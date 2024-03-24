Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23120589

Doctor/ Engineer/ CA/ Qualified businessman M4 Aggarwal BDS MHA girl 11.11.1986, 8:40 pm, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied DDS admission America, Multiple Visa America. Canada, Upper caste no bar. NRI welcome. 80545-00550.

BRAHMIN

CL23120434

Gaur Brahmin girl, 5'-6", 1996, UGC-NET, Ph.D. Looking for well-educated professional non-drinker, non-smoker, vegetarian. Only Gaur Brahmin. [email protected], 79881-70435.

DIVORCEE

CL23120787

Match for beautiful Khatri girl 5'-4", 39 yrs, MBA, working as Accounts Head Chandigarh. Short time divorce. No kids. 70095-35328.

DIVORCEE

CL23122016

Match for issueless Divorcee Height 5'-4", Born 1991, Masters in Computer, working Chandigarh. Contact 75087-74815.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23105432

Match for Sikh Rajput girl, 31, 5'-2", doing MD (Pathology). Doctors family. General category only. 8284829722.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23121861

Well educated Arora girl 1995, 5', Delhi based, doing Multi National job seeking groom. 99586-37770.

JAT

CL23120436

Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh girl December 92 born 5?5 LLM from UK. Working as Legal Counsel in London (open to settle in India or abroad). Daughter of Retd. Army Officer with urban and rural properties. Preferably Army background or status family. Marriage Bureau please excuse. WhatsApp bio with pic Ph. +91 7717231253

JAT SIKH

CL23114559

Seeking Jatt, Sikh groom for USA born, Jatt, Sikh girl, 31, Doctor, MD, practicing in New York. Matches from Northeast USA preferred. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23115045

Seeking professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh girl, July 85 born, 5'-6", MBA, working as Senior Project Manager for Federal Govt. US citizen, divorced, no kids, preferably US/Canadian citizen, no kids. WhatsApp # +918283872113, email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23120816

Suitable match for beautiful Canadian divorce girl, no kids, Nurse in USA, doing medicine, fair complexion, Dec. 83 born. Please contact at [email protected] with recent photos.

JAT SIKH

CL23117266

Well settled business class family from Chandigarh/ Mohali seek decent match for Professionally Architect Master from Canada fair, intelligent, confident vegetarian family born 1992, height 5'-3". We are looking handsome intelligent, sincere, fair, business upper class strong background vegetarian boy in U.S./ U.K. preferably Chandigarh/ Mohali cities. Contact: 83608-12665.

JAT SIKH

CL23119364

Seeking a well educated family oriented Jatt Sikh groom for our tall 5'-7" and beautiful 28 yr daughter working as a Registered Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) in Toronto. Parents Govt. employees and well settled in Canada. Older sister married and Doctor in USA. Enquiries from USA/ Canada only. Please email biodata at: [email protected] or WhatsApp message +1 (647)-618-3865.

JAT SIKH

CL23120205

Equally qualified match for Canadian citizen Jat Sikh Gill girl,1992 born, 5'-4", M.Tech., High profile permanent Govt. job in Canada. Own house, no sibling. Parents gazetted officers,Urban rural property (Ludhiana, Mohali Faridkot Canada). 79734-62808, 88474-44038.

JAT SIKH

CL23120235

Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'7", born and raised in India, Bachelors in Health Science, working as MRI tech in Vancouver, Canada. Watsapp or call: 604-375-9023.

JAT SIKH

CL23120255

Professionally equally qualified turbaned keshdhari teetotaler Jat Sikh match from Canada/USA for Canada PR, 5'-5" girl, Dec.1995, MS Computer Science, Simon Fraser University, Canada. Working Data Engineer with Samsung, Vancouver. Call/Whatsapp: +91-94174-44776.

JAT SIKH

CL23120291

Parents (Jat Sikh) seeking match for their daughter, 42 years old, 5'-5" tall, Canadian citizen, pretty. Educated, self employed in Surrey. Divorced no kids. The boy should be educated & from a simple family. Send a recent photo with biodata to [email protected] or 1-604-970-0526 (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL23120980

Suitable match for BDS, MHA Jat Sikh girl of Mohali, Nov. 1988 born, 172 cms, working in reputed hospital. Contact: 98762-26242

JAT SIKH

CL23121615

Seeking match for beautiful, slim Jat Sikh Sekhon Canadian PR girl, Dec 86 born, 5'-4", M.Sc IT. Never married. First preference NRI boy. Whatsapp.9464895375

JAT SIKH

CL23121677

Jat Sikh Vegetarian Canadian Work permit, PR applied girl 27.08.1994, 7.47 am, Chandigarh/ 5'-0'', Graduate with English Hons, Restaurant General Manager Ontario, Canada. Jat Sikh, Cleanshaven from Una, Nangal, Ropar Mohali, Chandigarh preferred. Contact. 88470-40867.

JAT SIKH

CL23121702

Suitable qualified match for Jat Sikh beautiful, fair complexion girl, 29 years, 5'-7", Masters in Business Analytics from Australia, presently working IT Company in Canada. Boy should be from California (USA) or Melbourne Australia. Contact: 9815856868.

JAT SIKH

CL23121762

Seeking only Jatt Sikh, Handsome, Well settled, Professionally Qualified, Preferably Medico, Engineer USA, Canada, Citizen, PR match for pretty convent Educated girl, Jan 2001 born, 5'-3'', Psychology Majors form Canadian University, PR in process, belongs to well Educated Landlord family, Malwa area, Settled in Chandigarh, Father Class-1 Officer, Mother MA English, Brother Engineer in Canada. Malwa area preferred. Bureau excuse. Send bio data with Pics. E.mail: [email protected], Whatsapp 93026-00013.

