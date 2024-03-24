Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23120589
Doctor/ Engineer/ CA/ Qualified businessman M4 Aggarwal BDS MHA girl 11.11.1986, 8:40 pm, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied DDS admission America, Multiple Visa America. Canada, Upper caste no bar. NRI welcome. 80545-00550.
BRAHMIN
CL23120434
Gaur Brahmin girl, 5'-6", 1996, UGC-NET, Ph.D. Looking for well-educated professional non-drinker, non-smoker, vegetarian. Only Gaur Brahmin. [email protected], 79881-70435.
DIVORCEE
CL23120787
Match for beautiful Khatri girl 5'-4", 39 yrs, MBA, working as Accounts Head Chandigarh. Short time divorce. No kids. 70095-35328.
DIVORCEE
CL23122016
Match for issueless Divorcee Height 5'-4", Born 1991, Masters in Computer, working Chandigarh. Contact 75087-74815.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23105432
Match for Sikh Rajput girl, 31, 5'-2", doing MD (Pathology). Doctors family. General category only. 8284829722.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23121861
Well educated Arora girl 1995, 5', Delhi based, doing Multi National job seeking groom. 99586-37770.
JAT
CL23120436
Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh girl December 92 born 5?5 LLM from UK. Working as Legal Counsel in London (open to settle in India or abroad). Daughter of Retd. Army Officer with urban and rural properties. Preferably Army background or status family. Marriage Bureau please excuse. WhatsApp bio with pic Ph. +91 7717231253
JAT SIKH
CL23114559
Seeking Jatt, Sikh groom for USA born, Jatt, Sikh girl, 31, Doctor, MD, practicing in New York. Matches from Northeast USA preferred. Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23115045
Seeking professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh girl, July 85 born, 5'-6", MBA, working as Senior Project Manager for Federal Govt. US citizen, divorced, no kids, preferably US/Canadian citizen, no kids. WhatsApp # +918283872113, email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23120816
Suitable match for beautiful Canadian divorce girl, no kids, Nurse in USA, doing medicine, fair complexion, Dec. 83 born. Please contact at [email protected] with recent photos.
JAT SIKH
CL23117266
Well settled business class family from Chandigarh/ Mohali seek decent match for Professionally Architect Master from Canada fair, intelligent, confident vegetarian family born 1992, height 5'-3". We are looking handsome intelligent, sincere, fair, business upper class strong background vegetarian boy in U.S./ U.K. preferably Chandigarh/ Mohali cities. Contact: 83608-12665.
JAT SIKH
CL23119364
Seeking a well educated family oriented Jatt Sikh groom for our tall 5'-7" and beautiful 28 yr daughter working as a Registered Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) in Toronto. Parents Govt. employees and well settled in Canada. Older sister married and Doctor in USA. Enquiries from USA/ Canada only. Please email biodata at: [email protected] or WhatsApp message +1 (647)-618-3865.
JAT SIKH
CL23120205
Equally qualified match for Canadian citizen Jat Sikh Gill girl,1992 born, 5'-4", M.Tech., High profile permanent Govt. job in Canada. Own house, no sibling. Parents gazetted officers,Urban rural property (Ludhiana, Mohali Faridkot Canada). 79734-62808, 88474-44038.
JAT SIKH
CL23120235
Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'7", born and raised in India, Bachelors in Health Science, working as MRI tech in Vancouver, Canada. Watsapp or call: 604-375-9023.
JAT SIKH
CL23120255
Professionally equally qualified turbaned keshdhari teetotaler Jat Sikh match from Canada/USA for Canada PR, 5'-5" girl, Dec.1995, MS Computer Science, Simon Fraser University, Canada. Working Data Engineer with Samsung, Vancouver. Call/Whatsapp: +91-94174-44776.
JAT SIKH
CL23120291
Parents (Jat Sikh) seeking match for their daughter, 42 years old, 5'-5" tall, Canadian citizen, pretty. Educated, self employed in Surrey. Divorced no kids. The boy should be educated & from a simple family. Send a recent photo with biodata to [email protected] or 1-604-970-0526 (WhatsApp).
JAT SIKH
CL23120980
Suitable match for BDS, MHA Jat Sikh girl of Mohali, Nov. 1988 born, 172 cms, working in reputed hospital. Contact: 98762-26242
JAT SIKH
CL23121615
Seeking match for beautiful, slim Jat Sikh Sekhon Canadian PR girl, Dec 86 born, 5'-4", M.Sc IT. Never married. First preference NRI boy. Whatsapp.9464895375
JAT SIKH
CL23121677
Jat Sikh Vegetarian Canadian Work permit, PR applied girl 27.08.1994, 7.47 am, Chandigarh/ 5'-0'', Graduate with English Hons, Restaurant General Manager Ontario, Canada. Jat Sikh, Cleanshaven from Una, Nangal, Ropar Mohali, Chandigarh preferred. Contact. 88470-40867.
JAT SIKH
CL23121702
Suitable qualified match for Jat Sikh beautiful, fair complexion girl, 29 years, 5'-7", Masters in Business Analytics from Australia, presently working IT Company in Canada. Boy should be from California (USA) or Melbourne Australia. Contact: 9815856868.
JAT SIKH
CL23121762
Seeking only Jatt Sikh, Handsome, Well settled, Professionally Qualified, Preferably Medico, Engineer USA, Canada, Citizen, PR match for pretty convent Educated girl, Jan 2001 born, 5'-3'', Psychology Majors form Canadian University, PR in process, belongs to well Educated Landlord family, Malwa area, Settled in Chandigarh, Father Class-1 Officer, Mother MA English, Brother Engineer in Canada. Malwa area preferred. Bureau excuse. Send bio data with Pics. E.mail: [email protected], Whatsapp 93026-00013.
