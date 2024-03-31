 Grooms Wanted : The Tribune India

Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23122947
Match for Mittal girl 5'-3", 03.05.1996 (8:15 pm), smart Interior-Designer, well-settled family, Mohali. Preferred Tricity. 93158-13081.

AGGARWAL
CL23124109
SM4 Aggarwal girl, 30/5'3'' , M.Sc. B.Ed., Govt employee, Preferred Govt job/qualified boy 9041227552

AHLUWALIA
CL23124238
NRI New Zealand born girl aged 25, Height 5 foot and 4 inches, BSC in Medical Imaging, Working. Belongs to a respectable Sikh family of Punjab. Ph: +64 220 247 982

BRAHMIN
CL23124269
Employed match for Saraswat Brahmin anshik Manglik beautiful slim girl, 5'-4½", 23.02.1995, 6:22 pm, Chandigarh, M.Com. Cricket Player, UTCA, Chandigarh. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Contact: 75080-91702. Email: [email protected]

BRAHMIN
CL23122351
Match for slim, beautiful Himachali Saraswat Brahmin girl, 03.05.1994, 10:20 am, Chandigarh, 5'-5", M.Sc B.Ed, teaching in private school. Himachali Brahmin boy settled in tricity preferred. Contact after matching kundli: 78373-02798.

BRAHMIN
CL23122400
Class-1 officer/well-settled businessman/Engineer/MBA/ Doctor match from Punjabi reputed family for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, Oct. 97 born, 5'-8", Manglik, M.Com, girl with good family values. Father retired Class-1 officer from Punjab. Kundli match must. Whatsapp biodata Kundli on 9988907191. Marriage bureau excuse.

BRAHMIN
CL23123151
Match from India or abroad for Sept. 81 born (Looks much younger), never married, very beautiful girl M.Sc. (IT), MBA, 5'-3", Saraswat Brahmin, non-manglik, working as Consultant. Father retd. Sr. Class-I officer. Brother partner in leading Law firm at Mumbai. Upper caste welcome. Early marriage. Contact with bio-data and latest photos at WhatsApp 88475-49155 and 98882-57579.

BRAHMIN
CL23124097
SM4 Delhi based HP Brahmin girl 85 / 5'-3", M.A, MBA working Gurgaon, salary 15 LPA. Preferred boy 83-87. Call / whatsapp   88609 39984

DIVORCEE
CL23124216
Match for Khatri Sikh girl divorce 5'-1"/ 1983, Ph.D., Guest Lecturer in Govt. College, Amritsar. 98556-13100.

DIVORCEE
CL23124270
Match for issuelss divorcee girl 37, 5'-4", MCA, MNC job, Chandigarh. Contact: 98717-04729.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23123166
Match for MBBS, MD (Ans) fair beautiful Rajput girl, 37, 5'-3", Central Govt. job. Caste no bar. Mob: 98160-08725, 70183-56778.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23123515
Gaur Brahmin, issueless divorcee, fair, slim, beautiful, Haryana (Jind) based Software Engineer girl, Nov 88, 5’-4”, working in MNC in Texas, U.S.A. on H1B visa with very good package. Look ing for tall, handsome, 35 – 39 yrs, preferably of the same caste and profession, even U.S. based proposals are welcome. Early marriage. Girl presently in India till April last. Only serious enquiries contact 099918-88046. Em ail ID: docseem@gmail. com

JAT SIKH
CL23114559
Seeking Jatt, Sikh groom for USA born, Jatt, Sikh girl, 31, Doctor, MD, practicing in New York. Matches from Northeast USA preferred. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23115045
Seeking professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh girl, July 85 born, 5'-6", MBA, working as Senior Project Manager for Federal Govt. US citizen, divorced, no kids, preferably US/Canadian citizen, no kids. WhatsApp # +918283872113, email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23117561
Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for beautiful Canadian Citizen Cheema girl 1992/5'-5", educated in Canada, working in Real Estate. Boys from Tricity in Canada, Australia, USA will be preferred/ Tricity considered. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact Whatsapp +141683-70219.

JAT SIKH
CL23120291
Parents (Jat Sikh) seeking match for their daughter, 42 years old, 5'-5" tall, Canadian citizen, pretty. Educated, self employed in Surrey. Divorced no kids. The boy should be educated & from a simple family. Send a recent photo with biodata to [email protected] or 1-604-970-0526 (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH
CL23122232
Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh girl December 92 born 5?5 LLM from UK. Working as Legal Counsel in London (open to settle in India or abroad). Daughter of Retd. Army Officer with urban and rural properties. Preferably Army background or status family. Marriage Bureau please excuse. WhatsApp bio with pic Ph. +91 7717231253

JAT SIKH
CL23122304
Jatt Sikh Canada PR girl 1991, 5'-3", M.Tech., working as Software Engineer in Canadian Company. Looking for well educated match. Preference working in Canada or Malwa area. Contact: 94787-11078.

JAT SIKH
CL23122470
Professionally qualified well settled match for Jat Sikh convent educated girl, M.Pharma, 5’-5”, Dec. 87, working in MNC Tricity. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only 98727-07053.