JAT SIKH

CL23122116

Qualified Professional Match For Convent Educated Jat Sikh Girl Masters in Psychology, Never Married from well to do family, 84 born 5'-5" working, Govt Job at BC Canada. Now Girl in India for short-time. Early marriage. Whatsapp 9872725025, [email protected]

KAMBOJ

CL23120629

Suitable qualified match for Kamboj (Dhanju) beautiful, USA residing girl, 1994 born, 5'-3", Ph.D. Preferred US based boy. Contact: 8054473838.

KHATRI

CL23112588

Seeking professionally qualified groom (pure-vegetarian, teetotaler) for our daughter, 07.04.1993, 5'-2", M.Tech. (BioTech.), currently JRF in PGI Chd. Share bio with photo. 98550-55011.

KHATRI

CL23120461

Status match for Kshatriya B.Tech girl, 29 years, 5'-5", 12 Lac, Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Tricity preferred. Family at Panchkula. 98884-86201.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23120716

IT PROFESSIONAL BANGLORE /GURGAON/ NOIDA/ FOREIGN SETTLED MATCH FOR EXTREMELY BEAUTIFUL PUNJABI KHATRI GIRL 26/5'3" B. TECH MBA MNC BANGLORE ABOVE 40 Lacs. CONTACT 9872804900,9855033330

MANGLIK

CL23119797

Professionally qualified match for Punjabi Mehra B.Tech M.Tech PhD pursuing, fair beautiful girl. 5'-3" / 25-10-1983 / 2:52 A.M / Yamuna Nagar. Professor Engineering College Noida. Caste no bar. 99963-11225 Whatsapp

MISC

CL23121478

Match for Smart, beautiful, Himachali Chaudhary girl 5'/ 05.07.1993, 5.30 pm, Chandigarh, M.Com, MA, ETT, CTET Qualified, Teacher Govt. School, Chandigarh (on contract). Contact 94651-24826.

NRI

CL23120093

Well-settled US based match preferably Doctor for beautiful girl 5'-3", 28 years, joining Paediatric residency program at Toledo (Ohio) with H1B1 visa, Belong to well settled doctors family. Caste no bar. 98964-96136.

NRI

CL23120176

Status match for Saraswat Brahmin girl Oct. 1990, 5'-5½", B.Pharma MBA (NMIMS), working in New Jersey USA , H1B Visa. Father Dy Chief Engineer, PSPCL, Mohali. All general castes welcome. Boy settled in USA preferred. +91-79860-84013, +91-79863-87034, [email protected]

NRI

CL23120550

SM4 Ravidasia (SC) beautiful slim, Canada (PR) Vancouver, PGDBM, working girl, 1993, 5'-5". Father Govt retd. Engineer. Preferred handsome, well settled, slim, qualified, Vancouver only. Contact: 7986196736.

NRI

CL23120621

USA Citizen/H1B visa holder match for beautiful Arora Sikh girl, March 1989, 5'-2", Ph.D Pharmacy USA. Contact: 99884-04423.

NRI

CL23120927

SMF Canada PR Hotel professional Radhasoami, 1991 born, 5'-2", Punjabi SC girl. Caste no bar. Only Canada & USA settled matches are welcomed. 62396-59585.

NRI

CL23121838

Canada , USA based affluent Sikh Family, seeking groom for Daughter US born, 26, 5'-5". Seeking match preferably, MBBS Doctor from well settled family. Marriage bureau, please excuse.upper caste welcome. Whats app +91 240 731 5510 (USA) [email protected]

NRI

CL23122018

Ramdasiya Sikh Jalandhar based girl 1991, 5'-7", presently Canada work permit, Cash Manager. seeks Toronto Canadian boy. Caste no bar. Simple marriage. 98150-86895.

NRI

CL23122050

Girl born in New Zealand aged 25, height 5 feet 4 inches, B.Sc. in Medical Imaging, working. Belongs to a respectable family of Punjab. Ph: +64220247982.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23120546

Only NRI match for slim, beautiful Ramgarhia Dhiman girl, 1995 born, 5'-3", B.Tech Computer Science, working as HR in MNC. Father businessman. Contact: 90417-43901

SAINI

CL23121770

Suitable match for Hindu Saini girl, March 1997, 5'-3", B.Tech. from Thapar University Patiala, private job as a Researcher in Delhi. Own house in Chandigarh. 98785-93347.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23121077

Suitable match for Ravidasia girl, 28 years, 5'-6", B.Sc. Nursing. Father Centre Govt job. Mother retired from KVS, one younger brother. Contact: 9875914204.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23121832

Suitable match for SC Ramdasia girl 5'-6", Dec. 92, M.Arch. Lecturer in Pvt. University near Kharar. Residing in Chandigarh. Send biodata on 95921-77936.

SIKH

CL23121949

Match for Brahmin Sikh girl, 31/5'-2", M.Com slim, smart permanent transferable semi govt. job in Chandigarh. Qualified boy with good income Sikh/cutsurd. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 6283382544

SIKH ARORA

CL23121096

Established handsome match, teacher or teaching line for Sikh Arora beautiful, slim, Jalandhar based girl June 1996, 5'-1", B.Ed, M.Sc Physics, CTET/PTET cleared. (Doing Tuitions). 9417820941, 9417876967.

SOOD

CL23121772

Match for Hindu Sood 26 years girl, 5'-7", settled United Kingdom, Masters from U.K. in Fashion Management. Working in British Apparel brand last 3 years. Now on Tier-2 visa. Prefer Hindu Sood boy interested to settle in United Kingdom. Please contact: 94599-06666.

