for beautiful Non-Manglik pure vegetarian girl, 5'-4"/ 29.03.1992, 11:19 a.m., Chandigarh. Working as Teacher in Convent School. 99154-44724.

KHATRI/ARORA

Qualified match for Arora girl, 1989/ 5'-3", MBA, working in MNC Gurgaon, want well settled NRI boy working in MNC Gurgaon. 94145-08099.

KHATRI/ARORA

Professionally qualified IT match for beautiful Hindu Arora girl, B.Tech-IT, remote job, fixed package of 38 LPA, born 16-11-1994, 7:16 am Phagwara, residence Jalandhar, 5'-2". Preferred locations: Pune or Bangalore, no outside India. Contact: 9915852451.

KHATRI/ARORA

Hindu Arora/ Khatri, 30/ 5'-5", fair, slim, non-manglik girl, B.Tech, MBA, Working as Chief operating officer, status family. WhatsApp: 98155-97055.

KHATRI/ARORA

Match for Hindu Arora girl, 1993 born, 5'-0", Gazetted officer in Centre Govt. posted at Kapurthala Punjab. Chandigarh family. 90180-60000.

MAHAJAN

Suitable match for Mahajan girl from reputed Jammu family, 1987 born (M.Tech. Bio Tech.) Mob. # 95969-78787, 80824-81202.

MANGLIK

SC (Ravidasia) anshik manglik girl, 31.07.1994, 5'-3", M.Com, PGDCA, working Haryana Govt., Panchkula. Tricity preferred. Caste no bar. Contact: 98554-80687.

MISC

Suitable Cutsurd match for 31/5'-9". Ontario Canada based, working Teacher. Cast no bar. WhatsApp 98767-92903.

NRI

NZ Citizen Hindu Khatri girl, 1987, 5'-2'', Divorcee, separated with 8 year old girl. Permanent job. Well settled family. Please contact Whats app only. +64 2102550379.

NRI

Suitable match for Nai Sikh slim beautiful girl Canadian Work permit, 1995, 5'-5", MBA, from India, two year PG from Canada. Non-drinker well educated settled boy in Canada preferred. Educated status urban family. Caste no bar. 82640-74104.

NRI

NRI Beautiful Vegetarian Manglik, Brahmin (Vashisht) Girl, 5.2.2001, (8.17 PM Doraha)/ 5'-6'', Graduate. in Accounting from Canada, Status Work Permit, Father businessman in Ludhiana, Mother Principal Nursing college, required well educated/ Settled boy in Canada. Non-Smoker/Non-Alcoholic contact, Upper castes can contact, bureau excuse. 99148-19006.

NRI

Suitable match for Canadian Citizen Ad-dharmi Dentist girl, Dec. 1987/5'-5". Caste no bar. Only Canadian Dentist to contact +9189689-35877.

NRI

Match for Canadian PR Kashyap Rajput girl, MBA/ May 1987/5'-5", regular service at Brampton, Caste no bar, Parents settled Chandigarh. Whatsapp 70095-58796.

NRI

Canadian PR Cutsurd match for 31 year old girl, Ontario based Teacher. 5'-9". Cast no bar. WhatsApp: 98767-92903.

NRI

Brahmin Girl, M.Sc., B.Ed., PR Canada, 1992 born, height 5'-6" Looking for suitable match, preferably in Ontario Canada. WhatsApp +9170092-28288.

RAJPUT

SM (preferably Govt. employed) for Himachali Dhatwalia girl M.Sc. (Horticulture), 1995 born, working as Asst. Farm Manager (Project). 98160-28871.

RAJPUT

Match for Hindu Rajput Minhas girl, 18.11.1992, 09:32 pm, 163 cms, B.Com, MA (Economics), PGDCA. Working in Central Govt. Other general castes welcome. 97791-32057.

RAJPUT

Dadwal 1993,5'-4",PR europe.ready to relocate.family settled in hoshiarpur.98550-12212

RAJPUT

Sikh Rajput girl, Govt Science teacher, 28, 5'-3", divorced. Preferred Govt job boy. No caste bar. 6284821969.

RAJPUT

Professionally qualified match for Punjabi Mehra B.Tech M.Tech, PhD pursuing, fair beautiful girl. 5'-3" / 25-10-1983 / 2:52 A.M / Yamuna Nagar. Professor Engineering College Noida. Caste no bar. 99963-11225 Whatsapp.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Match for Dhiman Hindu girl, December 1995 born, 5'-3", working as Nursing Officer at Central Govt. hospital, Chandigarh. Preferred well settled boy in Tricity. 97796-48159.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Seeking suitable match for beautiful smart USA Citizen Ramgarhia girl 1995/ 5'-6", Master in Accounts, working with reputed company having good. Salary package. USA Citizen/ green card holder preferred needs to correspond. WhatsApp +15105754819.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable Working match for Ramdasia Sikh Working girl 1994, 5'-5'', M.Com, Father Govt. Officer. Contact 98882-18029.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match for Canadian citizen, B.Sc. Nursing Govt. job, divorcee Ramdasia girl, 35 years, 5'-6", one daughter five years. Mail: [email protected], 94175-32412.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Match for Ravidasia girl, Nov. 90, 5'-4", B.Tech (CSE), Job Sr. Digital marketing stragestic in MNC, Mohali. Preference Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Delhi. Caste no bar. 88475-84602.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable qualified match for well educated in Chandigarh Bachelor of Architecture, Ad-Dharmi Ravidasia girl. August 1987/5'-3". Architect profession in & around Chandigarh Tricity, NRI also consider. Contact 098882-90010.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Match for Ravidasia girl, Aug. 1994/ 5'-3", MSW, Own Business in Chandigarh, Mother Gazetted Officer. Father Class-I Officer. Preference for Veterinary profession. Tricity preferred. Contact Whatsapp 95179-88056.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable qualified, only Himachali settled (Govt job/businessman) match for SC beautiful girl, 32 yrs, 5'-5", B.Tech. Parents Govt job. Caste no bar. Call/whatsapp: 7009211759.

SIKH KHATRI

Professional Doctor match for a Doctor Khatri Sikh practising in Australia. 5 feet 9 inches, 1999 born. Prefer Australian, NZ, European doctors. Send Bio WhatsApp/Phone: + 61 481 91 44 11.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

Match for Mohali based Convent educated Arora Sikh girl July 98, 5'-6", MBA Finance Pursuing Company Secretary Professional Course WhatsApp 76960-71086.