JAT SIKH
CL23122522
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, Feb. 1990, 5’-3”, M.Tech (Computer Science) working as Senior Consultant in reputed IT Company in Canada. Handsome package. Innocent issueless divorcee after short period. Preferred IT Professional employed, Only Jat Sikh, turbaned, non drinker boy Canada / tricity and nearby districts preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-90419-35055.

JAT SIKH
CL23124025
Looking for a suitable match for our daughter. Never married before and is 1980 born. We are looking for a humble and homely person. She is well qualified and is working. Family is from Chandigarh. Please contact +91 9915382618

JAT SIKH
CL23124028
Suitable match for 37 yr. never married beautiful Jatt Sikh Govt. Doctor MBBS PG Diploma( Sonologist) girl from reputed family. Send biodata at 6280825011

JAT SIKH
CL23124113
Jatt Sikh girl Canadian citizen born in India, 1991, 5'-4", working as Real Estate Agent, seeks match residing in Canada from educated family, only American and Canadian. Contact: 99148-86050.

KAMBOJ
CL23123484
Match for Kamboj Sikh family Age 28, Height 5'-5", Qualification M.Com., Job in Immigration Sector. Preference Near Patiala location. 98887-70822.

KAMBOJ
CL23122605
Suitable match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA. SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23122521
Match for Australian PR Khatri/Arora girl 23.03.1998, 2:25 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-1". Computer professional. Preferred Australian settled, qualified boy. Contact: 9815616226.

MBA/PROFESSIONAL
CL23123407
Match for Ramdasia Hindu girl, MBA (F), Nov. 1993 born, 5'-4", working in MNC Bangalore. Family based in Mohali. Never married. Father retired Executive from bank. Caste no bar. Interested party Pls. contact: 91155-25355.

MISC
CL23107495
Wanted suitable Nai match, well settled for a Graduate girl, fair complexion. Height 5'-8", age 26, working, belonging to a family of Army Officers. Contact: 81606-67767 or [email protected]

NRI
CL23115299
NZ Citizen Hindu Khatri girl, 1987, 5'-2'',  Divorcee, separated with 8 year old girl. Permanent job. Well settled family. Please contact Whats app only. +64 2102550379.

NRI
CL23121773
Match for Hindu Sood 26 years girl, 5'-7", settled United Kingdom, Masters from U.K. in Fashion Management. Working in British Apparel brand last 3 years. Now on Tier-2 visa. Prefer Hindu Sood boy interested to settle in United Kingdom. Please contact: 94599-06666.

NRI
CL23122901
Match for Jatt Sikh vegetarian US citizen girl. graduation in Business Administration from USA. 5'-1". Born in India December 1982. Only from California match contact. WhatsApp 98725-06444.

NRI
CL23123396
Match for qualified Brahmin girl 13.9.1989, 5’-2”, M.Ed., Canadian citizen. Short term marriage. Preference qualified & never married boy from Punjab, Chandigarh (Tricity), Canada, USA. WhatsApp +17783224300.

NRI
CL23124124
Qualified well-settled match for Brahmin girl, 34, 5'-6", Dental Hygienist, BDS, Canada PR. Divorcee, 2 kids custody with father. Ontario preferred. 84378-48991.

NRI
CL23124181
Suitable match for (Austarlian work permit) RAvidasia girl born 1986, 5'-4", MS from Australia, (preferred Australian PR or TR boy), caste no bar. Contact: 98155-93882.

RAJPUT
CL23123148
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U. Preferred tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23123946
Seeking well settled educated match for 29 year, 5'-6" slim, beautiful Ramgarhia Chandigarh Convent educated girl, B.tech from Thapar University, Masters from University of British Columbia, Canada. Working as IT professional in Toronto. Father retd. Group-A officer from Punjab Govt., Mother Professor in Panjab University, Chandigarh. Upper caste no bar. 98761-85014.

SIKH
CL23122263
Seeking Sikh, tall, handsome, well settled, professionally qualified, preferably Medico, Engineer well established businessman Australian Citizen, PR or willing to relocate match for beautiful, tall, homely convent educated girl, Oct. 2001 born, 5'-7", Bachelor of Pharmaceuticals in Honours form University of QLD. citizen, well educated Gursikh family, (Khatri/Arora), settled in Australia. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Send bio-data pics. WhatsApp +61468466706.

SIKH
CL23120665
Suitable well educated match for Sikh girl .November 1986/5'-2". B.Tech (electronics & communication engineering). Working central govt. at Chandigarh (contract basis). Boy should be govt service/business well settled non- drinker from Tricity preferred. Cast No Bar. Contact: 99881-90560.

SIKH
CL23122291
Brahmin Sikh girl, 5'-3", 4/12/1980, M.Com, fair complexion, Govt. job, Class-I. Only unmarried boy preferred. Contact: 81466-80086.

SIKH
CL23123027
Assistant Professor Ph.D 1990, 5'-5" Ramdasia Sikh girl, no bars. NRI can contact too. 94636-16596.

SIKH KHATRI
CL23122906
Gursikh Khatri girl 1997, fair, slim, 5’-1”, M.Com, Probationary Officer Chandigarh, Govt. Bank. Preferred Tricity. 95010-11966.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23123031
Match for beautiful Sikh Khatri Chd. educated girl, 1997, 5'-3", MA, B.Ed. working as Teacher. WhatsApp 94170-03847.