JAT SIKH
CL23122116
Qualified Professional Match For Convent Educated Jat Sikh Girl Masters in Psychology, Never Married from well to do family, 84 born 5'-5" working, Govt Job at BC Canada. Now Girl in India for short-time. Early marriage. Whatsapp 9872725025, [email protected]
KAMBOJ
CL23120629
Suitable qualified match for Kamboj (Dhanju) beautiful, USA residing girl, 1994 born, 5'-3", Ph.D. Preferred US based boy. Contact: 8054473838.
KHATRI
CL23112588
Seeking professionally qualified groom (pure-vegetarian, teetotaler) for our daughter, 07.04.1993, 5'-2", M.Tech. (BioTech.), currently JRF in PGI Chd. Share bio with photo. 98550-55011.
KHATRI
CL23120461
Status match for Kshatriya B.Tech girl, 29 years, 5'-5", 12 Lac, Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Tricity preferred. Family at Panchkula. 98884-86201.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23120716
IT PROFESSIONAL BANGLORE /GURGAON/ NOIDA/ FOREIGN SETTLED MATCH FOR EXTREMELY BEAUTIFUL PUNJABI KHATRI GIRL 26/5'3" B. TECH MBA MNC BANGLORE ABOVE 40 Lacs. CONTACT 9872804900,9855033330
MANGLIK
CL23119797
Professionally qualified match for Punjabi Mehra B.Tech M.Tech PhD pursuing, fair beautiful girl. 5'-3" / 25-10-1983 / 2:52 A.M / Yamuna Nagar. Professor Engineering College Noida. Caste no bar. 99963-11225 Whatsapp
MISC
CL23121478
Match for Smart, beautiful, Himachali Chaudhary girl 5'/ 05.07.1993, 5.30 pm, Chandigarh, M.Com, MA, ETT, CTET Qualified, Teacher Govt. School, Chandigarh (on contract). Contact 94651-24826.
NRI
CL23120093
Well-settled US based match preferably Doctor for beautiful girl 5'-3", 28 years, joining Paediatric residency program at Toledo (Ohio) with H1B1 visa, Belong to well settled doctors family. Caste no bar. 98964-96136.
NRI
CL23120176
Status match for Saraswat Brahmin girl Oct. 1990, 5'-5½", B.Pharma MBA (NMIMS), working in New Jersey USA , H1B Visa. Father Dy Chief Engineer, PSPCL, Mohali. All general castes welcome. Boy settled in USA preferred. +91-79860-84013, +91-79863-87034, [email protected]
NRI
CL23120550
SM4 Ravidasia (SC) beautiful slim, Canada (PR) Vancouver, PGDBM, working girl, 1993, 5'-5". Father Govt retd. Engineer. Preferred handsome, well settled, slim, qualified, Vancouver only. Contact: 7986196736.
NRI
CL23120621
USA Citizen/H1B visa holder match for beautiful Arora Sikh girl, March 1989, 5'-2", Ph.D Pharmacy USA. Contact: 99884-04423.
NRI
CL23120927
SMF Canada PR Hotel professional Radhasoami, 1991 born, 5'-2", Punjabi SC girl. Caste no bar. Only Canada & USA settled matches are welcomed. 62396-59585.
NRI
CL23121838
Canada , USA based affluent Sikh Family, seeking groom for Daughter US born, 26, 5'-5". Seeking match preferably, MBBS Doctor from well settled family. Marriage bureau, please excuse.upper caste welcome. Whats app +91 240 731 5510 (USA) [email protected]
NRI
CL23122018
Ramdasiya Sikh Jalandhar based girl 1991, 5'-7", presently Canada work permit, Cash Manager. seeks Toronto Canadian boy. Caste no bar. Simple marriage. 98150-86895.
NRI
CL23122050
Girl born in New Zealand aged 25, height 5 feet 4 inches, B.Sc. in Medical Imaging, working. Belongs to a respectable family of Punjab. Ph: +64220247982.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23120546
Only NRI match for slim, beautiful Ramgarhia Dhiman girl, 1995 born, 5'-3", B.Tech Computer Science, working as HR in MNC. Father businessman. Contact: 90417-43901
SAINI
CL23121770
Suitable match for Hindu Saini girl, March 1997, 5'-3", B.Tech. from Thapar University Patiala, private job as a Researcher in Delhi. Own house in Chandigarh. 98785-93347.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23121077
Suitable match for Ravidasia girl, 28 years, 5'-6", B.Sc. Nursing. Father Centre Govt job. Mother retired from KVS, one younger brother. Contact: 9875914204.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23121832
Suitable match for SC Ramdasia girl 5'-6", Dec. 92, M.Arch. Lecturer in Pvt. University near Kharar. Residing in Chandigarh. Send biodata on 95921-77936.
SIKH
CL23121949
Match for Brahmin Sikh girl, 31/5'-2", M.Com slim, smart permanent transferable semi govt. job in Chandigarh. Qualified boy with good income Sikh/cutsurd. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 6283382544
SIKH ARORA
CL23121096
Established handsome match, teacher or teaching line for Sikh Arora beautiful, slim, Jalandhar based girl June 1996, 5'-1", B.Ed, M.Sc Physics, CTET/PTET cleared. (Doing Tuitions). 9417820941, 9417876967.
SOOD
CL23121772
Match for Hindu Sood 26 years girl, 5'-7", settled United Kingdom, Masters from U.K. in Fashion Management. Working in British Apparel brand last 3 years. Now on Tier-2 visa. Prefer Hindu Sood boy interested to settle in United Kingdom. Please contact: 94599-06666.
